Medtronic names Ken Washington new Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced that Ken Washington Ph.D., has been appointed Medtronic Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. In this newly created role, Dr. Washington will leverage his extensive experience leading technology development and execution across industries including robotics, consumer products, automotive, and space, to accelerate innovation-driven growth in service of the company's mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life. Dr. Washington will also become a member of the Medtronic Executive Committee.

"This new leadership role will help Medtronic to harness the innovative spirit of our founders and ensure we are capitalizing on our scientific and technological knowledge to invent, innovate and disrupt the healthcare technology market of the future," said Geoff Martha, chairman and CEO, Medtronic. "Dr. Washington will help Medtronic expand use of our technology platforms across our portfolio – including robotics, sensors, implantables and AI – improving our returns on investments in innovation and expanding our technological competitive advantage to drive durable growth."

Dr. Washington joins Medtronic from Amazon where he served as Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Robotics. Prior to that, he was Chief Technology Officer at Ford Motor Company, overseeing development of the company's technology strategy including next-generation vehicle architectures, controls, and automated systems; and he spent seven years at Lockheed Martin in various leadership roles including Chief Technology Officer, Chief Privacy Officer and Vice President, Advanced Technology Center, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company.

Dr. Washington earned a Bachelor of Science, a Master of Science, and a doctorate in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contacts:


Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-names-ken-washington-new-chief-technology-and-innovation-officer-301840469.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

laptop, stethoscope, smartphone, pen and eyeglasses on desk

How to Invest in Medical Devices (Updated 2023)

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.

This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and prevention of diseases and physical conditions, and it continues to develop rapidly.

Examples of medical devices include neurostimulation devices, surgical implants, ultrasound imaging devices and robotic medical technology, along with insulin pumps and insulin pens for diabetes. Just as pharmaceutical companies seek to serve unmet needs, medical device companies do the same via innovative technologies.

Keep reading...Show less

×