JZR Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

Pharmaceutical Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

  • PREVNAR 20 offers the broadest serotype coverage of any pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, helping to protect against all 20 serotypes contained in the vaccine
  • PREVNAR 20 builds on PREVNAR 13 ® and includes seven additional serotypes shown to be associated with antibiotic resistance, heightened disease severity, invasive potential, and prevalence in pediatric pneumococcal cases. 1
  • The vaccine further advances Pfizer's pediatric pneumococcal vaccine portfolio and builds on more than 20 years of Pfizer leadership, legacy and innovation in developing pneumococcal conjugate vaccines

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved PREVNAR 20 ® (20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcal) serotypes contained in the vaccine in infants and children six weeks through 17 years of age, and for the prevention of otitis media in infants six weeks through five years of age caused by the original seven serotypes contained in PREVNAR ® .

"Today's FDA approval of our vaccine, PREVNAR 20, now offers parents the ability to help protect their children against 20 pneumococcal serotypes in circulation, which represent the majority of pneumococcal disease in U.S. infants and children," 1,2 said Annaliesa Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer. "This important PREVNAR 20 approval builds on more than 20 years of real-world impact with PREVNAR and PREVNAR 13, safety data, and effectiveness; highlighting Pfizer's leadership in developing groundbreaking pneumococcal conjugate vaccines to help protect infants and their families from life threatening infections. We are grateful to the families and clinical investigators who participated in this research and our colleagues who have worked tirelessly to develop this breakthrough vaccine."

In the United States, there remains a considerable burden of disease attributed to serotypes not included in currently approved pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs). 1 PREVNAR 20 builds on Pfizer's approved PREVNAR 13 vaccine, and includes seven additional serotypes (8, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15B, 22F and 33F) shown to be associated with antibiotic resistance, heightened disease severity, invasive potential, and prevalence in pediatric pneumococcal cases. 1 Moreover, data show that the additional seven serotypes included in PREVNAR 20 are among some of the most common serotypes causing pediatric IPD in countries, like the U.S., with existing pneumococcal vaccination programs. 1 A study found that the seven additional serotypes alone accounted for an estimated 37% of IPD in U.S. children under five years of age. 1

"With the approval of PREVNAR 20 for the pediatric indication, we now have an expanded vaccine to help provide infants and children with the broadest serotype protection in a PCV, helping to protect against the 20 serotypes in the vaccine, which includes the specific serotypes responsible for significant burden of disease in children under five," said Dr. Sheldon Kaplan, Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine and Chief, Infectious Disease Service, Texas Children's Hospital. "We are thrilled with this approval as it signifies a new chapter in pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccination. Based on the real-world results we've observed with PREVNAR 13, PREVNAR 20 has the potential to greatly reduce the substantial remaining burden of pneumococcal disease among U.S. infants and children and help protect them against this potentially serious disease."

The FDA's decision is based on results from the Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial programs for the pediatric indication for PREVNAR 20. Three core Phase 3 pediatric studies contributed to data on the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of PREVNAR 20, including previously announced positive, top-line results of the pivotal U.S. Phase 3 study (NCT04382326). Further positive data from a Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 study (NCT03512288) that assessed the safety and immunogenicity of PREVNAR 20 also supported the FDA's decision.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is committed to taking action as soon as possible on new vaccines after FDA approval. The next regularly scheduled ACIP meeting is June 21-22, 2023.

About 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate (PREVNAR 20) Vaccine Regulatory Review

The FDA granted PREVNAR 20 Breakthrough Therapy Designation in August 2020 for the pediatric indication for invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to expedite the development and review of drugs and vaccines that are intended to treat or prevent serious conditions and preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug or vaccine may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy on a clinically significant endpoint(s). 3 Drugs and vaccines that receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation are eligible for all features of the FDA's Fast Track designation, which may include more frequent communication with the FDA about the drug's development plan and eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, if relevant criteria are met. 4

In August 2022, Pfizer announced positive top-line results from its pivotal Phase 3 study in U.S. infants (NCT04382326) and, in January 2023, the U.S. FDA accepted for priority review a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for PREVNAR 20 for the prevention of IPD for the pediatric indication.

Additional positive top-line results from Pfizer's Phase 3 study (NCT04546425) in infants in the European Union were announced in September 2022. In November 2022, Pfizer submitted the 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate pediatric indication to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

INDICATIONS FOR PREVNAR 20

PREVNAR 20 is a vaccine approved for:

  • the prevention of invasive disease caused by 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae strains (1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 8, 9V, 10A, 11A, 12F, 14, 15B, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F, and 33F) in individuals 6 weeks and older.
  • the prevention of otitis media (middle ear infection) caused by 7 of the 20 strains in individuals 6 weeks through 5 years.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PREVNAR 20

  • PREVNAR 20 should not be given to anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction to any component of PREVNAR 20 or to diphtheria–toxoid-containing vaccine.
  • Individuals with weakened immune systems may have a lower immune response. Safety data are not available for these groups.
  • A temporary pause in breathing after getting the vaccine has been observed in some infants who were born prematurely. For premature infants, talk to your doctor about the infant's medical status when deciding to get vaccinated with PREVNAR 20.
  • In individuals 2, 4, 6, and 12 through 15 months of age vaccinated with a 4-dose schedule, the most common side effects reported at a rate of >10% were irritability, pain at the injection site, drowsiness, decreased appetite and injection site redness, injection site swelling, and fever.
  • In individuals 15 months through 17 years of age vaccinated with a single dose, the most common side effects reported at a rate of >10% were irritability, pain at the injection site, drowsiness, fatigue and muscle pain, decreased appetite, injection site swelling and injection site redness, headache, and fever.
  • Ask your doctor about the risks and benefits of PREVNAR 20. Only a doctor can decide if PREVNAR 20 is right for your child.

View the full Prescribing Information . There may be a delay as the document is updated with the latest information. It will be available as soon as possible. Please check back for the updated full information shortly.

INDICATIONS FOR PREVNAR 13

  • PREVNAR 13 is a vaccine approved for children 6 weeks through 17 years of age for the prevention of invasive disease caused by 13 Streptococcus pneumoniae strains (1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, and 23F), and for children 6 weeks through 5 years for the prevention of otitis media caused by 7 of the 13 strains.
  • PREVNAR 13 is not 100% effective and will only help protect against the 13 strains included in the vaccine.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

  • PREVNAR 13 should not be given to anyone with a history of severe allergic reaction to any component of PREVNAR 13 or any diphtheria toxoid–containing vaccine
  • Children with weakened immune systems (e.g., HIV infection, leukemia) may have a reduced immune response
  • A temporary pause of breathing following vaccination has been observed in some infants born prematurely
  • The most commonly reported serious adverse events in infants and toddlers were bronchiolitis (an infection of the lungs) (0.9%), gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach and small intestine) (0.9%), and pneumonia (0.9%)
  • In children 6 weeks through 17 years, the most common side effects were tenderness, redness, or swelling at the injection site, irritability, decreased appetite, decreased or increased sleep, and fever
  • Ask your healthcare provider about the risks and benefits of PREVNAR 13. Only a healthcare provider can decide if PREVNAR 13 is right for your child

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer .

DISCLOSURE NOTICE:

The information contained in this release is as of April 27, 2023. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer's PREVNAR 20 ® , including its potential benefits, an approval in the U.S. for a pediatric indication, and an application submitted to the EMA for a pediatric indication, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties regarding the commercial success of PREVNAR 20; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when any biologics license applications may be filed in any other jurisdictions for PREVNAR 20 for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia in infants and children six weeks through seventeen years of age and in any jurisdictions for any other potential indications; whether and when the pending in the EU may be approved and whether and when any such other applications that may be pending or filed may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether PREVNAR 20 will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of PREVNAR 20; uncertainties regarding the ability to obtain recommendations from vaccine advisory or technical committees and other public health authorities regarding PREVNAR 20 and uncertainties regarding the commercial impact of any such recommendations; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.Pfizer.com .

_____________________________________
1 Senders, S., et al. (2021, October 1). Safety and immunogenicity of a 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in healthy infants in the United States. The Pediatric infectious disease journal. Retrieved March 3, 2023, from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8443440/
2 Gierke, R. (2022, February 24). Current Epidemiology of Pneumococcal Disease and Pneumococcal Vaccine Coverage among Children, United States. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Retrieved March 3, 2023, from https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/114840
3 U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Breakthrough Therapy https://www.fda.gov/forpatients/approvals/fast/ucm405397.htm
4 U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Fast Track https://www.fda.gov/ForPatients/Approvals/Fast/ucm405399.htm

Media:
PfizerMediaRelations@Pfizer.com
+1 (212) 733-1226

Investors:
IR@Pfizer.com
+1 (212) 733-4848

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PfizerPFENYSE:PFELife Science Investing
PFE
The Conversation (0)
Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.41 second-quarter 2023 dividend on the company's common stock, payable June 9, 2023, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023. The second-quarter 2023 cash dividend will be the 338th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Love Pharma Initiates First Steps Towards a Strategic Alliance with Starton Therapeutics with Investment in this Biotech Leader

Love Pharma Initiates First Steps Towards a Strategic Alliance with Starton Therapeutics with Investment in this Biotech Leader

  • Starton Therapeutics is a leading clinical stage Biotechnology Company based in New Jersey led by CEO and Chairman, Mr. Pedro Lichtinger, Former President of Global Primary Care & President of Europe at Pfizer (PFE - NYSE)
  • Starton is focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technologies for selected approved drugs. The platform creates superiority regarding safety and side effect profiles over the original and can transform the drug into new indications for best-in-class oncology therapies allowing patients to live better longer lives
  • Through this initial investment, Love Pharma will be in position to imminently leverage Starton's advancements and clinical breakthroughs, helping to guide and accelerate the Company's current and prospective clinical pursuits
  • The investment establishes initial interest in Starton's ongoing growth and advancements and provides the framework to build a long-term strategic relationship

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment in Starton Therapeutics Inc., a New Jersey based clinical stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapies in oncology. This first investment in Starton establishes an initial position in the company and provides the starting point for a strategic relationship going forward whereby Love will leverage Starton's advancements and breakthroughs to guide the Company's clinical pursuits

"This investment provides our shareholders with exposure to a rapidly developing therapeutics business, which has just completed its phase 1 clinical trial for its STAR - LLD continuous delivery technology deploying lenalidomide (July 13 press release)," said Mr. Zach Stadnyk, Love Pharma President and CEO. "Starton is also entering a phase 2 trial with its STAR - OLZ transdermal five - day adhesive matrix patch deploying olanzapine, for which the FDA US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for STAR-OLZ in Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) (press release). With this investment in Starton we are building our relationship, forming an alliance and will look to Starton's expert management team to reduce risk in our own portfolio of clinical pursuits and focus on the addiction space."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LYRICA (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced today positive top-line results of a Phase 3 study examining the use of LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV as adjunctive therapy for partial onset seizures in pediatric epilepsy patients one month to less than four years of age.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Oxis Acquires Pharma Company, Appoints New CEO

Oxis International (OTCQB:OXIS) appoints new CEO and Chief Medical Officer as it completes acquisition of  Georgetown Translational Pharmaceuticals, which will add new management and a class of close-to-market Central Nervous Systems products.
As quoted in the press release:

Oxis has agreed to pay 33 percent of its outstanding shares to GTP to complete the transaction, which is expected to close on or before 90 days as per the agreement.
Dr. Clarence-Smith will become Chief Executive Officer of Oxis as part of the acquisition and will be appointed to the Oxis Board of Directors. Also joining the company’s executive management team as part of the merger will be a Chief Medical Officer (name to be disclosed upon closing), who was formerly Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director, Oncology Clinical R&D of Pfizer, Inc. (PFE).
Anthony J. Cataldo, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of Oxis since July 2014, will become Executive Chairman of the company. Steven Weldon will continue as Chief Financial Officer.
Prior to founding GTP, Dr. Clarence-Smith co-founded Chase Pharmaceuticals Corporation in Washington D.C. and served as Chairman of the company’s Board from 2008 to 2014. Chase Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Allergan, PLC (AGN) in 2016.
Under the deal, Allergan agreed to pay $125 million upfront along with potential Regulatory and commercial milestones of up to $875 million to the shareholders of Chase.

Keep reading...Show less

ICU Medical Completes the Acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Hospira Infusion Systems business includes IV pumps, solutions, and devices that, when combined with the company’s existing businesses, makes ICU Medical one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies.
“We are pleased that Hospira Infusion Systems is now part of ICU Medical and welcome our new Hospira colleagues to the ICU team. We look forward to working together to continue providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide,” said Vivek Jain, chairman and chief executive officer at ICU Medical.The Hospira Infusion Systems acquisition complements ICU Medical’s existing business to create a company with a complete IV therapy product portfolio from solutions to pumps to non-dedicated infusion sets. In addition, the acquisition gives ICU Medical a significantly enhanced global footprint and platform for continued competitiveness and long-term growth. With an integrated product offering, the company now holds industry-leading positions in key segments and has access to the full US infusion marketplace with a compelling product portfolio.The company plans to announce full FY 2017 guidance on its Q4 Earnings call in late February.Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as ”will,” ”expect,” ”believe,” ”could,” ”would,” ”estimate,” ”continue,” ”build,” ”expand” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company’s expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, including our full year 2016 guidance and our acquisition of the Hospira infusion systems business. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and assumptions management believes are reasonable, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, decreased demand for the Company’s products, decreased free cash flow, the inability to recapture conversion delays or part/resource shortages on anticipated timing, or at all, changes in product mix, increased competition from competitors, lack of continued growth or improving efficiencies, unexpected changes in the Company’s arrangements with its largest customers and the Company’s ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and integration of the Hospira infusion systems business. Future results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors, and other risks and uncertainties, described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include those in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and our subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.ICU Medical Investor Contacts:
Scott Lamb, ICU Medical, Inc.
949-366-2183
slamb@icumed.com
John Mills, ICR, Inc
646-277-1254
John.Mills@icrinc.com
Media Contact:
Tom McCall, ICU Medical, Inc.
949-366-4368
tmccall@icumed.com

Bristol Myers Squibb Reports First Quarter Financial Results for 2023

  • Reports First Quarter Revenues of $11.3 Billion
  • Posts First Quarter GAAP Earnings Per Share of $1.07 and Non-GAAP EPS of $2.05; Includes Net Impact of ($0.01) Per Share for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Due to Acquired IPRD Charges and Licensing Income
  • Delivers Strong Revenue Growth of 8% from In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio; or 10% When Adjusted for Foreign Exchange
  • Further Advances Portfolio Renewal Strategy, Achieving Important Milestones Across Therapeutic Areas
  • Adjusts GAAP 2023 EPS Guidance; Affirms Non-GAAP Financial Guidance for 2023

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today reports results for the first quarter of 2023, which reflect robust in-line and new product portfolio growth, strong commercial execution and continued advancement of the product pipeline.

"Our strong execution resulted in double-digit revenue growth for our in-line products and new product portfolio," said Giovanni Caforio, M.D. , board chair and chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. "We continue to successfully execute against our key strategic priorities and meaningfully advance our portfolio renewal strategy, achieving important regulatory and clinical milestones that will benefit patients with serious unmet needs. We remain focused on commercial execution, progressing our pipeline and leveraging our strong financial foundation to invest in the next wave of innovation and deliver value to all of our stakeholders."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Announces First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • First Quarter 2023 Reflected Continued Strong Underlying Performance Across Key Growth Drivers, Particularly in Oncology and Vaccines
  • Total Worldwide Sales Were $14.5 Billion, a Decrease of 9% From First Quarter 2022; Excluding LAGEVRIO, Growth Was 11%; Excluding LAGEVRIO and the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Growth Was 15%
    • KEYTRUDA Sales Grew 20% to $5.8 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 24%
    • GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 Sales Grew 35% to $2.0 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 43%
    • LAGEVRIO Sales Declined 88% to $392 Million; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Declined 87%
  • GAAP EPS Was $1.11; Non-GAAP EPS Was $1.40; GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Include $0.52 of Charges Related to Acquisition of Imago and Collaboration and Licensing Agreement With Kelun-Biotech
  • Announced Proposed Acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences to Strengthen Immunology Pipeline
  • Presented Compelling Data From Innovative Cardiovascular Pipeline With:
    • Positive Phase 3 Results for Sotatercept
    • Positive Phase 2b Results for MK-0616; Plans to Start Phase 3 Studies in 2023
  • Advanced Oncology Research Efforts, Sharing Notable Progress for Earlier Stages of Disease in Certain Tumor Types, Including:
    • Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 KEYNOTE-671 Trial
    • Positive Detailed Results in Collaboration With Moderna From Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 Trial
  • 2023 Financial Outlook
    • Raises and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2023 Worldwide Sales Range To Be Between $57.7 Billion and $58.9 Billion, Including Negative Impact of Foreign Exchange of Approximately 2 Percentage Points; Outlook Includes Approximately $1.0 Billion of LAGEVRIO Sales
    • Lowers and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2023 GAAP EPS Range To Be Between $5.85 and $5.97, Reflecting Zetia Antitrust Litigation Settlement
    • Raises and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2023 Non-GAAP EPS Range To Be Between $6.88 and $7.00, Including Negative Impact of Foreign Exchange of Approximately 4 Percentage Points
    • Outlook Does Not Reflect Any Impact From Proposed Acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences, Which Is Expected to Close in Third Quarter 2023, and Would Result in a One-Time Charge to Both GAAP and Non-GAAP Results of Approximately $10.3 Billion or Approximately $4.00 per Share

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

�Inspired by our commitment to bring bold science forward to address critical unmet patient needs, we began 2023 with significant advancements across our innovative pipeline," said Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. "Our first-quarter results are a reflection of the focused execution of our science-led strategy, strong performance across our key growth drivers, continued momentum commercially and operationally, and most importantly the collective and dedicated efforts of our colleagues around the world. I'm proud of the progress we've made, and we will continue to move with speed and agility to deliver value for patients and shareholders, now and well into the future."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
plants, grains, nuts, coconut and bottles of milk on a counter

How to Invest in Plant-based Foods (Updated 2023)

Growing consumer concerns about health, ethical food and climate change are creating opportunities to invest in the burgeoning plant-based foods market.

The global plant-based foods market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 12.4 percent between 2022 and 2029 to reach more than US$95.52 billion. This major expansion is being fueled in large part by increasing consumer demand for plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy. Calls from buyers for transparency and ethical practices across the food supply chain are also becoming louder and buoying interest in plant-based options.

Interestingly, rising demand for plant-based foods isn't a sign that a large percentage of the population is going vegan or vegetarian. Rather, it is indicative of a shift to what’s being called a “flexitarian” diet in which consumers choose animal-based food products, but also opt for more plant-based alternatives. According to research firm Nielsen, 98 percent of consumers who purchase plant-based meat alternatives also buy animal meat.

Keep reading...Show less
BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – SPPI)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Corporate Changes

Ocumetics Announces Corporate Changes

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - April 24, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) (the " Corporation " or " Ocumetics ") announces that Dr. Mark Lee has tendered his resignation as the Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer to take effect June 30, 2023.  Dr. Lee will continue as the Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer until June 30, 2023 as the Corporation seeks to hire a new President and Chief Executive Officer.  Dr. Lee has agreed to consult with the Corporation for a period up to one year after his departure on an as needed basis to assist in a smooth transition.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences recently released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report. This is an evolution of our traditional Year in Review, and uses the ESG framework to highlight the successes and achievements of the prior year

Though the report itself is new, our commitment to practicing ESG is not: We've been guided by Environmental, Social and Governance principles for more than 35 years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Interra Copper: Exploring Prolific Assets in Established Copper Belts in Chile and Canada

JZR Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Construction and Licensing Updates As Well As Filing of NI 43-101 Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama, USA

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Construction and Licensing Updates As Well As Filing of NI 43-101 Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama, USA

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

Base Metals Investing

Hole 23 Delivers! Power Nickel Final Drill Results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and Initial Drill Results from Winter 2023

×