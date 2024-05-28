Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Micro Logic to Help Kinaxis Accelerate AI Innovation Efforts for Supply Chain

Micro Logic to Help Kinaxis Accelerate AI Innovation Efforts for Supply Chain

Supply chain leader gains access to NVIDIA DGX platform, the world's most advanced AI system

Micro Logic the leading sovereign cloud provider in Canada today announced it has been selected by Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, to help accelerate the company's product innovation pipeline.

Using Micro Logic's Cirrus AI Developer Cloud, Kinaxis will gain secure access to the NVIDIA DGX compute platform , the world's most advanced, full-stack solution which includes NVIDIA AI Enterprise , an end-to-end, cloud-native software platform for development and deployment of production AI. The DGX platform will be critical in enabling the company's developers to utilize, explore and create groundbreaking solutions to address the world's most pressing supply chain challenges.

"The advent of accelerated computing, leveraging parallel processing on GPUs, revolutionized how companies can dramatically speed up calculation and started a new era for AI and HPC in general," said Patrice Bedard , Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at Micro Logic. "We're excited to help Kinaxis benefit from the power of the state-of-the-art NVIDIA platform, hardware and software, powered by Cirrus's secure cloud environment and in the most environmentally responsible way through our sustainable data center infrastructure."

"Kinaxis is laser-focused on empowering people through technology to harness the full potential of global supply chains, and we're thrilled to tap the expertise of a fellow Canadian technology leader to help us deliver on this mission," said Gelu Ticala , executive vice president, Engineering at Kinaxis. "No company maintains a technological leadership edge by relying on past breakthroughs and accessing the most powerful development toolset on the market is table stakes for those looking to take their product innovation efforts to the next level."

About Micro Logic

Micro Logic is a Canadian leader in digital transformation and one of the largest IT solutions providers in Canada for over 40 years. Its flagship product, Cirrus, is a world-class sovereign cloud offering unparalleled data security under Canadian laws and regulations.

SOURCE Micro Logic

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/28/c2518.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

