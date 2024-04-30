- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
March Quarterly Activities Report
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the March 2024 Quarter.
HIGHLIGHTS
CHINESE LMFP BATTERY STRATEGY
- Subsequent to quarter end, Firebird hosted a large group of shareholders and sophisticated and institutional investors for a site visit in China. The extremely successful visit comprised of several activities including:
- Tour of the Company’s operational Pilot Plant, Jinshi Port and Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park, where the Company’s land and proposed plant site is situated, in Jinshi, Hunan province
- Meeting with key members of the Jinshi Government and China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (China Chemical)
- Visit to major shareholder Canmax Technologies Co., Ltd’s tier-one, globally significant 60,000 tonne per annum lithium hydroxide plant in Meishan
- Site visit successfully demonstrated the compelling opportunity of establishing operations in China and the strong local support Firebird has to establish itself as a key, low-cost, near-term producer
- Firebird and leading engineering firm China Chemical signed a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement to develop and build the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant
- China Chemical is a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC) a large Chinese conglomerate
- CNCEC was founded in 1953, has completed over 90,000 projects and is responsible for 90% of all Chinese Chemical Engineering projects.
- CNCEC has built and maintains the Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park
- Agreement is a significant validation and endorsement of Firebird’s LMFP battery strategy and Manganese Sulphate Project
- Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Feasibility Study at an advanced stage and on-track for completion in coming weeks
OAKOVER PROJECT
- Ongoing work program planned for Oakover Project in 2024 principally focussed on key environmental surveys and studies
CORPORATE
- Cash position at end of March 2024 of $6.1m
“Importantly, we are attracting the right parties in China to partner with and work towards establishing our operations. China Chemical, a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation, which is a large Chinese conglomerate, has completed over 90,000 projects, is responsible for 90% of all Chinese Chemical Engineering projects and built and maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park, where our operations will be situated.
“Post quarter end, the Company hosted a large investor group for a site visit in China. This was an incredibly successful event, which included a tour of our Pilot Plant and R&D Centre, the Jinshi Port, Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park and our major shareholder Canmax Technologies’ globally significant, tier-one 60,000 tonne per annum lithium hydroxide plant in Meishan. We believe the visit demonstrated the unique and compelling advantages the Company has developed by dedicating our strategy within China and look forward to a busy year ahead as we work towards becoming a low-cost, near-term producer of high-purity manganese sulphate.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firebird Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Firebird Metals
Overview
Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) is an Australian mining company that’s well-positioned to develop a new manganese mining operation in Western Australia with a strategy to become a global battery cathode producer supporting a rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.
Batteries currently represent the largest non-alloy market for manganese, accounting for roughly 3 percent of global annual manganese consumption. The metal has a long history of being used as a cathode material in batteries, both in its natural form and in the form of electrolytic manganese dioxide. That includes modern lithium-ion batteries, the supply and manufacturing chain for which could potentially grow by over 30 percent annually from now through 2030.
Manganese-rich batteries are increasingly being held up as an alternative to standard lithium-ion batteries, leading to an expected exponential demand for the mineral. Tesla alone has already committed to producing manganese-based batteries for two thirds of its supply, owing to the metal's relative abundance and lower cost compared to nickel and cobalt.
Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) represents one of the most prominent phosphate battery configurations. In recent years, however, the business case for using manganese as a cathode material for lithium-ion batteries, known as lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), has become stronger. LMFP not only improves the battery’s energy density, but also increases capacity by up to 20 percent. LMFP batteries also perform better in low-temperature environments.
As LFP rapidly nears its theoretical energy density capacity, the rise of LMFP batteries as a replacement is all but inevitable as the world continues its slow march towards electrification and sustainable energy. Consequently, this means that demand for battery-grade manganese is set to explode in the coming years. And Firebird Metals is more than ready to step in and provide some much-needed supply.
Firebird maintains ownership over a massive manganese resource in Western Australia's Pilbara region in the form of its flagship Oakover project. Characterised by near-surface mineralisation, Oakover houses an estimated 176.65 million tons (Mt) of manganese across several different targets. Because of Oakover's favourable geology, Firebird can potentially leverage Oakover to supply not just the battery market but also multiple other industries, such as steel, all through a low-cost, simple mining operation.
The end result? Significant returns for investors — a projection only further emphasised by the impressive results returned by a recent concentrate scoping study on the project. Firebird maintains several other projects in Australia as well, including the Oakover-like Hill 616 and the exploration-focused Wadanya.
Firebird's long-term strategy reaches far beyond Australia's borders, however. From mining to downstream processing, the company's vision is to become a global cathode producer. For that, Firebird is looking to China, which to date accounts for roughly 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
In early September 2023, the company announced its plans to establish a processing plant in China, noting to investors that an in-house scoping study was already well underway. According to Firebird's managing director Peter Allen, the construction of this plant represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird. As with the rest of Firebird's operations, this new plant will be constructed with the company's ESG methodology front of mind, ensuring transparency and accountability in addition to human welfare, support for local communities and environmental sustainability.
This plan, should it proceed apace, has the potential to make an enormous impact on global manganese supply — all while positioning Firebird as a cost-competitive player in the manganese sulphate market and a promising investment opportunity.
Company Highlights
- An Australian junior exploration company, Firebird Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for manganese as the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market and global electrification continue to ramp up.
- Firebird maintains ownership of a massive manganese resource in Australia with significant growth potential.
- A recent concentrate scoping study confirmed the potential and profitability of the company's flagship project, Oakover, situated in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
- Firebird's long-term goal involves leveraging its manganese resource to position itself as a leading global producer of manganese sulphate for the battery industry.
- The company is currently embarking on a scoping study with plans to build a manganese sulphate plant in China. This will allow it to gain a foothold in the Chinese market, which currently accounts for 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
- This study represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird, and is a significant part of the company's overall strategy to establish itself as a near-term producer of battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate.
Key Projects
Oakover
Situated 85 kilometres East of Newman in Western Australia's East Pilbara Manganese Province, Firebird's flagship Oakover project is characterised by favourable near-surface and shallow-dipping mineralisation. The project's favourable geology provides Firebird with multiple processing options, with the company currently targeting production of manganese concentrate and high-purity manganese sulphate. Oakover has, over the course of its history, been subject to extensive modern and historic exploration.
The most recent exploration program, completed by Firebird, resulted in a mineral resource estimate of 176.65 Mt at 9.9 percent manganese, including 105.8Mt at 10.1 percent manganese in the indicated resource category.
Project Highlights:
- Confirmed Potential: Firebird recently achieved a major milestone at Oakover with the completion of a concentrate scoping study which confirmed the project's outstanding long-term potential as a manganese hub. Highlights of the study include:
- Potential 18-year mine life.
- 1.2 Mt per annum with low strip ratio (0.45:1) and mining costs.
- Upfront capital investment of A$124 million with low capex optionality.
- A$741.3 million NPV and IRR of 73.1 percent.
- Indicated material accounts for 99.2 percent of material processed.
- 80 percent uplift in indicated resource at Oakover to 105.8 Mt.
- Metallurgical Results: Firebird has undertaken extensive metallurgical and hydrometallurgical testwork at Oakover, with results providing the company with a high level of confidence in its growth and profit potential. Notable highlights are as follows:
- Achievable 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate saleable product
- Achievable battery-grade manganese sulphate
- Current Plans: Firebird's concentrate scoping study assessed two production scenarios, each utilising simple processing, crush, screen, scrub and DMS beneficiation. It has chosen to pursue full production from startup with ~4 Mtpa processing and ~1.2 Mtpa of 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate.
Hill 616
Located 35 kilometres south of the Oakover project, Hill 616 shares highly similar geological characteristics to Firebird's flagship, with shallow, gently dipping geology. Covering approximately 15.7 square kilometres within the Peak Hill Mineral Field, Hill 616 has to date undergone extensive historical drilling, with 116 holes for 4,900 metres over a 2.2-kilometre strike.
This drilling has resulted in an inferred mineral resource of 57.5 Mt at 12.2 percent manganese.
Wandanya
Wandanya is a recently established exploration-focused project situated 50 kilometres southwest of the world-class Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine. Its close proximity to Port Hedland affords it considerable direct shipping ore potential. Rock chip results indicate that Wandanya's deposits are also exceptionally high grade, returning results up to 64.9 percent and 55.2 percent manganese.
Management Team
Evan Cranston — Chairperson
Evan Cranston is an experienced mining executive with a background in corporate and mining law. He is the principal of corporate advisory and administration firm Konkera Corporate and has extensive experience in the areas of equity capital markets, corporate finance, structuring, asset acquisition, corporate governance and external stakeholder relations.
Cranston holds both a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia. He is currently the non-executive chairman of African Gold (ASX:A1G) and Benz Mining (TSXV:BZ, ASX:BNZ).
Peter Allen — Managing Director
Peter Allen is a mining executive with more than 20 years of experience in marketing of manganese, lithium and a range of other commodities. He was previously the managing director of marketing for Consolidated Minerals Limited, which operates Woodie Woodie mine in WA and the Nsuta Manganese mine in Ghana.
Allen assisted manganese-focused explorer Element 25 (ASX:E25) and Gulf Manganese Corporation (ASX:GMC) with PFS and product marketing. More recently, he was the marketing manager for AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ), a company focussed on the Manono lithium project.
Wei Li — Executive Director & CFO
Wei Li is a chartered accountant with extensive professional experience across several key sectors which include the resource industry, international trade, capital markets, project management of IPOs and spin-outs, and financial accounting. His experience includes being employed by and acting as director and CFO of several companies, predominantly in the resource sector. Prior to these roles, he managed a private base metal exploration company in the NT of Australia and assisted in commissioning an AU$150-million electrolytic manganese dioxide plant in Hunan China.
Li is currently a non-executive director of Macro Metals.
Ashley Pattison — Non-executive Director
Ashley Pattison brings over 20 years of experience in the resources sector across corporate finance and operational roles. Qualified as chartered accountant, he has extensive experience in operations, finance, strategy and corporate finance. Pattison has been the managing director of a number of listed and private mining companies over the past 10 years and also CEO of a listed mining service company.
Pattinson is currently the executive chairman of PC Gold and a non-executive director of Industrial Minerals (ASX:IND) and Macro Metals.
Brett Grosvenor — Non-executive Director
Brett Grosvenor is an experienced mining executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining and power industries. He holds a dual tertiary qualification in engineering and a master’s in business.
Metals Australia Quarterly Activities Report - to 31 March 2024
Highlights
- Highly experienced Mining Executive, Paul Ferguson commenced employment with the Company, as Chief Executive Officer on January 22nd, 20241. Paul’s commencement has enabled the Company to significantly advance planning and preparation for the exploration, metallurgical test work programs and design studies required to move its flagship Lac Rainy high-grade graphite project towards development. Contract awards for key programs and studies are imminent and will be announced during May.
- The Company completed a $3.5M AUD2 (before costs) capital raise to support funding of its planned exploration programs in Quebec, Canada. The raise was completed at a 40% premium to the prevailing stock price and utilised the Canadian Federal Governments exploration tax incentive program (Flow Through Shares). This program is provided by the Canadian Government to help stimulate mineral exploration investment by providing increased tax incentives to investors who support companies exploring for critical minerals. The Company has subsequently noted announcements in the April 16th Canadian Federal Govt budget of changes likely to negatively impact these investor incentives from June 25th. Having completed the capital raise, the Company has ensured it has sufficient funding to achieve its exploration and development objectives.
- Company representatives, including its CEO, hosted an investor booth at PDAC3 (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) Mining convention in Toronto March 3rd to 6th. The convention was hugely successful with significant contacts and connections established, who have expressed their interest in our project. Connections made include government representatives, fund managers, investors and a wide range of technical services and engineering companies covering all aspects of the study programs required to advance the companies projects. This helped raise the profile of our Company’s flagship Lac Rainy project, along with our other Quebec based projects. Follow up meetings with the government and supportive, Quebec based, exploration and project investment funds has further enhanced our profile in Canada.
- The Company held strategic planning workshops in Australia and Canada to review the extensive portfolio of high-quality exploration tenements held by the group. Strategic plans and priorities were developed for each project and plans are advancing to progress further exploration and metallurgical test programs. The Company is also investigating additional exploration or project opportunities where they add scale or accelerated pathways to development. The balance of the financial year will see further announcements, outlining plans.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Basin Energy Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report
Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) is pleased to announced its mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Basin Energy Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024
Basin Energy Ltd (ASX: BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 31 March 2024 (‘Quarter’, ‘Reporting Period’) and an accompanying Appendix 5B.
- Active exploration of all three of Basin’s Athabasca uranium properties including:
- Phase 2 exploration drilling at Geikie
- Ground geophysics at Marshall and North Millennium
- Significantly oversubscribed $3.3 million capital raise completed
- Continued engagement and consultation with stakeholder groups
- U3O8 spot price1 surpasses US$100/Lb; hitting 16-year high, with uranium spot price trading as high as US$106/Lb during January 2024
Exploration for the Quarter occurred on all of Basin’s Athabasca Basin uranium projects (the ‘Projects’) (Figure 1). Phase 2 exploration drilling at the Geikie Project (‘Geikie’) commenced, with more than 2,000 metres of drilling completed, and maiden ground electromagnetic surveys at the North Millennium and Marshall projects (‘North Millennium’, ‘Marshall’) with 86-line kilometres of data acquired.
In February, the Company raised A$3.3 million (before costs) via a share placement to institutional, sophisticated, and professional investors. The treasury remained over $5 million at the end of the Reporting Period.
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“The first quarter of 2024 has been a busy period for Basin, with exploration happening concurrently on all three of our Athabasca Uranium projects.
Basin is in a strong position with funding in place to allow continued exploration in the heartland of the world’s premier uranium district.
We look forward to updating the market in the coming weeks on the outcomes of the drilling and geophysics.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Auric Mining Quarterly Activities Report
31 March 2024
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auricor the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 31 March 2024 Quarter and up to the date of this announcement.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
- Stage Two Mining commenced on 10 March 2024 with over 300,000 tonnes of ore to be mined in 2024.
- First toll mining campaign for 2024 is underway at Greenfields Mill, Coolgardie.
- First gold sales expected early May 2024.
Munda Gold Project
- Assay results received for all of the 361 holes drilled in the first Munda 10m X 10m grade control pattern.
- Four contract mining companies have provided pricing estimates for mining and drill and blast services at Munda.
- Metallurgical testwork underway.
Corporate
- 17,493,780 options exercisable at 31 March 2024 were converted in April 2024, being 99% of this class of options on issue.
- The Company received $2,644,067, before costs, in April 2024 from exercise of options.
- Current cash at bank is around $4,100,000.
Managing Director, Mark English said:
"Another excellent quarter for Auric, both from operational and corporate perspectives.
“It was great to recommence mining at Jeffreys Find with BML Ventures Pty Ltd. It’s a terrific time to be mining and producing gold with such a tremendous gold price. We are looking forward to a strong year from mining activities at Jeffreys Find.
“We completed the grade control/resource definition drilling program at Munda in this March quarter. This is another positive step towards development of Munda and whilst there remains a lot to be done, we are still working towards mining commencing in either the last quarter of calendar year 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.
“The completion of the fund raising of the 31 March 2024 options was well received by our shareholders and the shortfall underwriter, with 99% of the total options available being exercised into shares. We now have about $4.1M cash at bank with further cash due from our share of surplus cash from mining at Jeffreys Find, a great place to be,” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Auric Mining Exploration Entity and Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) is pleased to announce its mining exploration entityan doil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report.
APPENDIX B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2024
White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN) is pleased to announce its quarterly activities and cashflow report for the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Secured the Radium Point, Iron Oxide Copper Gold Uranium project (“Radium Point Project”). The Radium Point Project area has been identified by the Northwest Territories (“NWT”) Geoscience Office to have the highest potential for IOCG- Uranium style mineralisation in Canada.*
- Historical production (pre-1982) from within the Radium Point Project area includes:
- 13,700,000lbs Uranium oxide (“U3O8”),
- 34,200,000oz refined silver and
- 11,377,040 lbs of copper with gold credits.
- 104,000kg lead, 127,000kg Nickel & 227,000kg Cobalt
- Radium Point, like the Nunavut Copper-Gold-Silver Project, was secured as part of an ongoing review of the entire portfolio of projects with a focus now on large scale projects with compelling metrics in stable and transparent jurisdictions.
- Digitisation and GIS integration of historic, but high-quality analogue datasets for the northern half of the Radium Point Project highlighted multiple large & high-grade U-Cu- Au & Ag targets, all of which will be assessed during the upcoming 2024 field work.
- The Company is now planning extensive diamond drilling activities in Q3 of this year at the Radium Point Project, alongside ground truthing recently identified targets, the Company will focus on undrilled areas that returned high grade historic rock chip results.
- At Reedy South, a drill contractor was engaged to drill up to 2,000m of reverse circulation designed to infill and test strike and depth-extensions to the existing inferred 2012 JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 42,400 ounces of gold.
- Appointment of Mr Troy Whittaker as Executive Director and Mr Eric Sondergaard as Country Manager in Canada, as the Company focuses on its portfolio or uranium, silver and copper projects in Northwest Canada. Post quarter-end, Troy transitioned to Managing Director and Eric was appointed as Executive Director.
- The Company issued 331,328,071 ordinary shares following conversion of listed and unlisted options, raising $4.97m before costs of which non-executive director Dan Smith and certain KMPs of the Company exercised 42.5 million options for $637,500.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $5.49 million as of the end of March 2024.
Radium Point Project
During the quarter, the Company announced the acquisition of the Radium Point IOCGU Project (ASX announcement 15 January 2024).
The Radium Point Project covers more than 2,813 km2 in the Echo Bay district of the northern Great Bear magmatic zone (GBMZ) comprises extensive, hydrothermally altered and mineralised, Proterozoic continental andesites and volcano-plutonic complexes. Radium Point, specifically the Eldorado/Echo Bay Mine is recognised as a significant source of uranium and other metals during World War II and is recorded as being one of Canada's largest uranium mining districts at the time as well as being the first ever recorded mine to open within the North West Territories.
The Radium Point project has seen several phases of production over several decades. The most notable was uranium production between the 1930’s to the 1970’s.
ReleaseThis article includes content from White Cliff Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Firebird Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.