Labyrinth Receives $796,000 Refund From Quebec Government

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into an Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba ?Investing News Network

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into an Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba ?Investing News Network

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News ‎Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver ‎Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors ‎since 2007 at www.investingnews.com . For the 12 month term of the ‎agreement starting June 8 th 2023, INN will provide advertising on its website to ‎increase awareness of Quimbaya. There is no other relationship between ‎Quimbaya and INN. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making ‎services. The cost of the campaign is CA$72,000. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com .

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to consolidate gold reserves through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on 3 projects in the regions of Segovia (the Tahami project), Puerto Berrio (the Berrio Project), and Abejorral (the Maitamac Project), all located in the Antioquia Province, Colombia .

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/27/c4868.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya GoldQIM:CCCSE:QIMPrecious Metals Investing
QIM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreements with Remandes Corporation S.A.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreements with Remandes Corporation S.A.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated May 15, 2023 it has entered into three (3) definitive agreements (the " Definitive Agreements ") with Remandes Corporation S.A. (" Remandes ") for the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares (the " Shares ") of Explogold Ingenieria y Consultoria S.A.S., Minera Buey Aures S.A.S . and Soluciones Ambientales Del Nordeste S.A.S. (collectively, the " Companies ") by way of share purchase agreements (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Investor Relations Agreement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Investor Relations Agreement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Investor Relations Agreement (the "Agreement") with Pietro Solari (address: Torre de las Americas -C2909- (Punta Pacifica) Panama City, Panama ; email: solari@quimbayagold.com ; phone: +1-647-576-7135) for Services (as defined below) for up to six months, commencing June 1 2023.‎

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Letter of Intent and Convertible Loan Agreement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Letter of Intent and Convertible Loan Agreement

https://www.quimbayagold.com/

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Welcomes New Strategic Investor, Strengthens Management Team & Grants Stock Options & Equity Incentives

Empress Royalty Welcomes New Strategic Investor, Strengthens Management Team & Grants Stock Options & Equity Incentives

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome a new strategic investor Gleason & Sons LLC ("Gleason & Sons"). Gleason & Sons has acquired nearly seven million common shares of Empress Royalty via a series of open market purchases and cross trades in recent weeks

"We look for undervalued royalty companies with low overhead, experienced management teams, and an emphasis on generating near-term cash flows," said Stefan Gleason, Managing Director of Gleason & Sons. "We believe Empress has identified a sub-sector that has scant access to royalty financing, and the Empress team has the expertise to underwrite these high-yield opportunities along with the commitment to conduct the due diligence needed".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Announces Successful Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Announces Successful Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of June 8, 2023, the Company has successfully completed its common share purchase warrant ("Warrants") exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program").

Pursuant to the Incentive Program, holders of certain Warrants with an exercise price of $0.15 (the "Subject Warrants") and expiring on June 23, 2023 (the "Expiry Date") who exercised part or all of their Subject Warrants on or prior to the Expiry Date, would be granted one common share purchase warrant (each an "Incentive Warrant") for each exercised Subject Warrant. Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share (an "Incentive Warrant Share") of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of thee (3) years from the date of issuance. The Incentive Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, whereby if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal to $0.40 or higher for five non-consecutive trading days, over a 365-day period, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Incentive Warrants to the date that is 20 business days from the date of the issuance of a news release by the Company announcing the exercise of the acceleration right. The Subject Warrants which remained unexercised as at end of the Expiry Date have expired and no further Incentive Warrants will be issued.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Samples 288 g/t Gold* in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Program

Puma Exploration Samples 288 g/t Gold* in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Program

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce results from its ongoing 2023 exploration program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. Grab samples* on a new gold-bearing quartz vein at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") graded up to 288.00 gt Au, 35.20 gt Au and 2.78 gt Au (Figure 1). Furthermore, additional trenching and detailed mapping, conducted since the beginning of May 2023, identified a different dipping orientation for some quartz veins that were missed by previous drilling. These new veins will be prioritized for testing in the upcoming drilling program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Results of Its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo Metals") is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders held in virtual format on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 (the "AGM").

Shareholders voted in favour and approved all items of business at the AGM, including the following resolutions:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross Property, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross Property, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration diamond drilling has commenced at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross property located in the White Gold District, west-central Yukon, Canada (Figure 1). Vertigo is located approximately 30 km northeast of the Company's flagship White Gold Project which comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) . Drilling at Vertigo is planned to test a revised structural interpretation (Figure 2) developed from a recent analysis of structural data which has identified multiple untested vein sets in the hanging wall. The presence of these vein sets can potentially improve the continuity of the gold mineralization, thereby increasing the chances of delineating a bulk tonnage high-grade gold and silver deposit. Vertigo is road accessible which has provided the opportunity to commence work on this project as the company prepares for it upcoming diamond drilling on its Betty and Nolan properties. This drill program forms part of the Company's 2023 fully funded exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars and money in drawer

What is the Best Precious Metal to Invest in for 2023?

Precious metals are rare, naturally occurring, metallic assets that have high economic value.

In the past, the precious metals market was important because these commodities were used as currency. Today, precious metals are considered valuable because of their investment and industrial uses.

But what is the best precious metal to invest in for 2023? Different investors have different needs, and it’s important to be aware of the factors that affect supply, demand and prices for each precious metal before making a financial decision.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

DY6 Metals: Exploring Critical Rare Earths for Global Electrification

Lobe Sciences Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of L-130

Related News

Energy Investing

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Base Metals Investing

Sama Resources Doubles Mineral Resources at the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Deposits in Cote d'Ivoire, West Africa

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Confirms Optimization of Baptiste Process Flowsheet, Improving Recovery by 4% for Upcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty Reminds Shareholders of Voting Deadline for fhe Upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

×