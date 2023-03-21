SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2023 First Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

Impact Minerals To Acquire Advanced HPA Project In WA

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2023 first quarter financial results after market close on April 4, 2023. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place April 5, 2023, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell will provide a summary of the company's year-end financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project. NOVAGOLD's Chairman Dr. Thomas Kaplan will participate in the Q&A portion of the webcast.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com . There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events/
North American callers: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: 1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com .

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
www.novagold.com


