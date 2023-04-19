Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Pilot Energy Limited

Pilot And Svante Announce Collaboration To Offer Full-Service Carbon Capture & Storage Solutions To Industrial Emitters

Pilot Energy Limited (‘Pilot’ or ‘the Company’) and Svante Technologies Inc (‘Svante’) have entered into MoU to target integration of Svante’s market-leading solid sorbent-based post- combustion carbon capture technology with Pilot’s Cliff Head CO2 storage project. The objective is to accelerate the commercial deployment of emissions reduction solutions, targeting Australia’s top greenhouse gas emitters.

  • Pilot Energy Limited, and Canadian carbon capture & removal solutions provider, Svante Technologies Inc, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on offering a one-stop-shop solution for carbon capture, transportation, and storage to industrial businesses with hard-to-avoid CO2 emissions.
  • Pilot Energy and Svante to initially target the decarbonization of ~8-million tonnes per annum of CO2 emissions1from the Western Australian Kwinana Industrial Area2.
  • Svante’s novel solid sorbent carbon capture and removal filter technology is an “ideal solution” to capture Kwinana Industrial Area’s CO2 emissions.
Pilot’s CO2 storage project is an integral component of its Mid West Clean Energy project (’MWCEP’). The MWCEP leverages Pilot’s existing operational asset base (comprising the Cliff Head offshore oil production facility and onshore Arrowsmith separation plant) into the production of clean energy. The project includes a fully integrated carbon capture and storage operation through the conversion of the operating Cliff Head offshore oil field (CHCCS), which will enable the permanent storage of CO2 and the production of blue hydrogen, green hydrogen, and ammonia. Svante’s carbon capture filter technology is intended to be deployed to capture CO2 from industrial flue gas stacks on the sites of emitters.

Svante’s innovative solid sorbent carbon capture technology is an ideal solution to efficiently capture the Kwinana Industrial Area’s hard-to-avoid CO2 emissions, and we’re enthusiastic about this new collaboration.” said Brad Lingo, Pilot’s Chairman.

Based in Greater Vancouver, BC, Canada, Svante is a leading carbon capture and removal solutions provider. The company manufactures novel solid sorbent-based nanoengineered filters that capture and remove carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that largely contributes to climate change, from the source of post-combustion industrial emissions before it can reach the atmosphere. The company has been listed on the Global Cleantech 100 list since 2019 and has made several other recent announcements related to new collaborations and formal fundraising agreements, including a new collaboration with General Electric (GE) Gas Power and a formal announcement of an investment made by United Airlines as part of Svante’s record-setting US$318-million Series E fundraising round.

Under the MoU, Pilot and Svante will collaborate to evaluate and deploy full-service carbon management solutions from the point of CO2 capture, transportation, and permanent storage at Cliff Head. The parties will initially target the decarbonization of ~8-million tonnes per annum of CO2 emissions3from the Western Australian Kwinana Industrial Area4as reported by the Kwinana Industries Council. The CHCCS project has the potential to provide a carbon management solution for 15 – 25% of the Kwinana Industries Council members reported scope 1 emissions.

We are pleased to be collaborating with Pilot Energy to offer full-service, turnkey carbon management solutions to heavy industries,” said Matt Stevenson, Svante’s Chief Revenue Officer & Acting CFO. “An important feature of our business model is the ecosystem of partnerships we’re building globally across the value chain of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). We’re excited about the opportunity to help Australia’s emitters decarbonize one of the country’s largest CO2 emitting regions.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pilot Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Blue Star Helium

Voyager Helium Development Wells Approved For Drilling

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL, OTCQB:BSNLF) (Blue Star or the Company) provides an update on progress on its maiden Voyager helium development in Las Animas County, Colorado.

Tourmaline and Clean Energy Announce $70 Million Joint Development Agreement to Build CNG Stations in Western Canada

Tourmaline Logo (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.)

Investment will establish a commercial fueling network for heavy-duty natural gas trucks across Western Canada

Imperial to hold 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, April 28, following the company's first quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

Greenlane Renewable - CEO Brad Douville

Greenlane Renewables Signs Deal to Bring Biogas Upgrading System to Brazil

Greenlane Renewables’ (TSX:GRN) newly signed agreement with ZEG Biogás opens up a huge market opportunity for the company to bring its biogas conversion technology to Brazil, according to CEO Brad Douville.

“Brazil is a fantastic market for biomethane. Like other markets around the world, it’s emerging in terms of the volumes of renewable natural gas (RNG), or biomethane (as it’s) referred to in other parts of the world. It’s growing from a relatively small base in Brazil," Douville said. “The unique thing about Brazil is that they have some very large biomass sources."

Greenlane’s technology converts biogas to RNG by cleansing the impurities in biogas and separating the carbon dioxide from the biomethane. The resulting RNG is a clean, high-purity, low-carbon fuel.

Parex Resources Announces Resumption of Operations at Capachos as well as the Timing of Q1 2023 Results and Annual General Meeting

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce that it is resuming full operations at its Capachos Block (50% W.I.). The Company also provides an update on its Arauca Block (50% W.I.), announces that it will release its Q1 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders at 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET) on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Resuming Operations at Capachos Block (50% W.I.) and Update on Arauca Block (50% W.I.)

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2023") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

