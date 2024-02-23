- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Red Cloud Announces Pre-PDAC 2024 Showcase
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc., in collaboration with Red Cloud Securities, is thrilled to host its esteemed Pre-PDAC Showcase at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on February 29 and March 1.
The world is changing in every facet - from geopolitical risks, to rising interest rates, to supply chains shortening, to lofty net-zero global goals. Junior mining companies are at the center of these conversations and primed for investment opportunity.
Red Cloud's event features 7 distinguished keynote speakers coming from all areas of the junior mining space, and presentations from over 80 resource companies from around the world.
Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore a diverse range of commodities, spanning more than 10 sectors with each individual narrative relating to macro themes.
Red Cloud is dedicated to providing an insightful and dynamic platform for industry leaders, investors, and analysts to connect, share knowledge, and discover the latest trends and opportunities in the resource sector.
"Our event is coming at a time where political and industry change is on the forefront of so many conversations," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities. "Our lineup of influential mining leaders and junior mining CEOs will shine light on why the resource sector is prime for investment opportunity; including the opportunity to connect directly with CEOs mining spaces."
Keynote presentations from thought leaders include:
Thursday February 29, 2024
- David Lotan, Non-Executive Chairman, Aurion Resources & CEO, LHI Capital
- Guy Keller, Portfolio Manager, Tribeca Investment Partners
- Mike Alkin, Chief Investment Office, Sachem Cove Partners
Friday March 1, 2024
- Hon. John Baird, Senior Business Advisor, Bennet Jones LLP
- Paul Brink, President & CEO, Franco-Nevada
- Jon Case, VP, Portfolio Manager, and Research Lead -CI Global Asset Management
- Roderik Van Losenoord, Senior Partner, Nebari Holdings LLC
Day 1
Cannot view this image? Visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/198357_day1.jpg
Day 2
Cannot view this image? Visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/198357_day2.jpg
To register to attend, request 1x1 meetings and for more information on the conference, visit the company's website at https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/
Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities and all additional sponsors listed on the registration page, for your continued support.
Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.
For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.
About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.
About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.
For additional information, visit:
www.redcloudfs.com
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs
Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX: ODE) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Odessa Minerals Limited (‘ODE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ODE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 27 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Nova-Style “Eye” Feature Identified Within Albany-Fraser Tenement; Conductor also Identified within “Eye” Feature Detailed Airborne Electromagnetic Survey to Commence
Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (‘Terrain’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that exploration tenement E63/2447, which forms part of the Company’s 100% owned Lort River Project near Esperance, Western Australia, has recently been granted. This tenement potentially hosts the next major magmatic nickel-copper discovery within the Albany-Fraser Belt of Western Australia, being home to Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper ore bodies, whose discovery by Sirius Resources in 2012.
Highlights:
- E63/2447 located within the same geological belt as that hosting the Nova-Bollinger ore bodies
- Nova-Bollinger style magmatic nickel-copper ore bodies tend to occur as clusters along a Belt
- Nova-Bollinger style “eye” feature interpreted within Terrain’s tenement E63/2447
- Conductor recorded within the southern part of the “eye” feature within Terrain’s tenement E63/2447
- Terrain committed to fast-track exploration with the goal of achieving exploration success similar to other companies operating in the belt
The discovery of the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper deposit (see Figure 2) was a result of Sirius Resources recognising the importance of an “eye” feature within the aeromagnetic images over their Fraser Range tenement, which proved to be the geophysical signature of the intrusion associated with the nickel-copper ore bodies (Figure 3).
Armed with the knowledge, Terrain intends to benefit from the considerable resources already committed to searching for repetitions of this eye-like feature within the northern half of the Albany-Fraser Belt which include Independent Group and Legend Mining to name only two (see the ASX announcement Legend Mining dated 14 February 2023 as just one example of the companies placing an importance on the eye-feature when exploring for nickel-copper within the Albany-Fraser Belt).
Magmatic nickel-copper deposits, such as Nova-Bollinger, usually occur as clusters suggesting that just like the equivalent Thompson Belt in Canada. To quote Independence Group (ASX: IGO) “The Nova-Bollinger discovery, along with other known magmatic nickel copper sulphide occurrences in the Fraser Range, are proof of the fertility of the region for more discoveries, and IGO’s exploration team is convinced that this belt should host multiple significant magmatic Ni-Cu sulphide deposits …” (Exploration | IGO Limited - Making A Difference).
Recognising the industry’s focus had yet to extend to the southern half of the Belt, Terrain undertook a review of the open-file aeromagnetic data covering the favourable geological settings south of the Nova-Bollinger ore bodies. This work by Terrain was rewarded when a possible repetition of the Nova-style eye feature was observed within a vacant tenement area between Terrain’s existing Lort River tenements package (Figure 3). Appreciating the significance of this distinctive “eye” feature in the aeromagnetics, Terrain subsequently submitted a tenement application over this prospective nickel-copper target, with the resulting tenement (E63/2447) having now been granted to the Company.
As a result of the grant of E63/2447, Terrain’s tenement package within the Albany-Fraser Belt totals 640 square kilometres of granted tenure.
Terrain is committed to fast-tracking exploration of this potential repetition of the Nova-Bollinger style magnetic nickel-copper in tenement E63/2447 and, as such, is seeking to award the airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey contract to the preferred geophysical contractor in the coming weeks.
AEM offers a proven, fast, and inexpensive method for detecting potential nickel-copper ore bodies across the Albany-Fraser Belt, with Sirius Resources repeatedly expressing a view that electromagnetics continued to be a reliable exploration tool during their exploration and development of the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper deposit.
It should be noted that a single line of AEM has previously been flown over Terrain’s tenement E63/2447 by Geoscience Australia as part of the Australian Government’s ongoing effort to acquire AEM data over the continent (Product catalogue - Geoscience Australia (ga.gov.au)). The line spacing of the Geoscience Australia airborne survey was 20 kilometres and had limited depth penetration. Encouragingly, though, this single survey line appears to have successfully detected an interpreted conductor at the southern end of Terrain’s “eye” feature (Figure 4).
Further work is continuing in relation to modelling the Geoscience Australia AEM data. However, the presence of such a conductor only serves to strengthen Terrain’s commitment to exploring E63/2447, given the project seems to keep ticking boxes in terms of its prospectivity for Nova-Bollinger-style nickel-copper mineralisation.
- We are in the same geological belt as that hosting the Nova-Bollinger ore bodies,
- We have an interpreted characteristic “eye” feature in the aeromagnetic data over our tenement,
- We have a conductor within the southern part of the “eye” feature,
- We know that Nova-Bollinger style magmatic nickel-copper ore bodies tend to occur as clusters along a Belt (as it’s the case for across the equivalent Thomson Belt in Canada),
- We know that exploration by others to date have focused on the northern half of the Albany-Fraser Belt, but have had limited exploration success to date,
- We assume, therefore, that this means that the clusters of yet-to-be-discovered magmatic nickel-copper ore bodies are more likely to be located in the southern half of the Belt,
- Terrain holds a strategic land position in the southern half of the Belt (with is virtually untouched by historic magnetic nickel-copper focused exploration), and
- We are committed to fast track our exploration with the goal of exploration success similar to other companies operating in the belt.
Figure 1. Terrain Minerals’ 100% owned Lort Rover Project is located approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Esperance, and within the highly prospective Albany-Fraser Belt, being home to Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper ore bodies.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Terrain Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Resignation of Managing Director
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) advises that Mr Andrew Reid has resigned as Managing Director of the Company to pursue other opportunities.
Mr Reid will remain in his role until 18 March 2024 and will continue to assist the Company with its ongoing projects and operations during this period.
Mr Reid’s duties will be assumed, in the near term, by the General Manger Exploration, Mr Andrew Ford, the Executive Chairman, Mr Brian Rodan and the rest of the technical team, and the board of directors.
Mr Ford has significant exploration experience and was previously General Manager of Exploration at Hastings Technology Metals which has built a significant rare earths resource in the Gascoyne region. In addition to his time at Hastings, Mr Ford has more than 30 years’ experience working in both Australia and overseas with both multinational gold companies and junior explorers.
The Board thanks Mr Reid for his valuable contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Mining to Recommence at Jeffreys Find. Toll Mill Contract for Minimum 300,000 Tonnes.
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that Stage Two of mining of the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, will commence in the week starting 4 March 2024 with the intention to extract a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore.
Highlights
- Toll milling agreement executed with Greenfields Mill, Coolgardie.
- Contract is to process a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore in 2024.
- Mobilisation commenced week starting 19 February 2024.
- Mining to commence week starting 4 March 2024.
- First parcel of ore expected at Greenfields Mill mid-April 2024.
Management Comment
Managing Director, Mark English, said “Last year our partners extracted 175,000 tonnes of ore from Jeffreys Find Gold Mine and we achieved a great result for the Joint Venture with almost $10 million total surplus cash generated. With a contract to process a minimum of 300,000 tonnes in 2024 at the Greenfields Mill, it should be a very lucrative year for Auric.
“We are delighted that mining will recommence shortly. There will be multiple processing campaigns throughout the year for Stage Two of the Project with BML Ventures Pty Ltd contracted to put the first parcel through the Mill in April 2024.
“Stage One of the Project produced 9,741 ounces of gold which averaged 1.86 g/t. Jeffreys Find is straight forward mining and we know what to expect. Our level of confidence is high that Stage Two will produce substantially more ounces, compared to 2023,” said Mr English.
BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML), Auric’s joint venture partner, has executed a contract with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) to toll mill a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore at the Greenfields Mill, Coolgardie during 2024 with the Project due to conclude in early 2025.
Equipment will be mobilised to the site starting this week, prior to mining getting underway at the beginning of March 2024.
Auric has paid $1.0 million as a working capital contribution to BML in 2024. Apart from that payment, BML are incurring and paying all additional mining costs and expenses. After completing this final phase of mining the two partners will subtract all costs before splitting the surplus cash proceeds on a 50:50 basis.
Auric Mining Ltd is expecting first cash in the last quarter of 2024 and further cash in first quarter of 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Updated Rights Issue and Options Priority Offer
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to undertake a non-renounceable rights issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (“Share”) for every 3 Shares held by eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.002 per Share (pre-consolidation) or $0.01 (post-consolidation), together with 1 free attaching option to acquire a Share (“Option”) for every 2 Shares subscribed for and issued, to raise up to approximately $2.14 million (“Rights Issue”).
Each Option issued under the Rights Issue will be exercisable within 3 years from the date of issue with an exercise price of $0.003 (pre-consolidation) or $0.015 (post consolidation) (“New Options”).
In addition to the Rights Issue, the Company will be offering eligible holders of the existing RR1O listed Options (“RR1O Options”) a non-renounceable priority offer to subscribe for 1 New Option for every 1 RR1O held at an issue price of $0.0002 (pre-consolidation) or $0.001 (post-consolidation) per New Option to raise up to approximately a further $0.26 million (“Priority Offer”). The issue of the New Options under the Priority Offer will be subject to shareholder approval and will occur following the consolidation (which is further discussed below).
The Company intends to apply for the quotation of the New Options to be issued under the Rights Issue and the Priority Offer (together, the “Offers”).
Funds raised under the Offers will be allocated towards funding the exploration of the Company’s projects and for general working capital purposes.
The Company has engaged Westar Capital Limited (AFSL 255789) (“Westar”) to act as lead manager for the Offers. In consultation with the Company, Westar will have the exclusive right to the placement of any shortfall.
The Company intends to release a prospectus for the Rights Issue to its ASX platform on Friday, 1 March 2024 (“Rights Issue Prospectus”) following the lodgement of the Rights Issue Prospectus with ASIC. A prospectus for the Priority Offer (“Priority Offer Prospectus”) will be lodged with ASIC following the completion of the consolidation (which is further discussed below).
Eligible shareholders should consider the Rights Issue Prospectus in deciding whether to acquire securities under the Rights Issue and will need to complete the personalised entitlement and acceptance form that will accompany the Priority Offer Prospectus.
The Company advises that, should they be eligible, the Directors intend to take up any entitlements available to them under the Offers. As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are not eligible to participate in the Offers.
Lead Manager Fees
Pursuant to the Company’s lead manager mandate with Westar, the Company has agreed to pay Westar:
- (a) a 6% fee on the gross proceeds raised under the Offers; and
- (b) a $35,000 signing fee.
Consolidation
Subject to receipt of shareholder approval at the Company’s upcoming General Meeting to be held early April 2024, the Company plans to consolidate its issued capital on a 1 for 5 basis (“Consolidation”). The Consolidation will become effective post the issue of Securities under the Rights Issue.
The Consolidation will apply equally to all shareholders, individual shareholdings will be reduced in the same ratio as the total number of shares (subject to rounding of fractions). The Consolidation will have no material effect on the percentage interest in the Company of each shareholder from a pre- consolidation basis to a post-consolidation basis. All references in this announcement are on a pre- consolidation basis.
Shareholders will be given the opportunity to vote on this at a General Meeting with more details to be provided in the associated Notice of Meeting.
The indicative timetable for the Offers and Consolidation is set out at Annexure 1. As is further set out in this timetable, the Priority Offer will be undertaken following the completion of the Consolidation. This is not what was originally envisaged when the Company announced the Priority Offer by way of the Appendix 3B that was released on 19 February 2024 (“Original 3B”). It is for this reason that the Original 3B has been cancelled, and will be replaced in due course by a revised Appendix 3B.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
PDAC 2024: Here's What You Need to Know
The annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention is returning this year from March 3 to 6, and it comes as countries around the world take steps to secure supply of key commodities.
This year's event will cover more than 600,000 square feet across the North and South Buildings of the Metro Toronto Convention Center, making it one of the organization's largest showcases in nearly a century.
Whether you’re a veteran or first-time PDAC attendee, it's never too early to start planning your schedule. With just a couple of weeks left before the conference, the Investing News Network checked in with PDAC President Raymond Goldie to get his thoughts on the state of the resource sector and what not to miss at PDAC.
What to do at PDAC?
Now in its 92nd year, PDAC is a major chance to make new connections and refresh old ones.
"Most of the people attending our annual convention have enjoyed some of the past 91 conventions, and they are looking forward to the things they have come to know and love: the convention’s events, presentations, displays and accidentally bumping into other people — people such as executives, government officials, politicians, investors, students, scientists, old friends … anyone passionate about mineral exploration and development," Goldie said.
The Investors Exchange will be a good stop for those who want to engage with companies of all sizes. If you'd like to delve deeper into geology, you’ll want to check out the Core Shack and the Prospectors Tent, while the Trade Show and Trade Show North will provide a look at the latest advancements in mining services and technology.
PDAC's Keynote Program will focus on four themes: discovery of the year, commodity outlook, mining industry outlook and technology and innovation. Topics like sustainability and Indigenous inclusion will also be front and center at PDAC, as will corporate presentations and programming for students and people early in their careers.
Commenting on PDAC's long commitment to ESG in mining, Goldie said that the organization introduced e3 two decades ago, setting a global benchmark for responsible exploration practices. It later evolved into e3Plus, and this year PDAC is launching the new brand, Driving Responsible Exploration (DRE). "As DRE rolls out this year, it will expand the accessibility of the program's guidelines and toolkits to help industry bolster ESG and responsible best practice," Goldie said.
Those looking to hear commentary on specific metals will want to carve out time on March 5 for the convention’s Technical Program — notably, critical metals will be covered at 2:05 p.m. EST, and the World Gold Council's John Reade will give a talk about the outlook for precious metals at 3:45 p.m. EST. The Investment Leaders Forum will also take place on March 5, with favorites like Rick Rule, Brent Cook, Brien Lundin and Adrian Day taking the stage.
Finally, it would be remiss not to mention PDAC's networking events. While many companies will be hosting invite-only parties and events, plenty are promoted by PDAC itself. Take a look here for a taste of what’s going on — Goldie pointed to the convention's brand-new coffee connection and happy hour events as new places to network.
Canada's role in the resource industry today
Speaking about overarching trends in the resource market right now, Goldie noted that while demand for critical minerals is increasing as the green transition gains steam, there hasn't yet been a widespread increase in commodities prices. That has made it challenging for Canadian companies to access the capital they need.
With that in mind, PDAC believes federal tax incentives like the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC) and the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC) are key. "PDAC urges the federal government to extend the METC for at least five years beyond its March 2024 expiration and to align the CMETC's eligibility period with that of the METC," Goldie said.
He added that PDAC would also like the capital gains treatment for flow-through shares to be adjusted to attract more Canadian investors. To that end, the organization has proposed the creation of a new expense category that would allow companies to use flow-through funds to assess the economic and social viability of new mines, including feasibility studies, thus bridging the funding gap from discovery to development.
While there's work to be done in Canada, Goldie emphasized the country's vast mineral wealth, which he said extends to "nearly every type of geology, harboring untapped areas ripe for groundbreaking mineral discoveries." He also highlighted its sophisticated mineral finance system and transparent and robust regulatory framework.
Goldie said he believes it's important for the country to continue developing new mines as well as processing capacity.
"It’s possible to rely on offshore mineral exploration and mining, but emissions from those activities are not constrained by borders," he said. "We can make a conscious choice to develop new mines and processing capacity at home, closer to Canadian end users, and guided by regulations that ensure sustainability. By choosing to develop domestic mining and processing facilities, Canada can ensure responsible production, directly benefiting Canadian consumers and contributing to the nation's economic growth." Part of that will involve gaining public support.
"Canadians must recognize the vital role that minerals play not only in our daily lives, but also in enabling the technologies that will shape a sustainable, low-carbon future," he continued. "By emphasizing domestic production grounded in sustainability, Canada can avoid the pitfalls of dependency on foreign sources of minerals and metals, and embrace the long-term benefits of self-reliance as we journey toward a green future."
Register for PDAC now
PDAC is widely regarded as a can’t-miss event for investors, executives and companies in the resource sector, and Goldie said that, with over 1,000 exhibitors, this year's convention is sure to be a dynamic experience.
If you’d like to attend PDAC, click here for detailed information on how to register. You can also click here to sign up to receive the latest news and announcements from PDAC, or follow PDAC on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. We look forward to seeing you there!
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
