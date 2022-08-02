Life Science NewsInvesting News

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that it intends to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of up to fifteen (15) pre-consolidation shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation"). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest, and improve trading liquidity

The Company currently has 330,624,458 common shares issued and outstanding. In the event the Company proceeds with the Consolidation, as opposed to a lesser ratio, the Company anticipates there would be 22,041,631 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Consolidation is subject to acceptance from the TSX-V and approval of the shareholders. The Company has scheduled the holding of an Annual General and Special Meeting for August 30, 2022.

The Company will not change its name in conjunction with the Consolidation.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labeling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods™, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid maintains a relationship Plasm Pharmaceutical, a company that has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for the treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin
CEO, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)
#108-19100 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2
Office: (604) 570-0902
E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com
Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; customers will complete on sales contracts; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Naturally Splendid Reports First Quarter Results for 2022

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

During this reporting period, Covid-19 uncertainty negatively affected sales of existing product lines as well as impaired launches of new product lines. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") a global pandemic resulting in governments worldwide, including the Canadian government, enacting extensive measures in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. These measures, which include social distancing, travel restrictions, outright travel bans, and closures of non-essential businesses including restaurants, created a challenging period for the Company.

Naturally Splendid Reports Year-End Results for 2021

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

Naturally Splendid Chief Financial Officer Mr. George Ragogna states, "The company continues to focus on reducing operating overheads while we continue to re-purpose our existing certified food facility in Pitt Meadows, BC to optimize production of plant-based entrees. We have made positive strides for the Company in several areas including securing an exclusive ten (10) year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd, Australia's largest plant-based manufacturer. This 10-year exclusive manufacturing agreement can be extended for a further ten (10) year period.

Plantein Presenting at Canada's Largest Plant-Based Event

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)(Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce we will be presenting the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at the Planted Expo Vancouver on June 4 and June 5, 2022, at the Vancouver Convention Center

Planted Expo is Canada's largest plant-based event of the year, focused on consumers looking to add more plant-based choices to their daily diets. Planted Expo expects more than 15,000 plant-based enthusiasts to attend this two-day event.

Naturally Splendid Provides Default Status Report

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) today is providing a status update in accordance with its obligations under the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), which require the Company to provide bi-weekly updates until such time as the Company is current with its filing obligations under Canadian securities laws. As previously announced, the Company is subject to a management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The MCTO prohibits the directors and executive officers of the Company from trading in or acquiring securities of the Company until two full business days after the Company files its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis and certifications. The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company

The Company advises that aside from the British Columbia Securities Commission granting the MCTO: (i) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Company's April 14, 2022 news release; (ii) it intends to continue to comply with the alternative information guidelines of NP 12-203; and (iii) except as previously disclosed, there are no subsequent specified defaults (actual or anticipated) within the meaning of NP 12-203.

Naturally Splendid Announces National Food Service Broker Agreement With Tri-Elite Marketing

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)(Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce the Company has executed a National Food Service Broker Agreement with Vancouver based Tri-Elite Marketing Ltd. (Tri-Elite), to market the Company's plant-based entrees, PlanteinTM, across Canada

Tri-Elite will focus on securing food service listings across Canada for the Company's extensive line of plant-based, meat alternative entrees. Tri-Elite will be participating with Naturally Splendid at the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) trade show this weekend, April 23rd and 24th, promoting the PlanteinTM line to its many existing clients and looking to make connections with new opportunities. Industry experts consider the CHFA trade shows the number one source of presenting new products to retailers doing business in Canada.

