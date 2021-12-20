Kenorland Minerals Ltd. is pleased to announce initial drill results from the recently completed 17,792 meter diamond drill program at the Regnault gold discovery within the Frotet Project located in northern Quebec and held under joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. . Assays from 32 of the 57 drill holes completed during the program, including 9,824 meters, are reported herein. Results from the ...

KLD:CA