Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 923,715 to 776,642,466 common shares with voting rights as of May 31, 2024 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from May 1, 2024 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 31, 2024 at 14:30 Pacific Time .

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/31/c3055.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin Mining Copper Investing
LUN:CA,LUNMF
Forum Enters into Option Agreement with Global Uranium for $20 Million to Earn 75% of Forum's Interest in the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture

Forum Enters into Option Agreement with Global Uranium for $20 Million to Earn 75% of Forum's Interest in the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Global Uranium Corp. ("Global") wherein it has granted Global the right to acquire up to 75% of the Company's interest (the "Company's Interest") in a joint venture (the "Forum NexGen JV") between the Company and NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen") formed by way of a joint venture agreement between the Company and NexGen (the "Forum NexGen JV Agreement").

The Forum NexGen JV was formed for the sole purpose of carrying out the obligations and enjoying the rights of the Company under a joint venture (the "Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture") formed between the Company, Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. to explore and develop certain mineral claims in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan (the "NWA Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties CEO Adam Davidson.

Trident Royalties Maximizing Returns with Strategic Portfolio, CEO Says

Trident Royalties (LSE:TRR,OTCQB:TDTRF) holds a net 1.05 percent gross revenue royalty over the Thacker Pass lithium project, which was recently granted a conditional loan commitment of US$2.26 billion by the US Department of Energy. According to CEO Adam Davidson, Thacker Pass royalty receipts are expected to impact Trident’s revenue dramatically.

“People invest in mining equities because 80+ percent of mines that are built extend their life or expand the production profile. But we still get exposure to that, obviously getting exposure to their revenue. If they extend the mine life, we still get that upside. So it's a nice blend of being in this slightly more protected position,” he said.

“If we were a mining company, we'd probably have (one) single project, maybe not even in production yet. As a royalty company, we've got 21 assets spread around the globe, with multiple commodities. So on top of the instruments being de-risked relative to equity (and) the business model itself, Trident as a company is this low-risk profile relative to a mining company.”

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Approval Received for Trouble Bore Drilling

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received Programme of Work (POW) approval for drilling at the 100%-owned Trouble Bore nickel (Ni) copper (Cu), cobalt (Co) and platinum group element (PGE) Project in the Gascoyne region of WA.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Completion of Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer and Placement

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) (TNC or the Company) is pleased to provide an update in relation to its fully underwritten $24.3 million equity raising announced on 23 May 2024 (Equity Raising).

Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals

High-Grade Copper Assay Results in Rock Chip Samples from Vista Montana

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce strong copper assay results from its Vista Montana Prospect where sampling programs have confirmed the presence of a large, at surface, copper bearing system (Figure 1). The Vista Montana Prospect forms part of the Lana Corina Project1 in Chile.

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Completes Upsized Bought Deal Equity Offering

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced public offering of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"). The underwriters exercised the full over-allotment option to purchase an additional 15% of the Common Shares in connection with the Offering. The Company issued, on a bought deal basis, 42,366,000 Common Shares, including 5,526,000 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, at a price of US$9.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$402,477,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated May 22, 2024 entered into between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets, as Joint Bookrunners, and CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, Scotiabank and TD Securities as co-lead managers, and including Barclays Capital, Canaccord Genuity, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Cormark Securities, ING Bank, Haywood Securities, Raymond James, Stifel Nicolaus, Eight Capital, and Paradigm Capital as co-managers.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lumina Gold Announces US$10.2 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

Yintai obtains third and final PRC Approval

G2 Goldfields appoints additional Independent Director

Vital Energy Announces New CFO

