Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

Trending Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Prospect Ridge Resources (CSE:PRR)

Prospect Ridge Announces Private Placement and Promotional Services

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR | OTC:PRRSF | FRA:OED) is pleased to announce that it will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of up to 31,250,000 units at a price of $0.16 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a purchase warrant, with a whole warrant being exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 for a period of two years subject to accelerated expiry on the occurrence of certain events.

The Company also announces that it has entered into a consulting agreement with High Tide Consulting Corp. ("HTCC"), to provide corporate communication services, which include assistance in planning and executing awareness programs, coordinating introductions and communications with the financial community, managing social media accounts, responding to investor inquiries and monitoring the results of various programs. The activities are expected to occur primarily through email, social media and [list additional mediums/platforms through which activity will occur]. HTCC's services will commence immediately, for an initial term of 3 months and thereafter on a month to month basis. In consideration of the services, HTCC will receive $7,500 per month, and 300,000 stock options. HTCC's business address is located at [*], and HTCC can be reached at [phone number] or [email address]. HTCC is at arm's length to the Company.

The Company has also entered into a Publishing Services Agreement with 0865381 B.C. Ltd. doing business as Volume Hunters ("VH"), to disseminate previously disclosed public information over various social media, forums, blogs, publishing websites and other communication platforms. VH's activities are expected to commence on or about June 15, 2024, for a term of one year. In consideration of the services, VH will receive $65,000. VH's business address is located at [*], and VH can be reached at [phone number] or [email address]. VH is at arm's length to the Company.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration near the prolific Golden Triangle. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team collectively possess over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believe that its Knauss Creek and Holy Grail properties have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to include this under-explored region.

Contact Information

Michael Iverson, CEO & Director

Telephone: 604.351.3351

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "could", "should" or "would" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, forecasts, estimates and statements as to management's intentions and expectations with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will not be as anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as intended, anticipated or estimated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are expressed or incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Source

Click here to connect with Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (CSE:PRR | OTC:PRRSF | FRA:OED), to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stocksgold stocksgold explorationcse:prrgold investingGold Investing
PRR:CC
Prospect Ridge Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Prospect Ridge Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Prospect Ridge Resources

Prospect Ridge Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone


Keep reading...Show less
Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Ora Gold Limited (ASX: OAU, Ora or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered into a binding agreement with Australian gold producer Westgold Resources Limited (WGX:ASX, OTCQX: WGXRF) (Westgold) in relation to a strategic co-operation relationship (Strategic Alliance) and $6.0 million placement (Strategic Placement) (together the Westgold Transaction).

Keep reading...Show less
Tier One Silver Engages Capital Markets and Corporate Communications Firms

Tier One Silver Engages Capital Markets and Corporate Communications Firms

Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Strike Communications Inc. ("Strike") for corporate communications and capital markets support. Led by Julia Becker, Strike is a boutique capital markets, investor relations and corporate communications firm with extensive experience across various industries. In connection with the agreement, Strike will assist with the creation, coordination and implementation of the Company's targeted capital markets strategy and investor relations objectives

Ms. Becker brings 15 years' experience in capital markets, corporate communications and business development. She has worked with many TSX and TSX Venture listed issuers across various industries, and with a boutique investment bank in Toronto. She has an extensive network of retail and institutional investors as well as investment banks and analysts across North America. Notably, Ms. Becker is Head, Investor Relations for Osino Resources (OSI)(OSIIF), which was recently sold to Yintai in an all-cash transaction for C$368 million.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mayfair Gold Supplements Disclosure Contained in Management Information Circular

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) provides the following disclosure to supplement its management information circular dated May 6, 2024 (the " Circular ") for the annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting "). Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca, as well as the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at https:mayfairgold.cainvestor-resources, in conjunction with this news release.

Amendments to Employment Agreements

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Delivers strong ESG performance, including a $4.1 billion total benefit footprint through taxes, wages, procurement and community support

All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dynacor Group Declares June 2024 Dividend

Dynacor Group Declares June 2024 Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (Dynacor or the Corporation) announced its monthly dividend payment for June 2024 in the amount of C$0.01167 per common share which will be payable on June 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 7, 2024. This dividend represents the fifty-first (51 st ) dividend and forty-first (41 st ) monthly payment made to shareholders.

The Corporation's monthly dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. The payment and increase of dividends are at the discretion of the Board and will depend on the Corporation's financial results, cash requirements, prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rumble Resources

Drilling Commences to Test High-Grade Gold System at Western Queen Gold Project

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that a diamond and RC drilling program has commenced to test the continuity of the multiple high-grade zones beneath the Western Queen South and along strike of the Western Queen Central deposits. Previous drilling (by prior owners and by Rumble) has demonstrated high-grade gold occurs as moderately south plunging lode system with scope to extend to significant depths which may be amenable to underground mining.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Prospect Ridge Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Prospect Ridge Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Government Confirms Progression to Next Stage of Permitting for San José

Osisko Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Gladiator Resources: Capitalizing on the Uranium Momentum with Prolific Assets in Tanzania

Lithium Ionic Announces Binding Term Sheet for US$20 Million Royalty Financing with Appian

Related News

Resource Investing

Government Confirms Progression to Next Stage of Permitting for San José

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Uranium Investing

Gladiator Resources: Capitalizing on the Uranium Momentum with Prolific Assets in Tanzania

Platinum Investing

Lithium Ionic Announces Binding Term Sheet for US$20 Million Royalty Financing with Appian

Base Metals Investing

Lyle Davis to Chair Giga Board

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North Conference June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City

Base Metals Investing

Biomea Fusion Announces Completion of Enrollment of First 3 Arms in Phase 2 Expansion Cohorts of COVALENT-111 Study for BMF-219 in Type 2 Diabetes

×