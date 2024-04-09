Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Manuka Resources Limited

Manuka’s Taranaki VTM Project Invited to Apply under New Zealand’s Fast Track Approvals Bill

Manuka Resources Limited (ASX: MKR) is an Australian mining and exploration company with key gold and silver assets located in the Cobar Basin, central west New South Wales and offshore vanadium bearing iron sands in the South Taranaki Bight of New Zealand.

Highlights

  • On 5 April 2024 the New Zealand Government formally invited Manuka’s wholly owned subsidiary, Trans-Tasman Resources Limited (TTR), to prepare an application for the Taranaki VTM Project to be included as a Listed Project in New Zealand’s Fast Track Approvals Bill.
  • The invitation represents a positive step toward Manuka achieving the final approvals required to develop and operate the world-class Taranaki VTM Project, a 3.2 billion tonne vanadium titanomagnetite iron sand resource1 located offshore in the South Taranaki Bight of New Zealand, with a granted Mining License permitting production of 5Mtpa.

Background

On 5 April 2024 the Hon Chris Bishop, the New Zealand Government Minister Responsible for Resource Management Act (RMA) Reform and Leader of the House, formally invited Manuka’s wholly owned subsidiary, Trans-Tasman Resources Limited (TTR), to prepare an application for the Taranaki VTM Project to be included in New Zealand’s Fast Track Approvals Bill (the Bill).

The Bill was introduced to the New Zealand Parliament on 7 March 2024 with the objective of providing a streamlined decision-making process to facilitate the delivery of infrastructure and development projects with significant regional or national benefits.

The New Zealand Government has established a process to identify projects for inclusion in the Bill. This will involve a group of independent experts - the Fast-Track Projects Advisory Group (Advisory Group) - who will be assessing nominated projects against the referral criteria of the Bill and making recommendations to Ministers. TTR has been invited to nominate the Taranaki VTM Project for inclusion in the Bill by submitting an application to the Advisory Group for consideration.

Next Steps

The Advisory Group will make recommendations to the relevant Ministers, who will then make decisions on what projects to include in the Bill. These projects will be added to the Bill either through the Environmental Select Committee process or later in the Parliamentary process.

TTR is currently preparing an application for the Taranaki VTM Project to be included in the Bill. Applications are due to be lodged by 3 May 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Manuka Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Manuka Resources Limited

Manuka Targeting Near-Term Gold and Silver Production from its Cobar Basin Projects

On-site processing to underpin gold production at Mt Boppy, with optimised mine schedules and updated Reserves to support silver mining and processing at Wonawinta

The Mt Boppy Gold Mine is located within the prolific Cobar Basin of New South Wales. Since acquiring Mt Boppy in 2019, Manuka Resources Limited (ASX:MKR, the “Company”) has increased the Resource from 31,000 ounces of gold to 160,000 ounces (see Table 1 below) and produced in excess of 45,000 ounces of gold from ore that has been trucked to and processed through the 850,000tpa CIL plant located at Manuka’s Wonawinta Silver Project, approximately 150km south of Mt Boppy.

Spartan Resources

Deep Drilling Hits Visible Gold Over 1km Deep Below Never Never Gold Deposit

20m of typical Never Never mineralisation including trace visible gold 400m below 952koz Resource; Plus, Sly Fox assays double mineralisation footprint

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX: SPR) (Spartan or the Company) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”) in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2024 First Quarter Results on May 9, 2024

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2024 first quarter results on Thursday, May 9, 2024, after market close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, May 10, 2024 , starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

Gold bars.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Rackla Metals Soars 90 Percent on Gold Exploration Results

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 20.94 points last week to close at 584.33.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released March employment numbers this past Friday (April 5). The report indicates that 303,000 nonfarm jobs were added to the economy through the month; meanwhile, the unemployment rate declined slightly to 3.8 percent, although it remains within the 3.7 percent to 3.9 percent range it’s held since last August. The increase in jobs surprised economists, who had forecast that approximately 200,000 jobs would be added for the month.

There was a different story north of the border. Statistics Canada released its March Labor Force Survey this past Friday, and it shows that the country's unemployment rate rose 0.3 percent to come in at 6.1 percent. Canada's employment remained largely unchanged, posting a slight contraction of 2,200 jobs.

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale Conditions Satisfied

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale Conditions Satisfied

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that the outstanding conditions for the sale of its Labyrinth and Denain Projects in Canada for USD$3.5M (~A$5.32M) cash have been satisfied or waived.

