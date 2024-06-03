Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Metals Australia

MLS:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence

Largo Announces Annual General Meeting Extension

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) today announces that the Company has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") to extend its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") to Monday, July 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Meeting will be held at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP, 5300 Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1B9, Canada. Without TSX approval, the Company's annual meeting must be held by June 30 each year.

The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

  • To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023, together with the report of the auditors;
  • To appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; and
  • To elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

The Company is using notice and access to deliver Meeting materials to its registered shareholders and beneficial owners. This allows the Company to post its 2024 Management Information Circular, audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other related materials online instead of mailing the documents. The Notice of Meeting, accompanying 2024 Management Information Circular and related Meeting materials will also be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com , on www.sec.gov , as well as on the Company's website at www.largoinc.com .

About Largo

Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on ramping up production of its ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Largo ResourcesLGO:CCTSX:LGOVanadium Investing
LGO:CC
The Conversation (0)

Largo Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Cost Reduction Measures and Productivity Initiatives Underway

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2024 and Other Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Revises First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date to May 15, 2024

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces a revised release date for its first quarter 2024 financial results to Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 results and other updates on Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance on the day, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3JCUmjJ to receive an instant automated call back.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo to Release its First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 10, 2024

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, May 10, 2024. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 results and other updates on Monday, May 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance on the day, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3JCUmjJ to receive an instant automated call back.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Announces Cost Reduction and Productivity Improvements at its Maracás Menchen Mine; Reports Q1 2024 Production and Sales Results

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2024 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results; Continued Focus on Operational Improvements and Cost Reduction to Offset Depressed Vanadium Prices

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q4, Full Year 2023 and Other Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

Final Payment Received for Vanadium Flow Battery Grant

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) advises that it has successfully completed work relating to the Australian Government grant awarded in 2021 under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative – Manufacturing Translation (MMI-T) Stream of the Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing National Manufacturing Priority Roadmap.1 The final payment of $922,049* of the total MMI-T grant value of $3.69 million* has now been received. This grant is in addition to AVL’s grant of $49 million* under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative – Manufacturing Collaboration (MMI-C) Stream, which was awarded in 2022 and is ongoing.2

Keep reading...Show less
Vanadium (V) element on a glowing periodic table.

Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Global vanadium-producing countries have benefited from infrastructure spending in China in recent years. However, in 2024 and beyond, the market is likely to be driven by demand related to energy storage as well.

While vanadium consumption has softened in recent months, there is still plenty of optimism that the market's medium- to long-term outlook remains strong. As mentioned, part of that is to do with the energy transition.

On the supply side, vanadium production has fallen in recent years as producers respond to lower levels of demand. Coming in at 110,000 metric tons (MT) in 2021, mined production of the metal dropped to 102,000 MT in 2022 and fell further to 100,000 MT in 2023, as per the most recent data from the US Geological Survey.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

39% Increase in High Grade Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource

Resource update confirms Australian Vanadium Project as a Tier-1 high grade vanadium deposit

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (‘MRE’) for its vanadium project near Meekatharra, Western Australia (see Figure 1). This resource update continues to build on AVL’s aspirations to be the next primary producer of high purity vanadium underpinned by a quality, long life, Tier-1 asset.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

Quarterly Activities Report - Period Ending 31 March 2024

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium Limited

Achievement of Ultra-High Purity 99.9% Vanadium Product

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that it has demonstrated the capability to produce greater than 99.9% ultra-high purity vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) at pilot scale, using AVL ore. These results confirm a processing route that can easily be incorporated into the AVL flowsheet, employing well known processing technology that can be readily scaled to meet market demand.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SKRR

Annexon Biosciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss GBS Phase 3 Data

Biomea Fusion, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SKRR

Platinum Investing

Lithium Ionic Announces $15M Premium to Market Private Placement With Strategic Shareholders

Base Metals Investing

Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

Precious Metals Investing

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ACQUIRES NEW TITLES IN THE SEGOVIA REGION

×