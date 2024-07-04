Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Prospector Announces Closing of Strategic Equity Investment by B2Gold

Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced strategic investment by B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE American: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold"). Pursuant to the transaction (see news release dated June 28, 2024) B2Gold subscribed for an aggregate of 5,578,720 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.163 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $909,331.36 (the "Offering").

The Shares represent a total position of approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the Shares will be used exclusively for exploration and development purposes on the Company's ML Project in the Yukon (the "ML Project").

In connection with the strategic investment, the Company has formed a four-person Technical Committee who will advise on and oversee exploration and development of the Company's ML Project.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ML Project Overview

The ML Project located approximately 80 km from Dawson City, Yukon Territory, and 25 km northeast of the former Brewery Creek Gold Mine. The ML Project geology is extensively metal endowed with numerous instances of high-grade gold, silver and copper in drill holes, trenches and surface rock samples.

ML hosts one of the few remaining Tombstone-style intrusions in the Yukon that has not been systematically explored with no significant work completed since 2008 and as such, no modern Intrusion Related Gold (IRGS) exploration models have been applied to ML despite the presence of a diagnostic Au-As-Bi-Te-W geochemical signature.

Previous exploration focused on well exposed Au-Cu-W skarn mineralization proximal to syenite intrusions, however little work was completed within the intrusions. Nonetheless, the presence of skarn Au-Cu mineralization provides key evidence of an active, metal-rich intrusive system with over 24 known high grade Au surface occurrences that have never been drill tested and numerous high-grade Au drill and trench results remain open-ended.

About B2Gold:

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a Discovery Group Company focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. The majority of acquisition activity occurs in Ontario, Canada - a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction with an abundance of overlooked geological regions possessing high mineral potential. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders, and seeking to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Prospector Metals Corp.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo.
President & CEO

For further information about Prospector Metals Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at prospectormetalscorp.com.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the Company's projects and the timing related thereto, the merits of the Company's projects, the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, and other project opportunities. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances, necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215443

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Relevant Gold Announces Strategic Investment by Kinross Gold

Not for dissemination in or into the United States or through U.S. newswires

All dollars are Canadian unless otherwise noted

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Tempest Minerals

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Drilling Status

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to update the market on the status of planned drilling at the Company’s Remorse Target. TEM has received all the necessary regulatory approvals to commence drilling at the Remorse Target and has completed preparations. TEM expects to commence drilling in mid July 2024 (weather permitting) as Earthworks has been delayed due to inaccessibility as a result of heavy rainfall and partial flooding of the area.

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2024 Second Quarter Results on August 7, 2024

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2024 second quarter results on August 7, 2024 after market close.

A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 , starting at 8:00 am ET ( 5:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Minerals: Copper, Gold, Silver and Zinc Producer, Explorer and Developer in Far North Queensland, Australia


Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its second quarter 2024 operations and financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 , and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time) .

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

The webcast materials will be available Wednesday, July 24 th , after market close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects, and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.

__________________________________________
1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact - Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Astral Resources NL (‘AAR’) will be lifted immediately following the release by AAR of an announcement regarding the outcome of an application to court by the Company seeking orders in relation to the Company’s inadvertent failure to lodge a cleansing notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) within the prescribed 5 day period after the issue of shares on 9 April 2024.

