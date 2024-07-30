Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives FDA IND Approval for Phase 2b Imaging Trial in Brain Metastases

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Pursuit Minerals

June 2024 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the quarterly period ended 30 June 2024.

Highlights

  • Completion of Drill Hole 1 with outstanding results including multiple intercepts above 600mg/L Li.
  • Commencement of Drill Hole 2 at as part of the Stage 1 Drill Program at RGS.
  • Successful oversubscribed capital raising of $2.4 million AUD completed.
  • $2.024 million in cash and equivalents available at quarter end.
  • Commencement of production at 250t Pilot Plant to produce first Lithium Carbonate in H2, 2024.

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

During the June 2024 quarter, Pursuit Minerals Ltd (“Pursuit” or “Company”) has continued to advance through numerous engineering and geological workstreams, permitting approval processes and stakeholder engagement activities at our flagship Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project in the Salta province of Argentina.

Rio Grande Sur (RGS) Lithium Project Argentina

The Rio Grande Sur Project comprises of 5 tenements prospective for lithium on the Rio Grande Salar in the Salta province of Argentina, in addition to a Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant located in the city of Salta. The five tenements cover approximately 9,233 hectares (Table 1).

Figure 1: Rio Grande Sur Tenement Map

Figure 2: RGS Project location in the ‘Lithium Triangle’ Region

Rio Grande Sur Stage 1 Drilling Campaign.

During the quarter, Pursuit announced the completion of Drill Hole 1 / DDH-1 at the Maria Magdelena tenement with substantial high-grade lithium assays achieved (see ASX announcement dated 29 May 2024).

DDH-1 achieved a depth of 560m, with Pursuit’s on-site geologists and drilling team having been extremely encouraged by the geological units encountered across the depths of the hole.

Of particular interest, at a depth of approximately 100-130m, was a highly porous sandy unit that was encountered with Lithium brine grades substantially above expectation, based on historical drilling results. This zone has been earmarked as the potential location of a pumping well due to its heightened porosity and average grade of 620mg/L. As drilling continued to depth, DDH-1 continued to deliver exceptional grades averaging above 600mg/L and the presence of good quality, porous and permeable sands.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:purlithium stockslithium investingLithium Investing
PUR:AU
Pursuit Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pursuit Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pursuit Minerals

Pursuit Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia Ltd

Quarterly Activities Report – to 30 June 2024

Metals Australia Limited (“Metals Australia”, the “Company” or “MLS”) is pleased to report its activities for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024 (“Quarter”):

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it has extended the final closing date of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement to August 30, 2024. As previously announced, the private placement consists of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

Coniagas will use the net proceeds from the private placement primarily for exploration on the Graal property as well as for metallurgical test work and working capital.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Maiden Fieldwork Discovers Widespread Chalcocite Dominant Vein Systems at Expanded Nunavut Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that work has commenced at the Rae copper, silver and gold project in Nunavut (“Rae” or the “Project”). Initial visual observations across all sample sites have confirmed numerous vein systems of chalcocite dominant mineralisation across significant strike lengths.

Keep reading...Show less
Astute Metals NL

Red Mountain Lithium Discovery Bolstered with More Outstanding Thick Intersections

Second batch of assays delivers further high-grade intersections

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that assay results from the next four holes, RMRC004-007, of the inaugural Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA, have returned high-grade mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less
Avenira Limited

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Avenira Limited (‘AEV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AEV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 26 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium (ASX:EUR)

Critical Metals Corp Completes Stage 1 Investment for Tanbreez Acquisition

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (Critical Metals Corp), a mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today announced that it has completed the stage 1 investment as part of its recently announced plans to acquire a 92.5% controlling interest in the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine (the Tanbreez Project) from Rimbal Pty Ltd., a company controlled by geologist Gregory Barnes (Rimbal) (refer ASX announcement 11 June 2024 and 19 June 2024). Following the issue of 8,398,656 CRML shares to Rimbal as the stage 1 consideration, Critical Metals Corp now holds a 42.00% equity interest in the Tanbreez Project. European Lithium will retain its 7.5% ownership in the Tanbreez Project.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Pursuit Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pursuit Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sale of Surplus Plant Commenced

450,000 Oz at 2.9 g/t Au Maiden Gold Resource on the Didievi Project, Cote d’Ivoire

June Quarterly Activities Report

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Related News

Gold Investing

Sale of Surplus Plant Commenced

Resource Investing

June Quarterly Activities Report

Oil and Gas Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Gold Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Report

Gold Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Activity Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report - Quarter Ended 30 June 2024

×