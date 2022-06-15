Company NewsInvesting News

The Company has also Appointed Warren Wang as its Managing Director in Malaysia to Lead the Growth of the Business in the New Market

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce the opening of two new ghost kitchen locations in Malaysia (the " New Locations "). The first location is situated within a COOX Kitchens facility in the Glo Damansara Mall (the " Mall ") in Petaling Jaya (the " PJ Location "), which opened in late May. The second location is a standalone Spoke near the commercial centre of Kuala Lumpur within the Pavilion district in Bukit Bintang (" Bukit Bintang Location ") and is targeted to open in late June. The Company will utilize GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Shopee Food as delivery service partners for the New Locations.

JustKitchen (TSXV: JK, OTCQB: JKHCF, FRA: 68Z) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)

The PJ Location is expected to benefit from the efficiencies of a shared commercial kitchen and JustKitchen will be occupying two of the facility's 26 kitchen stalls. Initially, JustKitchen is offering an assortment of proprietary and partner food brands from this location including MrBeast Burger, Another Wing, and BIT Beef Noodles. The Mall is a six-floor shopping center located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia that houses a supermarket, offices, restaurants, and retail stores. 1 The Company also plans to open six to ten additional locations in and around Klang Valley in the suburbs of Jalan Ampang, Mont Kiara, Bangsar, Sri Petaling, Puchong , and Putrajaya/Cyberjaya. .

The Bukit Bintang Location is situated within walking distance from the commercial and tourist centre of Kuala Lumpur , which is also soon to be home to the 106-storey Tun Razak Exchange Tower – the new financial centre of the city. Bukit Bintang is the most prominent retail belt to many shopping and entertainment complexes in the heart of Kuala Lumpur . The Bukit Location is over 3,400 square feet and includes space for delivery and take-out services, as well as a self-serve dining area and will also serve as a mini-hub. An additional 3,400 square feet is to be used for JustKitchen's headquarters for Malaysia . The Bukit Bintang Location will prepare food from the menus of MrBeast Burger, Another Wing, BIT Beef Noodles, Curry Don, Body Fit, Thai High, Hutong, the pork-free version of In-Luck Taiwanese Delicatessen and Kitsutaya Curry, as well as pizza, boba tea and American breakfast brands being launched in the near future.

The Company also announces the appointment of Warren Wang as the Managing Director of JustKitchen in Malaysia , who has been hired to oversee the New Locations and future business development in the new market. Mr. Wang is the former General Manager of Dave and Buster's Taiwan ; he has extensive experience in the international hotel industry as well as in the restaurant and lifestyle industries. Warren has worked with the Grand Hyatt Taipei, Ambassador Hotel Group and Warner Village Cinemas Taiwan.

Management Commentary

"We are happy to open two ghost kitchen locations in Malaysia and offer a variety of popular brands to consumers in and around Kuala Lumpur . We are grateful for the opportunity to expand JustKitchen into Malaysia and its densely populated communities," said Jason Chen , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "I am confident that the New Locations will be under strong management with Warren Wang as our new Managing Director in the area and that, as a team, we will work to deliver high-quality food to a continuous set of new customers across Malaysia ," added Mr. Chen.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan , Singapore and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding the PJ Location expecting to benefit from the efficiencies of a shared commercial kitchen  and opening in late May; the Bukit Bintang Location opening in late June; utilizing GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Shopee Food as delivery service partners for the New Locations; and the launch of pizza, boba tea and American breakfast brands in the near future. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021 , and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

ENDNOTES

  1. "Glo Damansara Shopping Mall", Trip Advisor, 2022, https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g298570-d10717941-Reviews-GLO_Damansara_Mall-Kuala_Lumpur_Wilayah_Persekutuan.html

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/15/c3944.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Just KitchenTSXV:JKEmerging Tech Investing
JK:CA
Just Kitchen

Just Kitchen


Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Enters India via Virtual Kitchen Services Agreement with Kitchens Centre

JustKitchen Enters India via Virtual Kitchen Services Agreement with Kitchens Centre

The Company has Signed an Agreement with India's Largest Co-Shared Kitchen Space Provider to Offer a Variety of its Delivery-Only Food Brands in Tranches Across the Large, New Market

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce it has signed a royalty-based Virtual Kitchen Services Agreement (the " Agreement ") with Cloud Retail Solutions Private Limited doing business as Kitchens Centre (" Kitchens Centre "), which is located in New Delhi, India . Effective April 16, 2022 the Agreement makes JustKitchen's portfolio of food brands available for delivery in the large, new Indian market, which is planned to be authorized and deployed in multiple tranches.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

JustKitchen Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

The Company's Total Revenue and Retail Order Volume Increased in Q2 2022 by 127% and 151%, Respectively, as its Number of Ghost Kitchen Locations Grew From 14 to 28 Locations on a Year-Over-Year Basis

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) ( Frankfurt : 68Z) an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022 the highlights of which are included in this news release. The full set of Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed by visiting the Company's website at en.justkitchen.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen's "Go Lean" First Ghost Kitchen Food Brand to be Deemed Eco-Friendly by Foodpanda in Taiwan

JustKitchen's "Go Lean" First Ghost Kitchen Food Brand to be Deemed Eco-Friendly by Foodpanda in Taiwan

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company Continues to Provide High-Quality Food to Delivery-Only Consumers with Select Sustainable Packaging Solutions, for Which it has Recently Been Recognized

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Launches Exclusive New Mr. Chili Menu in Taiwan with Mr. Hot Instant Noodle Brand and Celebrity Singer Hsiao Ching-Teng

JustKitchen Launches Exclusive New Mr. Chili Menu in Taiwan with Mr. Hot Instant Noodle Brand and Celebrity Singer Hsiao Ching-Teng

The Company Also Continues to Expand its Brand Portfolio by Adding Kitsutaya, an Affordable, Family-Oriented, Japanese Menu Easily Accessed by Consumers Through JustKitchen's and Third-Party Food Delivery Apps

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that is has launched Mr. Chili (" Mr. Chili " or the " Brand "), which is an exclusive, delivery-only, spicy noodle menu created in association with the Mr. Hot instant noodle brand in Taiwan . To date, JustKitchen is the first and only ghost kitchen affiliate of Mr. Hot and its celebrity endorser, Jam Hsiao Ching-Teng the famous Taiwanese singer and actor. Additionally, the Company has launched a new curry and don brand, Kitsutaya Curry Donburi (" Kitsutaya ") to appeal to families with children as the menu adds a sweet taste to more traditional curry and don meals at an affordable price point.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Signs Agreement to Serve IHOP® in Taiwan

JustKitchen Signs Agreement to Serve IHOP® in Taiwan

The Company Enters Arrangement with Dine Brands to Sell IHOP ® 's Iconic Food Items from Multiple Ghost Kitchen Locations

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce an agreement (the " Agreement ") with Dine Brands International, Inc. (" Dine Brands ") to sell IHOP ® 's World-Famous Pancakes, Breakfast Combos, Omelettes, Burritos, Bowls, and more from a minimum of seven of its ghost kitchen locations in Taiwan . The initial seven locations are selected by the Company's Data Science team to further its data analysis for highest product market fit, with additional rollouts to follow. IHOP ® 's innovative menu with easy portability in mind will be offered to delivery-only consumers via mobile applications and prepared at JustKitchen's locations in Neihu, Bade, Zhonghe, Fuzhou Renai, Minsheng and Sanchong. The Agreement grants JustKitchen the right to cook and prepare IHOP ® meals using ingredients and recipes approved by Dine Brands.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sidoti's Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference

Sidoti's Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference

  • Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 70 Presenting Companies
  • Wednesday and Thursday, June 15th-16th, 2022

Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June 15th-16th, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.comevents

Sidoti & Company, LLC, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture

Presentation Schedule

About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

CONTACT
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705035/Sidotis-Summer-Small-Cap-Virtual-Conference

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tantalus Systems Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

Tantalus Systems Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

Sets goals and commitments to key initiatives across the organization

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities, is pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report is published in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), both of which are widely recognized global sustainability reporting frameworks. The inaugural ESG Report covers the period ending December 31, 2021, and highlights the ways in which Tantalus is working to create a sustainable and equitable future internally as well as for its growing user community of utilities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Installs Patented LumiCide Surface Disinfection Solution into NYC's Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside

Applied UV Installs Patented LumiCide Surface Disinfection Solution into NYC's Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside

One of The World's Prestigious Hospitals

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary SteriLumen has just installed its patented LumiCide Surface and Drain UVC Disinfecting Systems initially, in 17 patient rooms within the world renowned Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside. Mount Sinai Morningside , formerly known as Mount Sinai St. Luke's, is a teaching hospital located in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tantalus Systems Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting

Tantalus Systems Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tech Leaders: NEXCF, RBLX AUVI, AIMLF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities in Metaverse, HealthTech Wearables, and Clean Air Technologies

Tech Leaders: NEXCF, RBLX AUVI, AIMLF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities in Metaverse, HealthTech Wearables, and Clean Air Technologies

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO's of: Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Applied UV (NASDAQ: AUVI), and AIML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML). Today's emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: "On-Ramp to Metaverse & Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market"
NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own living room. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a ‘game changer' for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).
Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/06/next-super-stock-nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-cse-ntar-on-ramp-to-metaverse-web-3-0-for-5-trillion-e-commerce-market/

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Announces International Dealer Awarded Sole Source Provider Contract for Airocide's FDA Class II Listed Medical Device

Applied UV Announces International Dealer Awarded Sole Source Provider Contract for Airocide's FDA Class II Listed Medical Device

Airocide to be Deployed in Pakistan Government Hospitals

Expands Global Footprint with Distribution Now in 52 Countries

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×