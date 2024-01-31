Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (the "Company" or "Quimbaya") is pleased to announce that it has secured three exploration properties totalling 7,393 hectares (73.9 sq. km) adjacent to it Maitamac existing Project in the Abejorral-Sonsón area located in the department of Antioquia, Colombia . These properties were acquired through mapping staking from the Colombian government.

Mr. Alexandre P. Boivin , President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated: " The adding of new ground to the company's property portfolio at Maitamac Project confirms our strategy to consolidate large under-explored areas with gold exploration potential in Colombia ".

The new application 508257 (630,9 Ha 63.09., Sq Km) is in the southernmost portion of the Quimbaya's Maitamac project and neighbouring the Purima high grade gold mine owned by Prudent Minerals (Figure attached). It sits approximately 2km east of The Cauca-Romeral fault zone, which represent a megaregional system of major parallel and anastomosing faults zone favorable for gold in the Central Ranges of Colombia . The Cauca-Romeral Shear belt displays several conjugated structures that led to the emplacement of different types of gold mineralization. Within this application, multiple splay structures from Cauca-Romeral fault have been identified as well as areas of Paleozoic greenstone favorable to host for gold-bearing quartz veins, such as the Purima gold mine.

On the northern corner of the Maitamac Project, the 508600 (3077,7 Ha., 307,77 Sq Km) application belongs also to the Cauca-Romeral fault trend and includes a portion of El Buey Stock, an intrusive body associated with occurrence of skarn-type deposits. The area remains unexplored.

Application 508601 (3684,6 Ha., 368,46 Sq Km) is a strategic acquisition of over the northeast corner of the Maitamac project allows consolidation of more ground where numbers of long-time alluvial operation and small-scale artisanal gold mines are present. The origin of the alluvial gold has never been found.

The Maitamac project is approximately 65km south of Medellin and accessible by paved and dirt roads, thus facilitating the exploration work. Very limited exploration work has been done in the region. The Colombian government performed a regional stream sediment campaign, regional geophysics and focused in strategic areas near the Maitamac project. This information remains private, but Quimbaya is well positioned for further gold exploration in this sector.

Qualified Person

Francois Goulet , M.Sc., P.Geo, a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects, has reviewed the news release and assumes responsibility for the scientific and technical disclosure contained herein.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to consolidate gold reserves through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on 3 projects in the regions of Segovia (the Tahami project), Puerto Berrio (the Berrio Project), and Abejorral (the Maitamac Project), all located in the Antioquia Province, Colombia .

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to securing of additional claims and the prospectivity of those claims for gold, silver or other metals. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/31/c5970.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Quimbaya Gold Inc. Consolidates its Land Position in Segovia-Remedios Mining District, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Consolidates its Land Position in Segovia-Remedios Mining District, Colombia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (the "Company" or "Quimbaya") is pleased to announce that it has secured four additional exploration properties totalling 8,181 hectares (81.8 sq. km) located in the department of Antioquia, Colombia . These properties consist of: 508718 (4,444 Ha); 508598 (1,307 Ha); 508599 (171 Ha) and 508596 (2,259 Ha), which were acquired through mapping staking from the Colombian government, in proximity to the South and West of the flagship Tahami Project and adjacent to the other Quimbaya's existing properties in the Segovia-Remedios mining district. A map visualization of the claims can be found below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier ‎today. All individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected, being Alexandre P. Boivin Alexandre de Beaulieu Bill de Jong Jean-Luc Peyrot and Juan Sanchez .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Closes Acquisition of Colombian Gold Projects

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Closes Acquisition of Colombian Gold Projects

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares (the " Shares ") of Explogold Ingenieria y Consultoria S.A.S., Minera Buey Aures S.A.S . and Soluciones Ambientales Del Nordeste S.A.S. (collectively, the " Companies ") by way of share purchase agreements (the " Definitive Agreements ") among Remandes Corporation S.A. (" Remandes "), the Company and the Companies (the " Transactions "). The purchase price payable by Quimbaya for all of the issued and outstanding Shares was satisfied by: (i) the payment by Quimbaya to Remandes of a deposit in the amount of US$100,000 to be used by Remandes in accordance with an approved budget mutually agreed upon by the parties; and (ii) the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares in the share capital of Quimbaya to Remandes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF STOCK OPTIONS

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF STOCK OPTIONS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces the exercise of share purchase options ("Options") for a total of 257,145 common shares without par value at a price of C$0.35 per common share in the share capital of the Company, representing approximately 1.45% of the outstanding shares following the issuance. The Options have been exercised pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan by Alexandre De Beaulieu (chairman of the board), Jean-Luc Peyrot (director), Alexandre P. Boivin (CEO and director), for gross proceeds of C$90,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. adds Additional Claim of 694 Ha in Segovia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. adds Additional Claim of 694 Ha in Segovia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce securing an additional claim for gold and silver mining property covering 694 hectares, adding to the Company's existing assets. The claim area is as follows: 508312 (694 Ha), which is located in the municipality of Segovia, northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia . A map visualization of the claim can be found below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

iMETAL Resources Announces Completion of Phase 2 Drilling at Carheil Graphite Project

iMETAL Resources Announces Completion of Phase 2 Drilling at Carheil Graphite Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRA:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces completion of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. This Phase was completed on January 25th and included 4 holes for 1,100 metres and this was a follow up to Phase 1 drilling from Spring 2023

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are very pleased with the observed intersections in the four holes at Carheil recently completed. We targeted the same horizons intersected in Phase 1 as well as a regional structure and we feel the program has been successful in execution. We are eager to share the results once assays are returned. Québec continues to be an exciting jurisdiction to work in due to its mining friendly government and people."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nexus Gold Provides Update on Public Listing of Nexus Metals

Nexus Gold Provides Update on Public Listing of Nexus Metals

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Nexus Gold CORP. (the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) i s pleased to provide an update on the intended listing of its proposed spinout of Nexus Metals Corp. on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").  Nexus Metals previously applied for listing of its common shares on the CSE following completion of a plan of arrangement involving Nexus Gold Corp.  The Company is continuing to work with CSE staff to advance the application and address remaining requirements to complete the listing

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element 79 Gold Corp Signs LOI for Lucero Property Ore Sales in 2024

Element 79 Gold Corp Signs LOI for Lucero Property Ore Sales in 2024

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element 79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("ELEM" or the "Company") announces that is has completed an LOI with Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("BVN") that is a significant stride toward realizing reanimating and generating revenue from its flagship past-producing Lucero property, near Chachas, Arequipa, Peru

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Debenture Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closure of the second tranche of its previously announced debenture financing initiative (the " Debenture Financing "), raising an additional $1,003,998 . As part of the Debenture Financing, the Company issued 10,039,980 warrants (each a " Debenture Warrant "), each allowing the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at $0.10 per share until January 26, 2027 with 50% of the Debenture Warrants vested on closing and the remaining 50% will vest and be exercisable on March 26, 2025 . Between both tranches, the Company issued non-convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $2,921,418 and an aggregate of 29,214,180 Debenture Warrants.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0267

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Equity Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Equity Financing

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the " Unit Financing "). Between both tranches, the Company issued a total of 5,000,000 units (the " Units ") for gross proceeds of $500,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a " Unit Warrant "). Each Unit Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.15 per common share for two years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×