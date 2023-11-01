Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Portofino Expands Pre-Drilling Exploration; Receives Confirmation of Yergo Ownership; Corporate Updates

Portofino Expands Pre-Drilling Exploration; Receives Confirmation of Yergo Ownership; Corporate Updates

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that further to its News Release September 26, 2023, it has received confirmation from the Catamarca Province Ministry of Mining that as at October 31, 100% of the Yergo lithium concessions have been registered in Portofino's name.

Portofino's geological team is immediately proceeding to file its technical response to a previously received information request from the Ministry as part of an amended drill permit application.

In addition, Portofino's team has identified opportunities to expand upon previously identified geological surface and subsurface targets. A pre-drilling program has been designed to extend both the previous surface sampling and geophysical surveying programs. Geophysical surveying equipment capable of identifying potential lithium-bearing aquifers to depths of 500-600 meters will be utilized, where the previous survey program utilized technology capable of testing only to levels of approximately 100 meters. Both pre-drilling exploration programs are intended to commence in November.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/185879_ad2b61fe4404ca6c_001.jpg
Figure 1: Yergo Project, encompassing the Aparejos Salar showing proposed geophysical survey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/185879_ad2b61fe4404ca6c_001full.jpg

David Tafel, CEO of Portofino, commented: "Although our previous surface sampling results completed in 2021 were very successful, the program was completed during an unusually wet period, potentially diluting the brine samples. Our technical team believes sampling during this current dry season should be more representative of actual (higher) surface grades. Additionally, our team believes utilization of the upgraded geophysical VES survey equipment could dramatically expand the size of the underlying brine aquifers."

Yergo Lithium Project, Catamarca Argentina:

The Project is 2,932 hectares in size, controlling the entire Aparejos Salar, located approximately 9 kilometers from the Salar Tres Quebradas (the "3Q Project"), previously developed by NeoLithium Corp., and acquired by Zijin Mining for C$960 million in 2022 (see: Zijin - 3Q Project)

Portofino previously completed and reported results of a geophysical survey identifying 2 large, aquifers within the project measuring approximately 2.3km x 1km and 1.8km x 2.5km (POR News Release 06-APR-2021). The Company's surface sampling programs returned values up to 373 mg/l Lithium and 7,160 mg/l Potassium with notably low Magnesium to Lithium ratios in the order of 1.51. This preliminary exploration has advanced the project to a drill-ready stage. Portofino's technical team has identified 4 priority drill targets and a drilling contract has been finalized.

CORPORATE UPDATES:

Jeremy Wright Appointed to The Board of Directors:

Mr. Jeremy Wright, current CFO of Portofino has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Wright's role with Portofino encompasses more than that of a typical CFO and the BOD appointment is reflective of the continued value he's offered the Company as it relates to a strategic planning, marketing, and financing role.

Market Making Agreement:

The company has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") as market-makers, effective November 1, 2023. In consideration of the services provided by Integral, the Company will pay Integral a monthly cash fee of $10,000. The Company has retained Integral for an initial 3-month term, continuing on a month-to-month basis thereafter (at the discretion of Company's management). Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation pursuant to the agreement. The Company and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. When engaged by the Company, neither Integral nor its principals held any direct or indirect interest in Company securities.

Warrant Extension Application:

Portofino is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange for a one-year extension of 6,305,000 common share purchase warrants set to expire on November 09, 2023. The warrants are exercisable into common shares of the company at a price of $0.15 per share and were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement consisting of 6,305,000 common share units at a price of $0.10 per unit that closed on Nov. 09, 2020. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the warrants will have an amended expiry date of November 09, 2024. All other terms and conditions of the warrants, including the exercise price, remain the same.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties in Argentina and neighbouring companies.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino holds a 100% interest in the Yergo Lithium property in Catamarca and has an opportunity to earn a majority interest in other lithium projects in Salta, Argentina. The properties are situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects. The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three northwestern Ontario, Canada lithium projects: Allison Lake North, Greenheart Lake and McNamara Lake.

Portofino's South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada proximal to the Dixie gold project discovered by Great Bear Resources and now owned by Kinross Gold Corp. In addition, Portofino holds three other northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property located immediately south of the historic Shebandowan mine, as well as two other properties located in the rapidly developing Atikokan gold mining camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel CEO,
Director 604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185879

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino ResourcesPOR:CATSXV:PORLithium Investing
POR:CA
Portofino Closes Acquisition of the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project by Way of Option Buyout

Portofino Closes Acquisition of the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project by Way of Option Buyout

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that further to its August 14-2023 news, it has closed the buyout of the original Yergo Project Option agreements (Yergo Binding Letter Agreement - February 15, 2019, and the Binding Letter Agreement Addendum May 12, 2021).

Portofino now controls 100% of the mineral rights and concession ownership for the 2,932-hectare Yergo Lithium Project (the "Project") (see Figure 1 and 2). This enables Portofino to advance its previously submitted drill permit application and proceed thereafter with an initial, planned 4-hole drill program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino Increases and Closes $965,000 Financing

Portofino Increases and Closes $965,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has increased and closed its private placement financing for $965,000 priced at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15. The Company is issuing 9,650,000 Share Units that are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring in January 2024.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for the buyout of the Yergo Lithium Project option agreement (see NR August 14), initial associated drill permitting activities, as well as general working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino Upsizes Financing to $900,000

Portofino Upsizes Financing to $900,000

 Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that due to strong interest, it has upsized its previously announced private placement financing from $500,000 to $900,000 priced at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for the buyout of the Yergo Lithium Project option agreement (see NR August 14), initial associated drill permitting activities, as well as general working capital. Closing is subject to TSXV Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino Provides Further Update on the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project

Portofino Provides Further Update on the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project

 Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further information regarding the Company's agreement to buy-out the Yergo Lithium Project (the "Project") option agreement (see News Release August 14, 2023) (the "Option Buy-Out").

Since announcing the Option Buy-Out, the Company has received renewed interest from groups that had previously engaged with Portofino pursuant to possible project-level investment, joint venture, and outright acquisition of the Project. At present, the Company is engaged in active discussions with multiple parties, including post-NDA due diligence. While no transaction is guaranteed, the Company is encouraged by the renewed interest in the Project and external recognition of its potential value especially given its close proximity to the world-class Tres Quebradas Salar (the "3Q Project") (see Figure 1) owned by Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. ("Zijin").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino Submits Final Proposals Regarding Arizaro Lithium Concessions-Salta, Argentina

Portofino Submits Final Proposals Regarding Arizaro Lithium Concessions-Salta, Argentina

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has submitted detailed proposals through a public tender process in Salta, Argentina, for two contiguous lithium concessions, sub-areas III and IV, within the highly coveted, Arizaro Salar (see Figure 1). The tender submission deadline has now lapsed, and while the Company's success in the process is not guaranteed, the initial, (official) feedback suggests that the Company's financial proposals are extremely competitive with other major lithium participants. Additional aspects of the tender submissions, including community impact, sustainability and communityregional benefits, are also being assessed by officials and results are anticipated to be announced in the second half of September.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Livent Releases Third Quarter 2023 Results

-

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

-- Reports Higher Adjusted EBITDA Versus Prior Year --

-- Merger of Equals with Allkem Remains on Track to Close Around Year End --

-- Releases Feasibility Study for Nemaska Lithium Project --

-- Provides Update on the Progress of Capacity Expansions --

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today reported results for the third quarter of 2023.

Third quarter revenue was $211.4 million , 10% lower than the second quarter of 2023 and 9% lower than the third quarter of 2022.  Reported GAAP net income was $87.4 million , or 42 cents per diluted share, compared to $90.2 million in the previous quarter and $77.6 million in the prior year's quarter.  Adjusted EBITDA was $119.7 million , 11% lower than the previous quarter but 8% higher than the prior year's quarter, and adjusted earnings per diluted share (1) were 44 cents .  Volumes sold were roughly flat and lower average realized prices were partially offset by lower overall costs versus the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022.

"We are working closely with our customers to meet their growing lithium demand needs as we prepare to meaningfully increase production volumes from our capacity expansions beginning in 2024," said Paul Graves , president and chief executive officer of Livent.  "Additionally, we remain on track to close our transformational merger with Allkem by around the end of this year and look forward to combining our teams, assets and collective strengths to create a leading integrated global lithium company."

Proposed Merger of Livent and Allkem

Livent and Allkem (ASX: AKE) have received all required pre-closing regulatory approvals in connection with the proposed merger of equals with the exception of foreign investment screening by the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB).  Approvals received thus far include antitrust approvals in Canada , China , Japan , South Korea and the U.S., as well as completion of investment screenings in the U.K. and the U.S.

Arcadium Lithium plc will be the name of the combined new company.  Arcadium Lithium's ordinary shares are expected to trade on the NYSE under the ticker "ALTM" and CDIs are expected to be quoted on the ASX under the ticker "LTM" upon closing.  Dates for the upcoming shareholder votes for both Livent and Allkem shareholders are expected to be announced in the coming weeks and the transaction is still expected to close around the end of calendar year 2023.

Nemaska Lithium Feasibility Study

The company released a feasibility study in the third quarter for the upstream Whabouchi mine portion of the Nemaska Lithium project located in Québec, Canada , in accordance with Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  Livent has a 50% equity interest in Nemaska Lithium and provides operational support to the project.  The feasibility study is a comprehensive technical report supporting the viability and appeal of the Nemaska Lithium project due to its scale, with an asset operating life of over thirty years, strong relative cost position, strategic location in North America and favorable sustainability profile, including access to low-carbon hydroelectric energy.

The study supports previously outlined expectations for the project.  Total capital requirement for the development of the Whabouchi spodumene mine and the integrated lithium hydroxide facility in Bécancour is projected at approximately US$1.6 billion , with Whabouchi comprising roughly US$400 million of the total amount.  Commercial sales of spodumene concentrate are expected to begin in 2025 and continue until the lithium hydroxide facility comes into full production.  First production of lithium hydroxide is expected in late 2026.

Capacity Expansion Update

In Argentina , work is advancing on Livent's 20,000 metric ton lithium carbonate expansion.  Construction for the first 10,000 metric ton phase is complete, with first commercial volumes expected in the first quarter of 2024.  For the second 10,000 metric ton expansion phase, first commercial volumes are now expected in the second half of 2024.

The lithium hydroxide expansions in the U.S. and China are advancing as expected.  The company's new 5,000 metric ton hydroxide unit in Bessemer City has been producing material while getting qualified with relevant customers and will ramp up alongside the first Argentina carbonate expansion phase.  Construction is also progressing on the 15,000 metric ton hydroxide facility at a new location in the province of Zhejiang, China and completion remains expected for year-end 2023.  This will double Livent's production capacity in China while taking its total global lithium hydroxide capacity to 45,000 metric tons.

2023 Guidance and Outlook (2)

Livent has revised its guidance for full year 2023 financial performance and still expects significant year-over-year growth following record 2022 results.  The company projects full year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $890 million to $940 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $500 million to $530 million .  This represents growth of 13% and 40%, respectively, at the midpoints versus the prior year.  Compared to prior guidance the majority of the reduction is driven by lower volumes sold in 2023, which are now expected to be roughly flat versus 2022, due to expansion start-up delay.  With minimal change in volumes, the company expects significantly higher year-over-year average realized pricing per LCE (3) and lower overall costs to drive significantly improved performance versus 2022.

($ million)

Revised FY 2023
Guidance

Prior FY 2023
Guidance

Actual

FY 2022

Revised

YoY Growth

Revenue

890 – 940

1,025 – 1,125

813

Up 9% – 16%

Adj. EBITDA

500 – 530

530 – 600

367

Up 36% – 45%

Supplemental Information

In this press release, Livent uses the financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share.  These terms are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  Definitions of these terms, as well as a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are provided on our website: ir.livent.com.  Such reconciliations are also set forth in the financial tables that accompany this press release.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Livent, may include projections of Livent's future financial performance, Livent's anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in Livent's business, including without limitation, our capital expansion plans and development of the Nemaska project, including expectations around production timelines, and the anticipated timing for, and outcome and effects of, the proposed merger with Allkem. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the Company based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Livent's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2023 as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Although Livent believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Livent cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Livent nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Livent is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

  1. Corresponds to Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share in the accompanying financial tables.
  2. Although we provide a forecast for Adjusted EBITDA we are not able to forecast the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amount are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast such GAAP measure or to reconcile corresponding non-GAAP financial measure to such GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts.  For the same reason, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.  Such elements include, but are not limited to, restructuring, transaction related charges, and related cash activity.  As a result, no GAAP outlook is provided for this metric.
  3. Lithium Carbonate Equivalent.

LIVENT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenue

$         211.4


$         231.6


$         700.7


$         593.8

Costs of sales

94.9


112.2


274.8


312.0

Gross margin

116.5


119.4


425.9


281.8

Selling, general and administrative expenses

13.2


15.0


47.1


40.6

Research and development expenses

1.3


0.9


3.3


2.6

Restructuring and other charges

8.6


0.7


34.7


4.6

Separation-related costs


0.1



0.5

Total costs and expenses

118.0


128.9


359.9


360.3

Income from operations before equity in net loss of unconsolidated
affiliate, loss on debt extinguishment and other gain

93.4


102.7


340.8


233.5

Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliate

6.7


3.5


22.0


8.4

Loss on debt extinguishment


0.1



0.1

Other gain

(10.0)



(21.4)


(22.2)

Income from operations before income taxes

96.7


99.1


340.2


247.2

Income tax expense

9.3


21.5


47.8


56.4

Net income

$           87.4


$           77.6


$         292.4


$         190.8

Net income per weighted average share - basic

$           0.49


$           0.43


$           1.63


$           1.13

Net income per weighted average share - diluted

$           0.42


$           0.37


$           1.40


$           0.96

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

179.7


179.3


179.7


169.3

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

209.3


209.4


209.3


199.2

LIVENT CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in Millions)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Net income

$                   87.4


$                   77.6


$                 292.4


$                 190.8

Add back:








Income tax expense

9.3


21.5


47.8


56.4

Depreciation and amortization

7.7


6.6


21.5


19.4

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

104.4


105.7


361.7


266.6

Add back:








Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

11.6


1.2


20.5


3.0

Restructuring and other charges (b)

8.6


0.7


34.7


4.6

Separation-related costs (c)


0.1



0.5

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.6



2.1

Loss on debt extinguishment (e)


0.1



0.1

Other loss (f)

5.1


2.4


16.1


5.9

Subtract:








Blue Chip Swap gain (g)

(10.0)



(21.4)


(22.2)

Argentina interest income (h)




(1.5)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                 119.7


$                 110.8


$                 411.6


$                 259.1

__________________

1.

We evaluate operating performance using certain Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA, which we define as net income plus interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as EBITDA adjusted for Argentina remeasurement losses, Argentina interest income, restructuring and other charges, Separation-related costs, COVID-19 related costs and other losses/(gains). Management believes the use of these Non-GAAP measures allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. The Non-GAAP information provided may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because of differing methods used by other companies in calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. This measure should not be considered as a substitute for net income or other measures of performance or liquidity reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The above table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from net income.

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statements of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes costs related to the Transaction of $13.6 million and $32.3 million, respectively, and the Bessemer City plant fire gain, net of insurance recoveries, of $5.0 million and zero million, respectively. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes costs related to the Transaction of $0.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other Separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents the partial write-off of deferred financing costs for amendments to the Revolving Credit Facility excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because the loss is nonrecurring.

f.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align Nemaska Lithium Inc.'s ("NLI's") reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliate in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in the NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.

g.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds.

h.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO

ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX EARNINGS (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)

(in Millions, Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2023


2022


2023


2022

Net income

$            87.4


$           77.6


$         292.4


$         190.8

Special charges:








Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

11.6


1.2


20.5


3.0

Restructuring and other charges (b)

8.6


0.7


34.7


4.6

Separation-related costs (c)


0.1



0.5

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.6



2.1

Loss on debt extinguishment (e)


0.1



0.1

Other loss (f)

5.1


2.4


16.1


5.9

Blue Chip Swap gain (g)

(10.0)



(21.4)


(22.2)

Argentina interest income (h)




(1.5)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments (i)

(10.8)


2.4


(17.1)


15.1

Adjusted after-tax earnings (Non-GAAP) (1)

$            91.9


$           85.1


$         325.2


$         198.4









Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)

$            0.42


$           0.37


$           1.40


$           0.96

Special charges per diluted share, before tax:








Argentina remeasurement losses, per diluted share

0.06


0.01


0.10


0.02

Restructuring and other charges, per diluted share

0.04



0.16


0.02

COVID-19 related costs, per diluted share




0.01

Other loss, per diluted share

0.02


0.01


0.08


0.03

Blue Chip Swap gain, per diluted share

(0.05)



(0.11)


(0.12)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments, per diluted share

(0.05)


0.02


(0.08)


0.08

Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) (1)

$            0.44


$           0.41


$           1.55


$           1.00

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (Non-
GAAP) used in diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share
computations

209.3


209.4


209.3


199.2

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted after-tax earnings" and "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share" provide useful information about the Company's operating results to management, investors and securities analysts. Adjusted after-tax earnings excludes the effects of nonrecurring charges/(income) and tax-related adjustments. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from operating results allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) is calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted.

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statements of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes costs related to the Transaction of $13.6 million and $32.3 million, respectively, and the Bessemer City plant fire gain, net of insurance recoveries, of $5.0 million and zero million, respectively. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes costs related to the Transaction of $0.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other Separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents the partial write-off of deferred financing costs for amendments to the Revolving Credit Facility excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because the loss is nonrecurring.

f.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align NLI's reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliate in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.

g.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds.

h.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

i.

The company excludes the GAAP tax provision, including discrete items, from the Non-GAAP measure "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share", and instead includes a Non-GAAP tax provision based upon the annual Non-GAAP effective tax rate. The GAAP tax provision includes certain discrete tax items including, but not limited to: income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to operating results in the current year; tax adjustments associated with fluctuations in foreign currency remeasurement of certain foreign operations; certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and related accounting impacts; and changes in tax law. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors and securities analysts in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to operating results thereby providing investors with useful supplemental information about the company's operational performance. The income tax expense/(benefit) on special charges/(income) is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the special charge or income occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense/(benefit) based on the nature of the Non-GAAP performance measure.


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in Millions)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Non-GAAP tax adjustments:








Income tax benefit on restructuring and other charges, Separation-
related costs and other corporate costs

$            (0.8)


$            (0.4)


$            (3.6)


$            (1.3)

Revisions to our tax liabilities due to finalization of prior year tax
returns

(0.3)



(0.4)


Foreign currency remeasurement and other discrete items

(12.0)


2.8


(15.1)


14.7

Blue Chip Swap gain

1.0



2.2


2.3

Other discrete items

1.3



(0.2)


(0.6)

Total Non-GAAP tax adjustments

$          (10.8)


$              2.4


$          (17.1)


$            15.1

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) TO

ADJUSTED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATIONS (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$                  261.8


$                  328.2

Restructuring and other charges/(income)

12.2


(0.1)

Separation-related costs


0.9

COVID-19 related costs (a)


2.1

Argentina interest income (b)


(1.5)

Adjusted cash provided by operations (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                  274.0


$                  329.6

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted cash provided by operations" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows to investors and securities analysts. Adjusted cash provided by operations excludes the effects of transaction-related cash flows. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from cash provided by operating activities allows management and investors to compare more easily the cash flows from period to period.

a.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

b.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted cash provided by operations because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP) AND CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (GAAP) TO

NET DEBT (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)


(in Millions)

September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

Long-term debt (GAAP) (a)

$                       243.1


$                    241.9

Less: Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP)

(112.6)


(189.0)

Net debt (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                       130.5


$                       52.9

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Net debt" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows and liquidity to investors and securities analysts.

a.

Presented net of unamortized transaction costs of $2.7 million and $3.9 million as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had no debt maturing within one year.

LIVENT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)


(in Millions)

September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$                      112.6


$                      189.0

Trade receivables, net of allowance of approximately $0.3 in 2023 and 2022

110.1


141.6

Inventories

202.7


152.3

Other current assets

52.8


61.1

Total current assets

478.2


544.0

Investments

504.8


440.3

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $260.8 in 2023 and $253.1 in 2022

1,215.4


968.3

Right of use assets - operating leases, net

6.4


4.8

Deferred income taxes

0.4


0.4

Other assets

155.9


116.4

Total assets

$                  2,361.1


$                  2,074.2





Accounts payable, trade and other

$                        71.1


$                        81.7

Contract liabilities - short term

9.7


15.5

Other current liabilities

57.5


51.5

Total current liabilities

138.3


148.7

Long-term debt

243.1


241.9

Contract liability - long-term

198.0


198.0

Other long-term liabilities

41.1


42.6

Equity

1,740.6


1,443.0

Total liabilities and equity

$                  2,361.1


$                  2,074.2

LIVENT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities

$                  261.8


$                  328.2

Cash used in investing activities

(315.5)


(225.7)

Cash used in financing activities

(21.5)


(1.0)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(1.2)


(2.9)

(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(76.4)


98.6

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

189.0


113.0

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                  112.6


$                  211.6

Media Contact:

Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725


Juan.Carlos.Cruz@livent.com

Investor Contact:

Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208


Daniel.Rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-releases-third-quarter-2023-results-301973179.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ioneer's expanded partnership with EcoPro to bolster U.S. lithium production

Ioneer's expanded partnership with EcoPro to bolster U.S. lithium production

Highlights:

  • Binding lithium clay Research and Development Memorandum of Understanding signed with Korea's EcoPro Innovation Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of the EcoPro Group of Companies, will research, test, and develop lithium clay (M5) at Ioneer's Rhyolite Ridge site in rural Nevada.
  • The MOU provides an opportunity for Rhyolite Ridge to accelerate technical activities and the potential commercialisation of the 1MT (million tonnes) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) clay resource within the soon-to-be-permitted Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project.
  • The agreement includes the funding from EcoPro for a commercial lithium hydroxide refining plant once the process is successfully developed.

Today , Ioneer Ltd (Ioneer or the Company) (ASX: INR, NASDAQ IONR), an emerging lithiumâ€“boron producer , and EcoPro Innovation Co Ltd ("EcoPro"), a global leader in battery grade high purity lithium hydroxide conversion, signed a Research and Development ("R&D") Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Jindalee

Quarterly Cashflow Report - September 2023

Jindalee Resources Limited (Jindalee, the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Jindalee

Quarterly Activities Report - September 2023

Jindalee Resources Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2023.

European Lithium Limited

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

The Board of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (the Company) is pleased to present its activities report and Appendix 5B for the three months ending 30 September 2023.

Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited

September 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd ("BMM" or "the Company") (ASX: BMM) provides the Company’s quarterly activities report for the three months ended 30 September 2023 (“Quarter”).

×