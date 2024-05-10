Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Signing of Sponsorship Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 26, 2024, March 14, 2024, April 10, 2024 and April 18, 2024, it has closed the final tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

Offering

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 612,000 Units for gross proceeds of $153,000. The Units were issued at a price of $0.25 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until May 10, 2025.

The Company confirms that it issued a total of 3,936,000 Units for total gross proceeds of $984,000 under the multiple closings comprising the Offering. The Company had initially announced the Offering would raise gross proceeds of up to $950,000, and the oversubscription of the Offering remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The proceeds from the Closing and the Offering will be used for supporting the Company's pilot testing project, concluding its permitting process, covering essential operations and general working capital purposes and expenses.

Sponsorship Agreement

The Company also announces that it has signed a sponsorship agreement (the "Sponsorship Agreement") with GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH ("GI"), a German internet marketing services firm.

Pursuant to the Sponsorship Agreement, GI will provide marketing and distribution services to communicate information about the Company to the German financial community and public. In consideration for the provision of the services by GI under the Sponsorship Agreement, West High Yield has agreed to pay GI a fee of CAD$25,000, which is payable in four (4) equal installments every three (3) months during the term of the Sponsorship Agreement. The term of the Sponsorship Agreement is for one (1) year, expiring on May 9, 2025 unless the parties desire to renew the terms and term of the Sponsorship Agreement thereafter.

The Sponsorship Agreement is in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral magnesium, silica, and nickel deposits using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 829-2246
Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208755

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

