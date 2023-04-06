Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. and NRG Announce Combination of Counter Logic Gaming with NRG to Create Leading Esports Company

- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) ("MSG Sports") and NRG, a professional gaming and entertainment company, today announced the combination of Counter Logic Gaming ("CLG") with NRG. As a result of the transaction, MSG Sports, which previously owned a controlling interest in CLG, now owns a noncontrolling equity interest in the larger, combined NRGCLG company.

The newly combined company will be led by NRG Founder and CEO, Andy Miller , and will be home to leading North American esports teams in premier leagues including, League of Legends, Valorant, Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Rocket League. These teams will also benefit from NRG's digital media brand, Full Squad Gaming, which has become an instant powerhouse amassing millions of followers on social media platforms.

MSG Sports President and COO, David Hopkinson , said, "NRG is a leading professional gaming and entertainment company with championship teams and innovative content. This transaction has brought together premier esports teams with a track record of success and allows MSG Sports to remain a significant investor in the esports industry."

NRG Founder and CEO, Andy Miller , said, "This transaction expands the NRG family and brings together two storied brands that are passionate about gaming. We will now have a larger esports presence with championship caliber teams competing at the highest level of global esports competition."

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and an esports team – Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com .

About NRG
NRG is a professional gaming and entertainment company headquartered in Los Angeles, California . Founded in 2016, NRG has embodied competitive esports excellence and the best of gaming culture over the last half-decade. With its championship teams and innovative gaming lifestyle content, NRG amassed over 2 billion content views in 2022. NRG boasts a World Championship Rocket League team, an Apex Legends squad with numerous national and international titles under its belt, and a top ranked fan favorite Valorant squad. Additionally, NRG is home to the San Francisco Shock, the org's Overwatch League team, who is the winningest and most popular Overwatch team of all time, having won 2019, 2020 back-to-back Grand Finals. NRG's content channels span YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and multiple Snapchat Discover shows. NRG's social gaming brand, Full Squad Gaming, has become an instant powerhouse amassing millions of followers on TikTok and YouTube. NRG content channels currently reach over 70M uniques a month and over 5 million views a day!

Contacts:

Ari Danes, CFA

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

(212) 465-6072

Justin Blaber

Financial Communications

(212) 465-6109

Grace Kaminer

Investor Relations

(212) 631-5076


East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Gaming Arts Successful at IGA 2023; Company Offers Important Intellectual Property Updates

- Gaming Arts produced one of its most successful showcases at IGA 2023.

The Patented Gaming Arts' Casino Wizard® ETG

In what was widely heralded as a successful showcase of gaming industry suppliers and related entities, Gaming Arts shined at the Indian Gaming Association Convention and Tradeshow in San Diego last week. This show was centered around expanding core products, demonstrating a growing game library and showing support of tribal customers across the country.

At the core of it, Thor's Thunder™ proved to be a breakout hit and was met with substantial excitement from customers attending the show. This unique new game is complete with a super exciting Storm Mode , high potential for Big Wins, up to 25 Free Games, and compelling character engagement with Thor himself. Thor's Thunder received outstanding marks from all of those who had the opportunity to play. This captivating new game will be hitting casinos everywhere this summer.

Additionally debuting on the VertX® cabinet was Cyber Dragon Gold™. This version of the original and extremely successful, Cyber Dragon™, includes stunning new graphics, exciting new levels to unlock, and more mythical beasts to master. Big Fat Dragon also drew much attention as customers indicated their hunger to have the adorable Big Fat Dragon be a part of their gaming floors. Both Cyber Dragon Gold and Big Fat Dragon will be also be released this summer.

New titles in the Dual Screen Phocus® cabinet were also met with much fanfare, as customers eagerly await the release of the Spin It Up™ series, displayed on the HaloTop® Phocus cabinet, and the beautiful Lucky Pick™ Series. These entertaining games are scheduled to be released later this month.

Gaming Arts' unparalleled commitment to both tribal gaming nationwide, as well as gaming innovations was an integral part of its success at IGA 2023. With captivating new titles, expanding technologies and compelling innovation, it is clear that Gaming Arts is carving out a unique space for itself in the Gaming Industry.

In other big news for Gaming Arts, in the midst of their success at IGA, the Company announced that the first patent on the Casino Wizard® multigame ETG was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is a watershed event in the intellectual property world of ETGs. Gaming Arts further noted that a number of additional patent applications are currently pending, directed to enhanced ETG technology, high-hold side bets, progressives and more.

About Gaming Arts
Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada , and is licensed in over 155 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact
Bree Cardona
Marketing Manager
725.223.4592

Portuma Reaches a New Milestone; Announces Listing on MEXC

One of the world's first in-game advertising tokens, developed by tech startup Portuma, will be listed on the popular crypto-exchange platform MEXC starting next week.

Portoken, one of the world's first in-game advertising tokens, will be listed on MEXC starting next week, according to those overseeing the project. Ozan Emrah, CEO of Portuma, which developed the token, says Portoken will be officially added to the popular crypto exchange on April 11.

XSET, The World's Fastest Growing Gaming Organization , Acquires Popular Women's Global Gaming Org, Queens Gaming Collective

The latest acquisition further accelerates XSET's quest to become the global leader in lifestyle gaming and reinforces its continued focus on servicing overlooked segments of the 3+ billion strong worldwide gaming community

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming lifestyle org, today announced its second acquisition since launching only 2.5 years ago. XSET has already become one of the world's most recognized gaming brands and the acquisition of Queens is an important milestone in its continued growth, which has been strong despite a challenging market. Queens is the top women-led gaming lifestyle org built to level the playing field for women in gaming, and Queens' values and vision align with those of XSET. This acquisition is a testament to XSET's ongoing efforts of bringing inclusivity, social good, and broader culture into the gaming industry.

Swarmio Media Introduces New Payment Solution, Eco VoicePay, to Drive Accretive Revenue Growth on its Ember Gaming and Esports Platform

Dial-and-Pay Solution Increases Payment Options for Gamers, Facilitates Faster Uptake of the Ember Platform Globally, and Enables Swarmio to Collect Payments Instantaneously

  • The Eco VoicePay solution allows gamers from anywhere in the world to make purchases in the Ember platform by dialing a special phone number.

  • Gamers can use long distance credits to pay for Ember points vouchers, which are sent via SMS and can be redeemed inside the Ember platform to buy digital in-game items and content.

  • Gamers don't need to have a credit card, bank account or digital wallet to purchase items from the Ember store.

  • The Eco VoicePay solution facilitates faster expansion of Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform regionally and globally.

  • Swarmio also doesn't need to wait for payment processors, telco direct carrier billing (DCB) or digital wallet integrations to collect revenue from purchases made inside Ember.

 Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, is pleased to announce that is has launched a new payment solution, Eco VoicePay. The Eco VoicePay solution will allow gamers from anywhere in the world to dial a phone number and pay for in-game items using long distance credits provided by their mobile carrier. They will then receive Ember points vouchers via SMS, which they can redeem in the Ember online store to pay for in-game digital items and accessories including skins, upgrades, value packs and subscriptions. Eco VoicePay is being launched initially in Sri Lanka and North Africa before it is rolled out to additional regions.

GamerSaloon.com launches new affiliate marketing strategy

GamerSaloon.com is proud to announce the launch of a new affiliate marketing strategy to re-engage the approximately 1.3M users who have signed up since 2006. Through their website, mobile apps, social media handles and esports team, GamerSaloon.com has partnered with several brands that appeal to their male, 18-35 demographic.

"Over time, many gamers stop or slow down the amount of time they are gaming and the games themselves evolve.  Our hope is that we can still connect with that user and introduce them to brands that speak to their lifestyle and values," according to Founder and CEO Gabe Rubin .

Equinix Expands in Montreal to Support Growing Financial Services, Gaming, Aerospace Sectors

As Montreal continues to expand its position as a world leader in industries such as Visual Effects (VFX), gaming, financial services and aerospace, Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced a new state-of-the-art International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center in Montreal. The new facility is expected to open in the second half of 2023.

Known as MT2, the new site will expand Equinix's presence in Montreal and continue the company's commitment to bring the full value of Platform Equinix® and its portfolio of solutions to Canadian businesses. Montreal is a key economic center in Canada and globally, as well as a major innovation hub with one of the largest concentrations of technology workforces in Canada.

