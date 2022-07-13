Resource News Investing News

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") will release its June Quarter Activities Report on Wednesday, 20 July 2022.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Barbier will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00 am AEST (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please follow the link on the homepage of Allkem's website, www.allkem.co . Written questions may be submitted via the webcast and playback of the briefing and Q&A session will also be available on the company's website.

This release was authorised by Mr. Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.


Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000 		Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Andrew Barber
M: + 61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co

Phoebe Lee
P: +61 7 3064 3600 E : Phoebe.Lee@allkem.co 		Connect



info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co

https://www.linkedin.com/company/allkemltd/
https://www.facebook.com/allkemltd
https://mobile.twitter.com/allkemltd
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJbTKiHlmFIshIK3Og9r2qw


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Allkem LtdAKE:CAASX:AKELithium Investing
AKE:CA
sydney opera house

Australia, US Team Up as Building Diversified Critical Mineral Supply Chains Becomes Essential

Australia joined forces with the US to push forward with the path to net-zero emissions by 2050, with the country being urged to diversify its critical mineral supply chains to reduce its dependence on China.

“We know that tackling the critical minerals supply chain challenges will require the concerted effort of like-minded economies across the region,” Australia’s Resource Minister Madeleine King said at the Sydney Energy Forum. “It will require investment collaboration to diversify critical minerals markets. It will require partnerships that increase investment in resources projects to bring clean energy products to market faster.”

Co-hosted by the Australian government and the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Sydney Energy Forum gathered Indo-Pacific ministers and business leaders for a 2-day meeting to help secure clean energy supply chains in the region and support global energy transformation.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Outstanding Initial Well Test Results at HMW Project

High lithium grades, porosity and brine flow rates recorded

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the long- term pump testing program for its 100%-owned Hombre Muerto West Lithium Project (HMW Project), located on the Western Basin of the Hombre Muerto salar in Catamarca Province, Argentina. These tests are an integral part of the current Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the HMW Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Resources

Further Mavis Lake Assays Include 7.63m at 1.35% Li2O

Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) (“Critical Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from drill holes MF22-60 to MF22-63 from its 100% owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. Drill holes contained spodumene laths correlating with higher-grading lithium oxide assays, including 7.63m at 1.35% Li2O within MF22-60. A total of 39 of 42 drill holes have intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite to date.

Keep reading...Show less
Greenland Minerals

Agreement To Acquire an Interest in a Lithium Project

Greenland Minerals Limited (the Company or Greenland) (ASX: GGG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding heads of agreement with Technology Metals Europe SL (TME) and its sole shareholder Welsbach Holdings Pte Ltd (Welsbach), for the right to earn-in a 51% interest in TME (Transaction).

Keep reading...Show less
Greenland Minerals

Expanding Further Across The Technology Metals Complex Into Lithium

GGG intends to diversify its geographic and commodity footprint through the acquisition of a 51% interest in a strategic lithium project in Spain.

Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

High-Grade Intersections Complete Winter Drill Program and Exploration Commences

Hard-rock lithium explorer and developer Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the final results for the 2022 winter drill program have been received and add significant areas of high-grade lithium mineralisation to the known ore body at the Company’s Cancet project in Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×