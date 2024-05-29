- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Prospect Ridge Announces Private Placement and Promotional Services
May 29, 2024
Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR | OTC:PRRSF | FRA:OED) is pleased to announce that it will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of up to 31,250,000 units at a price of $0.16 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a purchase warrant, with a whole warrant being exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 for a period of two years subject to accelerated expiry on the occurrence of certain events.
The Company also announces that it has entered into a consulting agreement with High Tide Consulting Corp. ("HTCC"), to provide corporate communication services, which include assistance in planning and executing awareness programs, coordinating introductions and communications with the financial community, managing social media accounts, responding to investor inquiries and monitoring the results of various programs. The activities are expected to occur primarily through email, social media and [list additional mediums/platforms through which activity will occur]. HTCC's services will commence immediately, for an initial term of 3 months and thereafter on a month to month basis. In consideration of the services, HTCC will receive $7,500 per month, and 300,000 stock options. HTCC's business address is located at [*], and HTCC can be reached at [phone number] or [email address]. HTCC is at arm's length to the Company.
The Company has also entered into a Publishing Services Agreement with 0865381 B.C. Ltd. doing business as Volume Hunters ("VH"), to disseminate previously disclosed public information over various social media, forums, blogs, publishing websites and other communication platforms. VH's activities are expected to commence on or about June 15, 2024, for a term of one year. In consideration of the services, VH will receive $65,000. VH's business address is located at [*], and VH can be reached at [phone number] or [email address]. VH is at arm's length to the Company.
About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.
Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration near the prolific Golden Triangle. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team collectively possess over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believe that its Knauss Creek and Holy Grail properties have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to include this under-explored region.
Contact Information
Michael Iverson, CEO & Director
Telephone: 604.351.3351
Cautionary Statements
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "could", "should" or "would" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, forecasts, estimates and statements as to management's intentions and expectations with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will not be as anticipated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as intended, anticipated or estimated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are expressed or incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.
Click here to connect with Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (CSE:PRR | OTC:PRRSF | FRA:OED), to receive an Investor Presentation
PRR:CC
The Conversation (0)
15 May
Prospect Ridge Resources
Overview
Prospect Ridge (CSE:PRR,OTC:PRRSF,FRA:OED) is a precious metals exploration company focused on key projects in Northern British Columbia near the prolific Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia has been a hub for mineral exploration and mining endeavors for over 150 years. The company owns 100 percent of both the Knauss Creek property and the Holy Grail property.
The Knauss Creek property resembles the high-grade mineralization found in the historical Dorreen mine. Exploration at Knaus Creek has revealed high-grade mineralization comprising gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc. The Copper Ridge zone, which is in the southern part of the Knauss Creek property, is particularly interesting. During 2023, a total of 241 samples were collected from this area. The assays from outcrop samples have extended the Copper Ridge mineralized zones over an east-west strike length of 1,550 meters, a north-south strike of 850 meters, and a height difference of 470 meters.
The assay results highlight the area's significant potential, which measured only 200 meters at the start of 2023 and has now extended to over 1.5 kms. Extensive areas of land remain unexplored. The company is in the process of organizing a surface drilling program spanning 5,000 meters to assess the drill-ready Copper Ridge zone and other nearby targets.
The other property, Holy Grail, has also historically produced high-grade gold and silver from placer mining. Prospecting results at the Holy Grail property showed exceptional promise, uncovering significant discoveries of gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc.
Prospect Ridge benefits from a team of professionals boasting extensive expertise in geology and mining. The company is led by Micheal Iverson, CEO, who has more than three decades of experience in mining exploration. The management team has a proven track record of executing several successful exploration and development projects, including Fortuna Silver Mines and NioGold Mining’s Marban project.
Company Highlights
- Prospect Ridge is a Canada-based exploration and development company with two highly prospective land packages in British Columbia.
- The company’s two key assets are the Knauss Creek property and the Holy Grail property, located near the renowned Golden Triangle region in northwestern British Columbia. The Golden Triangle has historically been known for abundant precious and base metal discoveries, with numerous active mining projects and ongoing resource exploration.
- The flagship Knauss Creek property has revealed high-grade surface samples up to 78.9 g/t gold, 4,740 g/t silver, 29.4 percent copper, 33.33 percent lead and 4.10 percent zinc. The Copper Ridge zone is particularly interesting, where a 1.5-km strike zone containing high-grade gold-silver-copper trends were discovered.
- The company plans a 5,000-meter surface drill program to test the drill-ready target Copper Ridge zone as well as other targets.
- Prospecting results from the Holy Grail property are exceptionally promising. They reveal noteworthy discoveries of gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc.
- Prospect Ridge is led by a proven team of executives with more than 100 years of combined experience leading several successful exploration and development projects, including Fortuna Silver Mines and NioGold Mining’s Marban project (sold to Oban Mining, now Osisko Mining).
Key Projects
Knauss Creek Property
The Knauss Creek property, situated 35 kms north of Terrace, BC, spans 2,944. It has excellent infrastructure access, proximity to Highway 16, numerous logging roads traversing it, and the Canadian National Railway passing through.
The property is home to the historical Dorreen mine. Various showings on the property, including the Jay Veins, Hugin, Kandy and Copper Ridge, contain gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc mineralization. The current focus is on the Copper Ridge zone, a high-grade polymetallic mineralization zone spanning 1,500 meters.
Assays from outcrop samples gathered during the 2023 prospecting season have revealed numerous high-grade gold, silver and copper findings. Highlights from rock outcrop sampling, include:
- Sample W489444 contains 6.70 grams per ton (g/t) gold, 4,610 g/t silver, 2.23 percent copper
- Sample W489424 contains 15.9 g/t gold, 987 g/t silver, 0.29 percent copper, 17.55 percent lead, 6.99 percent zinc
- Sample W501837 contains 0.49 g/t gold, 134 g/t silver and 29.4 percent copper
- Sample W501812 contains 2.14 g/t gold, 264 g/t silver and 10.35 percent copper
Consequently, the Copper Ridge zone has been extended, now measuring an east-west length of 1,550 meters, a north-south strike length of 850 meters, and a vertical difference of 470 meters. Field data suggests the veins follow a north-south orientation and dip towards the east. The interpretation suggests the zone comprises a network of mineralized veins arranged like a ladder hosted within a dioritic intrusion.
The company is preparing a surface drilling program of 5,000 meters to evaluate drill-ready targets like the Copper Ridge zone, the Leon’s Legacy and Dorreen Mine showings.
Holy Grail Property
The Holy Grail property is located 10 km north of Terrace, BC, and forms a horseshoe that encloses the fully owned Knauss Creek property in its southeastern part. It currently spans 70,109 hectares. The property is easily accessible via a highway, multiple serviced roads, logging roads, and ATV trails that cross cut it.
Prospecting results from the Holy Grail property displayed remarkable potential through substantial findings of gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc. Key highlights of the results include:
- Grab sample C362354 returned 28.0 g/t gold, 56.9 g/t silver and 2.03 percent copper on the 4 Shore showing
- Grab sample C362357 returned 13.7 g/t gold, 39.9 g/t silver and 1.33 percent copper on the 4 Shore showing
- Grab sample C363353 returned 0.37 g/t gold, 58.7 g/t silver and 3.43 percent copper on the Maroon Creek showing
- Grab sample C363092 returned 6.7 g/t gold, 21.1 g/t silver, and 0.12 percent lead on the Iceberg showing.
Management Team
Michael Iverson – CEO and Director
Michael Iverson has over three decades of experience in public and private capital markets. He also has significant experience in the mining industry, having founded Niogold Mining and Fortuna Silver Mines. At Niogold, he spearheaded the acquisition and exploration of an expansive land parcel in Val D’Or, leading to the company's acquisition by Oban Mining, presently known as Osisko Mining , at a substantial premium to its market capitalization. At Fortuna, he played a vital role in the company's prosperous evolution into a silver producer with operational mines in Peru and Mexico. Iverson, over his entire career spanning three decades, has achieved, in aggregate, market capitalizations in excess of $1 billion.
Yan Ducharme – President and Director
Yan Ducharme is a professional geologist with over 25 years of experience in greenfield and brownfield exploration projects in Quebec, Ontario, Africa and South America. He was on the exploration team at SEMAFO and Cambior/Iamgold and was an exploration manager at NioGold (then vice-president exploration), Canadian Malartic, SOQUEM, and Wesdome Gold Mine. He worked in underground mines and open pits. Ducharme obtained a masters in earth sciences from the University of Quebec in Montreal.
Jasmine Lau – CFO
Jasmine Lau is a seasoned finance and accounting expert with a wealth of experience as a CFO in the mineral exploration and resource sector, having worked on projects across the globe. She was employed in internal audit at Teck Resources and Deloitte, where she focused on audits of public mining and resource companies. Lau is a CPA, CA, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.
Simon Ridgway – Chairman and Director
Simon Ridgway is the CEO of Rackla Metals, a Vancouver-based junior gold exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2011. He is also the CEO, president and director of Volcanic Gold Mines, a Vancouver-based company engaged in gold and silver property acquisition and exploration.
Michael Michaud - Director
Michael Michaud is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience. He is an expert in developing and executing regional and mine-site exploration strategies across diverse deposit types in North and South America, Africa, Asia and Europe. Michaud is the vice-president of exploration at Wesdome Gold Mines. He also held roles at several firms, including Iamgold, St Andrew Goldfields, SRK Consulting and North American Palladium. Michaud holds an honors B.Sc. from the University of Waterloo and an M.Sc. from Lakehead University.
Toby Lim - Director
Toby Lim has been a practicing solicitor since 1997, focusing on corporate and securities law. He received a Bachelor of Commerce degree with honours from the University of British Columbia in 1992, followed by a Bachelor of Laws degree from Osgoode Hall Law School in Ontario in 1996.
Jacques Brunelle – Director
Jacques Brunelle has over three decades of involvement in the North American mining sector. He has held executive positions as president and director in publicly traded companies, including Niogold Mining, where he served in 2003, culminating in a successful acquisition by Osisko Mining in 2016. Throughout his career, Brunelle has raised substantial funds for exploration and equity financing initiatives in both public and private enterprises.
Bradley Scharfe – Director
Bradley Scharfe has over 25 years of experience in North America's capital markets. Scharfe has led financing endeavors throughout his career and assembled robust companies across various sectors, including resources and commodities. He specializes in raising, deploying and managing venture capital for companies in their early growth stages. Previously, Scharfe served as a venture capital stockbroker with Canaccord Capital, a leading Canadian investment firm. Scharfe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto, where he majored in commerce and economics.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Keep reading...Show less
22 May
Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone
Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) is pleased to announce many new discoveries on the Holy Grail property. High-grade samples were obtained just west of our Knauss Creek property in the vicinity of the Copper Ridge zone and Leon’s Legacy showings. Other high-grade results on the western limb of the property are located on Mount Garland and the Wesach mountain. The fully owned Holy Grail property, starts approximately 10 km north of Terrace, British Columbia.
The last few days of the 2023 prospecting program gave us a surprise when the field team decided to step out of Copper Ridge and go on the Holy Grail property side. This led to the discovery of two new showings named Golden Bowl and Temple located approximately 1.5 km to the west and 2.5 km to the northwest respectively. On the western limb of the property, the summer of 2023 results are outlining two clusters of samples returned high-grade results, one on Mount Garland and one on the Wesach mountain (Figure 1).
Highlights from outcrop samples:
Golden Bowl
- 9.99 g/t Au, 183 g/t Ag, 1.81% Cu, 7.4% Pb and 0.17% Zn (W500082)
- 8.35 g/t Au, 63 g/t Ag, 0.44% Cu, 3.5% Pb and 0.35% Zn (W386369)
Temple
- 8.16 g/t Au, 137 g/t Ag and 14.8% Cu (W500697)
- 0.18 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag and 4.6% Cu (W500698)
- 0.08 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag and 5.9% Cu (W500696)
Mount Garland
- 7.9% Cu, 634 g/t Ag and 0.7% Zn (W387642, erratic block)
- 5.1% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag and (W489403)
- 2.2% Cu and 98 g/t Ag (W489406)
- 2.1% Cu, 61 g/t Ag and 0.23% Zn (W489408)
Wesach mountain
- 5.43 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag, 0.22% Pb and 0.47% Zn (W501823)
- 1.13 g/t Au, 102 g/t Ag, 3.27% Pb and 2.57% Zn (W502285)
Prospect Ridge CEO Michael Iverson commented, “I’m thrilled with these new discoveries. Our exploration efforts have unveiled remarkable finds throughout the 2023 summer underscoring the richness of our land package and the skills of our field team. These new showings on the Holy Grail are confirming the extraordinary geological potential in the Terrace area south of the Golden Triangle.”
Prospect Ridge President Yan Ducharme added, “The Golden Bowl and Temple new discoveries are adding pieces to the puzzle connecting previously discovered Copper Ridge and Leon’s Legacy. These polymetallic veins stand as a testament to the barely tapped potential of this underexplored land package, hinting numerous future discoveries to be unearthed. All the mountains of the western reaches of the Holy grail have delivered high-grade showings often within a cluster of lower grade rocks. Summer 2024 will see us initiate the first drill holes on the Copper Ridge zone and we will pick up prospection where we left off.”
Eastern part of Holy Grail
Prospection approximately 1.5 km west of the Copper Ridge zone, in a topographic bowl, led to the discovery of a quartz vein containing 9.99 g/t Au, 183 g/t Ag, 1.81% Cu, 7.44% Pb and 0.17% Zn (W500082). Forty meters from it, another vein with 8.35 g/t Au, 63 g/t Ag, 0.44% Cu, 3.5% Pb and 0.35% Zn (W386369) was sampled. More mineralized veins were sampled at the bottom of the bowl, while two erratic blocks and a vein were sampled on the flank of it. The veins of this Golden Bowl showing are hosted in an intrusion.
Approximately 2.5 km northwest of the Copper Ridge zone and 1 km south of the Leon’s Legacy, 8.16 g/t Au, 137 g/t Ag and 14.8% Cu (W500697) was obtained on a quartz vein. Within 50 meters, two other samples gave 0.08 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag and 5.92% Cu (W500696) and 0.18 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag and 4.55% Cu (W500698). More mineralized samples were taken in the vicinity and are part of the Temple showing.
Western part of Holy Grail
The northern flank of Mount Garland is easily accessible by logging roads. The prospecting works led to the sampling of many quartz veins with chalcopyrite and malachite which contains mainly copper and silver, but also occasional gold and zinc occurrences. The best results were obtained from an erratic block, taken on a talus, which yield 7.91% Cu and 634 g/t Ag (W387642). Other in situ veins were sampled and gave 5.07% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag (W489403), 2.20% Cu, 98 g/t Ag (W489406) and 2.09% Cu, 61 g/t Ag (W489408). These samples are part of a cluster covering an area of 3.5 km by 1.5 km of mineralized veins and blocks. The alpine part of Mount Garland has not been prospected yet.
Figure 1: Location map with new showings.
Figure 2: Best new values obtained on the Holy Grail during the summer 2023 field program.
Prospecting on the southern side of the Wesach mountain, uphill of the Wesach Creek, led to the discovery of many quartz veins bearing gold, silver, lead and zinc. Sample W501823 contains 5.43 g/t Au, 8.5 g/t Ag, 0.22% Pb and 0.47% Zn and sample W502285 contains 1.13 g/t Au, 102 g/t Ag, 3.27% Pb and 2.57% Zn. A cluster of mineralized samples covers an area of 400 m by 400 m. Some sampled erratic blocks returned copper, gold and silver values. The source has yet to be found.
Sample
Easting1
Northing1
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Cu (%)
Pb (%)
Zn (%)
AuEq g/t2
Golden Bowl
W386366
537645
6070688
0.526
23.8
0.686
0.008
0.002
1.784
W386368
537655
6070699
0.089
5.1
0.336
0.001
0.003
0.626
W386369
537643
6070822
8.350
63.2
0.438
3.500
0.345
11.100
W4894713
537202
6070540
0.704
2.3
0.004
0.146
0.029
0.800
W4894723
537273
6070565
0.018
5.1
0.385
0.001
0.007
0.625
W489473
537274
6070607
1.130
0.8
0.016
0.147
0.005
1.216
W497153
537570
6070674
1.940
1.6
0.002
0.001
0.005
1.964
W500081
537650
6070693
0.022
7.5
0.421
0.000
0.005
0.708
W500082
537628
6070782
9.990
183
1.810
7.440
0.173
17.442
Temple
W489476
536364
6072676
0.026
2.2
0.107
0.000
0.006
0.206
W4894773
536329
6072483
0.346
3.4
0.413
0.000
0.001
0.970
W500695
536538
6072489
0.247
13.7
0.753
0.001
0.011
1.479
W500696
536549
6072472
0.080
22
5.920
0.001
0.008
8.693
W500697
536549
6072470
8.160
137
14.800
0.010
0.008
30.682
W500698
536586
6072438
0.180
94.1
4.550
0.002
0.008
7.734
Golden Bowl and Temple area
W386365
536699
6071100
0.336
5.3
0.013
0.002
0.000
0.419
W489470
536759
6071107
0.696
7.4
0.001
0.004
0.000
0.788
W496077
535736
6073154
0.002
0.3
0.070
0.000
0.008
0.107
W496079
536149
6073403
0.037
1.7
0.158
0.000
0.007
0.283
W500651
536677
6071905
0.002
1.9
0.031
0.120
0.008
0.114
W500652
536663
6071893
0.258
45.1
0.005
1.520
0.002
1.347
W500657
536574
6071821
0.016
6.8
0.057
0.026
0.000
0.188
W500658
536661
6071839
0.089
17.1
0.021
0.008
0.003
0.329
Mount Garland
W3876423
520095
6066782
0.037
634
7.910
0.083
0.703
19.153
W387643
520155
6066561
0.008
4.3
0.079
0.002
0.008
0.175
W3876443
520004
6066702
0.027
3.4
0.140
0.000
0.007
0.268
W387645
520050
6066573
0.002
1.6
0.079
0.000
0.007
0.135
W489394
521080
6067474
0.002
3.4
0.091
0.000
0.001
0.172
W4893953
521268
6066970
0.002
4.7
0.182
0.001
0.015
0.322
W4893963
521266
6066972
0.017
0.8
0.067
0.000
0.002
0.122
W489397
520566
6067623
0.087
13
1.140
0.000
0.007
1.854
W489398
520557
6067625
0.073
5.8
0.294
0.000
0.002
0.558
W489399
521361
6066538
0.013
4.2
0.117
0.001
0.007
0.232
W489400
521390
6066436
0.009
14.6
0.673
0.000
0.002
1.135
W4894023
521647
6066024
0.025
3.7
0.196
0.000
0.007
0.349
W489403
521717
6065912
0.112
13.9
5.070
0.000
0.011
7.430
W489405
522375
6067175
0.002
4.3
0.055
0.011
0.015
0.141
W489406
522612
6066938
0.011
98.4
2.200
0.035
0.053
4.334
W489407
522667
6066898
0.005
40
0.305
0.013
0.303
1.042
W489408
522725
6066802
0.035
60.6
2.090
0.051
0.232
3.822
W496060
520312
6067914
0.006
2.3
0.134
0.000
0.003
0.224
W496061
520318
6067908
0.002
8.6
0.191
0.000
0.002
0.376
W496064
519201
6067566
0.108
2.7
0.124
0.000
0.002
0.316
W5000533
522163
6067074
0.008
55.1
0.011
0.032
0.010
0.705
W500055
520461
6067513
0.026
5.3
0.004
0.021
0.012
0.108
W500635
520166
6067722
0.002
31.1
0.358
0.019
0.052
0.910
W5022773
521175
6066358
0.002
7.8
0.001
0.009
0.000
0.101
W502278
521097
6066216
0.002
1.8
0.105
0.001
0.009
0.176
W5022793
521088
6066208
0.002
2.3
0.135
0.001
0.010
0.224
W5022813
521040
6066269
0.005
4.5
0.320
0.000
0.006
0.513
W502283
521121
6066020
0.006
4.3
0.334
0.005
0.005
0.532
W502284
521110
6065993
0.006
2.0
0.076
0.003
0.002
0.139
Wesach mountain
W3847943
519537
6076197
0.009
4.8
0.254
0.002
0.002
0.427
W387610
519186
6076179
0.008
9.6
0.002
0.602
0.208
0.420
W387611
519185
6076186
0.043
14.1
0.002
0.573
0.145
0.475
W387613
519182
6076193
0.031
20
0.003
1.155
0.375
0.831
W387614
519253
6076226
0.360
36.5
0.033
1.760
0.478
1.655
W387615
519260
6076230
0.169
69.7
0.007
4.380
0.998
2.955
W387617
518206
6075523
0.622
2.9
0.011
0.115
0.147
0.771
W489359
519204
6076204
0.011
4.2
0.005
0.202
1.210
0.614
W489360
519186
6076204
0.073
19.6
0.003
1.150
0.568
0.942
W4894093
518304
6075043
0.107
10.8
0.291
0.001
0.020
0.656
W4894113
519368
6075852
0.481
48.6
0.289
1.970
0.061
2.194
W5006073
519194
6076234
0.079
1.8
0.261
0.002
0.005
0.471
W501809
519180
6075923
0.040
7.4
0.001
0.426
0.080
0.312
W501823
518209
6075519
5.430
8.5
0.014
0.223
0.465
5.813
W502285
519190
6075944
1.130
102
0.009
3.270
2.570
4.534
W502287
519249
6075965
0.088
0.5
0.017
0.003
0.010
0.123
W502288
519238
6075961
0.028
1.2
0.020
0.027
0.064
0.105
W502289
519300
6075960
0.019
5.0
0.003
0.351
0.006
0.210
W502292
519217
6075941
1.860
1.0
0.071
0.000
0.005
1.974
W5022933
519270
6075964
0.052
4.5
0.004
0.247
0.262
0.302
W502294
519283
6075967
0.019
6.8
0.025
0.413
0.259
0.383
Table 1: Best Results from the Holy Grail surface sampling of summer 2023.
1: Coordinates in meters UTM Nad83 Zone 9N
2: Gold equivalents were calculated with a gold price of $1,750/oz, silver at $21/oz, copper at $3.60/lbs, lead at $0.90/lbs and zinc at $1.00/lbs.
3: Erratic block.
Cautionary statements
Outcrop samples are selective by nature and grades may not be representative of mineralized zones. True thickness or mineralization style and geological models cannot be determined with the information currently available.
Quality control
Rock samples were assayed for gold by standard 50 g fire-assaying with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22) or 1000g metallic screening (Au-SCR24) at ALS Canada in Terrace, British Columbia. The samples were also assayed for 35 metals from an aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES finish (ME-ICP41). For samples with overlimit results in silver, copper, lead and zinc, aqua regia with ICP finish was used (OG46 ore grade). A quality assurance/quality control program has been implemented and consists of inserting standards on a regular basis in the samples stream.
Qualified Person
All scientific or technical information included in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Yan Ducharme, P.Geo., President of the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. This news release was written by Yan Ducharme.
About the Holy Grail property
The fully owned Holy Grail starts approximately 10 kilometres north of the town of Terrace in the Province of British Columbia, Canada. It is easily accessible by the Transcanadian highway, the Nisga’a highway and a network of logging roads. It covers about 700 square kilometres and is contiguous to our fully owned Knauss Creek property.
Several gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc occurrences were discovered in the past. Almost all the creeks draining the property were exploited at some point and alluvial gold was recovered.
During the 2023 field season, the Company continued exploring this huge land package which contains many showings of interest.
The southern tip of the Golden Triangle is located immediately northwest of the PRR properties. The Bowser Lake and the Hazelton Groups hosting most of the deposits and mines of this area are also underlying the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail properties.
About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.
Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold, silver and copper exploration. Prospect Ridge’s management and technical team cumulate over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believes the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties, near the town of Terrace BC, to have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.
Contact Information
Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.
Mike Iverson
Email: mike.iverson@prospectridgeresources.com
Telephone: 604-351-3351
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects and the Company’s use of proceeds from the Private Placement. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will not be as anticipatedand that the Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement as anticipated.
In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will be as anticipated and that the Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement as anticipated.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.
Keep reading...Show less
18h
Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement
Ora Gold Limited (ASX: OAU, Ora or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered into a binding agreement with Australian gold producer Westgold Resources Limited (WGX:ASX, OTCQX: WGXRF) (Westgold) in relation to a strategic co-operation relationship (Strategic Alliance) and $6.0 million placement (Strategic Placement) (together the Westgold Transaction).
Highlights:
- Ora has entered into a binding agreement with the dominant gold miner in the Murchison region, Australian gold producer Westgold Resources Limited (WGX:ASX, OTCQX: WGXRF) in relation to a:
- Strategic Alliance with the primary aim of advancing the development of Ora’s Crown Prince deposit into production; and
- Strategic Placement of $6.0m at $0.0045 per share, equivalent to a fully diluted 15.0% pro forma shareholding in Ora
- As part of the Strategic Alliance, Ora and Westgold to separately agree the terms of an ore purchase agreement
- Ora’s Crown Prince deposit, which hosts a Mineral Resource of 240koz at 4.1g/t Au1 is located approximately 33km via road from Westgold’s Bluebird Mill
- Upon completion of the Strategic Placement, Westgold to have a right, but not an obligation, to an Ora board seat and equity participation right
- Strengthened pro forma balance sheet of c. $8 million cash and nil debt, allowing Ora to accelerate further resource development, project development and mining proposal workstreams at Crown Prince as well as continue systematic regional exploration across Ora’s commanding 677km2 tenure
- The Westgold Transaction provides Ora and its shareholders with a clear pathway to commercialising Crown Prince in the current gold price environment, validates the quality of the deposit and enables Ora to leverage Westgold’s internal resources, intellectual property and infrastructure to accelerate the development of Crown Prince
- An updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Crown Prince is due for completion in the September quarter and preliminary project development and mining proposal workstreams for Crown Prince are already underway
Ora’s CEO, Alex Passmore, commented: “We are very pleased to announce the Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement, which provides a short and tangible pathway to production and cash flow from Crown Prince. Ora and Westgold will work collaboratively over the next few months to define the development timetable. This alliance with a large regional operator with extensive processing infrastructure gives us strong confidence in the potential for future economic extraction of other advanced projects within our tenure.
STRATEGIC ALLIANCE
Upon completion of the Strategic Placement, Ora and Westgold agree to enter into a strategic co-operation relationship. The primary aim of the Strategic Alliance will be to advance the development of Ora’s Crown Prince deposit (Crown Prince) into production and any other mining opportunities within the Ora tenure.
As part of the Strategic Alliance, Ora and Westgold will use their best endeavours to agree the terms of a proposed ore purchase agreement, to be agreed and detailed in a separate document negotiated between the parties (OPA). A key term of the OPA will include Ora granting to Westgold a right of first refusal in respect of the future purchase of all ore produced from any tenements owned by Ora (as at the time of the Strategic Placement settlement), to be processed at Westgold’s Bluebird Mill at Meekatharra (Bluebird).
Crown Prince hosts a Mineral Resource of 240koz at 4.1g/t Au1 and is located on a granted Mining Lease with a Native Title Agreement in place. The deposit is located approximately 33km northwest from Bluebird and is easily accessible just off the Meekatharra-Mt Clere public road and the Great Northern Highway, supporting efficient haulage logistics (refer Figure 1).
In addition to the OPA, the Strategic Alliance may also encompass other strategic collaboration initiatives to be agreed on a best endeavours basis such as access to Westgold’s camp and associated facilities and leveraging Westgold’s internal resources and intellectual property to fast track the development of Crown Prince.
Upon completion of the Strategic Placement, Westgold will also have:
- An equity participation right whereby Ora must ensure that Westgold is given at least 10 Business Days’ prior written notice, on a confidential basis, of such a proposal to undertake a prescribed equity offer, being any equity issuance excluding a bonus issue, pro-rata entitlement issue, dividend / distribution plan or employee incentive scheme (Equity Participation Right); and
- The right, but not the obligation, to nominate a representative to serve on the Ora Board in the capacity as a non-executive director while Westgold’s shareholding in Ora remains above 10% (Board Nominee Right).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ora Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
21h
Tier One Silver Engages Capital Markets and Corporate Communications Firms
Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Strike Communications Inc. ("Strike") for corporate communications and capital markets support. Led by Julia Becker, Strike is a boutique capital markets, investor relations and corporate communications firm with extensive experience across various industries. In connection with the agreement, Strike will assist with the creation, coordination and implementation of the Company's targeted capital markets strategy and investor relations objectives
Ms. Becker brings 15 years' experience in capital markets, corporate communications and business development. She has worked with many TSX and TSX Venture listed issuers across various industries, and with a boutique investment bank in Toronto. She has an extensive network of retail and institutional investors as well as investment banks and analysts across North America. Notably, Ms. Becker is Head, Investor Relations for Osino Resources (OSI)(OSIIF), which was recently sold to Yintai in an all-cash transaction for C$368 million.
The agreement has a one-year term, effective June 1, 2024, but may be terminated by either party upon 30 days' written notice. As compensation for its services, Strike will receive a monthly fee of C$8,500 and 300,000 options will be granted, subject to TSX Venture approval, exercisable at $0.30 for up to 5 years. The options will vest as to 25% on the date of grant and 12.5% every three months thereafter.
Peter Dembicki, CEO of Tier One commented, "We are excited to welcome Julia Becker to the Tier One Silver team to assist in introducing the Company to a broad network of industry experts, expanding our valued shareholder base, and establishing a strong capital markets strategy. It is an exciting time as we get closer to re-starting exploration at Curibaya and progress towards the next drilling campaign."
The Company also announces that it has engaged GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association ("GRA") to provide communications and media services to the Company for a term of six months commencing on May 21, 2024. GRA is a finance and media platform that provides information on the stock market. GRA will provide distribution and exposure of the Company's activities through email distribution lists, website hosting, and blog posts, as well as interviews and technical updates to build awareness of the Company. As consideration for the services to be provided under the GRA agreement, the Company will pay US$50,000. GRA does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. GRA's head office operates in Mooresville, North Carolina.
The agreements with each of Strike and GRA are subject to customary TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.
About Tier One Silver
Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and copper deposits in Peru. The Company is focused on its flagship exploration project, Curibaya. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. For more information, visit www.tieronesilver.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Tier One Silver Inc.
Peter Dembicki President, CEO and Director
For further information on Tier One Silver Inc., please contact the Company at (778) 729-0700 or info@tieronesilver.com.
Capital Markets Contact:
Julia Becker
Julia.becker@tieronesilver.com
Forward Looking Information and General Cautionary Language
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events in connection with the Company's exploration plans. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and therefore may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release, as related to future exploration plans, should not be heavily relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.
Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE:Tier One Silver Inc.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
21h
Mayfair Gold Supplements Disclosure Contained in Management Information Circular
Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) provides the following disclosure to supplement its management information circular dated May 6, 2024 (the " Circular ") for the annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting "). Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca, as well as the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at https:mayfairgold.cainvestor-resources, in conjunction with this news release.
Amendments to Employment Agreements
In March 2020, Mayfair entered into an agreement to acquire the Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Ontario. In August 2020, the Board of Directors of Mayfair (the " Board "), comprised of Henry Heeney and Sean Pi, the two founders and promoters, approached Patrick Evans to offer him the position of President and CEO of the Company. On acceptance of the position, Mr. Evans approached a retired senior geologist, Howard Bird, to offer him the position of Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Bird, in turn, approached another retired senior geologist, Paul Degagne, to offer him the position of Manager, Exploration. Messrs. Bird and Degagne were persuaded to come out of retirement on the understanding that they would be joining a strong management team led by Patrick Evans, and a company that would have a diverse and experienced Board.
In and around February 2024, management of Mayfair expressed to Patrick Evans, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company (the " CEO ") and members of the Compensation Committee of the Company (the " Compensation Committee ") that they were concerned that a change of control may occur in respect of the Company. This concern was based on several factors, including:
- conversations between management and Darren McLean, a consultant of Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters ") in which comments were made regarding November 2023 stock option grants;
- proposals made by Henry Heeney, a co-founder, former director and insider of the Company to nominate to the Board:
- Kyle McLean, the brother of Darren McLean. Kyle McLean is also an investment advisor at Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), who is the custodian of certain funds directed by Muddy Waters; and
- Mr. Heeney himself,
(collectively, the " Heeney Nominations ") pursuant to the board nomination rights agreement between the Company and 1191123 B.C. Ltd. (a corporation controlled by Mr. Heeney) dated March 4, 2020 (the " Heeney Nomination Agreement ");
- Mr. Heeney's request that the Company have weekly meetings with Kyle McLean, who was not a director or employee of the Company;
- a proposal made by Kyle McLean that Paul Harbridge, the former CEO of GT Gold Corp. which was also the subject to a proxy contest involving Muddy Waters, be nominated to the Board; and
- Sean Pi's actions as chairman of the Governance Committee to support the Heeney Nominations.
Kyle McLean has no previous experience managing a mining company or serving as a director of a public company. Henry Heeney also has no previous experience serving as a director of a public company. The Company's management and employees were also concerned about the potential nomination of other or additional directors who could be unqualified under the Heeney Nomination Agreement and the board nomination rights agreement between the Company and 1249495 B.C. Ltd. (a corporation controlled by Sean Pi, a former founder and director of the Company) dated March 4, 2020.
Management and the employees expressed concerns to the Board that they did not wish to be in a position where they would be pressured to work under the leadership of an inexperienced or unqualified board and requested that the "change of control" provisions in their respective employment agreements be updated to address scenarios involving shareholders working together to effect control of the Company, and instances where the current board members were either replaced or no longer constituted a majority of the Board.
Management and the employees requested that the following language be inserted into the definition of "Change of Control" (the " Change of Control Provisions "):
"A Change of Control occurs following the sale of all or substantially all of the assets of the Corporation; by or into another corporation, entity or person; the acquisition by any Person or Persons acting together of sufficient voting rights to affect the control of the Corporation; any change in ownership of fifty percent (50%) or more of the voting capital stock of the Corporation; or a change in the composition of the Board that results in the current directors of the Board constituting less than a majority members of the Board".
Given the actions by Darren McLean, Henry Heeney, Kyle McLean and Sean Pi noted above, Mr. Evans and members of the Compensation Committee took management's concerns seriously
It is the view of the Compensation Committee that the continuity of the management team is critical to the ongoing success of the Company. Mr. Evans and the Compensation Committee were concerned that, without acceptable change of control provisions in their employment agreements, there could be departures by members of management or senior employees. Mr. Evans and the Compensation Committee also were concerned that such departures could have an immediate adverse impact on the Company and its operations, adverse impacts on the Company's important relationships with First Nations, vendors, and other stakeholder groups.
The Company's track record of strong financial performance and continued positive development of the Fenn-Gib Project is largely attributable to the strength of the management team. The Company's recent achievements have been recognized by investors, resulting in solid returns for our shareholders. Including, for example: 1
- Superior share price performance. Over the past year, the Company is among the top-performing gold stocks among Canadian gold mining exploration and development companies. The Company's share price is up approximately 27%, compared to the average of its peer group which are down approximately 19%. Notably the Company's share price has outperformed the increase in the price of gold, which only saw a 17% increase during the same time period.
- Premier valuation. The Company has a price to net asset value multiple of 0.56 which far exceeds its peer group average of 0.26. Similarly, on an enterprise value per ounce basis, the common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") trade at $72 per ounce which is well above the peer group average of $39 per ounce.
- Access to capital and share price resilience. The Company has been successful in accessing equity capital to fund the development of the Fenn-Gib Project, raising net proceeds of $23.4 million in 2023. At the closing share price as of the date of the Circular of $2.44, the Common Shares are trading above the Common Share issue price of $2.10 (November 11, 2023 private placement) and $1.75 (June 8, 2023 private placement).
________________________
1 The share price data included in this news release for the Company and its peer group is based on the information provided in the Circular.
Accordingly, the members of the Compensation Committee determined that the requests of management were reasonable, and that it would be in the best interests of Mayfair to include the amended change of control language in their employment agreements.
Between February 5, 2024 and February 27, 2024, the following management personnel and employees executed amended versions of their respective employment agreements, effective January 1, 2024, which reflected annual salary increases and had the effect of adopting the Change of Control Provisions, or amending the previously included definition of "change of control" included in their respective employment agreements to align with the Change of Control Provisions:
- Howard Bird, Vice President, Exploration;
- Justin Byrd (through Aurous Consulting LLC), Chief Financial Officer;
- Matthew Evans, Vice President, Corporate Affairs;
- Wallace Smith, Senior Geologist;
- Paul Degagne, Exploration Manager at the Fenn-Gib Project;
- Alexandra Gelinas-Dechene, Senior Geologist;
- Ryan Hoefs, Senior Geologist; and
- Ian Chappell, Senior Geologist.
On or about March 5, 2024, the employment agreement for Mr. Evans, the CEO of the Company, was amended to align the definition of "change of control" with the Change of Control Provisions. Previously, Mr. Evans' employment agreement, entered into on August 12, 2020, negotiated with Henry Heeney and Sean Pi, had a broader definition for "change of control" than the Change of Control Provisions of the other management personnel and employees. Accordingly, the amendments to Mr. Evans' employment agreement served to narrow the scope of circumstances where a "change of control" would apply.
There have been no changes or amendments to the Change of Control Provisions or any other provisions of the relevant employees' employment agreements applicable to a "change of control" following March 5, 2024.
Settlement Agreement
On or about April 19, 2024, the Company received letter correspondence from Carson Block, a partner at Muddy Waters, stating that Muddy Waters and certain investment funds managed by it, had obtained support agreements from shareholders comprising at least 50.68% of the outstanding voting share capital of Mayfair (the " April 19 Letter ") in support of Muddy Waters' efforts to reconstitute the Board (the " Reconstitution "). The April 19 Letter enclosed support agreements (the " Support Agreements ") signed by Kyle McLean, William Smith, a broker at Haywood, and Michael Simpson, an investment advisor at Haywood who both share a commission pool with Kyle McLean, Mireille Potentier (Michael Simpson's spouse), Henry Heeney, 1249487 B.C. Ltd. (a corporation controlled by Henry Heeney's mother), and 1249495 B.C. Ltd. (a corporation controlled by Mr. Pi) (collectively, the " Supporting Shareholders "). The Supporting Shareholders have extensive family, business and financial relationships with Muddy Waters or each other, over and above the Support Agreements.
On or about May 1, 2024, as a direct consequence of Muddy Waters' repeated threats of litigation and demands that the Company not honour its employment contracts with its employees, Patrick Evans (CEO), Justin Byrd (CFO), Howard Bird (Vice President of Exploration) and certain other employees listed above (the " Terminating Employees ") delivered notices (the " Terminating Notices ") to the Board terminating their respective employment agreement. The Terminating Employees took the position that the actions of Muddy Waters and the Supporting Shareholders as detailed in the April 19 Letter and Support Agreements constituted a change of control in accordance with the Change of Control Provisions in the respective employment agreements (the " Change of Control Event ").
That same day, Harry Pokrandt, the Chair of the Board, wrote to the Terminating Employees requesting they hold their Terminating Notices in abeyance until the Company could meet with them to discuss a solution which would avoid disruption to the Company's operations. The Terminating Employees agreed.
Over the next several days, counsel to the Company and counsel to the Terminating Employees drew up terms of a settlement agreement whereby the Terminating Employees agreed to hold in abeyance their Terminating Notices and continue their employment with the Company up to the Meeting. The proposed settlement agreement included, among others, the following terms:
- " Trust Release Condition " means a change in the composition of the Board at the Meeting that results in the current directors constituting less than a majority of the members of the Board;
- the Company shall deliver the aggregate amount of C$3,998,585, such amount representing the aggregate termination payments payable in respect of the Change of Control Event pursuant to the employment agreements into a non-interest bearing trust account (the " Change of Control Payment ");
- each Terminating Notice shall be held in abeyance, and shall have no legal effect upon their respective employment agreements, pending fulfillment of either:
- the Change of Control Payment being released by the trustee to the employees in their respective portions immediately following the passing of a motion or series of motions at the Meeting whereby the Trust Release Condition is satisfied; or
- if the Trust Release Condition is not satisfied, following the election of the Board at the Meeting, each Terminating Employee shall immediately provide written notification to the trustee and the Company indicating if: (i) their Terminating Notice is to have immediate effect as a result of the Change of Control Event; or (ii) their Terminating Notice is to be rescinded with immediate effect,
- each Terminating Employee shall release the Company from any and all claims and proceedings of every nature and kind whatsoever in connection with the Settlement Agreement.
The settlement agreement, effective May 6, 2024, was agreed to by the Terminating Employees and the Company following a meeting of the Board held on May 6, 2024 (the " Settlement Agreement ").
The Board considered the following actions of Muddy Waters in light of the Terminating Employees position in respect of the Change of Control Event:
- Muddy Waters' acquisition of shares on April 11, 2024, after it had entered into a voting support agreement with Henry Heeney;
- the relationship between Muddy Waters and Henry Heeney, including the voting support agreement, would likely be viewed by a court that these shareholders were acting together;
- Henry Heeney's statements to Mr. Pokrandt that that he was a "price taker" in respect of the Reconstitution and that Mr. Heeney had to "go along with" anything Muddy Waters proposed;
- the combined Muddy Waters voting representation with Mr. Heeney's shareholding surpassed 20% of the voting rights and may have been sufficient to affect control within the meaning of the change of control provisions;
- the additional Support Agreements provided by Muddy Waters indicating in excess of 50% of the Company's outstanding voting capital; and
- Muddy Waters' demand that the Board resign immediately and be replaced by Muddy Waters' nominees.
The Board also obtained and considered a reasoned legal opinion from Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, its independent counsel, in respect of the Terminating Notices and whether the Change of Control Event qualified as a change of control pursuant to the Change of Control Provisions, dated May 6, 2024.
The Board ultimately determined that there was some level of risk that, despite the language of the Change of Control Provisions, the Change of Control Event may not qualify as a change of control under the Terminating Employees' employment agreements.
However, the Board determined that a change of control, as defined in the Terminating Employees' employment agreements, would occur if a majority of the current Board were not re-elected at the Meeting.
This left the Board with essentially three options to proceed:
- accept the Terminating Notices and make the Change of Control Payment;
- dispute the Terminating Notices and refuse to make the Change of Control Payment; or
- come to an agreement with the Terminating Employees that would see them maintain their positions until at least the Meeting.
The Board considered the first two options not to be in the best interests of the Company as each would involve the immediate departure of the Company's senior management and many of its key employees. For example, if the Terminating Employees terminated their employment (regardless of whether the Change of Control Payment was made), there would be:
- an immediate adverse impact on the Company, its operations, and its ability to comply with ongoing disclosure obligations under securities laws and stock exchange requirements;
- a potential adverse impact the Company's ability to recruit future employees;
- no ability to coordinate a smooth transition to a new management team;
- shareholder concerns, adverse impacts on the Company's share price with no warning to the shareholders or the market, and no opportunity for the Company's stakeholders to adjust their investment in light of a change to the management team resulting from Muddy Waters' actions; and
- adverse impacts on the Company's important relationships with First Nations, vendors, and other stakeholder groups, all of whom had already expressed serious concerns over Muddy Waters' actions; and
- the cost of potential litigation with the Terminating Employees if the Terminating Notices were disputed.
The Settlement Agreement, on the other hand, retains senior management and key employees through the Meeting, allows for a smoother transition of management, provides shareholders and the market with an opportunity to consider the changes to management resulting from Muddy Waters' actions, and allows the Company an opportunity to maintain, and if necessary, transition its relationships with First Nations, vendors, and other stakeholder groups.
Patrick Evans abstained from the Board's vote on whether to accept the Settlement Agreement, given his interest in the Settlement Agreement. The other Board members voted unanimously in favour of the Settlement Agreement.
Proxy Contest
The Board advises shareholders to vote the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form well in advance of the deadline at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific time) on June 3, 2024, in connection with the upcoming Meeting. Shareholders who have any questions relating to the Meeting or about the completion and delivery of the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form, may contact Alliance Advisors, LLC by telephone at 844-858-7380 or email at Mayfair@allianceadvisors.com.
Additional details relating to the matters to be voted upon at the Meeting and the Board's recommendations are included in the Circular, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca, as well as the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at https://mayfairgold.ca/investor-resources/.
Scientific and Technical Information
Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been derived, in part, from the Company's technical report titled " National Instrument 43 101 Technical Report Fenn–Gib Project, Ontario, Canada " with an effective date of April 6, 2023 and reviewed and approved by Tim Maunula, an independent "qualified person" pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
About Mayfair
Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6, 2023 with a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces at a grade of 0.93 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces at a grade of 0.85 g/t Au at a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade. The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fenn-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information contact:
Patrick Evans, President and CEO
Phone: (416) 670-5114
Email: patrick@mayfairgold.ca
Web: www.mayfairgold.ca
Media contact:
John Vincic, Oakstrom Advisors
Phone: (647) 402-6375
Email: john@oakstrom.com
For information on voting:
Alliance Advisors, LLC
Phone: 1-844-858-7380
Email: Mayfair@allianceadvisors.com
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") that relate to Mayfair's current expectations and views of future events. Forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mayfair's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Mayfair undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Mayfair to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
22h
Kinross releases 2023 Sustainability Report
Delivers strong ESG performance, including a $4.1 billion total benefit footprint through taxes, wages, procurement and community support
All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.
Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report (the "Report"), providing a fulsome summary of the Company's progress over the past year in furthering its sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.
"At Kinross, sustainability is a key consideration in all facets of our business and we focus on getting it right at all stages of the mining process, from exploration through to development, operations and mine closure," said J. Paul Rollinson, CEO. "In 2022, we launched an updated ESG Strategy focusing on three key pillars – Workforce and Community, Natural Capital, and Climate and Energy – setting new target objectives within each. Over the past year we have executed on that Strategy, with excellent results both operationally and from a sustainability perspective. We continued to advance our people-centric safety programs and culture, prioritize environmental stewardship, and contribute meaningful and sustainable benefits to our host communities with $4.1 billion spent in 2023. The projects detailed in our Report highlight our philosophy of driving value for shareholders, including through sustainability results."
Kinross' 2023 Sustainability Report is available at https://www.kinross.com/2023-Sustainability-Report/ .
Kinross' high standards and relentless commitment to sustainability are reflected in the Company's updated ESG Strategy, which was launched in 2022 and advanced well over the past year. The Strategy spans across three key pillars of Workforce and Community, Natural Capital and Climate and Energy , with targets through 2030 for material topics in each pillar. Kinross' approach continues to be underpinned by a focus on its First Priorities and Values, with Putting People First remaining the top priority. This means health and safety first, as well as an inclusive organizational culture.
Kinross' leading performance continued to be externally recognized with high ESG rankings and ratings in the top quartile of the mining and metals sector. The Company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index at the end of 2023 and was recognized in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for 2024. Kinross also maintained its top tier ranking in The Globe and Mail's annual governance review.
Kinross obtained external assurance of 50 ESG performance metrics underscoring the rigor of Kinross' data collection and, following the Company's normal practice, has provided Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) indices. The 2023 Sustainability Report also marks the start of Kinross' transition towards alignment with new International Sustainability Standards Board's (ISSB) reporting standards. Together with the 2023 Sustainability Report, Kinross also published today its first Modern Slavery statement, available here .
Highlights from the Sustainability Report include:
Workforce and Community
- Maintained low injury frequency rates that were in line with three-year averages and continued to advance performance across all leading indicators of safety performance. In 2023, 100% of Kinross operating sites implemented the Safety Excellence Program.
- Sustained high levels of local employment with 99% of the Company's workforce and approximately 92% of management from within host countries, the latter increasing by 5% compared with 2022.
- Advanced Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, achieving 14% female representation in Kinross' workforce, the highest level achieved to date.
- Maintained engagement with all stakeholders, including local communities, indigenous peoples, host governments, investors, and others. At Great Bear in Ontario, Kinross signed an Advanced Exploration Agreement with the Wabauskang and Lac Seul First Nations and a cultural ceremony was held to recognize the signing. At Manh Choh in Alaska, Kinross held a groundbreaking ceremony with the Chief of the Alaska Native community of Tetlin, as well as the Governor of the State of Alaska.
- Generated $4.1 billion in economic benefits to host countries through payments to government (US$356 million), wages ($694 million), procurement ($3 billion), and community support ($15 million). Since 2010, Kinross has contributed $48 billion to the economies of Kinross' host countries.
- Maintained conformance with the Responsible Gold Mining Principles (RGMP) established by the World Gold Council.
Natural Capital
- Maintained record of zero material reportable incidents at the Company's tailings sites for the 31 st consecutive year.
- Water intensity per gold equivalent ounce improved by 9% from 2022 to 2023, building on the 8% decrease between 2021 and 2022, driven by a 9% decrease in total water consumed and increased gold production.
- 82% of water was recycled, representing an increase of 4% compared with 2022. Zero fresh water was consumed in ore processing in regions characterised by water stress (Tasiast and La Coipa).
- Continued efforts to protect land for conservation, with 13,620 hectares protected at year end, most of which is at Bald Mountain, followed by Paracatu.
- Completed a gap assessment against the Task Force on Nature-related financial disclosures (TNFD), which will inform ongoing work on the Company's strategy for natural capital.
- Maintained waste recycling rate at 57%, now greater than 50% for the past three years.
- Tasiast implemented various waste-reduction initiatives including eliminating single-use plastics where alternatives are available as well as a sorting system to differentiate biodegradable waste. In 2023 the site collected 7.5 million plastic bottles for recycling.
Climate and Energy
- Advanced green energy projects across the Company, including completing the 34MW Tasiast solar plant, and increasing renewables in the Company's energy mix. Learn more about the Company's energy efficiency initiatives across the portfolio in this video .
- On track to achieve goal of 30% reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity (on a per gold equivalent ounce basis) over the 2021 baseline by 2030, through implementation of 15 energy efficiency projects in 2023, with combined GHG savings of more than 29,000 tonnes CO2e.
- Percentage of renewable energy increased slightly to 23% of total energy consumed in 2023 with 66% of electricity consumed from renewable sources. At Paracatu and La Coipa, electricity from renewable sources was 98% and 100% respectively.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).
Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
victoria.barrington@kinross.com
Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com
Sustainability Contact
Dominic Channer
Vice-President, Community Relations & ESG
phone: 416-892-8771
dominic.channer@kinross.com
Source: Kinross Gold Corp.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
29 May
Dynacor Group Declares June 2024 Dividend
Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (Dynacor or the Corporation) announced its monthly dividend payment for June 2024 in the amount of C$0.01167 per common share which will be payable on June 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 7, 2024. This dividend represents the fifty-first (51 st ) dividend and forty-first (41 st ) monthly payment made to shareholders.
The Corporation's monthly dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. The payment and increase of dividends are at the discretion of the Board and will depend on the Corporation's financial results, cash requirements, prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.
ABOUT DYNACOR
Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.
The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.
Dynacor produces environmentally and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.
Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.
Shares Outstanding: 36 523 356
Website: http://www.dynacor.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529102568/en/
For more information, please contact:
Dale Nejmeldeen
Director, Shareholder Relations
Dynacor Group Inc.
(514) 393-9000 Ext.: 230
investors@dynacor.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
29 May
Drilling Commences to Test High-Grade Gold System at Western Queen Gold Project
Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that a diamond and RC drilling program has commenced to test the continuity of the multiple high-grade zones beneath the Western Queen South and along strike of the Western Queen Central deposits. Previous drilling (by prior owners and by Rumble) has demonstrated high-grade gold occurs as moderately south plunging lode system with scope to extend to significant depths which may be amenable to underground mining.
- An RC and diamond drilling program has commenced to test a number of high grade gold targets, and will follow up historical high grade intersections at the Western Queen South and Duke Prospects, including:
- Western Queen South1:
- 5m @ 38.76 g/t Au from 193m
- 17m @ 5.70 g/t Au from 221m
- 4m at 49.73 g/t Au from 134m
- Duke Prospect2:
- 8m @ 26.27g/t Au from 14m
- 6m @ 25.87g/t Au from 48m,
- 7m @ 60.60 g/t Au from 70m
- 8m @ 7.22 g/t Au from 49m.
- Western Queen South1:
- The historical mine project area (2.7km strike length) is on granted mining leases and is located within 100km radius of three gold processing plants
- The Western Queen deposits are associated with a major orogenic shear zone similar to Spartan Resources’ Never Never Lode (5.16Mt @ 5.74 g/t Au for 952,900oz3) adjacent to the Gibley’s open cut (40 km south of Western Queen).
- The Western Queen has historical production of 880,000t @ 7.6g/t Au for 215,000 oz4, that remains completely open down plunge and along strike
- The Western Queen mineral resource currently stands at 2.1Mt @2.42 g/t Au for 163,200oz
- Rumble’s licences cover the north-south trending Warda Warra greenstone belt which is 35km long and 3km wide. The greenstone belt hosts the mineralised Western Queen Shear Zone which remains largely underexplored.
Peter Harold, Rumble Managing Director and CEO commented: “As we continue with the metallurgical testwork on our Earaheedy zinc, lead, silver project we are delighted to be drilling the Western Queen Gold Project. The historical gold intersections at Western Queen are some of the highest grade gold intersections found in Western Australia today, and they warrant follow up. The system at Western Queen has already produced high-grade gold with historical gold production of 190,000 ounces from ore with an average grade of 8,9 grams per tonne. from the Western Queen Central Pit. This past production shows that the system is capable of hosting further significant high- grade orebodies.”
Western Queen Gold Project
Down-Plunge High-Grade Potential
With the significant increase in the price of gold, coupled with the latest drilling success by Spartan Resources on their Never Never Gold Deposit (Dalgaranga Gold Project – 40km south of Western Queen), Rumble has commenced an initial 1,500m diamond and RC drilling campaign to test the down-plunge, high-grade extension of the Western Queen South gold lodes and a potentially new lode north of the high-grade lodes already delineated at the Duke prospect north of the Western Queen Central deposit. Previous exploration and resource definition drilling by Rumble had focused on economic gold mineralisation amenable to open pit mining with limited drilling testing the continuity of the potential high-grade underground mineralisation.
Gold mineralisation at the Western Queen Gold Project has already been defined over approximately 2.7km and is associated with a large-scale structural flexure (dilational jog) within the regionally extensive auriferous Western Queen Shear Zone (WQSZ).
The Western Queen mineral resource currently stands at 2.1Mt @ 2.42 g/t Au for 163,200oz5.
Combined historic open pit and underground production from the Western Queen Central and Western Queen South deposits was 880,000t @ 7.6g/t Au for 215,000 oz gold.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rumble Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
