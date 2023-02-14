Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Registration Now Open for March Small-Cap and May Micro-Cap Conferences

Sidoti & Company, LLC announces that its two spring conferences are now open for registration. The March Virtual Small-Cap Conference will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023, and the May Virtual Micro-Cap Conference will be on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023.Sidoti hosts eight virtual investor conferences a year, alternating between small- and micro-cap targeted companies. Companies can host both group presentations and private one-on-one meetings with investors. Over 100 companies and 1,000 investors are expected to attend the March conference

As a registered broker-dealer, Sidoti's in-house sales team regularly interfaces with its client base of over 500 institutional investors. Standing apart from others in the industry, Sidoti provides all presenters the opportunity to present their stories to Sidoti's sales force through proprietary "teach-ins" before each conference. This increasingly popular offering positions Sidoti's salespeople to fully engage in each presenter's unique story and to then arrange the highest-quality investor meetings at each conference. Companies are encouraged to participate in these teach-ins, though availability is limited.

The company presentation fee is $6,000. Registration is free for all investors and extends beyond Sidoti's institutional client base. To register for the March or May conferences, or to view dates for all 2023 Sidoti conferences, please visit www.sidoti.com/events . To inquire about a teach-in, please email conference@sidoti.com or call (212) 453-7031.

Over 80 companies in various sectors have already registered for the March conference, including:

Company Name

Ticker

Sector

Market Cap

AAON, Inc.

AAON

Industrials

4.1 Billion

ABM Industries

ABM

Services

3 Billion

Acutus Medical

AFIB

Healthcare

45 Million

Alamo Group Inc

ALG

Industrials

1.8 Billion

Alamos Gold Inc.

AGI

Materials

6 Billion

ALLETE, Inc.

ALE

Utilities

3.6 Billion

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ANEB

Healthcare

80 Million

Appreciate Holdings, Inc.

SFR

Real Estate

75 Million

ARCOSA, Inc.

ACA

Industrials

2.6 Billion

Ashford Hospitality Trust

AHT

Real Estate

234 Million

Assertio Holdings, Inc.

ASRT

Healthcare

195 Million

Benchmark

BHE

Technology

1 Billion

Bitfarms

BITF

Technology

330 Million

Blue Sky Uranium

TSXV:BSK

Energy

20 Million

Brady Corporation

BRC

Industrials

2.6 Billion

Braemar Hotels & Resorts

BHR

Real Estate

423 Million

Charles River Associates

CRAI

Services

845 Million

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

CPK

Utilities

2.2 Billion

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

CMCO

Industrials

1 Billion

Commercial Vehicles Group

CVGI

Consumer

237 Million

Comtech

CMTL

Technology

500 Million

CoreCard

CCRD

Technology

282 Million

CPSI

CPSI

Healthcare

450 Million

CSG

CSGS

Technology

2 Billion

CTG

CTG

Technology

115 Million

Dave Inc.

DAVE

Financial Services

110 Million

Deluxe

DLX

Technology

900 Million

Douglas Dynamics

PLOW

Industrials

900 Million

EnPro Industries, Inc.

NPO

Industrials

2 Billion

ePlus inc.

PLUS

Technology

1.3 Billion

Gibraltar Industries, Inc.

ROCK

Industrials

1.4 Billion

GigaCloud Technology Inc.

GCT

Technology

238 Million

Global Industrial Company

GIC

Industrials

952 Million

Graham Corporation

GHM

Industrials

104 Million

Granite Construction Inc.

GVA

Industrials

1.8 Billion

Harvard Bioscience

HBIO

Industrials

123 Million

Hillenbrand

HI

Industrials

470 Million

ICF

ICFI

Industrials

1.9 Billion

Inmed Pharmaceuticals

INM

Healthcare

10 Million

Insteel Industries, Inc.

IIIN

Industrials

600 Million

inTest Corporation

INTT

Industrials

150 Million

Kforce Inc

KFRC

Technology

1.1 Billion

Kimball Electronics Inc

KE

Industrials

566 Million

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

LZB

Consumer

1.2 Billion

LSI Industries

LYTS

Industrials

385 Million

McGrath RentCorp

MGRC

Industrials

1.4 Billion

MDU Resources Group, Inc.

MDU

Industrials

6.3 Billion

Methode Electronics, Inc.

MEI

Industrials

1.6 Billion

Minerals Technologies Inc.

MTX

Industrials

2.2 Billion

MYR Group Inc.

MYRG

Industrials

1.6 Billion

OneSpan Inc.

OSPN

Technology

550 Million

Oportun Financial Corp.

OPRT

Financial Services

200 Million

PFSweb, Inc.

PFSW

Services

159 Million

Plexus Corp.

PLXS

Technology

3 Billion

Quanex Building Products

NX

Industrials

800 Million

Quipt Home Medical

QIPT

Healthcare

200 Million

Resources Connection

RGP

Services

569 Million

Sanmina Corporation

SANM

Technology

3.6 Billion

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.

STRL

Industrials

1.1 Billion

Superior Group of Companies, Inc.

SGC

Consumer

143 Million

Tactile Medical

TCMD

Healthcare

262 Million

Tecnoglass

TGLS

Materials

1.6 Billion

Terran Orbital

LLAP

Industrials

275 Million

The Gorman-Rupp Company

GRC

Industrials

900 Million

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

TNXP

Healthcare

70 Million

Turning Point Brands

TPB

Consumer

400 Million

UFP Industries

UFPI

Industrials

5.5 Billion

UNIFI

UFI

Consumer

300 Million

VolitionRx Ltd

VNRX

Healthcare

150 Million

VSE Corporation

VSEC

Industrials

708 Million

About Sidoti & Company, LLC

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company, LLC has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort and broad access to corporate management teams. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



https://www.accesswire.com/739152/Sidoti-Company-LLC-Announces-Registration-Now-Open-for-March-Small-Cap-and-May-Micro-Cap-Conferences

