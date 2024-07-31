Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 62,529 to 776,778,058 common shares with voting rights as of July 31, 2024 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from July 1, 2024 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on July 31, 2024 at 14:30 Pacific Time .

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/31/c8496.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

Appendix 5B Quarterly Cash Flow Report

True North Copper (ASX:TNC) is pleased to present its mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals: Quarterly Activities Report, Quarterly Cashflow Report, Investor Presentation

Description

Culpeo Minerals Limited (ASX:CPO) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024, and its Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report.

True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper June 2024 Quarterly Report

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North Copper, TNC or the Company) is pleased to provide the following quarterly update and Appendix 5B for Q4 FY24.

Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals Limited (ASX: CPO) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Culpeo Minerals Limited (‘CPO’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CPO, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 2 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Lundin Mining Second Quarter 2024 Results

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported its second quarter 2024 financial results. Unless otherwise stated, results are presented in United States dollars on a 100% basis.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

"M&A" written on wooden blocks.

BHP and Lundin Mining Team Up to Acquire Filo for C$4.5 Billion

Following rumors of a potential joint bid, BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) and Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF) have entered into an agreement to acquire Filo (TSX:FIL,OTCQX:FLMMF) for C$4.5 billion.

The acquisition will see BHP and Lundin Mining form a 50/50 joint venture that will include the Filo del Sol project, owned by Filo, and Lundin Mining's Josemaria project. Both are located in Argentina near the Chilean border.

“Our copper-gold-silver exploration success at Filo has been unmatched since spinning the Company out in 2016, and now is the right moment to hand the project off to its next stewards to maximize the potential of this remarkable discovery,” said Filo President and CEO Jamie Beck in a Tuesday (July 30) press release.

