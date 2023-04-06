Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Market NewsInvesting News

NowVertical Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Financial Webinar

NowVertical Group Inc. ( TSX-V: NOW ) ( OTCQB: NOWVF) (" NOW " or the " Company "), the Vertical Intelligence (" VI ") company, will announce its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, after the market close, followed by a webinar at 9:00 AM EDT (6:00 AM PDT) on Thursday, April 20, 2023 to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

NOW invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming earnings webinar, where Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer, Alim Virani, Chief Financial Officer, and Sasha Grujicic, President, will discuss the 2022 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Investor Conference Call Registration:

Register here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5a32d362ce2f47a8ac45a42727225248

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available following the call in the investor's section of the company's website at https://ir.nowvertical.com/news-and-media.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical Group is a Vertical Intelligence (VI) software and services provider that delivers vertically-specific data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications into private and public verticals globally. NOW's proprietary solutions sit at the foundation of the modern enterprise by transforming AI investments into VI, enabling its customers to minimize their risk, accelerate the time to value, and reduce costs. NOW is rapidly growing organically and through targeted acquisitions. For more information about NOW, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn ,

For further information, please contact:

Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer
e: daren@nowvertical.com
t: (212) 302-0868

Glen Nelson, Investor Relations
e: glen@nowvertical.com
t: (403) 763-9797


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ServiceNowNOWNYSE:NOWTech Investing
NOW
The Conversation (0)
Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Joint Venture Transaction With Appian

Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Joint Venture Transaction With Appian

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously-announced joint venture transaction with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian "), which resulted in the formation of a joint venture for the advancement of Osisko Metals' Pine Point Project (the " Transaction ").

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented : "We are delighted to have successfully closed this transaction with Appian, and look forward to a mutually beneficial and collaborative partnership to rapidly advance the Pine Point Project for our stakeholders. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Osisko Metals, we thank our shareholders, management, advisors and partners for their hard work and long-standing support."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Acquires Helios Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Acquires Helios Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired the Helios property covering 12,835 hectares of prospective uranium exploration ground in the northern Athabasca Basin.  The property was acquired by staking and is 100% owned by Cosa Resources with no encumbrances

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Cash and Option Agreement

Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Cash and Option Agreement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) has renegotiated terms of the Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement (the " Agreement ") to purchase three mineral concessions, originally signed in June of 2018 (see news release of June 25, 2018 ). On June 21, 2019 the first agreement addendum was signed. A second addendum to the agreement was signed on April 4, 2023 outlining an overall reduction in this year's cash payment, and now including the issuance of shares as partial compensation. Furthermore, the new agreement provides an additional year of cash and share issuances to complete the concessions purchase schedule. The Agreement remains otherwise unchanged and continues to grant Silver Viper the right to purchase 100% ownership of three mineral concessions covering 2,102 hectares at the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project, located in the Sierra Madre of eastern Sonora State, Mexico .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Issue of Options

Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that it has issued options, subject to approval of the Stock Option Plan at the next AGM as detailed below, ("Options") to certain of the Company's Directors and Operational Team (together the "Recipients

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Pre-Feasibility Study Underway For The Lake Hope HPA Project In WA

A Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) is now underway at Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX: IPT) advanced Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

ServiceNow

IBM

SAP

IBM to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

IBM (NYSE: IBM ) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 5:00 p.m ET.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at www.ibm.com/investor . Please also visit the investor website for the earnings press release prior to the webcast. A replay, associated charts and prepared remarks will be available after the event.

Contact:

Timothy Davidson
tfdavids@us.ibm.com
914-844-7847

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301791143.html

SOURCE IBM

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ServiceNow to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 26

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, following the close of market on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. ServiceNow will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Let's Meet in the Middle: Autism Acceptance Month

SAP

SAP, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Press release picture

An estimated 1% of the world's population is on the autism spectrum - a term that refers to a diverse group of conditions meaning that people may behave, communicate, interact, and learn in ways different from the majority of other people. And Sascha Dietsch is one of them.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

African Energy Metals Announces Completion of Consolidation

Red Pine Announces Proposed New Investment by Merk Investments LLC

Cosa Resources Acquires Helios Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Related News

Base Metals Investing

African Energy Metals Announces Completion of Consolidation

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Announces Proposed New Investment by Merk Investments LLC

Graphite Investing

Altech - Presentation Future Facing Commodities Conference

Lithium Investing

Investor Presentation

rare earth investing

Eclipse Completes First Phase Of Environmental And Social Impact Studies For Ivigtût

Uranium Investing

Investor Presentation Livestream: Future Facing Commodities Conference, Singapore

Zinc Investing

Klondike Silver Drilling - Thinc Zinc

×