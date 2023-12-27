Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Eric Nuttall: ​"We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2024

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

HMW Phase 1 Construction Update - Maiden Production on Target for H1 2025

Brightstar Resources Gets ‘Buy’ Nod in New Analyst Report

In Response to Surging Prices, Supportive Government Policies, and a Domestic Focus on Security of Supply, Energy Fuels Has Commenced Production at Three of its U.S. Uranium Mines

NEO Battery Materials: Disrupting the EV Market with Innovative Silicon Anode Material

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

North Arrow Minerals

NAR:CC

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Cannabis Market Outlook

Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Closes Acquisition of Colombian Gold Projects

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Closes Acquisition of Colombian Gold Projects

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares (the " Shares ") of Explogold Ingenieria y Consultoria S.A.S., Minera Buey Aures S.A.S . and Soluciones Ambientales Del Nordeste S.A.S. (collectively, the " Companies ") by way of share purchase agreements (the " Definitive Agreements ") among Remandes Corporation S.A. (" Remandes "), the Company and the Companies (the " Transactions "). The purchase price payable by Quimbaya for all of the issued and outstanding Shares was satisfied by: (i) the payment by Quimbaya to Remandes of a deposit in the amount of US$100,000 to be used by Remandes in accordance with an approved budget mutually agreed upon by the parties; and (ii) the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares in the share capital of Quimbaya to Remandes.

TAHAMI PROJECT (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

The Tahami and Maitamac Projects

The Tahami Project is located 158 kilometers northeast of Medellin in the Segovia-Remedios mining district of Antioquia, in the most prolific gold region of Colombia which hosts several multi-million-ounce high-grade gold operations such as the Segovia mines that have been producing gold for more than 150 years. The Tahami Project consists of two titles covering approximately 622 Ha and mining applications covering a total aggregate area of approximately 2,494.4 Ha, located around of the producing Segovia gold mines (owned by Aris Mining). The property is easily accessible and hosts multiple gold occurrences defined by artisanal adits located near a regional scale structure known as the El Bagre fault. Gold and silver mineralization occurs in steeply dipping quartz-sulfide sheeted veins hosted by granodiorite of the Segovia Batholith.

The Maitamac Project is located 45 km southwest of Medellín in the Abejorral and Sonson municipalities known for gold and silver artisanal mining towns. The property consists of 6 mining applications covering approximately 26,102 Ha and easily accessible. The property is mostly covered by the Cajamarca geological Complex hosting several gold occurrences and high-grade gold mines. Quartz-Sericite-Graphitic Schist as the preferred host rocks for gold were recently found on the property. Inside the project, many dredging artisanal mines were noted in several creeks. The source of the alluvial gold has never been found. Colombian Geological Services depicts Abejorral and Argelia-Sonsón region as a Gold Metallogenic District with several gold showings undiscovered yet. The property has been the subject of very little exploration work in the past and requires a systematic exploration program.

Alexandre P. Boivin , CEO commented: "After evaluating numerous opportunities in 2023, Quimbaya is delivering on its promise to add a quality prospective gold, silver and copper projects to its portfolio, in line with its responsible mining approach. We look forward to entering into the world class mining region of Segovia with promising titles, with significant upside exploration potential at Abejorral".

Miscellaneous

The completion of the Transactions described in this news release constitute "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction s (" MI 61-101 "). For these Transactions, the Company is relying on the exemption from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and on the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.7(1)(c) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the Transactions were supported by an arm's length control person under Section 5.5(e).

Early Warning Matters

Pursuant to the Transactions described in this news release, Alexandre P. Boivin announces that he currently holds, directly and indirectly, 9,283,217 common shares of Quimbaya.

Prior to the Transactions, Alexandre P. Boivin , shareholder of Remandes, held directly and indirectly, 3,283,317 common shares of Quimbaya. Immediately following the Transaction, he holds directly and indirectly an aggregate of 9,283,317 common shares of Quimbaya, representing approximately 33.44% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Quimbaya.

All securities of Quimbaya controlled by Alexandre P. Boivin are held for investment purposes and are held with Remandes subject to a 24 month restricted period. In the future, he may acquire and/or dispose of securities of Quimbaya through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions may warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues . A copy of the early warning report filed by Alexandre P. Boivin in connection with the Transaction is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Qualified Person

Francois Goulet , M.Sc., P.Geo, a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects , has reviewed the news release and assumes responsibility for scientific and technical disclosure contained herein.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to consolidate gold reserves through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on 3 projects in the regions of Segovia (the Tahami project), Puerto Berrio (the Berrio Project), and Abejorral (the Maitamac Project), all located in the Antioquia Province, Colombia.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the Definitive Agreement, the Transaction and successful closing of the Transactions, including Quimbaya's potential business upon the completion of the Transaction, the potential conditions and satisfaction of those conditions for the completion of the Transaction. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction of any additional conditions to the Transaction including, without limitation, any future acceptance of the Transaction by the CSE or securities commission and the receipt of any additional approvals for the Transaction, including but not limited to any further acceptance, any board approvals, shareholder approvals or third party consents. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

MAITAMAC PROJECT (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/27/c2821.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya GoldQIM:CCCSE:QIMPrecious Metals Investing
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF STOCK OPTIONS

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF STOCK OPTIONS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces the exercise of share purchase options ("Options") for a total of 257,145 common shares without par value at a price of C$0.35 per common share in the share capital of the Company, representing approximately 1.45% of the outstanding shares following the issuance. The Options have been exercised pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan by Alexandre De Beaulieu (chairman of the board), Jean-Luc Peyrot (director), Alexandre P. Boivin (CEO and director), for gross proceeds of C$90,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. adds Additional Claim of 694 Ha in Segovia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. adds Additional Claim of 694 Ha in Segovia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce securing an additional claim for gold and silver mining property covering 694 hectares, adding to the Company's existing assets. The claim area is as follows: 508312 (694 Ha), which is located in the municipality of Segovia, northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia . A map visualization of the claim can be found below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Reports Progress on Lucero Property Work and Community Engagement

Element 79 Gold Reports Progress on Lucero Property Work and Community Engagement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC - The N ewswire - December 22, 2023 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") is pleased to provide a progress update on the ongoing underground work on the Apacheta and Pillune areas of its flagship Lucero property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Raising Sufficient Funds to Make the Final Earn-In Option Payment to Acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Raising Sufficient Funds to Make the Final Earn-In Option Payment to Acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received sufficient funds through its ongoing debenture financing (the " Debenture Financing ") to execute on the final USD 1.6 million earn-in option payment to acquire a 100% interest in the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock gold properties located in Nevada .

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

"Completing the acquisition of the Fondaway Canyon gold project will undoubtably be a milestone event, marking a key inflection point in the trajectory of the Company." Bill Wagener , Chairman and CEO, commented. "A 100% acquisition of a large developing open-ended at-surface gold deposit in Nevada will deliver a major impetus for the Company going into the new year, especially as we head into a highly supportive and burgeoning gold market."

The Debenture Financing, as announced on Nov. 27, 2023 , remains ongoing and open for subscription to maximum proceeds of CA$5 million. Proceeds received in excess of US$1.6 million will be used to conduct further exploration work on the Fondaway Canyon gold project and for general working capital.

Under the terms of the option agreement (the " Agreement ") with Canagold Resources Ltd. (" Canagold ") executed on January 3, 2020 , the Company has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock , properties by paying Canagold a total of US$2 million in cash and US$2 million in the Company's shares staged over 4 years. The Company also has work commitments totaling US$1.45 million over the four years which have been fully satisfied.

In the preceding three anniversary payments, the Company has paid a total of US$400,000 in cash and US$1 million in the Company's shares with the outstanding balance, required to complete the acquisition, of US$1.6 million in cash and US$1 million in the Company's shares due on or before the fourth anniversary date.

The Company is preparing the final cash payment and share issuance to be fulfilled prior to year-end.

Fondaway Canyon Gold Project

Getchell Gold Corp. is delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world class mining jurisdiction.  The Company recently published its first Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 ):

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for 1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023 ); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred Resources to Indicated.

Getchell Gold Corp. is well positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource Estimate and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:

  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.  There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR+ on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
Supplemental Financing Increased

Further to the Company's announcement dated Nov. 30 and Dec. 8, 2023 , and due to elevated demand, the amount of the Financing has been increased, while all other terms remain unchanged.  The Financing will consist of up to 5 million units at a price of 10 cents per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 .

Closing of the Financing is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities offered in the Financing and the Debenture Financing have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au).  Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the launching and completion of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the terms of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the issuance and vesting of Warrants, payment of finder's fees in connection with the Debenture Financing and Financing, receipt of all applicable regulatory approval of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the use of proceeds, and timing for the amended proxy materials for the Annual General and Special Meeting.  Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/22/c3752.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty Completes Acquisition of Québec Royalty Portfolio

Gold Royalty Completes Acquisition of Québec Royalty Portfolio

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 2, 2023 it has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of 21 royalties located in Québec from SOQUEM (Société Québécoise d'exploration minière), a subsidiary of Investissement Québec.

Pursuant to the transaction, the Company acquired the royalty portfolio for consideration C$1.0 million , which was satisfied through the issuance of 496,785 common shares to SOQUEM at a deemed price of approximately US$1.50 per share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North and Coeur Amend Tim Property Exploration Agreement

Silver North and Coeur Amend Tim Property Exploration Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNAG ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has amended its agreement with Coeur Explorations Canada, Ltd. (a subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE)) that grants Coeur an option on the Tim Property in southern Yukon Territory, Canada. The amendment paves the way forward for Coeur to undertake drilling at Tim in 2024, which will target identifying silver-zinc-lead mineralization that management believes may be similar to that found at Coeur's Silvertip project, 19 km to the south of the Tim Property

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES FINANCING AND AN EARN-IN AGREEMENT WITH FIREFOX GOLD CORP.

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES FINANCING AND AN EARN-IN AGREEMENT WITH FIREFOX GOLD CORP.

Stock Symbol:  AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has acquired 19,010,000 units ("Units") of FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FFOX) ("FireFox") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.075 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $1,425,750 . Each Unit was comprised of one common share of FireFox (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of FireFox (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 at any time prior to December 20, 2028 subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Announces the Closing of a Strategic Financing and an Option Agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

FireFox Gold Announces the Closing of a Strategic Financing and an Option Agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") today announced that it closed a non-brokered private placement of 22,507,840 units of the Company ("Units") at a purchase price of $0.075 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $1,688,088 (the "Private Placement"). Concurrent with the Private Placement, FireFox, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary FireFox Gold Oy, entered into an earn-in agreement (the "Earn-in Agreement"), pursuant to which FireFox Gold Oy granted a subsidiary of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico") the right to earn an interest in the Kolho properties located in northern Finland (the "Kolho Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Antilles Gold: Developing Gold and Copper Projects in mineral‐rich Cuba

Uranium Grades exceeding 4245ppm  U₃O₈ in South West Corner Trench Assays

Pampa Metals Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

Awale Commences New Diamond Drill Program at the Odienné Copper-Gold Project, Secures Additional JV Funding with Newmont

Related News

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold: Developing Gold and Copper Projects in mineral‐rich Cuba

Uranium Investing

Uranium Grades exceeding 4245ppm  U₃O₈ in South West Corner Trench Assays

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

Base Metals Investing

Awale Commences New Diamond Drill Program at the Odienné Copper-Gold Project, Secures Additional JV Funding with Newmont

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Resource Investing

Kameelburg Niobium Assays Reveal up to 9.03% Nb2O5

Gold Investing

Additional Assays from El Pilar, Cuba

×