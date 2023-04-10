Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Lithium Investing News

Livent Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

-  Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http:www.livent.com .

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 , at 4:30 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com .

Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada : (888) 330-2454
International: (240) 789-2714
Conference ID # 4348515

A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from May 2, 2023 until May 16, 2023 .

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com
U.S. / Canada : (800) 770-2030
International: (647) 362-9199
Conference ID # 4348515

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-301793450.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LiventLTHMLithium Investing
LTHM
The Conversation (0)
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. José de Castro and Mr. Aaron Wong will each be joining the board of directors of the Company (the " Board "), effective November 18, 2022.

Mr. de Castro is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in ‎international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. Mr. de Castro ‎specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work. Mr. de Castro has ‎held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and ‎was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: ‎LTHM)) facilities in the 1990´s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In ‎‎2009, Mr. de Castro was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX: AKE), where he was ‎responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the ‎Lithium Triangle, Argentina. Currently Mr. de Castro is a director and chief operating officer of NRG Metals ‎Inc., a junior resource company with two projects in Argentina Lithium Triangle.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of José Gustavo de Castro Alem to the Company's advisory board. José is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. José specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work.

José has held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM)) facilities in the 1990s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In 2009, José was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX:AKE), where he was responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the Lithium Triangle, Argentina.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

E3 Metals Announces New Addition to Technical Team and Participation in Upcoming Investment Conference

 E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, today announced it has strengthened its technical team with the addition of Dr. Munish Sharma as Senior Engineer, Lithium Process.

Dr. Sharma is a chemical engineer with significant R&D and product commercialization experience. He obtained his MS and PhD in chemical engineering from State University of New York at Buffalo in 2013. He brings solid experience in material development at bench and pilot scale, including mixed metal oxides for use in adsorbent and catalyst development for oil and gas refining and lithium battery development as well as operating pilot and field demonstrations. He has driven projects from concept to commercialization at UOP Honeywell where he worked as a Senior R&D Engineer.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE: OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (The “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction Process (“DLE Process”) that is being advanced in collaboration with Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) (“Livent”).

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:OU7A

E3 Metals Provides Technology Update, Company to Host Live Webinar

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its 2020 plans and ongoing activities to advance E3 Metals’ proprietary Ion-Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process.

Figure 1: E3’s Large volume brine samples. Testing will use natural brine from the Leduc Formation in Alberta, Canada, collected in November 2019.

Following the announcement of the Joint Development Agreement between E3 Metals Corp and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) — see news release dated September 18, 2019 — the combined technical team is actively working on the Ion Exchange (IX) Project (the “Project”). The Project aims to test the commercial readiness of the DLE ion exchange sorbent to produce a high purity lithium concentrate from the Company’s Alberta brine. The Project test work involves a comprehensive program focused on optimizing the performance of E3’s DLE process through the refinement of all process steps, operating conditions and materials. Once the objectives and milestones of the planned testing are met, our focus will shift towards the Pilot Plant Project to test the IX Process and evaluate the production of concentrate at a larger scale. All brine tested for this program is sourced directly from the Leduc Reservoir (Figure 1).

In 2020, E3 Metals is also planning to conduct well testing, which will include brine sampling reservoir pressure testing. Our testing activities will focus on improving the reservoir model, collecting information about lithium concentrations outside of oil and gas accumulations and updating the brine delivery plan in E3’s resource area.

“I’m very pleased with the progression of E3’s work to finalize the material development portion of the project in collaboration with Livent this year,” commented E3’s CEO, Chris Doornbos. “The development work on E3’s proprietary DLE process is being advanced on multiple fronts, by both Livent and our team, including GreenCentre Canada. We are very encouraged by the pace with which the project is moving.”

To provide more details on the Company’s plans for 2020, the Company is pleased to announce a live Corporate Overview Webinar with Chris Doornbos, President & CEO on Tuesday, January 21 at 2 p.m. ET. Chris  Doornbos will be going through the Company’s updated investor presentation, providing an in-depth overview of the Company’s current activities and upcoming milestones. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation on the webinar platform via live Q&A.

Webinar Details
Date: Tuesday, January 21st
Time: 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT)
Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8008133915045001483

Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. To ask a question, please login to the GoToWebinar platform or email your question(s) beforehand to investor@e3metalscorp.com.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta.  E3 Metals is currently advancing its proprietary Ion Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process in partnership with Livent Corporation under a Joint Development Agreement.  Livent is the world’s largest pure-play lithium producer, well-known for being one of the lowest cost producers of lithium carbonate.  With facilities across the globe, Livent holds technical expertise in the extraction and production of various lithium products. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

Through the successful scale up its DLE process towards commercialization, E3 Metals plans to quickly move towards the production of high purity, battery grade, lithium products.  With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.  The development of this lithium resource through brine production is a well-understood venture in Alberta, where this brine is currently being produced to surface through an extensive existing oil and gas infrastructure and development.  For more information about E3 Metals, visit www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

1: E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15, 2018, effective June 4, 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the potential of the Company’s projects and technology, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company’s brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FWB:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) for an Investor Presentation.

Source

Keep reading...Show less
stock charts going up

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Allied Rises on Lithium Technology News

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) declined last week, finishing the short trading period at 625.41.

Market watchers are closely eyeing the Bank of Canada, which is expected to hold interest rates steady this coming Wednesday (April 12). After hiking eight times in a row, the central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged in March.

"For the (Bank of Canada), we still expect a hold," James Orlando of TD Economics told Reuters. "They will likely be concerned about the rebound in economic activity, but we think they are still hopeful of a deceleration over the remainder of 2023."

Keep reading...Show less
sign saying "now" and "later" with "later" crossed out

Livent Exec: "No Time to Waste" in Bringing Critical Raw Materials Supply Online

Demand for battery metal lithium is expected to increase significantly over the coming years.

“The sheer rate of growth is unprecedented in any other industrial mineral or chemical that we have seen in our lifetimes,” Sarah Maryssael, chief strategy officer at Livent (NYSE:LTHM), said during a keynote presentation at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s Battery Gigafactories Europe event. Lithium plays an essential role in electric vehicle batteries.

“Not to mention that lithium is cathode-chemistry agnostic with unknown substitutes today. It really is what underpins the entire energy storage infrastructure, which will determine how successful we are in transitioning to renewable energy," she added.

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Release First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2023 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold its conference call to discuss first-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 4 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com , via the webcast link below or by phone at the following numbers:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):
United States : 1 833.470.1428
United States (Local): 1.404.975.4839
All other locations: +1 404.662.2808
Participant Access code: 741195
Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator.

Webcast Details
Event Title: Q1 2023 Albemarle Corporation Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: May 4, 2023
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL (Public):
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/554774659

To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller is anticipating asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following numbers (for 7 days):

Accessing the telephone replay
A recording will be available until Thurs., May 11, 2023
US (Local): 1.929.458.6194
US Toll Free: 1.866.813.9403
Canada : 1.226.828.7578
All other locations: +44.204.525.0658
Access Code: 729468

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. Together with our world-class resources, technical and process knowledge, and safety and sustainability performance, we partner with our customers to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect, and protect. We are committed to building a more resilient world where people and planet thrive. Learn more about Albemarle at www.albemarle.com and at @albemarlecorp on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-first-quarter-2023-earnings-results-on-wednesday-may-3-2023-301790911.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
European Metals

Investor Presentation

European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX & AIM: EMH, OTCQX: EMHXY, ERPNF and EMHLF) (“European Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman, Mr Keith Coughlan, will be presenting today at the Future Facing Commodities Conference in Singapore.

Keep reading...Show less

March Quarter Results Briefing

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") will release its March Quarter Activities Report on Thursday, 20 April 2023.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Barbier will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00 am AEST (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
simon moores, world map

Simon Moores: Geopolitics is the Trend to Watch in the Lithium-ion Industry

With global battery production set to exceed 1 terawatt-hour for the first time in 2023, it comes as no surprise that governments around the world are implementing policies to build out their lithium-ion supply chains.

In the words of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, "the race is on" to determine which players are going to be dominant in the cleantech market moving forward into the future.

Speaking on the sidelines of this year’s Battery Gigafactories Europe event, held from March 28 to 29, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence CEO Simon Moores said geopolitics is the ultimate trend at the moment in Europe.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Fireweed Appoints Market-Maker

iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp Presenting at Money Show Virtual Expo, April 11, 2023 and Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Appoints Market-Maker

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Gold Breaks US$2,000 Again, Stocks Follow

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold and Silver Make Moves, Cameco Exec on Uranium ​Prices

Uranium Investing

Top 5 Uranium Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

×