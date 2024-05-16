Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Kinaxis Announces Flo Rida as Music Headliner for Kinexions 2024

Kinaxis Announces Flo Rida as Music Headliner for Kinexions 2024

Hip-hop hitmaker will take the stage at the premier supply chain conference of the year

Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that multi-platinum hip-hop artist Flo Rida will take center stage at Kinexions, the company's annual community conference taking place June 17 20, 2024 in Miami.

The Floridian born musician known for hit singles, "Low," "Right Round," and "My House" encapsulates the energetic Miami vibe conference-goers will experience at the event and reflects the company's focus on music as a way to bring people together to foster creativity and innovation. Kinexions has previously featured the Brothers Osborne, Melissa Etheridge, Serena Ryder and others.

"Kinexions is about bringing our community together for an experience unlike any other, and one of the ways we do that is through live music," said John Sicard, president and CEO at Kinaxis. "Flo Rida brings an incredible energy that perfectly sums up the spirit and fun of Miami. He's a Florida success story and we're thrilled to have him."

This year's theme is Innovation Brought to Life and the event will tackle today's biggest supply chain challenges including continuous disruption, emerging technologies, talent shortages and more, through keynote presentations, interactive workshops, and breakout sessions hosted by Kinaxis experts and customers.

In addition, FutureThink CEO and best-selling author Lisa Bodell will share her provocative yet practical approach that enables leaders and their teams to eliminate the unnecessary complexity that holds them back with a view to making ‘simplicity' their competitive advantage.

Kinexions is made possible by its platinum sponsors including Accenture, Capgemini and Genpact, along with its gold sponsors including 4flow, Cognizant, EY, Google, and Microsoft.

To register your attendance and stay updated on new sessions along with celebrity and customer speakers as they are added to the agenda, please visit Kinexions.com .

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to manage their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Relations
Jaime Cook | Kinaxis
jcook@kinaxis.com
289-552-4640

Investor Relations
Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis
rwadsworth@kinaxis.com
613-907-7613

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Kinaxis Inc.KXS:CATSX:KXS
KXS:CA
×