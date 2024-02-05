Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Medtronic Named One of America's Most JUST Companies

The JUST 100 is the only ranking that recognizes American corporate leadership on business issues prioritized by the public

JUST Capital, along with CNBC, today released its annual JUST 100 list as part of its 2024 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies. The Rankings are the only measure of how the nation's largest corporations are performing on the business issues that matter most to Americans. The issues - which include paying a fair, living wage, creating jobs in the U.S., supporting workforce retention and training, providing benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution, and more - are defined annually by an extensive nationwide polling process done on a fully representative basis. The top 100 companies - the JUST 100 - are determined by scoring performance across the full range of criteria and comparing companies head-to-head

Medtronic was named one of America's Most JUST Companies, making this the 2nd consecutive year that Medtronic has been recognized for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

"We're honored to be recognized by JUST Capital as one of America's Most JUST Companies for two years in a row as it demonstrates our commitment our employees, our customers, our communities, and our planet," said Rob Ellsworth, Director of Enterprise Sustainability at Medtronic. "Being featured in the JUST 100 confirms our belief that when we do right by all our company's stakeholders, we deliver long-term success. Each of us at Medtronic recognizes the immense responsibility and privilege we have as an organization, and as individuals, to improve the global health of patients and our planet."

JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit that demonstrates how just business - defined by the priorities of the public - is better business. JUST Rankings reveal which companies are doing the best job of creating value for their stakeholders, and consistently show that the companies that score best also outperform their peers financially.

Compared to their Russell 1000 peers, companies in the JUST 100 on average:

  • Pay 11.8 percentage points more of their workers a family sustaining living wage (78.3%).
  • Provide 7.2 more hours of careerdevelopmenttraining per employee.
  • Offer 2 more weeks of paid parental leave for both primary caregivers and secondary caregivers.
  • Intake 99% less water per revenue dollar.
  • Emitted 42% less metric tons of CO2 per revenue dollar.
  • Used 29.6 percentage points more renewable energy as a proportion of their total energy use.
  • Have a 4% higher profitmargin, 2.9% higher return on equity, and 1.2% higher dividend yield.

"American capitalism has to work for more Americans. For this to happen, the private sector, and especially big corporations, must take the lead in creating value for all their stakeholders," said JUST Capital CEO Martin Whittaker. "That's exactly what the JUST 100 are doing. They show that just business is better business."

For the annual Rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 Issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 170,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

Learn more about sustainability at Medtronic here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Medtronic
