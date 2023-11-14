Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lake Resources NL David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

Lake Resources NL David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) will be presenting on a panel on the opening day of Benchmark Week 2023, a flagship event hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, in Los Angeles on 14 November (PST) or 15 November (AEDT).

Benchmark Week is a premier gathering for the world's lithium-ion battery supply chain and the wider energy transition.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at LKE will be participating on a panel on Tuesday 1:00 pm (PST) or Wednesday 8:00 am (AEDT), addressing the topic of whether lithium will replace oil as the key critical commodity of the new energy economy.

Joining him on the panel will be Salah Gamoudi, CFO of Standard Lithium and Roger Atkins, Founder of Electric Vehicles Outlook Ltd.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

Global:
Karen Greene
SVP, Investor Relations
karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Speaking at IMARC and Investor Webinar

Lake Resources NL Speaking at IMARC and Investor Webinar

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) will be presenting and on a panel at the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC) in Sydney this week from 31 October-2 November.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at LKE is presenting on Tuesday, 31 October at 11:15am AEDT on recent progress and milestones at the Kachi direct lithium extraction project in Argentina.

He will be speaking on managing infrastructure and logistics; structured project schedules; and building the future global lithium supply requirements.

He will also be speaking on a Keynote Panel on Wednesday, 1 November at 4:55pm on the role that new mining companies and their investors have in reshaping the commodity value chain.

Also today, the Company released the latest in a series of monthly investor webinars which featured David Dickson and Sean Miller, Senior Vice President of Field Operations and Evaluation. During the webinar they provided: an update on field operations; commentary on the Argentina elections; and an update on completion of the Kachi Project Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Reportt

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Reportt

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is providing a clean solution to the delivery of high-quality lithium into the battery materials supply chain powering the energy transition. Lake uses disruptive, ion exchange extraction technology, from Lilac Solutions Inc in California (Lilac), who is earning into the flagship Kachi Project, for efficient production of sustainable, high purity lithium. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

Recent operational updates have shown the methodical and sustained progress at the Kachi site. This includes the recent completion of successful extraction and injection testing at Kachi, which provided important data and higher confidence for our modelling, demonstrating the viability of our extraction and injection processes to support the production of high purity battery grade lithium.

The extraction and injection testing at Kachi represents an important milestone for the project on our path to achieving our Phase 1 DFS. Additionally, our drilling program at Kachi has shown the large scale and quality of the lithium-bearing brine at the site. The drilling results indicate that this resource is much larger than initially anticipated as the known lithium brine extent continues to expand laterally and vertically.

We have also made important progress towards finalising our power framework. Our revised design includes the capability for off-grid commissioning, including an option for 100 per cent standalone solar and battery backup. We are pleased to now have this optionality to power operations at Kachi, which takes into consideration aspects of grid connection and the needs of local communities.

*To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2F9S7H7P



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Proven Advances in DLE Technology & Webinar Slides

Lake Resources NL Proven Advances in DLE Technology & Webinar Slides

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) confirms that Lilac Technologies' direct extraction technology has been proven successful through extensive field testing at the flagship Kachi project ("Kachi") in Argentina.

"This is a key milestone for DFS preparation for Phase 1 of the Kachi project and a major derisking of the Kachi project," Lake CEO David Dickson said.

"This is a significant achievement as Kachi is one of the largest successful DLE testing programs ever undertaken and couldn't have been done without this on-site development.

"This work supports the phased approach to first commercial lithium production from 2H 2027, with a targeted plant capacity of 25,000 TPA of battery grade LCE by 2028, and targeted plant capacity of 50,000 TPA battery grade LCE from 2030"

He said process unit operations had been tested and data collected for the commercial plant design.

"The ion exchange DLE technology at Kachi is working extremely well with outstanding rates of recovery at ambient brine temperatures, minimal water consumption, and high lithium concentrations.

"We processed 120,000 liters of Kachi lithium chloride eluate into battery grade lithium carbonate which included:

- Bench scale validation testing
- 1,000-liter Pilot Plant testing
- 10,000-liter Demo Plant testing

"Then we made the Kachi lithium carbonate product available for quality validation to Saltworks and our off takers.

"This, along with our demonstrated viability of extraction and injection has us on track for a Definitive Feasibility Study for Phase 1 of the Kachi Project in December 2023."

In the attached ASX presentation and in an investor webinar today Lake says that process design, site power design, equipment list compilation, and further detailing of capital and operating expenditure is well underway.

"We continue working with United States and Argentina authorities on strengthening the lithium supply chain."

He said he was also having regular updates with Export Credit Agencies in the United Kingdom and Canada and with offtake partners while working with strategic advisors on capital management.

The webinar can be accessed at:
https://app.webinar.net/1yZ07ZdzGrl/on-demand



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Successful Completion of Lithium Carbonate Test Program

Lake Resources NL Successful Completion of Lithium Carbonate Test Program

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces the successful completion of the Saltworks Technologies lithium carbonate test program to produce battery grade lithium carbonate from Lilac DLE lithium chloride eluate. Lake delivered 120,000 litres of concentrated lithium chloride eluate to Saltworks Technologies in Richmond, BC for this carbonate production test work. The eluate was produced from the Kachi Lilac DLE Demonstration plant in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

"Most DLE lithium carbonate announcements are based on a few kilograms of carbonate produced on a lab bench scale unit; we've produced more lithium carbonate than most DLE projects under development. This gives us great confidence in our process," Lake CEO David Dickson said.

The DLE Demo Plant continues to operate in Catamarca having now produced over 150,000 litres of eluate and processed over 3 million litres of Kachi brine. The demonstration plant is expected to produce over 200,000 litres of eluate and process close to 4 million litres of Kachi brine from multiple wells before it is shut down in October.

"The extraction technology is now proven, and we are concentrating on designing well-structured project schedules for a facility with a target design life of 25 years at Kachi."

Mr. Dickson said Lake remained on track for completion of a bankable Definitive Feasibility Study in December, as previously announced.

He said Saltworks had demonstrated the Kachi commercial flowsheet unit operations in the processing of the 120,000 the litres of eluate solution:

- Reverse Osmosis
- Impurity removal (Ca, Mg)
- Evaporation
- Ion Exchange (Ca, Mg, B)
- Lithium Carbonate precipitation
- Centrifuge and Washing

Mr Dickson said these results, along with the recent successful extraction and injection testing, showed that the DLE process at Kachi was being paired with high-yield, production-scale extraction wells.

"Process plant design is underway, we have good optionality with our power supply, and environmental and community consultations are well underway, so we are very happy with the progress."

"We have drilled deeper for better grades and improved our drilling performance by 40 percent this year."

"Grades from recent extraction tests are 20 percent higher than exploration samples and we can expect further JORC updates prior to publishing the Phase 1 DFS results," he said.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Executives Speaking at Fastmarkets Conference

Lake Resources NL Executives Speaking at Fastmarkets Conference

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Responsible lithium developer Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces that two company executives will be speaking at the Fastmarkets European Battery Raw Materials conference in Amsterdam on 18-20 September, 2023. The conference will provide access to insights and analysis of the battery raw materials market from numerous leaders and innovators across the industry.

On Tuesday, September 19, Scott Munro, Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy, and Risk for Lake, will participate in a panel discussion on direct lithium extraction and its potential impact on lithium production.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Lake will share his perspectives on "Mining Meets Oil and Gas: Bringing Lessons Learned to Lithium Production", on Wednesday, 20 September. He will be speaking on the highly transferrable skills of the oil and gas industry to lithium production, and the importance of collaboration across industries and governments to drive the fulfilment of future lithium supply requirements, and ultimately, long term sustainability.

Details of the conference, including agenda and speakers, can be found here:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/E876I78V



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion's former CEO and Technology Co-inventor Passes

Bion's former CEO and Technology Co-inventor Passes

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, acknowledged the passing on Saturday of Dominic Bassani, the company's former Chief Executive Officer, after an extended illness. The Bion team extends its condolences and best wishes to the Bassani family.

Mr. Bassani's association with Bion began as a consultant in 2000, with a focus on strategic planning and special projects. In 2006, he assumed the role of CEO. As the driving force behind the development of Bion's second and third generation technologies, his legacy will be pioneering solutions to one of the greatest environmental problems in the world today: the air and water quality impacts from livestock production. He was a co-inventor of Bion's third generation technology platform – our Gen3Tech and patented Ammonia Recovery System – that represents the state-of-the-art in comprehensive waste treatment and nutrient recovery for livestock and other concentrated organic waste streams.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2023 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2023 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Q3 2023 Highlights and Headlines

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Appointed Silicon Anode & All-Solid-State Battery Expert, Dr. Jae Ha Woo, as New Chief Science Officer
    • High-Impact Research Leading to Major NASDAQ-Listed Battery Materials Company Licensing Dr. Woo's Patented Technology
  • Former Scientific Research Engineer at General Motors Global R&D Centre
    • Development in Nanostructured Silicon Anode Materials with Artificial Solid Electrolyte Interphase, Battery Performance Optimization, and Electrode Synthesis

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is highly pleased to announce Dr. Jae Ha Woo as NEO's newly appointed Chief Science Officer (" CSO ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BLOCKMATE - BESS Webinar Replay

BLOCKMATE - BESS Webinar Replay

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") has published a replay of the special webinar briefing hosted on November 1, 2023, to its website.

The webinar included a presentation from Blockmate CEO, Justin Rosenberg, who presented on the strategic direction of Blockmate, should the acquisition of BESS Power Innovation Corp ("BESS") be approved by the TSX. BESS is a company focused on the sales, distribution, and manufacturing of lithium batteries. After his presentation, Mr Rosenberg fielded questions from investors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to report the results of its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting. Shareholders approved of all matters put before them, including: (a) the reappointment of DeVisser Gray, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the next fiscal year; (b) the adoption of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan; and (c) the Change of Business, whereby the Company will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Technology Issuer instead of a Mining Issuer.

The motion to increase the board of directors to six members was not approved by shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×