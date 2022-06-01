Life Science NewsInvesting News

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Colombian affiliate, Biotoscana Farma S.A., is in the process of assuming full commercial activities for Exelon ® (rivastigmine) in Colombia upon successful transfer of the marketing authorization.

On May 26, 2021, Knight completed the acquisition of the exclusive rights to manufacture, market and sell Exelon ® in Canada and Latin America as well as the exclusive license to use the intellectual property and the Exelon trademark, from Novartis within those territories.

Exelon ® is a prescription product that was first approved in 1997 and is currently registered and sold in approximately 90 countries. Exelon ® is indicated for the symptomatic treatment of mild to moderately severe dementia in people with Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Knight had entered into a transition service agreement with Novartis until transfer of marketing authorizations, on a country-by-country basis.

"We are excited to assume full commercial activities of Exelon ® in Colombia and continue to support this well established and important therapy option in an area of such high unmet need as Alzheimer's," said Samira Sakhia, President & Chief Executive Officer of Knight.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: info@knighttx.com Email: info@knighttx.com
Website: www.gud-knight.com Website: www.gud-knight.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Knight TherapeuticsGUD:CAMedical Device Investing
GUD:CA

Medtronic chairman and CEO Geoff Martha to speak at Goldman Sachs global healthcare conference

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the 43rd annual Goldman Sachs global healthcare conference on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 .

Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, will answer questions on the company beginning at 8:00 a.m. PDT ( 10:00 a.m. CDT ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 3 Receives U.S. FDA Clearance - Features World's Smallest, Thinnest and Most Accurate 14-Day Glucose Sensor

  • The FreeStyle Libre 3 system is the most accurate 14-day continuous glucose monitor 1 , with readings sent directly to a smartphone every minute. 2
  • Designed for access and affordability, the FreeStyle Libre 3 system will be available at the same price as previous versions, which is one-third the cost of other competing continuous glucose monitoring systems available today. 3,4

- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its next-generation FreeStyle Libre 3 system for use by people four years and older 6 living with diabetes.

"The FreeStyle Libre 3 system is a direct result of listening to our customers – and giving them the innovation and sensing technology they've been looking for," said Jared Watkin , senior vice president of Abbott's diabetes care business. "It's a game changer for the millions of people living with diabetes. They'll be able to manage their health minute-by-minute with the world's smallest and thinnest sensor and most accurate 14-day continuous glucose monitoring system."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Healthcare to Host Investor Webcast

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the " Company " or " Viemed ") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a home medical equipment supplier and the nation's largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Thursday, June 2 nd 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

During the webcast, Casey Hoyt, CEO, and Todd Zehnder, COO, will conduct a presentation that will cover key areas of Viemed's business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic reports full year and fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results; announces 8% dividend increase

Mid-single digit FY22 revenue growth; Q4 results affected by temporary global supply chain impacts and China lockdowns

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, which ended April 29, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic and DaVita announce New Kidney Health Technology Company

Companies join forces to accelerate kidney care device innovation and improve patient outcomes

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) and DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced the intent to form a new, independent kidney care-focused medical device company ("NewCo" or "the Company") to enhance the patient treatment experience and improve overall outcomes.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic and DaVita announce new kidney health technology company

Companies join forces to accelerate kidney care device innovation and improve patient outcomes

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) today announced the intent to form a new, independent kidney care-focused medical device company ("NewCo" or "the Company") to enhance the patient treatment experience and improve overall outcomes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×