Rua Gold: An Emerging Gold Explorer in New Zealand’s Historical Goldfields

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Osisko Metals

OM:CA

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Rua Gold (CSE:RUA)

Rua Gold: An Emerging Gold Explorer in New Zealand’s Historical Goldfields


Rua Gold (CSE:RUA,OTC:NZAUF,WKN:A4010V) focuses on the Hauraki Goldfield and Reefton Goldfield - two prolific, historic gold-producing regions in New Zealand boasting previous high-grade gold production. New Zealand is a tier 1 mining jurisdiction with highly prospective geology, and a skilled workforce. The new government of New Zealand has committed to promoting economic growth through mining- and business-friendly policies, such as the Fast Track Approval Bill, which proposes quicker approval timelines for a range of projects, including mining.

New Zealand has a rich history of gold production from orogenic deposits (+9 Moz), epithermal sources (+15 Moz), and alluvial deposits (+22 Moz). The country has low sovereign risk with no corruption, making it an attractive destination for mining investment.

Exploration in Two Gold Districts

Rua Gold has launched a fully funded exploration program at its properties which includes a 2,500-meter diamond drill program focused on the Pactolus prospect at Reefton Goldfield. Pactolus has returned assays for three of six holes drilled on the system, with hole DD_PAC_035 intersecting 2 meters @ 5.13 grams per ton (g/t) gold. Additional work is required to accurately model this zone's geometry before proceeding with further drilling at this prospect. Consequently, the company anticipates redirecting its focus towards the previously productive areas in Reefton in the near future, which includes the Murray Creek, Crushington, Capleston and Caledonian historic districts. These historic mines collectively produced ~700 koz at 25.2 g/t within a radius of ~20 kms.

Company Highlights

  • Rua Gold is a gold exploration company with two highly prospective land packages in New Zealand’s historic gold districts – Hauraki Goldfield and Reefton Goldfield.
  • New Zealand is a tier 1 mining jurisdiction boasting highly promising geological formations and a significant history of gold production, with orogenic deposits (+9 Moz), epithermal sources (+15 Moz), and alluvial deposits (+22 Moz).
  • The company’s two key assets include the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand’s South Island and Glamorgan on New Zealand’s North Island.
  • The new government is focused on stimulating economic growth, as evidenced by the recent Fast Track Approval Bill, which proposes fast-track approvals for a range of projects, including mining.
  • Rua Gold has high-quality orogenic and epithermal gold prospects, boasting historical production grades ranging from 16 to 50 g/t gold.
  • Rua Gold is fully permitted and fully financed with significant near-term catalysts. The company has launched an exploration program at its two properties. Drilling is already ongoing at the company’s properties in the Reefton district.
  • A seasoned board and management team is at the helm of Rua Gold, with extensive regional knowledge and a proven track record of successful discoveries. With full financing and permits in place, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on growth prospects.

This Rua Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Rua Gold (CSE:RUA) to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stockscse:ruaotc:nzaufgold investingGold Investing
RUA:CNX
Rua Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Rua Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Rua Gold

Rua Gold


Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

RUA GOLD Corporation (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") announces the grant of 1,000,000 options (each, an "Option") to Robert Eckford Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in accordance the Company's stock option plan dated effective October 26, 2018 . Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for five years following the date of grant. The Options are subject to a 3-year vesting period with 333,333 of the Options vesting April 29, 2025 333,333 of the Options vesting April 29, 2026 and 333,334 of the Options vesting April 29, 2027 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Provides an Update on the Reefton Drilling Program and the next phase of drill targets

RUA GOLD Provides an Update on the Reefton Drilling Program and the next phase of drill targets

RUA GOLD Corporation (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand .

  • Preliminary results confirm the Pactolus system extends south for 550 meters along strike and is well mineralized on surface.
  • The Company is analyzing the results to better understand the plunge and tenor of the ore shoots at this early stage of exploration.
  • The Company has developed multiple new high-grade targets at past producing mines in the Murray Creek area for drill testing in Q2/2024.

Pactolus

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

LJN4 Continues to Deliver with the Deepest Intersection at 650m Down Dip

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce that LJN4 continues to deliver with deepest intersection at 650m.

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its second quarterly cash dividend payment for 2024 of US$0.155 per common share. The second quarterly cash dividend for 2024 will be paid to holders of record of Wheaton common shares as of the close of business on May 29, 2024 and will be distributed on or about June 11, 2024 . The ex-dividend trading date is May 29, 2024 .

The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2024.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2024, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Designated News Release
FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

"Wheaton delivered a robust quarter to start the year, generating over $219 million in operating cash flows, and underscoring the effectiveness of our business model in leveraging rising commodity prices while maintaining strong cash operating margins," said Randy Smallwood President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Looking ahead, we continue to forecast peer-leading production growth of 40% by 2028, buoyed by several development projects in our portfolio, many of which achieved significant milestones during the quarter. Building on the momentum from a record eight acquisitions in 2023, our corporate development team remains actively engaged in evaluating new opportunities and as always, Wheaton remains committed to ensuring that our growth is both accretive and sustainable for all stakeholders. We believe that strong commodity price trends and our sector leading growth profile provide Wheaton shareholders with one of the best vehicles for investing into the gold and precious metals space."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Outback Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement

Outback Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement

Outback Goldfields Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTC Pink: OZBKF) (the "Company" or "Outback") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated March 1, 2024 the Company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with S2 Resources Ltd. and one of its subsidiaries (collectively, "S2") whereby Outback will acquire (the "Transaction") a subsidiary of S2 holding its prospective portfolio of gold projects in Finland. The consideration to be paid to S2 will consist of a $1,500,000 cash payment and the issuance of $5,500,000 in common shares of Outback (the "Consideration Shares"). The Transaction remains subject to, among other things, Outback completing the previously-announced $5,000,000 non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Consideration Shares will be issued at deemed price equal to the price of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments from institutional and other exempt investors for up to $8 million worth of new Manuka shares (each, a New Share) via a Share Placement (“Placement”) to commence bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into production within 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Rua Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Rua Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Vincent Chen Joins Lancaster Resources Board of Directors, Bolstering Expertise in Corporate Development

Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Chairman Transition

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Vincent Chen Joins Lancaster Resources Board of Directors, Bolstering Expertise in Corporate Development

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Chairman Transition

Oil and Gas Investing

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

Uranium Investing

Drilling Contract Awarded – Mkuju Uranium Project Mobilization begins.

Magnesium Investing

10 Top Countries for Magnesite Mining (Updated 2024)

Rare Earth Investing

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

×