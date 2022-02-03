Lithium Investing News
Lithium Investing

Top 3 US Lithium Stocks (Updated February 2022)

Lithium Investing
electric vehicle charging

Lithium prices keep surging, attracting investor interest. Learn about the top US lithium stocks with year-on-year gains as of February 2022.

The upward trajectory for key battery metal lithium is not showing signs of slowing down, with carbonate prices in China soaring to an all-time high this past December.

Despite the broad stock market selloff seen recently, a number of lithium companies have been performing well.

Here the Investing News Network takes a look at the top lithium stocks with year-on-year gains listed on the NYSE and NASDAQ. The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener on February 3, 2022, and includes companies that had market caps above US$50 million at that time.

1. Albemarle

Year-on-year gain: 41.14 percent; current share price: US$218.62

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. It has lithium production facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia.

The company owns lithium brine operations in Clayton Valley near Silver Peak in the US, as well as in the Salar de Atacama in Chile. It also owns a 49 percent stake in Talison Lithium, which runs the massive hard-rock Greenbushes mine, as well as a 60 percent stake in the Wodgina hard-rock lithium mine in Western Australia.

2. Lithium Americas

Year-on-year gain: 28.21 percent; current share price: US$25.81

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) owns the Thacker Pass lithium claystone project in Nevada, US. With an initial Phase 1 capital cost of US$581 million, the project will have an annual production capacity of 60,000 tonnes.

In addition to Thacker Pass, Lithium Americas, together with Chinese top lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium (OTC Pink:GNENF,HKEX:SZSE:002460), is developing the Caucharí-Olaroz project located in Jujuy, Argentina. The company is also in the process of finalizing the acquisition of Millennial Lithium (TSXV:ML,OTCQX:MLNLF) and its flagship lithium brine project, Pastos Grandes, in Salta, Argentina.

3. Livent

Year-on-year gain: 12.06 percent; current share price: US$22.40

Livent (NYSE:LTHM), which was spun off from chemical production company FMC (NYSE:FMC) in 2018, has manufacturing sites in the US, England, India, China and Argentina.

The company operates its lithium business in the Salar del Hombre Muerto in Argentina, where it has been extracting lithium for more than 20 years. The lithium carbonate produced serves as the feedstock for Livent’s downstream lithium hydroxide production. Livent is also currently producing qualified battery-grade lithium hydroxide in both the US and China.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Lithium Investing lithium stocks nasdaq stocks nyse stocks
Featured

MARKETS

Markets
TSX21094.01-268.35
TSXV839.19-25.86
DOW35111.16-518.17
S&P 5004477.44-111.94
NASD13878.82-538.73
ASX7078.00-9.70

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1808.44+2.92
Silver22.54+0.13
Copper4.49+0.02
Palladium2356.00+48.00
Platinum1036.00+1.00
Oil91.14+0.87
Heating Oil2.87+0.03
Natural Gas4.92+0.03

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

Browse more resource reports ≫
Browse more technology reports ≫
Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×