Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (CNX: PRR) ("PRR," or "Company"). The new report by Couloir's Senior Mining Analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng. Q.P., is titled "Extending the Golden Triangle with High-Grade Discoveries."

Report excerpt: "Prospect Ridge Resource Corporation is a Canadian-based public junior exploration company. The Company is exploring gold-silver-copper-rich mineralization on its Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects south of the Golden Triangle region of BC. The Company is financed to conduct its initial +2,000 m drilling program on its highest priority target, Copper Ridge. They raised over $5.2 million earlier in 2024, a positive indication of support for their management team and the projects."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal. Investors are encouraged to sign up for a subscription to receive research reports and other valuable information.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals dedicated to providing opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors. Our research reports are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, and many other portals, as well as through our social media and large email distribution list. To subscribe, please visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.
Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com
www.couloircapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

  1. Analyst Disclosure: Couloir Capital does hold shares or options in the Company. The analyst does not hold shares or options in the Company.

  2. Couloir Capital has been retained under a service agreement by the Company. This service agreement includes analyst research coverage.

  3. Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224487

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prospect Ridge Resources

Prospect Ridge Resources


PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp . (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) is pleased to announce the commencement of an inaugural drilling program at the Copper Ridge zone within its flagship Knauss Creek property, located south of the Golden Triangle, near Terrace in British Columbia .

The drill program will test high-priority targets inside the Copper Ridge zone which covers an area of 1,550 metres by 850 metres. Identified through extensive prospecting and surface sampling, which includes outcrop samples with values of up to 78.9 g/t Au, 4610g/t Ag and 29.4% copper, the Copper Ridge zone is a north-south oriented quartz veins system mineralized in gold, silver and copper hosted in an intrusion.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF ITS OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF ITS OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement of $0.16 units (" NFT Units ") and $0.18 flow-through units (" FT Units ") announced May 29, 2024 and June 14, 2024 respectively, (see news releases for details). The final tranche consists of 2,912,500 NFT Units for gross proceeds of $466,000 plus an additional 7,717,441 FT Units for gross proceeds of $1,389,139.38 .

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. logo (CNW Group/Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.)

In total, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $5,218,847.24 , comprised of $2,860,520 in NFT Units plus an additional $2,358,327.24 in FT Units.

CEO Mike Iverson commented, "We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us during this financing round. Your trust and confidence in Prospect Ridge Resources is deeply appreciated. We look forward to delivering on our promises and working diligently to create value for all our shareholders. Your belief in our vision fuels our commitment to achieving significant results during our upcoming drill program."

In connection with the final tranche, the Company paid aggregate finder fees of $100,801.38 in cash, 73,062 finder warrants having the same terms as the NFT Unit warrants (exercisable at $0.25 ) and 495,063 finder warrants having the same terms as the FT Unit warrants (exercisable at $0.30 ). All securities issued in the final tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on November 25, 2024 . The final tranche and associated finder fees are subject to final Exchange acceptance.

Insiders of the Company purchased an aggregate of 312,500 NFT Units ($50,000) and 27,777 FT Units ($4,999.86) , representing approximately 10.7% and 0.36%, respectively, of the NFT Units and FT Units issued in the final tranche. The common shares so acquired by insiders represent approximately 0.41% of the issued and outstanding common shares upon closing, and together with the common shares issuable on exercise of the warrants so acquired by insiders would constitute an aggregate number of common shares representing approximately 0.61% of the then issued and outstanding shares as of closing.

The participation by insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and (b), and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves interested parties (within the meaning of MI 61-101) in the transaction exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101, and/or on the basis that no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on a stock exchange as specified in MI 61-101.

Use of Proceeds of the Offering

The gross proceeds of the NFT Placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Knauss Creek Property and Holy Grail Property (the " Properties "), corporate development and general working capital, while the gross proceeds of the FT Placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Properties and other Canadian Exploration Expenses that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ), and "BC flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in the Income Tax Act ( British Columbia ).

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team cumulate over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believes the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties to have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as   "   intends   " or   "   anticipates"   , or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results   "   may",   "   could   ",   "   should   ",   "   would   " or   "   occur   "   . This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects and the Company's use of proceeds from the Private Placement. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will not be as anticipated   and that the Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement as anticipated.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will be as anticipated and that the Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement as anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospect-ridge-announces-final-closing-of-its-oversubscribed-private-placement-302206337.html

SOURCE Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/25/c3787.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone


Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Significant Iron Ore Potential on Newly Acquired Exploration Licenses in Liberia

Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Significant Iron Ore Potential on Newly Acquired Exploration Licenses in Liberia

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the discovery of a historical Mineral Resource and substantial iron formations through compilation and review of historical data. Theses findings pertain to the Company's recently acquired Bomi South and Bong West exploration licenses in Liberia.

Historical exploration, originally by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) (Geologic, Geophysical, and Mineral Localities Map by Wahl et al., 2007) and then West Peak Iron Limited ("West Peak Iron"), identified iron-bearing formations across Zodiac's project areas. Bong West includes an area in which a historical JORC compliant inferred mineral resource of 8 million tonnes at 35.91% Fe was announced by West Peak Iron on July 1, 2014 (see West Peak Iron press release). West Peak Iron also identified significant exploration target potential in the area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Zodiac Gold Announces AGSM Results and Completion of Previously Announced Shares for Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Announces AGSM Results and Completion of Previously Announced Shares for Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on September 23, 2024 (the "AGSM").

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. David Kol, Mark Kol, Douglas Cater, Graham Warren and Michael Demeter were all elected as Directors of the Company. The shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company, approved the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and a shares for debt settlement, all as set out in the Company's management information circular dated August 13, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces AGSM Results and Director Resignation

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces AGSM Results and Director Resignation

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 24, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") s pleased to announce the results form the Annual General and Special Meeting (AGSM) held on September 23, 2024. The company is also announcing the resignation of George Tumur from the Company's board of directors.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Dynasty Gold Continues to Hit Multiple High-Grade Intercepts up to 24.53 g/t Gold over a Broad Mineralized Zone in July 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Continues to Hit Multiple High-Grade Intercepts up to 24.53 g/t Gold over a Broad Mineralized Zone in July 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to release assay results for the initial phase of the 2024 drill program comprising 2,198 meters for its Thundercloud property. Thundercloud is located in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

Drilling was designed to test the extensions for the eastern and western limits of the defined mineralization. It has successfully intersected high-grade gold mineralization of 5.13 g/t over 18 meters from 97.5m to 115.5m, including 9.3 g/t over 4.5 meters and numerous 5 to 8+ g/t over 1.5m in TC24-02 (30 meters additional assay results are pending). Results confirm the high-grade mineralization that was discovered in 2022 and 2023 (see Figure 1) extending to the east of Pelham with consistent high grade running between 5 to 8+ g/t and to up to 24.53 g/t, intercepting from less than 100 meters below surface. It remains open at depth. Most holes were shallow within 200 meters of surface. Drilling also intersected broad zones of lower grade mineralization from 25 meters below surface with intercepts between 50 and 136 meters in length for grades up to 1.73 g/t (see Table 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (CBOE: SCRI; OTCQX: SLCRF), a silver-only royalty company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Silver Crown Royalties Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SLCRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp. Appoints Kevin Arias as Advisor to the Board of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

Element79 Gold Corp. Appoints Kevin Arias as Advisor to the Board of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 18, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Arias to the Company's Advisory Board.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

