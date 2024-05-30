Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ora Gold Limited logo

Ora Gold Limited - Investor Presentation

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU), is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Advanced Murchison Gold Explorer

  • Located in the heart of the prolific Murchison gold district
    Ora’s flagship Garden Gully Gold Project is located in the highly prospective Abbotts Greenstone Belt north of Meekatharra, with close proximity to numerous operating gold mines and processing facilities
  • Shallow high-grade Mineral Resource of 240koz at 4.1g/t Au at Crown Prince
    Discovery of Southeastern Zone (SEZ) in the last 12 months has driven significant growth in the updated Crown Prince Mineral Resource Estimate, which sits on a granted mining lease, remains open at depth and along strike, and demonstrates excellent underground potential
  • Near resource and regional exploration upside
    New high-grade mineralised zones at the north-eastern end of SEZ and Crown Prince East (350m from SEZ) are being further delineated, and regional exploration programs across Ora’s commanding 677km2 tenure package are underway
  • Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement provides a clear pathway to production
    Provides Ora with a clear pathway to commercialising Crown Prince, validates the quality of the deposit and enables Ora to leverage Westgold’s expertise and infrastructure to fast-track the development of Crown Prince
  • Building the Crown Prince value proposition with an experienced team
    Dual track strategy of active drilling and exploration programs to test for extensions & near-resource high-grade gold mineralisation and advancing detailed technical, development and mining proposal workstreams driven by an experienced team

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Ora Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

OAU:AU
Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends that Mayfair Gold Shareholders Vote FOR All Company Nominees

  • Glass Lewis observes that Muddy Waters' claims "appear to be deceiving" and its approach "shows a lack of respect for basic governance principles"
  • Existing Mayfair Board and management "possess the right skills, experience and vision to guide the Company toward success"

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has issued a report recommending that Mayfair shareholders vote the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form FOR the management slate and all management resolutions at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting ").

Glass Lewis becomes the second proxy advisory firm to recommend in favour of all management resolutions, following a similar report issued last week by ISS. Glass Lewis recommends that shareholders vote FOR each of Mayfair's highly qualified director nominees: Harry Pokrandt, Patrick Evans, Christopher Reynolds and Douglas Cater, and AGAINST all proposals and nominees put forward by Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters ").

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU)

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Ora Gold Limited (ASX: OAU, Ora or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered into a binding agreement with Australian gold producer Westgold Resources Limited (WGX:ASX, OTCQX: WGXRF) (Westgold) in relation to a strategic co-operation relationship (Strategic Alliance) and $6.0 million placement (Strategic Placement) (together the Westgold Transaction).

Tier One Silver Engages Capital Markets and Corporate Communications Firms

Tier One Silver Engages Capital Markets and Corporate Communications Firms

Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Strike Communications Inc. ("Strike") for corporate communications and capital markets support. Led by Julia Becker, Strike is a boutique capital markets, investor relations and corporate communications firm with extensive experience across various industries. In connection with the agreement, Strike will assist with the creation, coordination and implementation of the Company's targeted capital markets strategy and investor relations objectives

Ms. Becker brings 15 years' experience in capital markets, corporate communications and business development. She has worked with many TSX and TSX Venture listed issuers across various industries, and with a boutique investment bank in Toronto. She has an extensive network of retail and institutional investors as well as investment banks and analysts across North America. Notably, Ms. Becker is Head, Investor Relations for Osino Resources (OSI)(OSIIF), which was recently sold to Yintai in an all-cash transaction for C$368 million.

Mayfair Gold Supplements Disclosure Contained in Management Information Circular

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) provides the following disclosure to supplement its management information circular dated May 6, 2024 (the " Circular ") for the annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting "). Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca, as well as the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at https:mayfairgold.cainvestor-resources, in conjunction with this news release.

Amendments to Employment Agreements

Kinross releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Delivers strong ESG performance, including a $4.1 billion total benefit footprint through taxes, wages, procurement and community support

All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Prospect Ridge Resources (CSE:PRR)

Prospect Ridge Announces Private Placement and Promotional Services

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR | OTC:PRRSF | FRA:OED) is pleased to announce that it will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of up to 31,250,000 units at a price of $0.16 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a purchase warrant, with a whole warrant being exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 for a period of two years subject to accelerated expiry on the occurrence of certain events.

The Company also announces that it has entered into a consulting agreement with High Tide Consulting Corp. ("HTCC"), to provide corporate communication services, which include assistance in planning and executing awareness programs, coordinating introductions and communications with the financial community, managing social media accounts, responding to investor inquiries and monitoring the results of various programs. The activities are expected to occur primarily through email, social media and [list additional mediums/platforms through which activity will occur]. HTCC's services will commence immediately, for an initial term of 3 months and thereafter on a month to month basis. In consideration of the services, HTCC will receive $7,500 per month, and 300,000 stock options. HTCC's business address is located at [*], and HTCC can be reached at [phone number] or [email address]. HTCC is at arm's length to the Company.

×