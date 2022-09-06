Life Science NewsInvesting News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ September 6, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC Pink:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Vegan Supply will carry a selection of PlanteinTM products for its retail and foodservice customers.

Vegan Supply, a Vancouver based company with both retail and foodservice distribution, began business in 2015 as the world's largest e-commerce marketplace exclusively providing their retail customers and foodservice clients with high-quality vegan products. Vegan Supply is listing five (5) PlanteinTM plant-based entrees: Nuggets, Schnitzel, Crumbed Tenders, Sweet Chili Tenders, and Crispy Burgers. The PlanteinTM line of products will be available through Vegan Supply's retail store in Vancouver, BC, their e-commerce platform, and marketed to their foodservice distribution network.

"To partner with a forward-thinking company like Vegan Supply and supply its customers with our products means a lot," said Executive Vice President Bryan Carson. "Although our products are intended for all types of consumers, being accepted by the vegan community does speak to the quality of our products. The vegan market continues to grow and it is our mission to provide all our customers with the products they want and need. We look forward to working with Vegan Supply and providing their clients with great tasting PlanteinTM products".

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labelling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Plantein Plant-Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid has reached an agreement with Biologic to terminate the agreement with Plasm Pharmaceutical and is negotiating a compensation package for work done to date pursuing a potential treatment for Covid with the target drug Cavaltinib.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

