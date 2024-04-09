Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sabre Resources Ltd

Large New Lithium and Gold Anomalies Identified Over Highly - Prospective Cave Hill Greenstone Belts

Sabre Resources Ltd (ASX: SBR) (“Sabre” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that further broad-spaced soil sampling results have defined a large lithium anomaly within the extensive 700 sq.km Cave Hill Project tenements, south of Coolgardie in Western Australia’s world-class Eastern Goldfields gold, nickel and lithium province (see Figure 1, below).
  • Highly-anomalous lithium and gold targets identified from soil sampling across the Company’s extensive 700 square kilometres (sq.km) Cave Hill Project tenements in WA’s world-class Eastern Goldfields gold, nickel and lithium province (see Figure 1).
  • The largest new lithium anomaly, located in the southern part of E15/1844 (Figure 1), is over 5km x 5km and is associated with a northeast-trending fault corridor intersecting an extensive buried greenstone corridor identified from magnetic imagery (Figure 2). This is a similar setting to other high-grade lithium deposits in the region, including the Kangaroo Hills discovery which has produced lithium-spodumene intersections of up to 29m @ 1.36% Li2O1, and the Mt Marion Project which has a large Mineral Resource of 71.3Mt @ 1.37% Li2O2 (see Figure 1).
  • Several highly-anomalous gold results also produced from this broad 400m x 400m sampling program, including values of up to 32ppb Au - more than 10 times background in this soil covered area (see Figure 3).
  • This extensive and highly prospective >100km strike-length greenstone corridor remains virtually untested and is a continuation of the belt which hosts the Kangaroo Hills lithium discovery1, the 2.8Moz2 Coolgardie Goldfield and the Nepean Nickel Mine (1.1Mt at 3.0% Ni produced3) (Figure 1).
  • Extensive infill and extension soil sampling is set to commence to better define targeting for an initial aircore drilling program, to be followed by RC and/or diamond drilling to test for lithium-bearing pegmatites in bedrock and/or greenstone-hosted gold deposits.

SABRE RESOURCES CEO JON DUGDALE COMMENTED:

“The large lithium and gold soil anomalies we have identified across our extensive Cave Hill tenements indicate that the large, untested, greenstone corridor discovered within the project is highly-prospective for lithium-bearing pegmatites, as well as gold deposits.

“The Company will immediately commence infill sampling, and new sampling programs on other recently granted tenements, to define aircore drilling targets for lithium and gold deposits in the underlying greenstone lithologies.

“The Company has over 100km of strike of granted tenements over this newly identified greenstone corridor. The corridor is along strike and parallel to other greenstone belts which host major lithium, gold and nickel deposits in the region, such as the Mt Marion lithium deposit, the 2.8Moz Coolgardie Goldfield and the Nepean nickel mine. The only difference appears to be that the Cave Hill greenstone corridor is under shallow cover, which is why it has remained largely un-explored.

“We look forward to further defining these highly-anomalous lithium and gold zones and testing the bedrock potential for new lithium, gold and nickel sulphide discoveries”.

Figure 1: Cave Hill Project tenements on aeromagnetics with new lithium anomalies and other lithium deposits

The results have been received from a further 876 auger soil samples collected on a 400m x 400m grid, mostly from the largest and most prospective tenement, E15/1844 (see Figure 1). An extensive greenstone belt has been identified from magnetics within this tenement and a series of northeast-trending faults are interpreted to intersect the soil-covered greenstone lithologies, which could host lithium-bearing pegmatites (see Figure 2 below).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Sabre Resources Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Lithium Universe

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7") provides a strategic update on addressing the gap in lithium conversion capacity and enhancing the North American supply chain.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Multiple Work Programs Underway and Planned at Radium Point, Coppermine & Reedy South Projects

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on planned work at its various projects in Canada and Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Release First-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2024 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, May 2 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 (800) 590-8290
International: 1-240-690-8800
Conference ID: ALBQ1

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Albemarle Q1 2024 Earnings Call
Event Date: May 2, 2024
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -05:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q1-2024-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: Meredith Bandy , +1 (980) 999-5768, Meredith.Bandy@albemarle.com

Media Contact: Jennifer Zajac , +1 (980) 308-6259, Jennifer.Zajac@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-first-quarter-2024-earnings-results-on-wednesday-may-1-2024-302109286.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avenira Limited

Operational and Financial Update

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the following update in relation to the Company’s operations and finances.

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium CEO and Chairman John Wisbey.

International Lithium Seeks Partner for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project

Following the filing of its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Raleigh Lake lithium project, International Lithium (TSXV:ILC) is now seeking potential partners to advance the project to production, the company’s chairman and CEO, John Wisbey, explained.

“We’re going to do more work towards getting (the project) to the next stage,” he said, adding that the PEA pegs the pre-production capital cost at C$111.9 million.

“That's quite a lot of money, so we’re definitely looking for partners for that right now for the right terms, and there are many ways that could be done," added Wisbey.

Keep reading...Show less
AM Resources (TSXV: AMR)

AM Resources Identifies 49 New Pegmatites on its Significant Land Package in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt

AM Resources Corporation (“AM Resources” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A), a dynamic junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential pegmatite lithium deposits, is pleased to announce the discovery of 49 new pegmatites within an area of 12,32 km2. These pegmatites consolidate the Company’s strategic position in one of Austria’s most prospective lithium areas.

  • Recently announced 1,500 km2 land package gives AM Resources control over a large area of the Austrian Pegmatite Belt (see press release dated March 21, 2024).
  • Land package also includes the Valerie Property, where 27 pegmatites have been identified over an area of 7.2 km2, and the Emilia Property, where 22 pegmatites have been identified over an area of 5.12 km2.
  • AM Resources properties are located within a 620 km radius of 14 battery plants.

AM Resources’ 1,500 km2land package

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

First Parcel of Ore for 2024 to be Processed Mid-April

QUPEX Presentation

Health House Australia and Corporate Update

Gold and Nickel Exploration Update

