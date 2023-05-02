Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Silver Hammer Mining: Pure-play Silver Portfolio in Tier-1 Jurisdictions


Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR; OTCQB:HAMRF; FWB:7BW0) advances a pure-play silver portfolio focusing on assets within the western United States. The company's flagship asset, Silver Strand, is a brownfields silver project in an established silver mining district that is known for producing more than 1.2 billion ounces of silver.

The company’s other two projects are in Nevada, another tier-1 jurisdiction frequently in the top ten of Fraser Institute's Survey of Mining Companies for both the policy perception and investment attractiveness indexes. The Eliza silver project comprises 98 claims covering 5.5 square kilometers within the Hamilton district of Nevada, an area from which over 40 million ounces of silver was produced in the late 1800s. The Silverton project, consisting of 31 claims, has received little to no modern-day exploration, presenting discovery potential as exploration commences.

An expert leadership team with a proven track record in precious metals exploration, development, production, M&A and capital markets leads Silver Hammer toward fully realizing the potential of its portfolio.

Company Highlights

  • Silver Hammer Mining is a pure-play exploration and development company focusing on silver assets within tier-1 mining jurisdictions in the United States.
  • Silver demand is projected to grow by 16 percent in 2023 due to growing consumer demand and the emergence of clean technologies.
  • The company’s assets are in Idaho and Nevada, both of which consistently rank in the top ten of Fraser Institute’s Mining Survey.
  • The flagship Silver Strand Project covers a 5.8-kilometer strike in a world-renowned silver district in Idaho.
  • Silver Hammer’s Eliza Silver Project consists of 98 claims in a district with a prolific history of high-grade production in the 1800s.
  • The Silverton Project is drill-ready and has received little to no modern exploration work.
  • An expert team with a proven track record of success leads the company towards fully capitalizing on its assets, with experts in brownfield projects and capital raising.

Silver Hammer Mining Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys at Eliza and Silverton Projects in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys at Eliza and Silverton Projects in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announced that it has engaged Precision GeoSurveys for property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys at both the Eliza and Silverton Projects in Nevada.

"As we continue to advance our Eliza and Silverton projects, we are pleased to engage Precision for the upcoming airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys in May and June 2023,"commented President & CEO Peter A. Ball."These surveys will provide us with an additional layer of technical data to assist in refining our currently identified priority targets prior to the execution of a drill program at each project. Our systematic approach to exploration and drill targeting, as well as taking the time to fully understand the multiple layers of technical data, will result in the increased potential for an exciting new discovery in 2023 as we strive to deliver significant value to our shareholders."

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at the Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a Plan of Operations ("PO") to the United States Forest Service ("USFS") to explore its Silver Strand Project ("the Project") located in the Silver Valley Mining District near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

"We continue to aggressively advance our exploration plans at Silver Strand after the recent completion of our positive geophysical compilation. The Plan of Operations for the exploration of Silver Strand is now under review by the USFS and we look forward to the next steps in advancing project,"stated Peter A. Ball, President & CEO."This is a significant milestone that reinforces our conviction in fully evaluating the potential for silver mineralization across the property. We are eager to keep the market informed as we continue to make progress, and we believe this development will bring us closer to unlocking the full potential of this exciting opportunity."

Virtual Public Venture Company Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Public Venture Company Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3zyrFyM

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Silver Hammer Commences Induced Polarization Survey at Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Commences Induced Polarization Survey at Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR; OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer" ) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an induced polarization (" IP ") resistivity survey at its past-producing Silver Strand Project in Idaho.

The IP/Resistivity technology can identify silicified quartz-hosted, sulfide-rich silver and gold mineralization up to 200 metres depth. The survey is intended to track the known mineralized zone laterally, as well as to search for parallel mineralized zones and will run concurrent with the upcoming drill program, which is expected to commence before the end of July.

Silver Hammer Engages Drilling Contractor for Near-Term Drill Program at Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Engages Drilling Contractor for Near-Term Drill Program at Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR; OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer" ) is pleased to announce plans to begin an 11-hole Phase II diamond drill program from the Company's established underground drilling station, before the end of July at its past-producing Silver Strand Project in Idaho.

The Phase II drill program will focus on expanding the known silver-gold zone down-dip and will also assess the potential for additional mineralized chutes (Figure 1). Targets for this program are based on exploration work performed by Silver Hammer in 2021, including a drone supported magnetic survey, Phase I drilling, as well integration of drilling data acquired from previous owners of the Silver Strand Project ( see Jan 26, 2022 news release ).

Fortuna reports an illegal blockade at the San Jose Mine, Mexico

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports that a small group of union employees, representing 15 percent of the mine and plant workforce, have illegally blockaded access to the San Jose Mine. As a result, operations at the mine have been temporarily halted.

The illegal blockade arose after this group of workers did not agree with the estimated amount the Company is to distribute among the workforce as part of the worker's profit sharing entitlement. Profit sharing is a transparent calculation and is payable in accordance with Mexican legislation. The blockaders demand the Company increases profit sharing participation beyond what is stipulated by law.

MAG Silver Strengthens Management Team

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Methven as Vice President: Technical Services effective May 1, 2023, and the promotion of Jill Neff to Vice President: Governance and Company Secretary effective immediately.

Mr. Methven is a skilled mining professional with experience in the mining industry spanning three decades. His expertise includes deep-level underground precious-metal mining, long-term mine planning, project management and consulting. He has managed technical and operational teams in many underground mines globally and, in his more recent capacity as Principal Mining Engineer and Underground Manager for AMC Mining Consultants (Canada), has led technical and trade-off studies, authored technical reports, estimated and audited mineral reserves, and led operational due diligence for companies operating in the Americas, including Fresnillo Plc, Pan American Silver and Capstone Copper.

Fortuna renews share repurchase program

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of Fortuna's normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") to purchase up to five percent of its outstanding common shares.

Under the NCIB, purchases of common shares may be made through the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. The share repurchase program starts on May 2, 2023 and will expire on the earlier of:

