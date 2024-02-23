Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Red Cloud Announces Pre-PDAC 2024 Showcase

Red Cloud Announces Pre-PDAC 2024 Showcase


Red Cloud Financial Services Inc., in collaboration with Red Cloud Securities, is thrilled to host its esteemed Pre-PDAC Showcase at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on February 29 and March 1.

The world is changing in every facet - from geopolitical risks, to rising interest rates, to supply chains shortening, to lofty net-zero global goals. Junior mining companies are at the center of these conversations and primed for investment opportunity.

Red Cloud's event features 7 distinguished keynote speakers coming from all areas of the junior mining space, and presentations from over 80 resource companies from around the world.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore a diverse range of commodities, spanning more than 10 sectors with each individual narrative relating to macro themes.

Red Cloud is dedicated to providing an insightful and dynamic platform for industry leaders, investors, and analysts to connect, share knowledge, and discover the latest trends and opportunities in the resource sector.

"Our event is coming at a time where political and industry change is on the forefront of so many conversations," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities. "Our lineup of influential mining leaders and junior mining CEOs will shine light on why the resource sector is prime for investment opportunity; including the opportunity to connect directly with CEOs mining spaces."

Keynote presentations from thought leaders include:

Thursday February 29, 2024

  • David Lotan, Non-Executive Chairman, Aurion Resources & CEO, LHI Capital
  • Guy Keller, Portfolio Manager, Tribeca Investment Partners
  • Mike Alkin, Chief Investment Office, Sachem Cove Partners

Friday March 1, 2024

  • Hon. John Baird, Senior Business Advisor, Bennet Jones LLP
  • Paul Brink, President & CEO, Franco-Nevada
  • Jon Case, VP, Portfolio Manager, and Research Lead -CI Global Asset Management
  • Roderik Van Losenoord, Senior Partner, Nebari Holdings LLC

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/198357_day1.jpg

Day 1

Day 1

Cannot view this image? Visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/198357_day1.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/198357_day2.jpg

Day 2

Day 2

Cannot view this image? Visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/198357_day2.jpg

To register to attend, request 1x1 meetings and for more information on the conference, visit the company's website at https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/

Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities and all additional sponsors listed on the registration page, for your continued support.

Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.

For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For additional information, visit:
www.redcloudfs.com
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

Odessa Minerals

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX: ODE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Odessa Minerals Limited (‘ODE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ODE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 27 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Terrain Minerals Limited

Nova-Style “Eye” Feature Identified Within Albany-Fraser Tenement; Conductor also Identified within “Eye” Feature Detailed Airborne Electromagnetic Survey to Commence

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (‘Terrain’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that exploration tenement E63/2447, which forms part of the Company’s 100% owned Lort River Project near Esperance, Western Australia, has recently been granted. This tenement potentially hosts the next major magmatic nickel-copper discovery within the Albany-Fraser Belt of Western Australia, being home to Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper ore bodies, whose discovery by Sirius Resources in 2012.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Resignation of Managing Director

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) advises that Mr Andrew Reid has resigned as Managing Director of the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Keep reading...Show less
Mining to Recommence at Jeffreys Find. Toll Mill Contract for Minimum 300,000 Tonnes.

Mining to Recommence at Jeffreys Find. Toll Mill Contract for Minimum 300,000 Tonnes.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that Stage Two of mining of the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, will commence in the week starting 4 March 2024 with the intention to extract a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Updated Rights Issue and Options Priority Offer

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to undertake a non-renounceable rights issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (“Share”) for every 3 Shares held by eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.002 per Share (pre-consolidation) or $0.01 (post-consolidation), together with 1 free attaching option to acquire a Share (“Option”) for every 2 Shares subscribed for and issued, to raise up to approximately $2.14 million (“Rights Issue”).

Keep reading...Show less
pdac escalators

PDAC 2024: Here's What You Need to Know

The annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention is returning this year from March 3 to 6, and it comes as countries around the world take steps to secure supply of key commodities.

This year's event will cover more than 600,000 square feet across the North and South Buildings of the Metro Toronto Convention Center, making it one of the organization's largest showcases in nearly a century.

Whether you’re a veteran or first-time PDAC attendee, it's never too early to start planning your schedule. With just a couple of weeks left before the conference, the Investing News Network checked in with PDAC President Raymond Goldie to get his thoughts on the state of the resource sector and what not to miss at PDAC.

Keep reading...Show less

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX: ODE) – Trading Halt

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS SANDEEP SINGH AS CEO

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Guidance for 2024, Details of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

West Red Lake Gold Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Gold Investing

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Lithium Investing

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS SANDEEP SINGH AS CEO

Diamond Investing

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Guidance for 2024, Details of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

gold stocks

West Red Lake Gold Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update

Gold Investing

iMetal Resources to Consolidate Share Capital

×