Largo to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 results and updates on Thursday, May 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/40oF5sO to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator via dial-in details below.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time:

1:00 p.m. ET

Dial-in Number:

Local: +1 (416) 764-8650

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 664-6383

Conference ID:

09350530

Webcast Registration Link:

https://app.webinar.net/NxAb5Ek3Yjp

RapidConnect Link

https://emportal.ink/40oF5sO

Replay Number:

Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677

North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 390-0541

Replay Passcode: 350530#

Website:

To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at: www.largoinc.com/English/investor-resources

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the process of implementing an ilmenite concentration plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo's VCHARGE vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world's highest quality vanadium, Largo's strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) leading vanadium supplier with an outlined growth plan and 2.) U.S.-based energy storage business support a low carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2023.

TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has defined coherent and locally coincident lithium and tin soil anomalies during ongoing exploration activities at its 100%-owned, 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights

ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Shatford Lake Manitoba Canada Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Shatford Lake Manitoba Canada Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company," or "ACME") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 winter drill program at its 100% owned Shatford Lake and Birse Lake lithium projects in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's Shatford-Birse claim area are contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world-class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969.

  • Eight holes were completed totalling 3280m of diamond drilling
  • Pegmatites were encountered in 6 of 8 holes
  • 235 samples have been cut for assay and delivered to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, BC
  • Assay results are pending and will be released once received

A Sci-Aps Z-901 LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyzer with lithium calibration was employed in the field program and returned values of geochemical level precision. Two drill holes intersected significantly elevated lithium analyses within gabbro, albitic pegmatites and wall rock.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Appointment of Joint Broker

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Appointment of Joint Broker

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited as Joint Broker with immediate effect

Charles FitzRoy, CEO of Bradda Head Lithium, commented:

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Seeks Geophysical Permits for the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project in Saskatchewan

Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSX-V: KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to declare that its consultants, Grander Exploration, will be applying for the required exploration permits for the Company's summer geophysical program at the Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project in northwestern Saskatchewan.

The CLR property belonging to the Company is encircled by F3 ("F3") Uranium Corp.'s (formerly Fission 3.0) high-profile Paterson Lake North (PLN) project. F3 announced the discovery of the JR high-grade uranium zone in November 2022, with reported intersections (refer to F3 press release dated Feb. 6, 2023) in drill hole PLN22-038, consisting of 11.0 meters averaging 4.20 percent triuranium octoxide, including a 4.5-meter interval averaging 9.8 percent U3O8, indicating the existence of the newest basement-hosted uranium deposit in Athabasca, similar to Fission Uranium Corp.'s Triple R uranium deposit.

Beyond Minerals new CEO drawn to the job because of companyâs strong portfolio

Beyond Minerals new CEO drawn to the job because of companyâs strong portfolio

(NewsDirect)

Beyond Minerals CEO Allan Frame joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share details about the company that it says is Canada's only project generator with the largest portfolio of lithium projects in Ontario.

Frame talks more about those projects and how the company plans to work on them. Frame said that will include boots on the ground in May to start assessing key projects, which the company may work on alone or bring in a joint venture partner. He also talks about the company's structure and seasoned management team.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

