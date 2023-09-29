Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Silvercorp Reports 2023 AGM Results

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol

TSX:  SVM


NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) today reported that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 11, 2023 , were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp's annual general meeting ("AGM") held today.  A total of 86,866,294 common shares, representing 49.13% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.  The voting results for the election of directors are set out below:


Votes For

Withheld

Director

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Dr. Rui Feng

60,412,183

94.78 %

3,330,405

5.22 %

Paul Simpson

35,157,464

55.16 %

28,585,124

44.84 %

Yikang Liu

62,003,886

97.27 %

1,738,702

2.73 %

Marina Katusa

61,682,370

96.77 %

2,060,218

3.23 %

Ken Robertson

61,720,539

96.83 %

2,022,049

3.17 %


Mr. David Kong did not stand for re-election as a director.  The Company would like to thank David for his invaluable contributions over the years.

Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China . The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-reports-2023-agm-results-301943506.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/29/c4864.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

