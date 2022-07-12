Copper Investing News

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports that its 100%-owned U.S-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has concluded its 2022 summer work program

The six-week helicopter supported program began in mid-May and featured a five-person field team. The main activities of the work program included site care and maintenance and inspection and permanent closure of select drill holes where the collection of baseline hydrology data for the site has been completed.

All field crew members and PLP's onsite field supervisor are residents of the nearby communities of Kokhanok, Iliamna, and Newhalen. Work was conducted with support from the Alaska Peninsula Corporation and Iliamna Development Corporation.

"I want to thank our work crew who completed our summer work program as scheduled," said John Shively, CEO of the Pebble Partnership. "Their reclamation work is exemplary."

"I also want to express our appreciation to the brave men and women who are battling these record-breaking wildfires around our state and who did their best to protect our property. We have made a preliminary assessment of the damage and are in the process of implementing a cleanup plan," Mr. Shively added.

The team plans to begin, as soon as possible, a cleanup program of the logistical storage site, located 17 miles from the community of Iliamna which was damaged by the wildfires burning in southwest Alaska. This site is used to store equipment and material. It was empty of personnel at the time of the wildfire.

Alaska has suffered record-breaking wildfires this year, caused by lightning strikes and hot, dry conditions, with more acreage burned faster than any other year on record.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114. Review Canadian public filings at www.sedar.com and U.S. public filings at www.sec.gov.

Ronald W. Thiessen
President & CEO

U.S. Media Contact:
Dan Gagnier, Gagnier Communications (646) 569-5897

SOURCE: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708229/Northern-Dynasty-Pebble-Partnership-Concludes-Summer-Work-Program-and-Comments-on-Wildfire-Situation-in-Alaska

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty MineralsNDM:CANAKCopper Investing
NDM:CA,NAK
X1 Esports & Entertainment

X1 Esports and Entertainment


Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Further Strong Assay Results Highlight The Resource Growth Potential of The West Desert Deposit

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1), a low-footprint, North American- focused base metals explorer, is pleased to announce further strong assay results from the diamond drill program at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results on August 2, 2022

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvo Minerals

Multiple Discovery and Extensional Targets Highlighted by EM Surveys

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (Alvo or the Company), high-grade copper-zinc explorer, is pleased to announce the results of several FLEM surveys that have highlighted multiple discovery and extensional targets at the Palma VMS Project in Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Announces Senior Vice President Appointments

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced the following senior vice president appointments.

Jeff Hanman has been appointed Senior Vice President, Sustainability and External Affairs, effective July 1, 2022. Mr. Hanman succeeds Marcia Smith, who will transition to retirement at the end of September 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2022 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company's second quarter 2022 results.

Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the second quarter 2022 results on Monday, August 8, 2022 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

UN Women and Teck Extend Partnership to Empower More Indigenous Women in Chile

UN Women and Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") (TSX:TECK.A and TECK.B) (NYSE:TECK) today announced a US$5 million investment from Teck to empower more Indigenous women in northern Chile through the UN Women Originarias programme (‘the programme').

This investment will provide a greater number of Indigenous women in northern Chile with access to tools and training to develop skills, build networks and improve their economic well-being through initiatives implemented by the Originarias Programme . This investment will also expand training and learning opportunities for Indigenous youth, including skill-building in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM) to support the long-term sustainability of local communities. Funding will also support new partnerships and develop new sources of income for the Originarias Training Centre.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×