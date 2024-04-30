Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Firebird Metals

March Quarterly Activities Report

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the March 2024 Quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

CHINESE LMFP BATTERY STRATEGY

  • Subsequent to quarter end, Firebird hosted a large group of shareholders and sophisticated and institutional investors for a site visit in China. The extremely successful visit comprised of several activities including:
    • Tour of the Company’s operational Pilot Plant, Jinshi Port and Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park, where the Company’s land and proposed plant site is situated, in Jinshi, Hunan province
    • Meeting with key members of the Jinshi Government and China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (China Chemical)
    • Visit to major shareholder Canmax Technologies Co., Ltd’s tier-one, globally significant 60,000 tonne per annum lithium hydroxide plant in Meishan
  • Site visit successfully demonstrated the compelling opportunity of establishing operations in China and the strong local support Firebird has to establish itself as a key, low-cost, near-term producer
  • Firebird and leading engineering firm China Chemical signed a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement to develop and build the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant
    • China Chemical is a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC) a large Chinese conglomerate
    • CNCEC was founded in 1953, has completed over 90,000 projects and is responsible for 90% of all Chinese Chemical Engineering projects.
    • CNCEC has built and maintains the Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park
    • Agreement is a significant validation and endorsement of Firebird’s LMFP battery strategy and Manganese Sulphate Project
  • Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Feasibility Study at an advanced stage and on-track for completion in coming weeks

OAKOVER PROJECT

  • Ongoing work program planned for Oakover Project in 2024 principally focussed on key environmental surveys and studies

CORPORATE

  • Cash position at end of March 2024 of $6.1m
Commenting on the March Quarter, Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We made excellent progress on the ground in China during the last three months, which was highlighted by the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with China Chemical, which will see a collaboration between both parties on the development and building of the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant, located in Jinshi, Hunan province, China.

“Importantly, we are attracting the right parties in China to partner with and work towards establishing our operations. China Chemical, a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation, which is a large Chinese conglomerate, has completed over 90,000 projects, is responsible for 90% of all Chinese Chemical Engineering projects and built and maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park, where our operations will be situated.

“Post quarter end, the Company hosted a large investor group for a site visit in China. This was an incredibly successful event, which included a tour of our Pilot Plant and R&D Centre, the Jinshi Port, Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park and our major shareholder Canmax Technologies’ globally significant, tier-one 60,000 tonne per annum lithium hydroxide plant in Meishan. We believe the visit demonstrated the unique and compelling advantages the Company has developed by dedicating our strategy within China and look forward to a busy year ahead as we work towards becoming a low-cost, near-term producer of high-purity manganese sulphate.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

