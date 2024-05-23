Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Kinaxis Selected as Supply Chain Orchestration Solution by Intercos Group

World-leading Italian cosmetic company to gain full transparency across its global supply chain

Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that Intercos Group , one of the leading cosmetics contract manufacturers, has selected Kinaxis to provide full visibility and transparency across its supply chain.

With 16 production plants, 11 research centers and 16 commercial offices worldwide, the complexity of the company's supply chain requires a unique approach to balance its supply and demand. Kinaxis' end-to-end differentiation will enable the cosmetics company to refine its sales and operations planning processes and gain a better handle on its supply chain, even during periods of demand volatility or disruption.

"Kinaxis allows us to be even more prepared for the unexpected. We have been leaders in our space since 1972 and we know Kinaxis is a leader in the supply chain planning space," said Massimo Gerli, chief technology officer at Intercos. "The cosmetics industry is continuing to grow, as is our business, and we have an increasing need for a supply chain that we can rely on even when we are faced with challenges out of our control. With their scenario simulation capabilities and our knowledge of regional specific regulations, our supply chain will be ready for our next big breakthrough, or the next big disruption."

"We are thrilled to be working with Intercos Group and helping them continue to deliver innovation within the beauty sector," said Claire Rychlewski, chief sales officer at Kinaxis. "With billions of people using cosmetic products daily, the industry is highly competitive and brings with it unique supply chain complexities. Our solution helps manage the logistics of working with raw materials so that planners can focus more on ensuring products end up in the hands of customers when they want them."

To learn more about Kinaxis and its supply chain management solutions, please visit Kinaxis.com .

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to manage their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Relations
Jaime Cook | Kinaxis
jcook@kinaxis.com
289-552-4640

Investor Relations
Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis
rwadsworth@kinaxis.com
613-907-7613

×