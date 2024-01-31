- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023
Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the December 2023 quarter.
Highlights
Solonópole Project, Ceará, Brazil
- Last nine RC drill hole assay results from shallow scout drilling campaign have confirmed new Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite targets for deeper drilling in un-weathered zones at Tin Mine, Zilcar II and Rolados.
- Anomalous Lithium grades (up to 0.95% Li2O) and Tantalum grades (up to 380ppm) returned from seven drill holes (NGR-RC-002, NGR-RC-009, NGR-RC- 014, SOL-RC-001, SOL-RC-002, SOL-RC-005 and SOL-RC-008), confirming their LCT nature.
- New data from geophysics and soil geochemistry anomalies indicates several swarms of pegmatite bodies striking in a NE-SW direction, showing more than one Lithium bearing pegmatite at the BJdB Pit; BJdB Central; Tin Mine; Zilcar II; and Rolados targets.
- RC results and other field data are being interpreted to define targets for the next follow-up diamond drilling campaign.
Napperby Project, Northern Territory, Australia
- Completion of field work for soil geochemistry infill program with 107 sample points along ~30km of sample lines to better define and understand the anomalies highlighted by previous soil sampling programs.
Corporate
- Company remains well-funded with cash at 31 December 2023 of ~$3.35m.
OPERATIONS
Solonópole Project, Ceará State, Brazil
The Solonópole Project area is located in the state of Ceará, north-eastern Brazil and consists of ten (10) exploration permits covering approximately 124km2 (Figure 1), owned by Oceana’s subsidiary Ceará Litio. The project is approximately three to four hours by road from the state capital Fortaleza and deep-water Port of Pecém, and is well serviced by sealed highways and high voltage electricity.
Figure 1: Solonópole Project permits and targets drilled in May – June 2023 (red dots)
As announced by Oceana on 7 August 2023, 3 November 2023 and 5 January 2024, the shallow scout RC holes (NGR-RC-001 to NGR-RC-022) completed at Bom Jesus de Baixo (“BJdB”) Prospect confirmed the presence of thick pegmatites in five different outcropping areas (BJdB Pit, BJdB Central, BJdB East, “Tin Mine” and “Lidiane”) on Permit 800306 (Figure 2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Oceana Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Oceana Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Oceana Lithium
Overview
A lot can change in two years — just look at Brazil.
Best described as a bit player in the lithium space only two years ago, the country has since become one of the premier destinations for lithium exploration and development. It all started with the runaway success of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML, TSXV:SGML). Since then, multiple high-profile mining companies have established themselves in the country.
This growth is unlikely to stop anytime soon, particularly in light of recent investments into Brazil's battery manufacturing sector by companies including BorgWarner and Inventus Power. Within the next several years, Brazil could become a major global supplier. That's good news for the lithium market, as we are rapidly approaching the point at which demand will greatly outstrip supply.Oceana Lithium (ASX:OCN) is well-positioned to get us past that point — and to tap into Brazil's fast-growing lithium mining industry. An early-stage exploration company with significant opportunity for discovery across its three lithium projects, Oceana's flagship Solonópole project displays considerable promise. The company also maintains highly prospective projects in both Australia and Brazil.
Oceana's acquisitions were no accident. The company's well-informed exploration strategy stems from veteran geologists and mining professionals with decades of experience between them. It's already identified multiple exploration targets across all three projects, all of which are highly prospective and known to contain lithium.
Company Highlights
- Oceana Lithium is an early-stage exploration company with significant discovery opportunities.
- The company maintains three strategic and highly prospective lithium projects in Australia, Canada and Brazil — all tier-one mining jurisdictions.
- Brazil in particular is an emerging international destination for lithium, with multiple promising discoveries in recent years.
- Recent investments in battery manufacturing within the country also present a huge opportunity for lithium exploration.
- Oceana's well-informed exploration strategy is helmed by geologists with considerable experience, including James Abson, Uwe Naeher, and Renato Braz Sue.
- The company has committed to embracing Indigenous peoples and values within its project areas with the goal of sustainable critical minerals development that honours the lives, memories, sacred sites, traditions and hopes of landowners.
- The company is well-funded to advance exploration on all its projects, with $6 million in cash following a well-supported private placement in July 2023.
- Investors can expect strong newsflow over the coming months, as drilling is underway in Brazil and on-ground exploration has commenced in Canada.
Key Assets
Solonópole Lithium Project
Located three hours by sealed road from the major port of Fortaleza, Oceana's Solonópole project consists of eight permits covering 114 square kilometers of highly prospective ground. Detailed field mapping by Oceana's Brazilian subsidiary Ceara Litio has identified a significant mineralized pegmatite corridor within the company's claim. The permits also cover several historic artisanal mining sites previously tapped for lithium, tantalum, niobium and tin.
Highlights:
- A Historic Artisanal Hotbed: Oceana has identified more than twenty small-scale artisanal mines during field exploration. Mining at these sites only reached depths of a maximum of 10 meters due to the need to blast hard rock material.
- Mineralisation: Oceana has a body of data that suggests high-grade mineralization at Solonópole, including:
- A regional geological review completed in 2012 by the government Geological Survey DNPN confirmed spodumene, lepidolite, and amblygonite as the main lithium-containing minerals.
- A regional reconnaissance program completed by a previous explorer which collected 246 grab samples in 2016 and 2017 containing:
- Lithium oxide (Li2O): 9 percent.
- Tantalum (Ta): 1 percent.
- Niobium (Nb): 1 percent.
- Tin (Sn): 1,000 ppm.
- Beryllium (Be): 2.5 percent.
- First-pass soil geochemistry results highlighting the presence of residual soil anomalies.
- An Ideal Location: Solonópole is situated in one of Brazil's two historic lithium mining regions, giving Oceana access to experienced labour and extensive pre-existing infrastructure. The project is also well-suited for exploration activities, as it is arid and sparsely-populated farmland.
- Experienced In-country Team: Oceana has invested heavily in developing an in-house exploration team headed by experienced resident geologist Renato Braz Sue and a strong corporate and legal management team based in Belo Horizonte headed by Cintia Maia and Carolina Carvalho who are both fluent in English.
- Exploration Work: Large-scale infill soil sampling program was conducted in March 2023 collecting 5,500 soil samples, and first pass 2,000-metre RC drilling program across priority targets was completed in August 2023. Phase 1 RC drilling campaign identified new lithium target zones. Last nine RC drill hole assay results from shallow scout drilling campaign confirmed new lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite targets for deeper drilling in un-weathered zones at Tin Mine, Zilcar II and Rolados.
Map showing completed RC scout drill holes at Bom Jesus de Baixo Prospect
Napperby Lithium Project
A large-scale lithium project situated in Australia's Northern Territory, Napperby covers 1,160 square kilometers. The 100 percent owned project is also located within the Northern Arunta pegmatite province, expected to soon become a hotbed of mining and exploration. It displays similar geology to the Pine Creek pegmatite province, which is itself the site of the Finniss Project, owned by Core Lithium (ASX:CXO).
Early-stage fieldwork at Napperby is ongoing.
Highlights:
- A Prime Location: Napperby is accessible via both the Stuart Highway and Tanami Highway. It's also close to Central Australian Railway with access to the port city of Darwin. Rio Tinto Resources (ASX:RIO) also owns a large application immediately to the south of Napperby.
- Confirmed Pegmatites: Historical exploration of the region identified multiple pegmatite dykes with both tin and tantalum mineral occurrence. Additionally, a 2005 analysis by the Northern Territory Geological Survey confirmed these as LCT pegmatites.
- Oceana has completed a hyperspectral survey to acquire high-quality data over the project area.
- Soil geochemical program completed reveals several large linear lithium anomalies, some of which are on the strike extension of pegmatite outcrop.
- Significant Mineral Potential: Napperby has the potential to host several other rare and valuable resources alongside lithium, including rare earth elements, tantalum and uranium.
Management Team
Caue Araujo - Chief Executive Officer
Caue Araujo is a qualified Australian-Brazilian geologist and an experienced mining industry professional. Following his early training with Vale in Brazil, his subsequent roles have included general manager of SRK Consulting Brazil, regional director of investment and business planning at Hatch for Australia and Asia, and more recently, global general manager – mine finance with mining industry advisory group Palaris Australia. He has a strong aptitude for the technical and economic evaluation of mineral resource projects, having been involved in the development of numerous projects during his career working with finance providers and equity investors including emerging lithium miners and mine gate concentrate producers.
Caue is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has an MBA (project management, business and finance) from Ibmec University, Brazil. Through his diverse experience, Caue has refined his abilities to lead and manage multi-disciplinary teams. He is well acquainted with key chemical companies, battery producers and EV manufacturers in the supply chain and their requirements to secure environmentally responsible long-term sources of lithium supply.
James Abson - Senior Exploration Manager
James Abson is a geologist with over 28 years of experience in multi-commodity mining and mineral exploration and has held various positions from public company vice-president of exploration to CEO. Abson has been involved in the exploration and technical and financial assessment of various lithium pegmatite projects globally, including the Arcadia lithium project in Zimbabwe (later sold in April 2022 to Chinese interests for an underlying value in excess of $530 million). His most recent position was chief geologist and exploration manager for Bikita Minerals’ lithium mine in Zimbabwe, where his primary responsibility was hard-rock resource exploration (spodumene, lepidolite, petalite, pollucite and tantalum) and in-pit reserve expansion.
Abson provides technical and strategic input to the company’s board of directors and technical oversight and leadership to the exploration team to establish and guide exploration targeting, program execution, project development strategy and evaluation and assessment of new project opportunities.
Renato Braz Sue - Exploration Manager, Brazil
Renato Braz Sue is a veteran geologist with over 25 years of exploration and project development experience in his native Brazil and internationally, having worked in numerous terranes and commodities including LCT minerals, copper-lead-zinc in VMS-style environments, gold, nickel, quartz and manganese. His experience includes planning and execution of exploration programs from early to advanced stage and mine expansion projects and providing technical leadership for project feasibility studies and evaluation.
Braz Sue has worked in senior roles in various states in Brazil for junior, mid-tier and major national and international partner companies including Yamana Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Horizonte Minerals, CVRD/Phelps Dodge, Xstrata/Jaguar Mining, Eldorado Gold Corp and Cougar, Brazil. He brings to the Company deep local knowledge and established relationships with professional service providers as well as local landowners.
Uwe Naeher - Exploration Manager, Canada
Uwe Naeher has over 30 years’ experience in a wide range of terrains and deposit types in all aspects of exploration. He is an expert in granite-hosted ore deposits and mineralization in pegmatites, having worked for the past 15 years in the African Great Lakes region in the DRC, Rwanda and Burundi.
Jerome (Gino) Vitale - Non-executive Chairman
Jerome Vitale is a corporate executive and public company director with over 30 years experience in operational, investment banking and advisory roles in the mining and mineral resource sector both in Australia and Internationally.
Vitale is a chartered accountant, a senior fellow and former vice-president of Financial Services Institute of Australia (FINSIA) and member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. During the mid-2000’s he was invited onto the ASX Corporate Governance Review Committee and has a practical perspective on best practice governance compliance for small to mid-cap companies.
Dr. Qingtao Zeng - Non-executive Director
Doctor Qingtao Zeng has been extensively involved in the lithium exploration and development sector and is well-connected with potential off-take partners having acted as intermediary for the supply or purchase of spodumene concentrate for a number of producers. He has been engaged as a consulting geologist in a range of geological and commercial environments.
Dr. Zeng completed a PhD in geology at the Centre of Exploration Targeting (CET) of University of Western Australia in 2013. He has published several academic papers on structure control orogenic gold systems in different geological scales, and is a member of AUSIMM and Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). He is currently Managing Director of Australasian Metals Ltd, and a non-executive Director of Kodal Minerals plc, MetalsTech Ltd and Winsome Resources Ltd.
Simon Mottram - Non-executive Director
A resident of Brazil, Simon Mottram is a geologist with 28 years’ experience predominantly in base and precious metals. Mottram has held both executive and senior management positions with several successful mining companies in various countries. He has progressed multiple discoveries through to commercial production and has been responsible for several significant exploration successes.
Mottram is currently president of TSX-listed nickel and PGM explorer Bravo Mining Corp and previously an executive director of Avanco Resources, purchased on market by mid-tier Australian copper producer OZ Minerals for $440 million in 2018, and subsequently acquired by BHP. Mottram is an Australian and British national and a permanent resident of Brazil, where he has lived for the majority of the last 12 years and is fluent in Portuguese. He has previously acted as both CP or QP for various ASX and TSX listed companies, is a fellow of the AusIMM, and a graduate of Melbourne RMIT University.
Dan Smith - Company Secretary
Dan Smith has more than 15 years’ experience in financial markets, including 10 years experience with ASX Listing Rules compliance and corporate governance.
Smith is a fellow member of the Governance Institute of Australia and holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Curtin University. He acts as company secretary for numerous ASX, AIM and NSX-listed companies and is non-executive chairman of rare earths explorer DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6).
Cintia Maia - Company Administrator, Brazil
Cintia Maia is manager, corporate and director of the company’s Brazilian operating subsidiary, Ceará Litio Mineração Ltda. She is an experienced corporate manager and administrator and a qualified accountant with over 20 years’ experience.
Maia is familiar with reporting requirements for Australian public companies, having previously worked as CFO for GRD Minproc, AMEC Canada and a number of other mining and industrial companies. She brings a wealth of practical experience to her role as the Company’s senior corporate officer in Brazil.
Carolina Carvalho - Manager Corporate Affairs, Brazil
Carolina Carvalho is an experienced corporate lawyer, having spent more than 15 years working with medium and large multinationals operating in Brazil. She has worked in mergers and acquisitions, tax planning and strategic business development across a number of industries including mining.
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
The Board of Galan Lithium Limited (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide this Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 and to the date of this report. The main focus for the quarter was the ongoing construction works/activities and the securement of an offtake agreement for Phase 1 production at the Company’s 100% owned, high-grade/low-impurity Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Project in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.
Hombre Muerto West (HMW)
- HMW Project is a low cost, tier one project that will produce a premium high grade lithium chloride (LiCl) concentrate of 6% Li, comparable to 13% Li2O or 32% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in H1 2025
- Operating cost of $US3,510/t LCE equates to a Li2O equivalent operating cost of SC6 $US310/t-$US350/t; HMW in the 1st quartile of lithium industry’s cost curve
- Pond 1 liner installation rapidly moving forward (50% completion)
- Buffer wall installed at 35% mark of Pond 1; filling ongoing
- Evaporation process has commenced; the first major step of the long- term production schedule
- Pond 2 earthworks construction progressing well (30% completion)
- Phase 1 Glencore production offtake due diligence ongoing; site visit completed
- Phase 2 production offtake discussions advancing
- On-site laboratory commissioned for ongoing Li assaying
- Phase 2 EIA lodged with Catamarca Government
- 9 production wells constructed (works ongoing); Phase 1 production only requires 6 wells
- Galan’s robust 4 phase production strategy (up to 60ktpa LCE) provides an exceptional foundation for significant future economic upside
- Current resource 6.6Mt LCE @ 880 mg/L Li (72% in Measured category); updated resource estimate due in Q1 2024
Greenbushes South
- Further drill program planned for late Q1 or early Q2, 2024
Corporate:
- Cash and investments at the end of quarter ≈A$19 million
- A$19.5 million Equity Raising announced 31 January 2024
Hombre Muerto West (100% Galan)
As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1 2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine sourced from both HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas. For details surrounding the very positive Phase 2 DFS results please refer to the ASX announcement released on 3 October 2023 (https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GLN/02720109.pdf).
Figure 1 – Overview of HMW Phase 1 project construction (includes camp, pilot plant and filling of Pond 1 in the background)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report
Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") provides the Company’s quarterly activities report for the three months ended 31 December 2023 (“Quarter”).
The maiden 2,500m diamond drilling program undertaken at the highly prospective the Gorge Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada with visual spodumene observed across campaign and laboratory assays pending. Key strategic and operational milestones were achieved during the quarter, outlined below.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diamond drilling undertaken at the Gorge Lithium Project with for a program of 2,500m with spodumene bearing pegmatites encountered in several holes drilled
- Drill program currently awaiting assays for approximately 180 samples
- Clearing and stripping work undertaken in preparation for the drill program reveals previously unmapped pegmatites and extensions to some known pegmatite occurrences at Gorge, further underlining the project’s potential
- Balkan remains committed to evaluating new project opportunities
- Mr Karl Simich appointed Non-Executive Chairman
Balkan Mining and Minerals, Managing Director, Ross Cotton commented:
“The maiden diamond drilling activity conducted at our flagship Gorge Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada has revealed a widespread and prolific pegmatite hosted spodumene geology. We eagerly anticipate assays from the 2,500m program which will inform our next steps in advancing this exciting lithium-focused opportunity.
Whilst we remain extremely upbeat on the prospectivity of Gorge, the Board is continually reviewing opportunities to improve and diversify our project portfolio and will advise our shareholders of any new potentialities if and when appropriate.
Gorge Lithium Project (Ontario, Canada)
During the quarter, Balkan primarily focussed on exploration activities associated with the Company’s Gorge Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.
In October, Balkan announced that visual spodumene mineralisation had been observed in the first holes drilled at the Nelson pegmatite occurrence at Gorge (refer to ASX Announcement dated 16 October 2023). As the program was progressed, spodumene mineralisation has been visually identified in 8 of the first 10 holes completed in the program at both the Nelson and Koshman pegmatite prospects (refer to ASX Announcement dated 12 December 2023). The Company currently awaits assays on approximately 180 samples taken from the program and will inform the market as they come to hand.
The stripping and clearing associated with drilling preparation exposed extensions to known pegmatite occurrences at surface with the Nelson pegmatite strike now extending more than 200m. In addition, a new pegmatite dyke north east of Nelson, SP-23-2 was revealed to extend some 50m in strike length with widths at surface ranging from 2.6-5m thick and visual spodumene between 5-15% content.
The diamond drilling program was briefly paused during October after the observation of the traditional hunting season of the region’s First Nation peoples. Shortly after the resumption of drilling, the Company took the decision to engage global drilling house Major Drilling Group International Inc to complete the program with a fit-for-purpose drill rig which led to substantial improvements in drilling rates and efficiency.
Whilst Balkan is awaiting the assays from the diamond drilling program, the Company notes that the most recently reported drilling included hole KS-23-009, which encountered 16.8m of spodumene mineralisation from 5.8m depth.
During the quarter, the Company made the payment of AU$60,000 cash and AU$100,000 in BMM shares to the vendor of the Gorge Lithium Project to move to 50% beneficial ownership of the project (for full details, refer to ASX Announcement dated 4 July 2022).
At a local level, Balkan continues to engage with relevant stakeholders including First Nations communities, land holders and regulatory agencies and authorities.
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
The Board of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (the Company) is pleased to present its activities report and Appendix 5B for the three months ending 31 December 2023.
SUMMARY OF KEY UPDATES
- Work continues to cover the environmental impact assessment (EIA) determination procedure forming a fast-track-eligibility approval process covering the application of the final mining decree for the Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project). This essential work contributes towards operational readiness and construction of mine facilities.
- Internal studies continue to assess the technical and commercial impacts of relocating the hydroxide plant to Saudi Arabia, based on the DFS results for the Wolfsberg Project presented in December 2022 by lead consultant DRA Global (DRA).
- Studies that form the DFS demonstrate that the Wolfsberg Project is well positioned to become a leading producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe, and set to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market which is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
- Dorfner Anzaplan has been identified to become the technical consultant to optimize the converter operations under the JV between Obeikan Industrial Group (OIG) and EUR.
- The approved Zone 2 drilling program by the Mining Authority will commence in Q1/24 drilling contractor will be GEOPS.
- An exploration program has been developed for the future lithium targets in Styria, Austria, recently acquired from Richmond.
- EUR continues collaborating with a research group from the University of Graz to develop local lithium hydroxide production from recycled Lithium-Ion batteries.
- GREENPEG (EU-funded) supported infield and underground work continues. A fully GREENPEG funded comprehensive airborne geophysics program was completed during the quarter to assess a new airborne technology (via Helicopter) for its suitability in mineralization such as the Wolfsberg Project.
- E47/4144 located in the northwest of Western Australia continues to progress through the WA Mining Act regulatory application process.
- EUR advances towards completion of business combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp. that at conclusion will own the Wolfsberg Project via a newly-formed company, ‘Critical Metals Corp’ which is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ.
CORPORATE MATTERS
NASDAQ Merger
On 26 October 2022, the Company announced that it has entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp., a US special purpose acquisition company listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:SZZL) (Sizzle), pursuant to which EUR will combine its wholly owned Wolfsberg Project with Sizzle via a newly-formed, lithium exploration and development company named “Critical Metals Corp” (CRML) which is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ (Transaction).
On 23 December 2022, the Company advised that the Form F-4 Registration Statement had been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the Transaction. Since this initial filing, the Company has lodged F-4 Amendment No 1 with the SEC on 14 February 2023, F-4 Amendment No 2 with the SEC on 30 March 2023, F-4 Amendment No 3 with the SEC on 5 May 2023, F-4 Amendment No 4 with the SEC 7 August 2023, F-4 Amendment No 5 with the SEC on 9 November 2023 and F-4 Amendment No 6 with the SEC on 1 December 2023. On 28 December 2023, the Company advised that the F-4 Registration Statement has been declared effective by the SEC.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
A$19.5 Million Equity Raising to Fund Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that it is undertaking an equity raising of A$19.51 million having secured firm commitments of A$18.0 million to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) and intends to undertake a non- underwritten Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offer of A$1.5 million to existing Galan shareholders.
Highlights:
- Galan has received firm commitments to raise A$18 million at A$0.46 per share
- Strong support received from offshore and domestic institutional and sophisticated investors, with the Placement oversubscribed
- Galan board and management to subscribe for A$1.5 million subject to shareholder approval
- Funds will be used for ongoing HMW Phase 1 development costs, exploration and resource work, corporate overheads and working capital
The equity raising enhances Galan’s balance sheet by providing additional working capital and financial flexibility during Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 construction and provides sufficient working capital headroom whilst Galan finalizes negotiations of alternative funding solutions including debt and prepayment facilities that will enable completion of HMW Phase 1. Proceeds from the Placement will be applied to:
- Remaining HMW phase 1 developments costs;
- Exploration and resource work; and
- Corporate overheads, working capital and transaction costs
Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Jett Capital Advisors LLC acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement.
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented: “We are very pleased with the outcome of the placement considering the tougher market conditions at the moment. The strong support from both new and existing institutional investors is a clear endorsement of Galan’s timely path to low cost, Phase 1 production at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project in Argentina.”
Placement
Under the Placement, the Company will issue 35,869,565 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at A$0.46 per share (New Shares) plus 35,869,565 quoted options (exercisable at $0.65 with a 5 year exercise period) (New Options), raising a total of A$16.5 million (before costs), to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors. Additionally, Galan director’s will be subscribing for 3,260,870 New Shares plus 3,260,870 New Options on the same terms raising a total of A$1.5 million (before costs) (“Director Placement”) in a second tranche that will be subject to shareholder approval at a forthcoming General Meeting (GM).
The issue price of A$0.46 per share, represents a 14.8% discount to the last closing price of A$0.54 on 25 January 2024 and a 23.5% discount to the 15-day VWAP of A$0.60 as at the same date.
The New Shares and New Options will be issued under the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A. The Placement is not underwritten.
Indicative Placement Timetable
*These dates are indicative only. The Company reserves the right to vary the dates without notice.
Share Purchase Plan (SPP)
In addition to the Placement, the Company will offer all eligible existing Australian and New Zealand shareholders (including retail shareholders) the opportunity to apply for new GLN shares, at the same issue price and same terms and conditions as the Placement. The issue price will be $0.46 per share and will include one listed option (exercisable at $0.65 with a 5 year exercise period) on a one for one basis, without brokerage fees.
Galan intends to raise up to A$1.5 million and retains discretion over the allocation of shares per investor. The SPP will allow eligible shareholders to apply for the maximum allowed of $30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares, per shareholder.
The SPP is not underwritten. An SPP booklet containing further terms and conditions of the SPP is expected to be provided to eligible shareholders in the next week or so.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
NASDAQ Listing Update
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: SZZL) (Sizzle), has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) an extension relating to the special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction, and related proposals. The meeting previously scheduled to be held on 31 January 2024 has been rescheduled to be held on 6 February 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Sizzle’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on 26 December 2023 are entitled to vote at the special meeting.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Special Meeting of Sizzle’s stockholders to approve the proposed business combination with Critical Metals Corp (Critical Metals or CRML) rescheduled to be held on 6 February 2024
- The reason for the postponement is that EUR and Sizzle are evaluating potential investments from certain strategic parties in connection with the closing of the Transaction
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
DLE Process Test Work - Adsorbent Selection
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, reports the results of recent completed Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process test work. The positive results have informed the selection and ordering of the lithium adsorbent to be used in the Company´s pilot plant, which has finished construction at the Company´s R&D Centre in Copiapó and is in the process of being commissioned and tested.
DLE Process Work Highlights:
- Extensive Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) work undertaken in 2023 to optimise the process
- Progress in the process work has now led to the selection of adsorbent from Xián Lanshen New Material Technology (Lanshen) as the preferred adsorbent for the Company´s pilot plant
- Recently completed multi-cycle tests on Laguna Verde brine produced very positive results for key DLE metrics: adsorbent capacity, lithium recovery rates, and eluate composition
- These results are achieved without pH adjustment in pre-treatment or heating of the brine or eluant, with distilled water used for desorption
Process Test
Result
Comment
Pre-treatment
Filtering only
No pH adjustment required
Adsorption recovery rate
>95%
Desorption recovery rate
>95%
Lithium Loading Capacity
3.5g Li per kg
Target is 4.6g Li per kg
Eluate Composition
Li Concentration Factor
>3X
Na
<100mg/l
Very low
TDS
<4,000mg/l
Very low
- The results indicate that brine from Laguna Verde has low contaminants and is conducive to DLE
- The Company´s dedicated DLE testing laboratory in Antofagasta, Chile, has played an important role in testing adsorbents
- Lanshen is a leader in DLE and has signed an agreement with Koch Technology Solutions (Koch), a subsidiary of Koch Industries (USA), to exclusively distribute Lanshen adsorbent for Koch´s DLE process in the North American and European markets
· The Company´s pilot plant has now been filled with Lanshen adsorbent and is in the latter stages of commissioning
Commenting, Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, of CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:
"The DLE sector is rapidly evolving, we are seeing developments from several companies all around the world to advance the production of lithium. Our trip to China towards the end of last year was enlightening, we were able to see on the ground the remarkable opportunity DLE provides for the lithium sector and the adoption of electric vehicles and clean energy storage solutions.
Informed by the results we have announced today, our DLE pilot plant has now been loaded with Lanshen's adsorbent, and plant commissioning is in process. This is a significant milestone for the Company as we aim to achieve process and product verification in 2024."
Process Work Progress Update
CleanTech Lithium´s process team is comprised of lithium process experts in Chile with additional expertise provided by DLE sector consultants Peter Ehren and Forward Water Technologies. DLE process trials have been completed with a multitude of adsorbent* suppliers, from emerging technologies to established petrochemical companies, both at supplier facilities and at the Company´s dedicated DLE testing laboratory in Antofagasta, Chile. Globally, China has a significant presence in the DLE sector with five or more commercial scale adsorbent suppliers, all of which were visited by CleanTech Lithium in October 2023.
At the Company´s laboratory, a series of tests were carried out starting with beaker tests, then single column tests and finally multi-cycle tests using a multi-valve carousal unit. The in-house testing has given CTL the ability to directly compare different adsorbents and to verify adsorbent performance data from trials conducted at supplier facilities. A laboratory scale trial on a Lanshen carousal unit in Santiago, Chile, is shown in Figure 1.
Click here for the full Press Release
This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Oceana Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.