Kestrel Gold - Announces Amendment to Settlement of Debt



Calgary, AB, August 27, 2024: Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation", TSX-V: KGC) announces that further to its News Release dated August 15, 2024, the Corporation has entered into an amending agreement to the debt settlement agreement with Rob Solinger to settle management fees which has been amended to the amount of $45,663 by the issuance of 1,522,100 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per Common Share.

About Kestrel Gold


Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel owns both a 100% interest in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district and in the King Solomon's Dome Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


For further information contact:


Pat Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer

Office: (403) 660-3329

Email: pat@kestrelgold.com




View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×