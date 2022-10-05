Pharmaceutical Investing News

Acquisition brings leading sickle cell disease portfolio and pipeline to Pfizer with potential to address critical needs in an underserved patient community

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today the completion of its acquisition of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities starting with sickle cell disease (SCD). The acquisition reinforces Pfizer's commitment to SCD, building on a 30-year legacy in the rare hematology space.

GBT brings a portfolio and pipeline that has the potential to address the full spectrum of critical needs for this underserved community. GBT discovered and developed Oxbryta ® (voxelotor), a first-in-class medicine that directly targets the root cause of SCD. In addition, GBT's promising pipeline of preclinical and clinical investigational assets focused in SCD includes GBT021601 (GBT601) and inclaclumab, both of which have received Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"With Global Blood Therapeutics' talent, portfolio, and pipeline now part of Pfizer, we look forward to accelerating innovation and expeditiously bringing multiple potential best-in-class treatments to people living with sickle cell disease," said Aamir Malik, Chief Business Innovation Officer, Executive Vice President, Pfizer. "In line with our value of equity, Pfizer is committed to addressing the underserved needs of the sickle cell disease community. We are excited about these potential breakthroughs and the opportunity to transform the lives of these patients."

SCD is a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder impacting millions of people worldwide, predominantly in populations of African, Middle Eastern and South Asian descent. Pfizer will continue to build on the companies' shared commitment to and engagement with the SCD community.

Additional Transaction Details

Pfizer has completed its acquisition of all the outstanding shares of common stock of GBT for $68.50 per share in cash for an estimated total enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion, including debt and net of cash acquired. GBT is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer. In connection with the acquisition, GBT's shares of common stock ceased trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

For additional background on the acquisition, please read the announcement press release here .

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a lifelong, debilitating inherited blood disorder characterized by hemolytic anemia, acute pain crises and progressive end organ damage. Acute pain crisis, or vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), occurs when sickled red blood cells irritate the lining of blood vessels and cause an inflammatory response leading to vascular occlusion, tissue ischemia and pain. Complications of SCD begin in early childhood and are associated with shortened life expectancy. Early intervention and treatment of SCD have shown potential to modify the course of this disease, reduce symptoms and events, prevent long-term organ damage, and extend life expectancy. Historically, there has been a high unmet need for therapies that address the root cause of SCD and its acute and chronic complications. SCD occurs particularly among those whose ancestors are from sub-Saharan Africa, though it also occurs in people of Hispanic, South Asian, Southern European and Middle Eastern ancestry.

About Oxbryta ® (voxelotor)

Oxbryta (voxelotor) is an oral, once-daily therapy for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). Oxbryta works by increasing hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen. Since oxygenated sickle hemoglobin does not polymerize, Oxbryta inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization and the resultant sickling and destruction of red blood cells leading to hemolysis and hemolytic anemia, which are primary pathologies faced by every single person living with SCD.

In November 2019, the FDA granted accelerated approval for Oxbryta tablets for the treatment of SCD in adults and children 12 years of age and older, and in December 2021, the FDA expanded the approved use of Oxbryta for the treatment of SCD in patients 4 years of age and older in the United States. As a condition of accelerated approval for patients ages 4 and older in the United States, GBT will continue to study Oxbryta in the HOPE-KIDS 2 Study, a post-approval confirmatory study using transcranial Doppler (TCD) flow velocity to assess the ability of the therapy to decrease stroke risk in children 2 to 14 years of age.

In recognition of the critical need for new SCD treatments, the FDA granted Oxbryta Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for the treatment of patients with SCD. Additionally, Oxbryta received the prestigious 2021 Prix Galien USA award for "Best Biotechnology Product" from The Galien Foundation.

Oxbryta has been granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Oxbryta was designated by the European Commission (EC) as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of patients with SCD, and Oxbryta was granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation in the United Kingdom from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). In February 2022, the European Commission (EC) granted Marketing Authorization for Oxbryta for the treatment of hemolytic anemia due to SCD in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older as monotherapy or in combination with hydroxycarbamide (hydroxyurea). The MHRA has granted Oxbryta marketing authorization in Great Britain for the treatment of hemolytic anemia due to SCD in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. In addition, Oxbryta has received marketing authorization for the treatment of SCD in adults and children 12 years of age and older in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries of Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Important Safety Information

Oxbryta should not be taken if the patient has had an allergic reaction to voxelotor or any of the ingredients in Oxbryta. See the end of the patient leaflet for a list of the ingredients in Oxbryta. Oxbryta can cause serious side effects, including serious allergic reactions. Patients should tell their healthcare provider or get emergency medical help right away if they get rash, hives, shortness of breath (difficult breathing) or swelling of the face.

The most common side effects of Oxbryta include headache, diarrhea, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, nausea, rash or hives, and fever. The most common side effects of Oxbryta in children ages 4 to less than 12 years of age include fever, vomiting, rash, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, and headache. These are not all the possible side effects of Oxbryta. Before taking Oxbryta, patients should tell their healthcare provider about all medical conditions, including if they have liver problems; if they are pregnant or plan to become pregnant as it is not known if Oxbryta can harm an unborn baby; or if they are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed as it is not known if Oxbryta can pass into breastmilk or if it can harm a baby. Patients should not breastfeed during treatment with Oxbryta and for at least 2 weeks after the last dose.

Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements. Some medicines may affect how Oxbryta works. Oxbryta may also affect how other medicines work and may affect the results of certain blood tests.

Patients are advised to call their doctor for medical advice about side effects. Side effects can be reported to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088. Side effects can also be reported at 1-833-428-4968.

Full Prescribing Information for Oxbryta is available at Oxbryta.com .

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News , LinkedIn , YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer .

Disclosure Notice

The information contained in this release is as of October 5, 2022. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about, among other things, Pfizer's acquisition of GBT, Oxbryta, GBT's pipeline, including inclacumab and GBT021601 (GBT601), and potential peak sales, and expected best-in-class and growth potential, including their potential benefits, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; negative effects of the consummation of the acquisition on the market price of Pfizer's common stock and/or operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the acquisition or GBT's business; other business effects and uncertainties, including the effects of industry, market, business, economic, political or regulatory conditions; future exchange and interest rates; changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies; future business combinations or disposals; uncertainties regarding the commercial success of Oxbryta; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; risks associated with interim data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from the clinical studies; whether and when drug applications may be filed in any additional jurisdictions for Oxbryta or in any jurisdictions for inclacumab, GBT601 or any other investigational products; whether and when any such applications may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether inclacumab, GBT601 or any such other products will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of inclacumab, GBT601 or any such other products; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com .

Category: Investments

Media:
PfizerMediaRelations@pfizer.com
+1 (212) 733-1226

Investor:
IR@Pfizer.com
+1 (212) 733-4848

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PfizerPFEPharmaceutical Investing
PFE
Love Pharma Initiates First Steps Towards a Strategic Alliance with Starton Therapeutics with Investment in this Biotech Leader

Love Pharma Initiates First Steps Towards a Strategic Alliance with Starton Therapeutics with Investment in this Biotech Leader

  • Starton Therapeutics is a leading clinical stage Biotechnology Company based in New Jersey led by CEO and Chairman, Mr. Pedro Lichtinger, Former President of Global Primary Care & President of Europe at Pfizer (PFE - NYSE)
  • Starton is focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technologies for selected approved drugs. The platform creates superiority regarding safety and side effect profiles over the original and can transform the drug into new indications for best-in-class oncology therapies allowing patients to live better longer lives
  • Through this initial investment, Love Pharma will be in position to imminently leverage Starton's advancements and clinical breakthroughs, helping to guide and accelerate the Company's current and prospective clinical pursuits
  • The investment establishes initial interest in Starton's ongoing growth and advancements and provides the framework to build a long-term strategic relationship

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment in Starton Therapeutics Inc., a New Jersey based clinical stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapies in oncology. This first investment in Starton establishes an initial position in the company and provides the starting point for a strategic relationship going forward whereby Love will leverage Starton's advancements and breakthroughs to guide the Company's clinical pursuits

"This investment provides our shareholders with exposure to a rapidly developing therapeutics business, which has just completed its phase 1 clinical trial for its STAR - LLD continuous delivery technology deploying lenalidomide (July 13 press release)," said Mr. Zach Stadnyk, Love Pharma President and CEO. "Starton is also entering a phase 2 trial with its STAR - OLZ transdermal five - day adhesive matrix patch deploying olanzapine, for which the FDA US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for STAR-OLZ in Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) (press release). With this investment in Starton we are building our relationship, forming an alliance and will look to Starton's expert management team to reduce risk in our own portfolio of clinical pursuits and focus on the addiction space."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LYRICA (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced today positive top-line results of a Phase 3 study examining the use of LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV as adjunctive therapy for partial onset seizures in pediatric epilepsy patients one month to less than four years of age.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Oxis Acquires Pharma Company, Appoints New CEO

Oxis International (OTCQB:OXIS) appoints new CEO and Chief Medical Officer as it completes acquisition of  Georgetown Translational Pharmaceuticals, which will add new management and a class of close-to-market Central Nervous Systems products.
As quoted in the press release:

Oxis has agreed to pay 33 percent of its outstanding shares to GTP to complete the transaction, which is expected to close on or before 90 days as per the agreement.
Dr. Clarence-Smith will become Chief Executive Officer of Oxis as part of the acquisition and will be appointed to the Oxis Board of Directors. Also joining the company’s executive management team as part of the merger will be a Chief Medical Officer (name to be disclosed upon closing), who was formerly Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director, Oncology Clinical R&D of Pfizer, Inc. (PFE).
Anthony J. Cataldo, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of Oxis since July 2014, will become Executive Chairman of the company. Steven Weldon will continue as Chief Financial Officer.
Prior to founding GTP, Dr. Clarence-Smith co-founded Chase Pharmaceuticals Corporation in Washington D.C. and served as Chairman of the company’s Board from 2008 to 2014. Chase Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Allergan, PLC (AGN) in 2016.
Under the deal, Allergan agreed to pay $125 million upfront along with potential Regulatory and commercial milestones of up to $875 million to the shareholders of Chase.

Keep reading...Show less

ICU Medical Completes the Acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Hospira Infusion Systems business includes IV pumps, solutions, and devices that, when combined with the company’s existing businesses, makes ICU Medical one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies.
“We are pleased that Hospira Infusion Systems is now part of ICU Medical and welcome our new Hospira colleagues to the ICU team. We look forward to working together to continue providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide,” said Vivek Jain, chairman and chief executive officer at ICU Medical.The Hospira Infusion Systems acquisition complements ICU Medical’s existing business to create a company with a complete IV therapy product portfolio from solutions to pumps to non-dedicated infusion sets. In addition, the acquisition gives ICU Medical a significantly enhanced global footprint and platform for continued competitiveness and long-term growth. With an integrated product offering, the company now holds industry-leading positions in key segments and has access to the full US infusion marketplace with a compelling product portfolio.The company plans to announce full FY 2017 guidance on its Q4 Earnings call in late February.Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as ”will,” ”expect,” ”believe,” ”could,” ”would,” ”estimate,” ”continue,” ”build,” ”expand” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company’s expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, including our full year 2016 guidance and our acquisition of the Hospira infusion systems business. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and assumptions management believes are reasonable, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, decreased demand for the Company’s products, decreased free cash flow, the inability to recapture conversion delays or part/resource shortages on anticipated timing, or at all, changes in product mix, increased competition from competitors, lack of continued growth or improving efficiencies, unexpected changes in the Company’s arrangements with its largest customers and the Company’s ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and integration of the Hospira infusion systems business. Future results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors, and other risks and uncertainties, described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include those in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and our subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.ICU Medical Investor Contacts:
Scott Lamb, ICU Medical, Inc.
949-366-2183
slamb@icumed.com
John Mills, ICR, Inc
646-277-1254
John.Mills@icrinc.com
Media Contact:
Tom McCall, ICU Medical, Inc.
949-366-4368
tmccall@icumed.com

Transgene Announces Collaboration with Merck and Pfizer to Evaluate the Combination of TG4001 with Avelumab

Transgene (Paris:TNG), a company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced it has entered a collaboration agreement with the science and technology company Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) under which Transgene will sponsor a Phase 1/2 study evaluating the potential of the therapeutic vaccine candidate TG4001 in combination with avelumab, an investigational fully human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of human papilloma virus- (HPV-) positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), after failure of standard therapy.
Philippe Archinard, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, commented: “We are
pleased to enter this collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany,
and Pfizer to evaluate our therapeutic vaccine TG4001 in association
with avelumab. In previous clinical trials, TG4001 has demonstrated
promising activity in terms of HPV viral clearance and was well
tolerated. TG4001 is one of the few drugs targeting HPV-associated
cancers that can be combined with an immune checkpoint blocker such as
avelumab. The preclinical and clinical data that have been generated
with both TG4001 and avelumab individually suggest this combination
could potentially demonstrate a synergistic effect, delivering a step up
in therapy for HPV-positive HNSCC patients.”
The combination of TG4001 and avelumab aims to target two distinct steps
in the immune response to target cancer cells. This is an exclusive
agreement between the parties to study the combination of these two
classes of investigational agents in HPV-positive HNSCC.
Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau, M.D., Head of the Early Phase Program at
Institut Curie, and a world expert in ENT cancers, will be the Principal
Investigator of the Phase 1/2 study. This trial is expected to begin in
France, with the first patient expected to be recruited in H1 2017. It
will seek to recruit patients with recurrent and/or metastatic
virus-positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma that have
progressed after definitive local treatment or chemotherapy, and cannot
be treated with surgical resection and/or re-irradiation.
Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau said: “HPV-induced head and neck cancers
are currently treated with the same regimen as non-HPV-positive HNSCC
tumors. However, their different etiology clearly suggests that
differentiated treatment approaches are needed for HPV-positive
patients. Immunotherapy, and in particular the therapeutic vaccine
TG4001 together with the PD-L1 blocker avelumab, by targeting two
distinct steps in the immune response, could deliver improved efficacy
for patients who have not responded to or have progressed after a first
line of treatment.”
TG4001 is an active immunotherapeutic designed by Transgene to express
the coding sequences of the E6 & E7 tumor-associated antigens of HPV-16
and the cytokine, IL-2. This therapeutic vaccine, which is based on a
non-propagative, attenuated vaccinia vector (MVA), has already been
administered to more than 300 patients with high grade cervical
intra-epithelial neoplasia (CIN 2/3). It has demonstrated good safety, a
significant HPV clearance rate and promising efficacy results. Its
mechanism of action and good safety profile make TG4001 a particularly
appropriate candidate for combinations with other therapies, such as
avelumab.
Avelumab is an investigational, fully human antibody specific for a
protein found on tumor cells called PD-L1, or programmed death ligand-1.
As a checkpoint inhibitor, avelumab is thought to have a dual mechanism
of action that may potentially enable the immune system to find and
attack cancer cells. By binding to PD-L1, avelumab is thought to prevent
tumor cells from using PD-L1 for protection against white blood cells
such as T-cells, exposing them to anti-tumor responses. Avelumab is also
thought to help white blood cells such as natural killer (NK) cells find
and attack tumors in a process known as ADCC, or antibody-dependent
cell-mediated cytotoxicity. In 2014, the science and technology company
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer signed a strategic alliance
to co-develop and co-commercialize avelumab.
Alise Reicin, M.D., Head of Global Clinical Development in the biopharma
business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which in the US and Canada
operates as EMD Serono, commented: “We believe combination regimens
show significant promise in the development of novel and efficacious
immuno-oncology treatments. Through this study, we hope to discover the
potential of avelumab as a combination therapy with TG4001 for patients
fighting this recurring cancer.”
Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Immuno-Oncology, Early Development,
and Translational Oncology at Pfizer, said: “Through this
collaboration, we hope to better understand how therapeutic vaccines may
help support the clinical development program for avelumab as our end
goal is to find the best treatment options for patients.”
About HPV-mediated Head and Neck Cancer
Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is a heterogeneous group
of cancers that can affect the oral cavity, pharynx, and larynx. HPV-16
infection is recognized to participate in the development of a
substantial proportion of head and neck cancers and is associated with a
subset of HNSCC, especially those arising from the oropharynx (more than
80%), which are the most frequent, and the larynx (~70%).
The incidence of HPV-16-related head and neck cancer has significantly
increased in recent years. Although there are more than 100 subtypes of
HPV, HPV-16 accounts for 90% of all HPV-related head and neck cancers.
Global spending on head and neck cancer indications amounted to
$1 billion in 2010.
Current treatments include surgical resection with radiotherapy or
chemoradiotherapy. However, better options are needed for advanced and
metastatic HPV+ HNSCC. It is thought that immunotherapy combined with
immune checkpoint inhibitors could provide a promising potential
treatment option that would address this strong medical need.
About TG4001
TG4001 is an investigational therapeutic vaccine based on a
non-propagative, highly attenuated vaccinia vector (MVA), which is
engineered to express HPV-16 antigens (E6 & E7) and an adjuvant (IL-2).
It is one of the few therapies targeting HPV+ sub population. TG4001 is
designed to have a two-pronged antiviral approach: to alert the immune
system specifically to HPV-16-infected cells that have started to
undergo precancerous transformation (cells presenting the HPV-16 E6 and
E7 antigens) and to further stimulate the infection-clearing activity of
the immune system through interleukin 2 (IL-2). TG4001 has been
administered to more than 300 patients, demonstrating good safety,
significant HPV clearance rate and promising efficacy results. Its
mechanism of action and good safety profile make TG4001 an excellent
candidate for combinations with other therapies in solid tumors.
About Avelumab
Avelumab (also known as MSB0010718C) is an investigational, fully human
antibody specific for a protein found on tumor cells called PD-L1, or
programmed death ligand-1. Avelumab is thought to have a dual mechanism
of action which may enable the immune system to find and attack cancer
cells. By binding to PD-L1, avelumab is thought to prevent tumor cells
from using PD-L1 for protection against white blood cells such as
T-cells, exposing them to anti-tumor responses. Avelumab is also thought
to help white blood cells such as natural killer (NK) cells find and
attack tumors in a process known as ADCC, or antibody-dependent
cell-mediated cytotoxicity. In November 2014, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,
Germany, and Pfizer announced a strategic alliance to co-develop and
co-commercialize avelumab.
About Transgene
Transgene S.A. (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly
traded French biopharmaceutical company focused on designing and
developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and
infectious diseases. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector
technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or
cancerous cells. The Company’s two lead clinical-stage programs are:
TG4010 for non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-Vec for liver cancer. The
Company has several other programs in clinical and pre-clinical
development. Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has
additional operations in Lyon, as well as a JV in China with Tasly
Group. Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the
future development of TG4001. Although the Company believes its
expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking
statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could
cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The
occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative
outcome for the Company’s activities, perspectives, financial situation,
results and development. The Company’s ability to commercialize its
products depends on but is not limited to the following factors:
positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical
results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain
financing and/or partnerships for product development and
commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory
authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could
cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition, performance or
achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking
statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”)
section of the Document de Référence, which is available on the AMF
website (http://www.amf-france.org)
or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr).

Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 Trial

  • TALZENNA ® first PARP inhibitor to demonstrate clinical benefit in combination with XTANDI ® in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)
  • Study achieves primary endpoint of radiographic progression-free survival
  • Robust, highly consistent efficacy demonstrated in mCRPC both with or without homologous recombination repair gene mutations

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 study of TALZENNA ® (talazoparib), an oral poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, in combination with XTANDI ® (enzalutamide) compared to placebo plus XTANDI in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations. The study met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) compared with placebo plus XTANDI. The results of the primary endpoint exceeded the pre-specified hazard ratio of 0.696.

Results showed a trend toward improved overall survival, a key secondary endpoint, at the time of the analysis, but these data are not yet mature. Benefits were also observed in other secondary endpoints, including investigator assessed rPFS, prostate specific antigen (PSA) response, time to PSA progression, and overall response rate. Other secondary endpoints are being analyzed. At the time of topline analysis, the safety of TALZENNA plus XTANDI were generally consistent with the known safety profile of each medicine.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer Completes Acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Acquisition adds breakthrough calcitonin gene-related peptide portfolio, including NURTEC® ODT, to address needs of millions of migraine patients worldwide

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today the completion of its acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., the maker of NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant), an innovative migraine therapy approved for both acute treatment and prevention of episodic migraine in adults.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck to Hold Third-Quarter 2022 Sales and Earnings Conference Call October 27

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, will hold its third-quarter 2022 sales and earnings conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 27. During the call, company executives will provide an overview of Merck's performance for the quarter and outlook.

Investors, journalists and the general public may access a live audio webcast of the call via this weblink . A replay of the webcast, along with the sales and earnings news release, supplemental financial disclosures, and slides highlighting the results, will be available at www.merck.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BetterLife Files Comprehensive Patent for BETR-001 and Other LSD Derivatives

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce filing of a PCT patent application along with a U.S. application for lysergic acid diethylamide ("LSD") derivatives, including 2-bromo-LSD. The applications cover compositions of these derivatives for their use in the treatment of a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological conditions, including depression, anxiety, cluster headaches and pain.

BetterLife is currently developing a new composition of 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001") covered by these patent filings. BETR-001 is a second-generation LSD derivative molecule that does not cause hallucinations, and therefore is not subject to global controlled substance regulations. In addition, the synthesis of BETR-001 is via non-controlled substance synthetic routes, and therefore not subject to controlled substance regulatory restrictions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Animal Health Completes Minority Investment in LeeO Precision Farming

Digital swine traceability solution tracks swine throughout their lifecycle

Investment complements Merck Animal Health's broad portfolio of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and technology solutions

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck's KEYTRUDA® Receives Four New Approvals in Japan, Including in High-Risk Early-Stage Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

KEYTRUDA now approved for 23 uses in 13 different types of cancer in Japan

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced that KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, received four new approvals from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW):

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×