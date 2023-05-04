The Fed Hiked Rates — What Happened to the Gold Price?

James Bay Drilling Update - New High Grade Zone Identified in NW

James Bay Drilling Update - New High Grade Zone Identified in NW

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE the Company ) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration and resource definition drilling program at its James Bay Project in Québec, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Discovery of an additional swarm of spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes located directly northwest of known mineralization ("NW Sector").
  • Highlighted intercepts include 125m @ 1.70 Li 2 O from 68m in drill hole JBL-23-048, and 72m @ 1.89% Li 2 O from 11m in drill hole JBL-23-024. The reader is cautioned that these thicknesses represent downhole thicknesses and not true thicknesses. True thicknesses are estimated to be between 60% and 80% of downhole thicknesses.
  • Infill and delineation drilling in the eastern portion of the deposit has confirmed both continuity and lithium grade of spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes.

2022 / 2023 WINTER DRILLING PROGRAM

The winter diamond drilling program concluded on April 13 th , 2023, and consisted of:

Infill and Delineation – drilling within the eastern portion of the deposit at depth to satisfy the drill spacing required for Indicated category Mineral Resources.

Exploration – drilling targeting newly identified outcropping pegmatites to the east of the deposit, IP geophysical anomalies and deep "proof of concept" drilling targeting pegmatites at depths greater than 500m.

Systematic step-out – drilling to the northwest of the known extents of the deposit targeting the extension of the deformation corridor that hosts the deposit.

A total of 130 drill holes were completed between the end of November 2022 and mid-April 2023 for an aggregate of 29,164 metres.

As of 29 th April 2023, approximately 6,700 assays have been received from the drilling program, mostly relating to the infill and delineation drilling within known extents of the deposit. Approximately 2,400 assays remain pending in the laboratory and are expected to be received shortly.

Allkem Managing Director and CEO, Martin Perez de Solay said, " The significant grade and thickness of these drill results is outstanding and the addition of a new zone of mineralisation to the NW of the current resource provides scope for potential additions to resources and reserves as we further drill out this area."

Figure 1 presents a plan view of the location of the new spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm located to the northwest of known mineralization. Based on the wide-spaced drilling, the current geological interpretation suggests that the individual dykes are oriented approximately north-south, with a 70-degree dip towards the west. The dykes vary between 4 and 30 metres thick (true thickness), with some dykes coalescing up to 85m true thickness in the core of the pegmatite swarm.

This NW Sector of the project is located under between 5 and 15 metres of glacial till, with no outcrop visible in this area of the project.

Drill core observations suggest that lithia (Li 2 O) mineralization is hosted predominantly within coarse-grained, green spodumene with grain sizes varying between 0.5 cm and 40 cm. Trace amounts of lepidolite and zinnwaldite have been observed. Minor holmquistite has also been observed within the host metasediments in close proximity to the pegmatite dykes.

Highlights from the NW Sector (intercepts greater than 15m true thickness) include:

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Downhole Thickness (m) Estimated True Thickness (m) Li 2 O%
JBS-22-028

276.4 296.2 19.8 15.0 1.86
323.5 353.5 30.0 22.5 1.78
JBS-22-030 132.2 184.0 51.8 35.1 1.75
JBL-23-010 134.5 175.0 40.5 25.9 1.49
JBL-23-024 10.6 82.1 71.5 62.9 1.89
JBL-23-024 145.0 165.9 20.9 18.5 1.63
JBL-23-031

151.2 185.0 33.9 29.2 2.50
280.0 308.0 28.0 23.8 1.47
JBL-23-040

145.4 173.8 28.4 19.1 1.72
235.0 271.2 36.2 24.3 1.47
JBL-23-042 36.2 70.4 34.2 24.1 1.65
JBL-23-045 95.0 122.2 27.2 24.1 1.72
JBL-23-048 68.3 193.0 124.8 85.0 1.70
JBL-23-050 1 140.5 202.0 61.5 43.5 1.71
JBL-23-053 1 212.7 252.0 39.3 27.6 1.53
JBL-23-054 1

58.7 107.7 49.0 29.6 1.86
211.0 243.2 32.2 20.2 1.72
JBL-23-056 252.6 273.4 20.8 18.2 1.63
JBL-23-057 365.2 387.0 21.9 16.0 1.70
JBL-23-063 263.3 291.0 27.8 18.0 1.96
  1. Only partial-hole analyses have been received.

Notes: Lower reporting cut-off 0.4% Li 2 O%; minimum 4m true thickness interval; maximum 2m of internal waste. Assay results are only reported within logged pegmatite intervals. Estimated true thicknesses are calculated from the intersection of the downhole surveys with a plane dipping 70° towards 275° azimuth, or a plane dipping 60° towards 300° azimuth depending on location .

The NW Sector has been drilled to a nominal 80m x 80m drill spacing, which is expected to allow the inclusion of this new discovery into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") planned for release mid-year 2023.

All drill hole collars and surveys, with all significant assay results are presented in Appendix 1.

Figure 1: Plan view showing 2022/2023 drilling in NW Sector with drill hole intercepts coloured by assay status. The reserve pit from the feasibility study released on December 21st, 2021 and Section A-B are also shown.

Figure 2 presents a section view looking north-east that shows the NW Sector in relation to the existing reserve pit outline from the feasibility study released on December 21 st , 2021. The reader is cautioned that intercepts shown in Figure 2 are apparent thicknesses, and that true thicknesses vary between 60% – 80% of apparent thicknesses.

Figure 2: Section A-B (looking NE) showing 2022/2023 drilling in NW Sector with drill hole intercepts coloured by assay status.

Next steps

After the receipt of final assays Allkem intends to update the James Bay MRE incorporating all new drilling results. Work is already underway to update the geological model in preparation for the receipt of final assays.

Additional site activities are planned during the North American summer to better understand the geometry of the pegmatite dykes discovered in the NW Sector, including trials of downhole televiewer technology and mineralogical studies. In addition, a detailed aeromagnetic drone survey is planned to trace the extents of the pegmatites under glacial till cover, and to better understand the litho-structural setting of this new sector.

Tenure Update

Over the past six months Allkem has progressively increased its tenement holdings in and around the James Bay project via the staking of new claims (29 claims equalling 1,531 hectares) and non-material acquisitions (131 claims for 6,913 hectares). The aggregate holdings as at the date of this announcement are shown in Figure 3 below.

Figure 3: Plan view of current Allkem claims.

This release was authorised by Mr. Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This investor ASX/TSX release ( Release ) has been prepared by Allkem Limited (ACN 112 589 910) (the Company or Allkem ). It contains general information about the Company as at the date of this Release. The information in this Release should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all of the material which a shareholder or potential investor in the Company may require in order to determine whether to deal in Shares of Allkem. The information in this Release is of a general nature only and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic and continuous disclosure announcements which are available at allkem.co and with the Australian Securities Exchange ( ASX ) announcements, which are available at www.asx.com.au .

This Release does not take into account the financial situation, investment objectives, tax situation or particular needs of any person and nothing contained in this Release constitutes investment, legal, tax, accounting or other advice, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document or prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ( Corporations Act ). Readers or recipients of this Release should, before making any decisions in relation to their investment or potential investment in the Company, consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own individual investment objectives and financial situation and seek their own professional investment, legal, taxation and accounting advice appropriate to their particular circumstances.

This Release does not constitute or form part of any offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to acquire, purchase, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, or issue, any Shares or any other financial product. Further, this Release does not constitute financial product, investment advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) or recommendation, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

The distribution of this Release in other jurisdictions outside Australia may also be restricted by law and any restrictions should be observed. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Past performance information given in this Release is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and, by their nature, are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performances and achievements to differ materially from any expected future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risk of further changes in government regulations, policies or legislation; the risks associated with the continued implementation of the merger between the Company and Galaxy Resources Ltd, risks that further funding may be required, but unavailable, for the ongoing development of the Company's projects; fluctuations or decreases in commodity prices; uncertainty in the estimation, economic viability, recoverability and processing of mineral resources; risks associated with development of the Company Projects; unexpected capital or operating cost increases; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones at the Company's Projects; risks associated with investment in publicly listed companies, such as the Company; and risks associated with general economic conditions.

Subject to any continuing obligation under applicable law or relevant listing rules of the ASX, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this Release to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward-looking statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. Nothing in this Release shall under any circumstances (including by reason of this Release remaining available and not being superseded or replaced by any other Release or publication with respect to the subject matter of this Release), create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since the date of this Release.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by James Purchase, P.Geo, MAusIMM, a Competent Person who is both a member of L'Ordre des Géologues du Québec (License No. 2082) and a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Purchase is a full-time employee of Galaxy Lithium (Canada) Inc. Mr. Purchase has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Purchase consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Any information in this announcement that relates to the James Bay Mineral Resources and Reserves is extracted from the report entitled "James Bay Lithium Project, Feasibility Study & Maiden Ore Reserve" released on December 21 st , 2021 which is available to view on www.allkem.co and www.asx.com.au . The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resources estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Not for release or distribution in the United States

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to U.S. wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and neither this announcement or anything attached to this announcement shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or exempt from, or not subject to, the registration of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

APPENDIX 1 – DRILL HOLE INFORMATION AND ASSAY RESULTS

Table 1: Drill hole collar and orientation as surveyed – NW Sector

Hole ID TYPE UTM 18N
East 		UTM 18N
North 		RL Depth
(m) 		Dip UTM 18N Azimuth
JBS-22-024 DDH 357176 5790345 208 276 51 141
JBS-22-028 DDH 356909 5790618 206 420 51 141
JBS-22-029 DDH 357037 5790532 208 417 50 140
JBS-22-030 DDH 357097 5790440 208 252 51 142
JBS-22-083 DDH 357251 5790413 208 144 49 145
JBL-23-010 DDH 357201 5790265 207 250 45 152
JBL-23-019 DDH 357132 5790224 207 250 45 152
JBL-23-024 DDH 357285 5790125 208 282 45 152
JBL-23-031 DDH 357214 5790084 208 325 45 152
JBL-23-039 DDH 357278 5790019 210 252 50 152
JBL-23-040 DDH 357129 5790394 208 300 45 142
JBL-23-042 DDH 357151 5790434 208 318 45 142
JBL-23-045 DDH 357357 5790164 208 252 45 152
JBL-23-045A DDH 357354 5790167 208 23.6 45 152
JBL-23-046 DDH 357103 5790489 208 336 45 142
JBL-23-047 DDH 357270 5790305 207 300 45 152
JBL-23-048 DDH 357037 5790443 208 312 45 142
JBL-23-050 DDH 356988 5790501 208 300 45 142
JBL-23-051 DDH 357070 5790362 208 261 45 142
JBL-23-052 DDH 357316 5790227 207 303 45 152
JBL-23-053 DDH 357061 5790583 207 300 45 142
JBL-23-054 DDH 357248 5790189 208 312 45 152
JBL-23-056 DDH 357403 5790088 209 300 45 152
JBL-23-057 DDH 356978 5790573 207 402 46 142
JBL-23-062 DDH 357331 5790057 209 276 45 152
JBL-23-063 DDH 356936 5790459 209 300 45 142
JBL-23-065 DDH 356982 5790405 209 306 45 142
JBL-23-067 DDH 357214 5790466 208 300 44 141
JBL-23-069 DDH 357161 5790528 207 315 45 142
JBL-23-072 DDH 357107 5790298 208 312 45 147
JBL-23-073 DDH 357178 5790150 207 150 45 155
JBL-23-074 DDH 357111 5790596 207 315 45 142
JBL-23-075 DDH 357190 5790208 206 201 45 155
JBL-23-076 DDH 357019 5790341 209 300 45 147
JBL-23-077 DDH 357264 5790243 207 312 47 152
JBL-23-078 DDH 357057 5790660 206 300 45 142
JBL-23-079 DDH 357008 5790424 209 300 45 147
JBL-23-080 DDH 357214 5790394 208 300 47 147
JBL-23-081 DDH 356937 5790510 208 357 47 147
JBL-23-082 DDH 357013 5790618 207 372 45 142
JBL-23-083 DDH 357317 5790141 208 201 45 152
JBL-23-084 DDH 357354 5790166 208 150 45 107
JBL-23-085 DDH 356988 5790407 209 330 45 105
JBL-23-085A DDH 356988 5790407 209 44 45 107
JBL-23-086 DDH 357298 5790354 207 150 45 107
JBL-23-088 DDH 357035 5790275 209 177 45 107

Notes: Collars surveyed using RTK methodology. Azimuths and dip are derived from a Reflex TN14 gyrocompass from casing at surface .

Table 2: Significant intercepts – NW Sector (received up to 29 th April 2023)

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Downhole Thickness (m) Estimated True Thickness (m) Li 2 0%
JBS-22-024 1

48.0 56.0 8.0 5.5 2.18
92.4 109.3 16.9 11.6 1.88
JBS-22-028







257.8 272.3 14.5 11.1 1.76
276.4 296.2 19.8 15.0 1.86
310.9 320.8 9.9 7.5 2.23
323.5 353.5 30.0 22.5 1.78
400.0 407.7 7.7 5.8 1.16
JBS-22-029





















96.0 112.5 16.5 11.4 1.74
115.4 125.8 10.4 7.2 1.89
129.2 138.1 8.9 6.1 1.93
144.6 151.6 7.0 4.8 1.87
155.2 167.7 12.5 8.5 1.54
200.0 209.0 9.0 6.2 1.48
247.5 254.5 7.0 4.9 1.46
294.8 303.7 8.8 6.3 1.40
329.1 335.2 6.1 4.3 1.28
339.8 355.2 15.4 10.8 1.64
363.3 379.0 15.7 11.1 1.64
391.5 405.8 14.4 10.0 1.58
JBS-22-030





108.9 125.2 16.3 11.1 1.94
132.2 184.0 51.8 35.1 1.75
196.0 214.1 18.1 12.2 1.39
225.0 231.4 6.4 4.3 1.44
JBL-23-010 134.5 175.0 40.5 25.9 1.49
JBL-23-024



10.6 82.1 71.5 62.9 1.89
145.0 165.9 20.9 18.5 1.63
176.0 181.0 5.0 4.4 1.46
JBL-23-031



151.2 185.0 33.9 29.2 2.50
207.3 214.0 6.7 5.7 1.28
280.0 308.0 28.0 23.8 1.47
JBL-23-039

127.0 141.0 14.0 11.8 1.81
203.1 220.0 16.9 14.4 1.91
JBL-23-040











6.8 25.2 18.4 12.5 1.57
67.3 79.3 12.0 8.0 1.91
86.2 96.1 9.9 6.7 1.68
145.4 173.8 28.4 19.1 1.72
177.9 188.3 10.4 6.9 1.44
206.9 221.3 14.5 9.7 1.60
235.0 271.2 36.2 24.3 1.47
JBL-23-042









36.2 70.4 34.2 24.1 1.65
105.5 115.0 9.5 6.6 2.03
151.5 166.4 14.9 10.4 1.60
203.5 213.9 10.4 7.2 1.96
247.0 258.5 11.5 8.0 1.64
299.9 305.9 6.0 4.2 1.66
JBL-23-045 95.0 122.2 27.2 24.1 1.72
JBL-23-046







51.2 66.0 14.8 10.4 1.69
209.0 215.7 6.7 4.7 1.43
220.8 234.3 13.5 9.5 1.51
271.4 279.0 7.6 5.5 1.38
306.5 317.0 10.5 7.5 1.35
JBL-23-047

61.5 69.5 8.0 5.0 1.66
72.9 92.0 19.2 11.9 1.66
JBL-23-048 68.3 193.0 124.8 85.0 1.70
JBL-23-050 1 140.5 202.0 61.5 43.5 1.71
JBL-23-052

5.1 25.0 19.9 11.9 1.42
158.0 181.3 23.3 14.1 1.32
JBL-23-053 1



157.8 163.8 6.0 4.2 1.72
212.7 252.0 39.3 27.6 1.53
283.0 293.0 10.0 7.0 1.29
JBL-23-054 1



58.7 107.7 49.0 29.6 1.86
211.0 243.2 32.2 20.2 1.72
290.2 296.8 6.6 4.1 1.83
JBL-23-056





41.7 54.7 13.0 11.4 1.69
100.3 112.3 12.0 10.6 1.76
177.4 183.0 5.6 4.9 1.60
252.6 273.4 20.8 18.2 1.63
JBL-23-057









142.0 152.0 10.0 7.3 1.57
181.0 189.8 8.8 6.5 1.52
204.8 211.5 6.8 5.0 1.67
227.2 244.7 17.5 12.8 1.80
316.1 325.0 8.9 6.5 1.88
365.2 387.0 21.9 16.0 1.70
JBL-23-062 200.2 209.6 9.4 8.0 1.07
JBL-23-063 263.3 291.0 27.8 18.0 1.96
JBL-23-069 295.4 306.0 10.6 7.6 1.52
  1. Only partial-hole analyses have been received.

Notes: Lower reporting cut-off 0.4% Li 2 O%; minimum 4m true thickness interval; maximum 2m of internal waste. Assay results are only reported within logged pegmatite intervals. Estimated true thicknesses are calculated from the intersection of the downhole surveys with a plane dipping 70° towards 275° azimuth, or a plane dipping 60° towards 300° azimuth depending on location .

APPENDIX 2 – RESOURCE AND RESERVE TABLES

James Bay Mineral Resource Estimate (effective November 23 rd , 2017)

Category

Tonnage Grade Contained Metal
Mt % Li 2 O (‘000) t Li 2 O
Indicated 40.3 1.40 564.2
Total 40.3 1.40 564.2

Note: The Mineral Resource Estimate is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.62% Li 2 O inside a conceptual pit shell optimised using spodumene concentrate price of USD 950/t containing 6.0% Li 2 O, metallurgical and process recovery of 70%, overall mining and processing costs of USD 55/t milled and overall pit slope of 50 degrees. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

James Bay Ore Reserve (effective December 2021)

Category

Tonnage Grade Contained Metal
Mt % Li 2 O (‘000) t Li 2 O
Proven - - -
Probable 37.2 1.30 483.7
Total 37.2 1.30 483.7

Note:

  1. Effective date of the estimate is December 2021.
  2. Mineral Reserves are estimated using the following long-term metal prices (Li 2 O Conc = USD 950/t Li 2 O at 6.0% Li 2 O) and an exchange rate of CAD/USD 1.33.
  3. A minimum mining width of 5 m was used.
  4. Cut-off grade of 0.62% Li 2 O.
  5. Bulk density of ore is variable, outlined in the geological block model and average 2.7 g/t.
  6. The average strip ratio is 3.54:1.
  7. The average mining dilution factor is 3.0% at 0.38% Li 2 O.

APPENDIX 3 – JORC 2012 TABLE 1 DISCLOSURE

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

JAMES BAY LITHIUM PROJECT SAMPLING AND DATA
Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialized industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.
In cases where ‘industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverized to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. 		2008/2009 Exploration Drilling – Lithium One

Lithium One (subsequently acquired by Galaxy Lithium (Canada) Inc.) drilled a total of 102 diamond drill holes for 13,487m on a pattern ranging between 50m and 60m spacing. Drill holes were for the most part inclined towards the south-east to intersect the spodumene mineralization perpendicular to the dyke geometry. Drillhole diameter was NQ.

The 2008/2009 drill-hole collars were initially surveyed by handheld GPS, and subsequently resurveyed using RTK by Galaxy Lithium Canada in 2017. A total of 84 out of 102 drill holes were located and resurveyed by RTK.

Downhole survey methods for the 2008 drilling are unknown, however downhole surveying in 2009 was conducted at 3m intervals using a REFLEX Flexit tool.

2009/2010 Channel Sampling – Lithium One

Surface outcrops of pegmatite were channel sampled in 2009 and 2010 using a dual-blade diamond saw to ensure consistent widths during cutting. A total of 53 channel samples were collected for a combined length of 810m. Channel lengths ranged from 2m to 41m, and sampling was conducted on 1.5m intervals. Channel samples were terminated at the contact with surrounding lithologies.

2017 Resource Definition Drilling – Galaxy Lithium (Canada) Inc.

Galaxy Lithium (Canada) Inc. conducted a program of infill and extensional diamond drilling in 2017 with 157 holes drilled for a total meterage of 33,339m. Drillhole diameter was NQ. All drill hole collars were resurveyed using a RTK method. Downhole surveys were recorded every 3m using a multi-shot camera (REFLEX EZ-TRAC).

2017/2018 Geotech and Metallurgical Drilling – Galaxy Lithium (Canada) Inc.

Galaxy Lithium (Canada) Inc. conducted a program of diamond drilling in 2017 and 2018, with 102 holes drilled for a total meterage of 10,900m. Drillhole diameter was HQ for metallurgical drill holes, and NQ for the remaining Geotech holes.
2021 - 2023 Sterilisation, Exploration and Resource Delineation Drilling – Galaxy Lithium (Canada) Inc.
Galaxy Lithium (Canada) Inc. conducted two programs of diamond drilling during the winter of 2021/2022 and 2022/2023, with 231 holes drilled for a total meterage of 43,600m. Drillhole diameter was NQ and drilling was undertaker by Major Drilling. All drill hole collars were resurveyed using a RTK method by an independent land surveyor. Downhole surveys were recorded every 3m using a multi-shot camera (REFLEX EZ-TRAC) or a gyroscope.
Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Diamond Drilling :

Drilling campaigns between 2008 and 2018 were conducted by Chibougamou Drilling using either NQ or HQ drilling diameters. Triple tubing was not necessary as the rock is fresh and highly competent starting from the base of the overburden. Recoveries were excellent (> 95%).

Drilling campaigns conducted between 2021 and 2023 were carried out by Major Drilling using NQ drill diameter.

Exploration and resource definition drillholes vary in depth from 50m to 300m, with the occasional deep exploration hole up to 500m depth.

Metallurgical drillholes are HQ diameter and vary in depth between 10m and 105m.

Geotech and sterilisation drillholes are NQ diameter and are generally 70m to 120m deep.
Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. 		All drill core processing was performed at the Relais Routier Km 381 Truck Stop, with logging and sampling conducted by employees and contractors of GLCI. Lithology, structure, mineralization, sample number, and location were recorded by the geologists in a GeoticLog log database, with a backup stored on an external hard drive for additional security.
Drill core was stored in wooden core boxes and delivered to the core logging facility at the camp twice daily by the drill contractor. The drill core was first aligned and measured for core recovery by a technician, followed by RQD measurements. Due to the hardness of the pegmatite units, the recovery of the drill core was generally very good, averaging over 95%. The core was then logged, and sampling intervals were defined by the geologist. Before sampling, the core was photographed using a digital camera and core boxes were marked with box number, hole ID, and aluminium tags indicating "from" and "to" measurements. All drill holes were logged in full.
Sub- sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. 		2008/2009 Drilling and Channel Sampling
Standardized core sampling protocols were used by Lithium One. Initially, during the 2008 drilling program, core was sampled at 2.5 m intervals, and subsequently at 1.5 m intervals. A selective sampling procedure was used based on lithological contacts, where the maximum (and most common) sample interval was 1.5 m. Shorter samples were collected to define geological domains. Channel samples were also sampled at 1.5 m intervals.
Sample intervals were marked by appropriately qualified geologists. Two sample tags were placed at the beginning of each sample interval, while a third copy remained in the sample booklet along with the associated "from" and "to" information recorded by the geologist.
A geo-technician was responsible for core cutting and for preparing the samples for dispatch to the preparation laboratory – Table Jamésienne de Concertation Minière in Chibougamau (TJCM). Assay samples were collected on half-core sawed lengthwise using a diamond saw; the remaining half was replaced in the core box for future reference. Quarter core duplicates were collected frequently.

2017/2018 Drilling
Sample intervals were determined based on observations of the lithology and mineralization and were marked and tagged by the geologist. The typical sample length was 1.5 m but varied according to lithological contacts between the mineralized pegmatite and the country rock. In general, one country rock sample was collected from each side of the contact with the pegmatite.
The drill core was split lengthwise; one half was placed in a plastic bag with a sample tag, and the other half was left in the core box with a second sample tag for reference. The third sample tag was archived on site. The samples were then catalogued and placed in rice bags for shipping. Sample shipment forms were prepared on site, with one copy inserted with the shipment and a second copy given to the carrier. One copy was kept for reference.
The samples were transported regularly by contractors' truck directly to the ALS Canada Ltd – ALS Minerals laboratory in Val-d'Or, Québec. At the ALS facility, the sample shipment was verified, and a confirmation of receipt of shipment and content was sent digitally to the Galaxy project manager.
The sample sizes (half-core, NQ diameter) are appropriate for the style, thickness and consistency of the mineralization at the James Bay Lithium Project.

2021 – 2023 Drilling
Sampling techniques and preparation were consistent with the 2017/2018 drilling campaigns, with sampling lengths reduced to 1m within pegmatite lithologies.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. 		2008 - 2010 Assaying
Samples were shipped from site in secure containers to Table Jamésienne de Concertation Minière (TJCM) in Chibougamau for preparation. The protocol for sample preparation involved weighing, drying, crushing, splitting and pulverizing.
The pulverized pegmatite core samples were shipped from the TJCM to the COREM Research Laboratory (COREM) in Québec City. COREM was accredited ISO/IEC 17025:2005 by the Standards Council of Canada for various testing procedures on April 30, 2009. The scope of accreditation did not include the specific testing procedures used by COREM to assay lithium (method code B23).
Lithium One also utilized SGS Mineral Services Lakefield Laboratory (SGS) as an umpire laboratory to monitor the reliability of assaying results delivered by the primary laboratory COREM.
At COREM, prepared samples were assayed using three-acid digestion (nitric acid, hydrofluoric acid, perchloric acid) in boiling water. The dissolved sample was analysed by atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry. At SGS, check samples were assayed by sodium peroxide fusion and atomic absorption spectroscopy. At ALS Minerals, prepared samples were assayed using four-acid digestion (perchloric acid, hydrofluoric acid, nitric acid and hydrochloric acid) with ICP-AES finish. Although a four-acid digest is considered a near-total digest, common practice for the analysis of pegmatite material is a sodium-peroxide fusion. Significant verification test work has been undertaken and has demonstrated that the acid digest method is robust, and no bias has been observed when compared to the sodium-peroxide fusion check assays.
Samples from 2008 – 2010 represent roughly 14% of the total meterage of the drilling on the project.

2008 - 2010 QAQC
Lithium One relied partly on the internal analytical quality control measures implemented by COREM laboratory. Additionally, Lithium One implemented external analytical quality control measures consisting of using control samples (field blanks, in house standards and field duplicates) inserted with sample batches submitted for assaying in 2009 and 2010, and coarse reject duplicate samples in 2008. Standards were non-certified and were custom-made from a bulk sample of the outcropping pegmatite material from the project.
Field duplicates were generated from quarter core samples and inserted every 40 samples.
Total insertion rate for QAQC in 2008 – 2010 was 4.2%, with an additional 2.6% when including umpire assays.
Although the insertion rate of QAQC in 2008 – 2010 was below industry standards, subsequent check assays have shown that the assay results are valid. Also, the results from the limited QAQC undertaken at the time of drilling show no issues.

2017/2018 Assaying
Samples were shipped to ALS Minerals in Val-d'Or for preparation and analyses. The laboratory is accredited ISO/IEC 17025:2005 by the Standards Council of Canada for various testing procedures, however, the scope of accreditation does not include the specific testing procedure used to assay lithium.
Sample preparation involved the sample material being weighed and crushed to 70% passing 2 mm. The ground material was then pulverized to 90% passing 75 microns before being analysed.
At ALS Minerals, prepared samples were assayed for mineralization grade lithium by specialized four-acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma – atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES) finish (method code Li-OG63). An approximately 0.4-gr sample was first digested with perchloric, hydrofluoric, and nitric acid until dry. The residue was subsequently re-digested in concentrated hydrochloric acid, cooled and topped up to volume. Finally, the samples were analysed for lithium by ICP-AES. The method used has a lower detection limit of 0.005% lithium and an upper limit of 10% lithium.
Samples from 2017 represent roughly 44% of the total meterage of the drilling on the project.

2017/2018 QAQC
GLCI relied partly on the internal analytical quality control measures implemented by the ALS Minerals laboratory, which involved routine pulp duplicate analyses. GLCI also implemented external analytical quality control measures including the insertion of control samples (blanks, in house standards and field duplicates) with sample batches submitted for assaying at ALS Minerals in 2017. In 2017, a number of pulp samples were also re-submitted to the SGS laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario for umpire check assays. In 2020, additional pulp samples were resubmitted to Nagrom Analytical, Perth.
Duplicate samples were inserted into each sample series at a rate of one in every 20 samples. Duplicates corresponded to a quarter core from the sample left behind as reference.
Total insertion rate for QAQC in 2017 was 12.4%, with which increases up to 16.6% when including umpire assays.
The rate of insertion of QAQC samples in 2017 was much improved compared to 2008 – 2010 period. No biases were identified, and a minor failure was identified in the low-grade standard which was investigated and no issues were identified.

2021 - 2023 Assaying
Samples were shipped to ALS Minerals in Val-d'Or for preparation and analyses. The laboratory is accredited ISO/IEC 17025:2005 by the Standards Council of Canada for various testing procedures, however, the scope of accreditation does not include the specific testing procedure used to assay lithium.
Sample preparation (code PREP-31A) involved the sample material being weighed and crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, with a riffle split of 250g pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns before being analysed.
At ALS Minerals, prepared samples were assayed for mineralization-grade lithium by sodium-peroxide fusion and digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma – atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES) finish (method code ME-ICP81). The method used has a lower detection limit of 0.001% lithium and an upper limit of 10% lithium.
Samples from 2021 - 2023 represent roughly 42% of the total meterage of the drilling on the project.

2021 - 2023 QAQC
GLCI implemented external analytical quality control measures including the insertion of control samples (blanks and in house standards) with sample batches submitted for assaying at ALS Minerals at a rate of 1 QAQC sample for every 9 samples.
A number of pulp samples were also re-submitted to the SGS laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario for umpire check assays.
Total insertion rate for QAQC between 2021 and 2023 was roughly 12% when including umpire assays.
No biases were identified, and two minor blank failures were identified and a re-analysis was requested. The re-analyses returned similar results to the original assays.
Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
The use of twinned holes.
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data. 		James Purchase, P. Geo, of GLCI and Competent Person for the James Bay Mineral Resource (in his prior role as Vice-President, Geology and Resources are G Mining Services Inc.) has visually assessed and verified significant intersections of drill core described in this announcement and has witnessed outcropping spodumene mineralization in the field. A selection of drill collar coordinates was validated by handheld GPS, and core and sample storage and security facilities were inspected. Channel sample outcrops were also inspected and found to be of high-quality.

Numerous site visits have taken place since 2021, the most recent being in April 2023.

It should be noted that the drilling between 2021 and 2023 was managed by an independent geological contractor (InnovExplo) and was conducted under the supervision of professional geologists registered in the Province of Québec.

Data collection and entry procedures were also reviewed and found to be adequate. Various reanalyses of pulps have shown that there are very immaterial differences between analysing using a standard 4-acid digest and a peroxide fusion for the James Bay lithium deposit.

No clear and consistent biases were defined during investigations into QAQC performances, and any failures were duly investigated and found to be minor.
Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. 		Drill collars were surveys by an external contractor using RTK methodology in UTM (Universal Transverse Mercator) Zone 18N. Datum is NAD83.

Downhole surveys were completed using an EZ-TRAC multishot tool provided by REFLEX. Declination (-14.2) was removed to correct the data from magnetic north to geographic north. At the collar, a TN14 tool was used to measure the dip and azimuth of the casing.

Topographic controls are informed by a LiDAR survey completed recently on the project.
Data Spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. 		In the NW Sector, drilling has been completed on a nominal 80m x 80m spacing. It is the authors belief that this is appropriate for the classification of this sector as Inferred Mineral Resources.

The remainder of the deposit has been drilled at a nominal spacing of between 40 and 50 metres to satisfy the classification of the deposit as Indicated Mineral Resources.

No sample compositing has been undertaken.
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. 		As the pegmatite dykes in the NW Sector are concealed by 5 – 15m of glacial till, it was difficult to accurately orientate the drilling at a perpendicular angle to the pegmatites as limited information was available at the time. As drilling progressed, it became apparent that the drilling was intersecting the pegmatites at a sub-optimal angle, and that the true thickness of pegmatites in drilling represent between 60 – 80% of the apparent thickness (downhole thicknesses).

Although this angle is sub-optimal, the author does not believe this has introduced a sampling bias.
Sample Security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Drill core, sample rejects and sample pulps are stored in a secure environment (in a locked dome structure) at the Relai Routier 381 truck stop. Sample pulps are stored in a locked container adjacent to the dome.
Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data Sampling techniques were reviewed by previous employees of Galaxy Lithium, and also by the QP of the Mineral Resource released in January 2022. In addition, external geological contractors were engaged during drilling activities to monitor the QAQC data and logging procedures to ensure that industry best practises were followed.


Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
  • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
  • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.
The Project comprises 93 contiguous mining titles located in NTS map sheet 33C/03, covering an area of approximately 2,164 hectares. The boundaries of the claims have not been legally surveyed. All claims are in good standing, with expiry dates between June 20, 2023, and November 2, 2025. The claims are "CDC"-type claims which gives its holder the exclusive right to search for mineral substances. No Mining Lease has been issued for the project. The claims are registered under Galaxy Lithium (Canada) inc. ("GLCI") and Galaxy Lithium (Ontario) Inc. ("GLOI").

Project level approvals at both Provincial and Federal level jurisdictions are underway, final approval is anticipated in 2023.
Exploration done by other parties
  • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
Prospector Jean Cyr first discovered spodumene pegmatite outcrops on the property in 1964. The property was staked in 1966 by Mr. Cyr and was optioned by the SDBJ in 1974, who after conducting some exploration on the property, returned it to Mr. Cyr on June 10, 1986.

Commencing in 1974, SDBJ conducted an exploration program that consisted of geological mapping, systematic sampling and diamond drilling of the mineralized outcrops to evaluate the lithium potential of the property. The mapping defined an area of 45,000 square metres of outcropping spodumene dykes.

The Centre de Recherches Minérales du Québec conducted concentration tests and chemical analyses in 1975. A composite sample of the spodumene pegmatite grading 1.7% Li 2 O yielded a spodumene concentrate grading an average of 6.2% Li 2 O with a recovery factor of 71%.

LithiumOne acquired the claims in 2007 and embarked on an exploration campaign designed to produce a maiden mineral resource on the property. In 2012, Galaxy Resource Limited merged with Lithium One.
Geology
  • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralization.
The Project is in the north-eastern part of the Superior Province. It lies within the Lower Eastmain Group of the Eastmain greenstone belt, which consists predominantly of amphibolite grade mafic to felsic metavolcanic rocks, metasedimentary rocks and minor gabbroic intrusions.

The property is underlain by the Auclair Formation, consisting mainly of paragneisses of probable sedimentary origin which surround the pegmatite dykes to the northwest and southeast. Volcanic rocks of the Komo Formation occur to the north of the pegmatite dykes. The greenstone rocks are surrounded by Mesozonal to catazonal migmatite and gneiss. All rock units are Archean in age.

The pegmatites delineated on the property to date are oriented in a generally parallel direction to each other and are separated by barren host rock of sedimentary origin (metamorphosed to amphibolite facies). They form irregular dykes attaining up to 60 m in width and over 200 m in length. The pegmatites crosscut the regional foliation at a high angle, striking to the south-southwest and dipping moderately to the west-northwest.

Spodumene is the principal source of lithium found at the Project. Spodumene is a relatively rare pyroxene that is composed of lithium (8.03% Li 2 O), aluminium (27.40% Al 2 O 3 ), and silica (64.57% SiO 2 ). It is found in lithium rich granitic pegmatites, with its occurrence associated with quartz, microcline, albite, muscovite, lepidolite, tourmaline and beryl.
Drill hole Information
  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
  • easting and northing of the drill hole collar
  • elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in meters) of the drill hole collar
  • dip and azimuth of the hole
  • down hole length and interception depth
  • hole length.
All drill collars and hole directions are presented in Appendix A. Most holes are inclined 45 – 70 degrees towards the southeast.
Data aggregation methods
  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
  • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
No capping has been applied to reported intercepts.

Lower cut-off used for reporting is 0.4% Li 2 O%; minimum 4m true width interval; maximum 2m of internal waste.

No metal equivalent values are used.

Li% assays have been multiplied by 2.153 to transform them to Li 2 O%.

Relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths
  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
  • If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
  • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. ‘down hole length, true width not known').
Lithium mineralization in the NW Sector occurs as thick, steeply dipping pegmatite dykes ranging between 4 and 30 metres thick (true thickness), with some dykes coalescing up to 85m true thickness in the core of the pegmatite swarm.

Due to the sub-optimal angle of intercept between the drilling at the assumed orientation of the pegmatite dykes in the NW Sector, true widths have been estimated at between 60% and 80% of downhole widths.

Diagrams
  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
A map view has been provided.

Balanced reporting
  • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
All significant intersections above 0.4% Li 2 O with a minimum true width of 4m have been reported. A maximum internal waste of 2m has been allowed.
Other substantive exploration data
  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk sample– size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
No bulk sampling has been conducted on the project in recent times.

An IP survey undertaken in 2020 and 2021 has uncovered potential extensions of mineralization to the east of the property, east of the 381KM Truckstop, not part of the MRE.

Re-assaying of pulps using multi-element sodium-peroxide fusion methods has not returned economic concentrations of tantalum, tin or other elements of economic importance apart from Lithium.
Further work
  • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
Downhole televiewer survey is planned to determine geometry of newly discovered pegmatites.

Aeromagnetic survey covering NW Sector.

Eventual infill drilling to bring the NW Sector to Indicated category.

On receipt of the balance of the remainder of the assays, QA-QC investigation, prior to updating the James Bay MRE, mid 2023.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a516ac2-e6e6-476b-b2f0-5f2edc48aa5f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76b12239-26bc-4683-aacf-9080b4166932
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79d82e57-f1ec-499e-853f-e3b4f4af5817


March 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " AKE" the " Company" ) provides an update on its global lithium portfolio, business activities and financial position 1 as at 31 March 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATIONS

Mt Cattlin Resource Update with Higher Grade

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE, " Allkem " or the " Company ") provides an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") and development drilling update at 31 December 2022 for its Mt Cattlin operation in Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

March Quarter Results Briefing

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") will release its March Quarter Activities Report on Thursday, 20 April 2023.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Barbier will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00 am AEST (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

Olaroz resource increases 27% to 20.7 million tonnes LCE

-

HIGHLIGHTS

FY23 Half Year Results

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE " Allkem " or the " Company" ) provides financial results for the Allkem Group ( the Group ) for the half year ended 31 December 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

Albemarle Reports Net Sales Increase of 129% for First Quarter 2023

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

First-Quarter 2023 and Recent Highlights
(Unless otherwise stated, all percentage changes represent year-over-year comparisons)

  • Net sales of $2.6 billion , an increase of 129%
  • Net income of $1.2 billion , or $10.51 per diluted share, an increase of 389%
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $10.32 , an increase of 334%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion , an increase of 269%
  • Selected U.S. lithium processing facility location in Richburg , South Carolina
  • Signed definitive agreements with Mineral Resources Limited ("MinRes") to restructure the MARBL Lithium Joint Venture in Australia and separately for MinRes to invest in Albemarle's conversion assets in China
  • Reached final investment decision to build Kemerton trains III & IV
  • Adjusting 2023 guidance to reflect current lithium market pricing; Net sales are now expected to increase approximately 35% to 55% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA now expected to range from (5%) to 15% year-over-year

"Compared to last year, first quarter net sales more than doubled, adjusted diluted earnings per share more than quadrupled providing a robust start to the year," commented Albemarle CEO Kent Masters . "We see strong sales volume growth for the rest of the year but have modified our guidance to reflect softening lithium market pricing. We remain confident in the underlying market strength of our world-class asset base and our long-term growth strategy."

2023 Corporate Outlook
The company is revising full-year 2023 outlook to reflect current lithium market pricing. Net sales are expected to increase 35% to 55% over prior year, primarily driven by a continued global shift to electric vehicles. The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of (5%) to 15% as higher net sales are partially offset by timing impacts of higher priced inventories. The company expects to maintain positive free cash flow. The company's capital expenditures are expected to be between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion for 2023.


FY 2023 Guidance

as of Feb.15, 2023


FY 2023 Guidance

as of May 3, 2023

Net sales

$11.3 - $12.9 billion


$9.8 - $11.5 billion

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$4.2 - $5.1 billion


$3.3 - $4.0 billion

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a)

37% - 40%


34% - 35%

Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)

$26.00 - $33.00


$20.75 - $25.75

Net Cash from Operations

$2.1 - $2.4 billion


$1.7 - $2.3 billion

Capital Expenditures

$1.7 - $1.9 billion


$1.7 - $1.9 billion

(a)

The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort.  See "Additional Information regarding Non-GAAP Measures" for more information.

First Quarter 2023 Results

In millions, except per share amounts

Q1 2023


Q1 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net sales

$    2,580.3


$    1,127.7


$    1,452.5


128.8 %

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$    1,238.6


$       253.4


$       985.2


388.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$    1,595.7


$       431.9


$    1,163.8


269.4 %

Diluted earnings per share

$       10.51


$         2.15


$         8.36


388.8 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items (a)


(0.04)





Non-recurring and other unusual items (a)

(0.19)


0.26





Adjusted diluted earnings per share (a)(b)

$       10.32


$         2.38


$         7.94


333.6 %

(a)

See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details.

(b)

Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $2.6 billion compared to $1.1 billion for the prior-year quarter. The 129% increase was driven by higher lithium prices and volumes. Net income attributable to Albemarle of $1.2 billion increased by $1.0 billion from the prior year's quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion increased by $1.2 billion from the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher net sales.

The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 23.9% compared to 26.9% in the same period of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 23.6% and 18.9% for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, with the increase primarily due to changes in the geographic income mix.

Business Segment Results
Beginning January 1, 2023 , the company re-segmented its operating segments. The results from 2022 are restated to align with the new structure.

Energy Storage Results

In millions

Q1 2023


Q1 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$        1,943.7


$           463.7


$        1,480.0


319.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$        1,406.2


$           285.2


$        1,120.9


393.0 %

Energy Storage net sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $1.9 billion , an increase of $1.5 billion (+319%) due to higher pricing net of FX (+301%) related to renegotiated contracts and increased market pricing. Volume was also higher (+18%) related to the La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile , production from our processing plant in Qinzhou, China , and higher tolling volumes to meet growing customer demand. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion increased $1.1 billion as higher pricing and volumes more than offset higher costs.

On February 22, 2023 , Albemarle signed a definitive agreement with MinRes to restructure its MARBL Lithium Joint Venture in Australia to enable each partner to deliver long-term value to its customers. Albemarle also obtained new investment by MinRes in Albemarle's conversion assets in China . MinRes will acquire a 50% interest in Albemarle's 100%-owned Qinzhou and Meishan plants in China .

2023 Energy Storage Outlook
Energy Storage net sales are estimated to range between $6.9 to $8.4 billion . Energy Storage volumes are projected to be up 30% to 40% in 2023 compared to 2022. Full year realized pricing is expected to be up 20% to 30% vs. the prior year, assuming flat lithium market pricing as of mid-April 2023 . Adjusted EBITDA anticipated to range between $2.7 and $3.4 billion as higher priced spodumene inventories more than offset higher pricing.

Albemarle continues to expand its global portfolio of conversion capacity and utilization of its world-class resource portfolio:

Chile

–  The Salar Yield Improvement Project is on schedule for mechanical completion by the middle of 2023

Australia

–  Kemerton I is operating and producing product subject to customer qualification
–  Kemerton II is progressing through commissioning
–  Reached final investment decision to build Kemerton trains III & IV

China

–  Meishan construction progressing on budget and on schedule with mechanical completion expected in 2024

United States

Richburg site in South Carolina selected for U.S. lithium processing facility
Kings Mountain mine studies continue to progress
–  Silver Peak new wells and expansion projects continue to progress

Specialties Results

In millions

Q1 2023


Q1 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$           418.8


$           446.1


$           (27.4)


(6.1) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$           162.2


$           152.6


$               9.6


6.3 %

Specialties net sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $418.8 million , a decrease of $27.4 million (-6%) primarily due to lower volumes (-15%), partially offset by increased pricing net of FX (+9%) primarily in our lithium specialties division. Volumes were impacted by weaker demand across the product portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA of $162.2 million increased $9.6 million as higher pricing and lower freight costs were partially offset by lower volumes.

2023 Specialties Outlook
Albemarle is reaffirming its 2023 outlook for Specialties net sales to range between $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion , with adjusted EBITDA estimated from $555 million to $585 million . Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be approximately flat year-over-year.

Ketjen Results

In millions

Q1 2023


Q1 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$           217.8


$           217.9


$             (0.1)


— %

Adjusted EBITDA

$             14.5


$             16.9


$             (2.4)


(14.0) %

Ketjen net sales of $217.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 were flat compared to the previous year due to higher pricing net of FX (+12%) offset by lower volumes (-12%). Adjusted EBITDA of $14.5 million declined $2.4 million due to higher raw material costs, combined with freeze related downtime and timing of some shipments that were pushed into the second quarter of 2023.

2023 Ketjen Outlook
Albemarle expects Ketjen net sales in 2023 to range between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion , with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $100 million to $140 million . Adjusted EBITDA guidance is up from prior guidance as the segment is benefiting from a recovery in refining pricing and managing processing costs.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of March 31, 2023, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $3.3 billion , including $1.6 billion of cash and equivalents, the full $1.5 billion under its revolver and $180.5 million available on other credit lines. Total debt was $3.2 billion , representing our debt covenant net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 0.4 times.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment
Cash from operations of $721.0 million increased $514.8 million versus the prior year period. This was driven by increased adjusted EBITDA and dividends received from equity investments, partially offset by working capital changes, that were primarily due to the increase in receivables and inventories from higher lithium pricing. Capital expenditures of $415.6 million increased by $183.9 million versus the prior year period as the company invested in lithium and bromine capacity to support growth.

Albemarle's primary capital allocation priorities are to invest in organic and inorganic opportunities to drive profitable growth, maintain its financial flexibility and investment grade credit rating, and fund its dividends.

Earnings Call

Date:

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM Eastern time

Dial-in (U.S.):

1.833.470.1428

Dial-in (International):

1.404.662.2808

Passcode:

741195

The company's earnings presentation and supporting material are available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers.  Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements concerning our expectations, anticipations and beliefs regarding the future, which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "should," "would," and "will". Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding expected: financial and operating results, production capacity, volumes, and pricing, demand for Albemarle's products, capital projects, acquisition and divestiture transactions, market and economic trends, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include: changes in economic and business conditions; financial and operating performance of customers; timing and magnitude of customer orders; fluctuations in lithium market pricing; production volume shortfalls; increased competition; changes in the product demand; availability and cost of raw materials and energy; technological change and development; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation; regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents or natural disasters; political unrest; changes in inflation or interest rates; volatility in the debt and equity markets; acquisition and divestiture transactions; timing and success of projects; performance of Albemarle's partners in joint ventures and other projects; changes in credit ratings; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the SEC and available on the investor section of Albemarle's website (investors.albemarle.com) and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


March 31,


2023


2022

Net sales

$ 2,580,252


$ 1,127,728

Cost of goods sold

1,303,712


678,698

Gross profit

1,276,540


449,030

Selling, general and administrative expenses

154,306


112,568

Research and development expenses

20,471


16,083

Loss on sale of interest in properties


8,400

Operating profit

1,101,763


311,979

Interest and financing expenses

(26,777)


(27,834)

Other income, net

82,492


15,496

Income before income taxes and equity in net income of unconsolidated investments

1,157,478


299,641

Income tax expense

276,963


80,530

Income before equity in net income of unconsolidated investments

880,515


219,111

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax)

396,188


62,436

Net income

1,276,703


281,547

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(38,123)


(28,164)

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$ 1,238,580


$   253,383

Basic earnings per share

$       10.57


$         2.16

Diluted earnings per share

$       10.51


$         2.15





Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic

117,232


117,066

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

117,841


117,653

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)


March 31,


December 31,


2023


2022

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$        1,586,734


$        1,499,142

Trade accounts receivable

1,351,915


1,190,970

Other accounts receivable

312,560


185,819

Inventories

3,180,825


2,076,031

Other current assets

225,541


234,955

Total current assets

6,657,575


5,186,917

Property, plant and equipment

9,830,257


9,354,330

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

2,476,768


2,391,333

Net property, plant and equipment

7,353,489


6,962,997

Investments

1,391,229


1,150,553

Other assets

243,405


250,558

Goodwill

1,634,152


1,617,627

Other intangibles, net of amortization

284,508


287,870

Total assets

$      17,564,358


$      15,456,522

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable to third parties

$        1,758,254


$        1,533,624

Accounts payable to related parties

1,012,822


518,377

Accrued expenses

403,336


505,894

Current portion of long-term debt

2,167


2,128

Dividends payable

46,753


46,116

Income taxes payable

282,037


134,876

Total current liabilities

3,505,369


2,741,015

Long-term debt

3,233,393


3,214,972

Postretirement benefits

33,062


32,751

Pension benefits

160,343


159,571

Other noncurrent liabilities

686,655


636,596

Deferred income taxes

486,466


480,770

Commitments and contingencies




Equity:




Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:




Common stock

1,173


1,172

Additional paid-in capital

2,931,961


2,940,840

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(513,337)


(560,662)

Retained earnings

6,792,938


5,601,277

Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity

9,212,735


7,982,627

Noncontrolling interests

246,335


208,220

Total equity

9,459,070


8,190,847

Total liabilities and equity

$      17,564,358


$      15,456,522

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

March 31,


2023


2022

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

$   1,499,142


$      439,272

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

1,276,703


281,547

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

87,271


66,574

Loss on sale of interest in properties


8,400

Stock-based compensation and other

10,540


4,245

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax)

(396,188)


(62,436)

Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable
securities

547,552


39,168

Pension and postretirement benefit

1,954


(4,250)

Pension and postretirement contributions

(2,825)


(3,890)

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments in marketable securities

(45,732)


1,469

Deferred income taxes

14,098


27,747

Working capital changes

(764,071)


(219,397)

Non-cash transfer of 40% value of construction in progress of Kemerton plant
to MRL

7,665


65,100

Other, net

(15,987)


1,899

Net cash provided by operating activities

720,980


206,176

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(415,608)


(231,698)

(Purchases) sales of marketable securities, net

(122,267)


3,751

Investments in equity and other corporate investments

(1,133)


(146)

Net cash used in investing activities

(539,008)


(228,093)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from borrowings of credit agreements


280,000

Other debt repayments, net

(713)


(166,615)

Dividends paid to shareholders

(46,282)


(45,637)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

(53,145)


Proceeds from exercise of stock options

81


419

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions

(18,617)


(10,422)

Other


(126)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(118,676)


57,619

Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

24,296


(11,649)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

87,592


24,053

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$   1,586,734


$      463,325

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Summary of Segment Results

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


March 31,


2023


2022

Net sales:




Energy Storage

$ 1,943,682


$   463,704

Specialties

418,778


446,147

Ketjen

217,792


217,877

Total net sales

$ 2,580,252


$ 1,127,728





Adjusted EBITDA:




Energy Storage

$ 1,406,181


$   285,247

Specialties

162,158


152,602

Ketjen

14,543


16,910

Total segment adjusted EBITDA

1,582,882


454,759

Corporate

12,837


(22,829)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,595,719


$   431,930

See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information regarding Non-GAAP Measures
It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit ("OPEB") items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA (on a consolidated basis), EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States , or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings") or other comparable measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review the company's operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that Albemarle uses to evaluate its operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com . The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (on a consolidated basis), which are non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis is also provided. Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation is defined as net income before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) items as listed below. The non-recurring and unusual items may include acquisition and integration related costs, gains or losses on sales of businesses, restructuring charges, facility divestiture charges, certain litigation and arbitration costs and charges, and other significant non-recurring items. EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation before interest and financing expenses, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA plus or minus the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.


Three Months Ended


March 31,


2023


2022

In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts

$


% of
net
sales


$


% of
net
sales

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$   1,238,580




$      253,383



Add back:








Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax)

374




(4,139)



Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax)

(22,774)




30,903



Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$   1,216,180




$      280,147











Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$          10.32




$            2.38











Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

117,841




117,653











Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$   1,238,580


48.0 %


$      253,383


22.5 %

Add back:








Interest and financing expenses

26,777


1.0 %


27,834


2.5 %

Income tax expense

276,963


10.7 %


80,530


7.1 %

Depreciation and amortization

87,271


3.4 %


66,574


5.9 %

EBITDA

1,629,591


63.2 %


428,321


38.0 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items

601


— %


(5,280)


(0.5) %

Non-recurring and other unusual items

(34,473)


(1.3) %


8,889


0.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$   1,595,719


Non-operating pension and OPEB items, consisting of mark-to-market actuarial gains/losses, settlements/curtailments, interest cost and expected return on assets, are not allocated to Albemarle's operating segments and are included in the Corporate category. In addition, the company believes that these components of pension cost are mainly driven by market performance, and the company manages these separately from the operational performance of the company's businesses. In accordance with GAAP, these non-operating pension and OPEB items are included in Other income (expenses), net. Non-operating pension and OPEB items were as follows (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


March 31,


2023


2022

Interest cost

$       9,010


$       5,932

Expected return on assets

(8,409)


(11,212)

Total

$          601


$     (5,280)

In addition to the non-operating pension and OPEB items disclosed above, the company has identified certain other items and excluded them from Albemarle's adjusted net income calculation for the periods presented. A listing of these items, as well as a detailed description of each follows below (per diluted share):


Three Months Ended


March 31,


2023


2022

Acquisition and integration related costs (1)

$         0.03


$         0.01

Loss on sale of interest in properties (2)


0.07

Mark-to-market gain on public equity securities (3)

(0.29)


Other (4)

0.04


(0.01)

Tax related items (5)

0.03


0.19

Total non-recurring and other unusual items

$       (0.19)


$         0.26



(1)

Costs related to the acquisition, integration and divestitures for various significant projects, recorded in
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were
$5.1 million and $1.7 million ($4.0 million and $1.3 million after income taxes, or $0.03 and $0.01 per
share), respectively.



(2)

Included in Loss on sale of interest in properties for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is an
expense of $8.4 million ($0.07 per share after no income tax impact) related to a post-measurement
period Wodgina acquisition purchase price adjustment for a revised estimate of the obligation to construct
the lithium hydroxide conversion assets in Kemerton due to cost overruns from supply chain, labor and
COVID-19 pandemic related issues.



(3)

Gain of $45.8 million ($34.4 million after income taxes, or $0.29 per share) recorded in Other income, net
for the three months ended March 31, 2023, resulting from the increase in fair value of investments in
public equity securities.



(4)

Other adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2023 included amounts recorded in:


  • Selling, general and administrative expenses - 1.9 million of charges primarily for environmental
    reserves at sites not part of our operations and $0.7 million of facility closure expenses related to
    offices in Germany.
  • Other income, net - $3.6 million of asset retirement obligation charges primarily for a site not part
    of our operations



After income taxes, these net gains totaled $4.8 million, or $0.04 per share.




Other adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2022 included amounts recorded in:


  • Selling, general and administrative expenses - $4.3 million of gains from the sale of legacy
    properties not part of our operations, partially offset by $2.8 million of charges for environmental
    reserves at sites not part of our operations and $0.7 million of facility closure expenses related to
    offices in Germany.
  • Other income, net - $0.6 million gain related to a settlement received from a legal matter in a prior
    period.



After income taxes, these charges totaled $0.9 million, or $0.01 per share.



(5)

Included in Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are discrete net tax
expenses of $2.9 million, or $0.03 per share primarily related to foreign return to provisions offset by
excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.




Included in Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are discrete net tax
expenses of $20.4 million, or $0.18 per share related to global intangible low-taxed income associated
with a payment made in 2022 for the settlement of a legacy legal matter. In addition, Income tax expense
included discrete net tax expenses of $1.6 million, or $0.01 per share. The discrete net expense was
primarily related to foreign return to provisions, partially offset by a benefit for excess tax benefits realized
from stock-based compensation arrangements..

See below for a reconciliation of the adjusted effective income tax rate, the non-GAAP financial measure, to the effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).


Income before
income taxes and
equity in net income
of unconsolidated
investments


Income tax expense


Effective income tax
rate

Three months ended March 31, 2023






As reported

$                 1,157,478


$                    276,963


23.9 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB
items

(33,872)


(11,472)



As adjusted

$                 1,123,606


$                    265,491


23.6 %







Three months ended March 31, 2022






As reported

$                    299,641


$                      80,530


26.9 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB
items

3,609


(23,155)



As adjusted

$                    303,250


$                      57,375


18.9 %

Critical Resources Limited

Critical Resources Limited (ASX: CRR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Critical Resources Limited (‘CRR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CRR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 5 May 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Albemarle Corporation Announces Dividend

- The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60 is payable July 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of June 16, 2023 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers.  Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Investor Relations Contact: Brook Wootton , +1 (980)-766-1922, Brook.Wootton@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-announces-dividend-301813748.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Livent Releases First Quarter 2023 Results

-

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

-- Reports Record Financial Performance in the First Quarter --

-- Nemaska Lithium Achieves Significant Milestones --

-- Raises 2023 Full Year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance --

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

First quarter revenue was $253.5 million , up 16% and up 77% from the fourth quarter of 2022 and the prior year's quarter, respectively.  Reported GAAP net income was $114.8 million , compared to $82.7 million and $53.2 million in the previous quarter and the prior year's quarter, respectively, or 55 cents per diluted share.  Adjusted EBITDA was $157.4 million , 46% above the previous quarter and roughly three times the prior year's quarter, and adjusted earnings per diluted share (1) were 60 cents .  Continued strength in customer demand supported higher average realized prices across all products in the first quarter.

"Livent achieved record revenue and profitability in the first quarter driven by higher realized lithium pricing and strong demand from our customers," said Paul Graves , president and chief executive officer of Livent.  "We continue to expect strong financial performance in 2023 supported by pricing visibility from existing customer contracts.  The Company remains on schedule to deliver its announced capacity expansions, which will result in an incremental 4,000 metric tons of volume available for sale in 2023, and an incremental 10,000 metrics tons available in 2024 year-over-year.  We continue to work closely with our customers who remain focused on securing larger and longer-term volume commitments from us."

Nemaska Development Update

The development of Nemaska Lithium, an integrated lithium hydroxide project located in Québec, Canada in which Livent is a 50% shareholder, continues to advance as expected.  The Board of Nemaska Lithium approved commencement of construction of the 34,000 metric ton hydroxide facility at Bécancour, and the acceleration of mining operations at Whabouchi.  Commercial sales of spodumene concentrate are expected to begin in 2025 and continue until the hydroxide facility comes into full production.  First production of lithium hydroxide is expected in late 2026.  Nemaska Lithium continues to be a highly attractive project that is strategically located and has access to low-cost, green hydro-electric energy.  Further details pertaining to the project, along with supporting cost information, will be provided by Nemaska Lithium in a feasibility study expected to be released in the second quarter.

Commercial Update

In the first quarter, Livent and BMW Group agreed to an amendment and extension of their existing supply agreement.  As part of this, total lithium hydroxide volumes delivered per year will increase, and the contract will now run through the end of 2028.  The two companies continue to work together in multiple areas, including sustainability and technology initiatives and mutual support for expansion projects, and Livent believes this will become a growing model for our industry.

Livent has also been appointed by Nemaska Lithium on an exclusive basis to engage in sales and marketing efforts on its behalf.  Livent expects that Nemaska Lithium will enter into its first customer agreements in 2023.

Guidance and Outlook (2)

Livent has increased its guidance for 2023 financial performance and continues to expect significant growth following record 2022 results.  For the full year, Livent now projects revenue to be in the range of $1,025 million to $1,125 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $530 million to $600 million . This represents growth of 32% and 54%, respectively, at the midpoints versus the prior year. This guidance remains based on a projected 20% higher total volumes sold on an LCE (3) basis versus 2022.  Additionally, the company expects to achieve higher average realized pricing across its portfolio of lithium products, partially offset by higher anticipated costs.

($ million)

Revised FY 2023
Guidance

Prior FY 2023
Guidance

Actual

FY 2022

Revised

YoY Growth

Revenue

1,025 – 1,125

1,000 – 1,100

813

Up 26% – 38%

Adjusted EBITDA

530 – 600

510 – 580

367

Up 45% – 64%

The table below provides additional estimates for select financial items:


Full Year 2023

•  Adjusted tax rate

16 – 19

percent

•  Full-year weighted average diluted shares outstanding (4)

~210

million

•  Depreciation & amortization

$46 - $52

million

•  Adjusted cash from operations

$360 - $440

million

•  Capital expenditures and other investing activities

$325 - $375

million

Supplemental Information

In this press release, Livent uses the financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share, Adjusted tax rate, and Adjusted cash from operations.  These terms are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  Definitions of these terms, as well as a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are provided on our website: ir.livent.com.  Such reconciliations are also set forth in the financial tables that accompany this press release.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Livent, may include projections of Livent's future financial performance, Livent's anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in Livent's business, including without limitation, our capital expansion plans and development of the Nemaska project. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the Company based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Livent's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2023 . Although Livent believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Livent cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Livent nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Livent is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

  1. Corresponds to Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share in the accompanying financial tables.
  2. Although we provide a forecast for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted tax rate and Adjusted cash from Operations we are not able to forecast the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amount are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast such GAAP measure or to reconcile corresponding non-GAAP financial measure to such GAAP measure without unreasonableefforts.  For the same reason, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.  Such elements include, but are not limited to, restructuring, transactionrelated charges, and related cash activity.  As a result, no GAAP outlook is provided for these metrics.
  3. Lithium Carbonate Equivalents.
  4. Inclusive of 28.1 million dilutive share equivalents attributable to potential conversion of 2025 Notes.

LIVENT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)


Three Months Ended March 31,


2023


2022

Revenue

$                       253.5


$                       143.5

Costs of sales

87.5


83.6

Gross margin

166.0


59.9

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16.3


11.8

Research and development expenses

1.0


0.9

Restructuring and other charges

1.9


1.0

Separation-related costs


0.1

Total costs and expenses

106.7


97.4

Income from operations before equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates and other gain

146.8


46.1

Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates

8.1


2.2

Interest expense, net


Other gain


(14.0)

Income from operations before income taxes

138.7


57.9

Income tax expense

23.9


4.7

Net income

$                       114.8


$                          53.2

Net income per weighted average share - basic

$                         0.64


$                          0.33

Net income per weighted average share - diluted

$                         0.55


$                          0.28

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

179.6


161.7

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

209.2


191.4

LIVENT CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Net income

$                       114.8


$                        53.2

Add back:




Income tax expense

23.9


4.7

Depreciation and amortization

6.8


6.4

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

145.5


64.3

Add back:




Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

4.1


1.0

Restructuring and other charges (b)

1.9


1.0

Separation-related costs (c)


0.1

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.8

Other loss (e)

5.9


1.6

Subtract:




Blue Chip Swap gain (f)


(14.0)

Argentina interest income (g)


(1.5)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                       157.4


$                        53.3

__________________

1.

We evaluate operating performance using certain Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA, which we define as net income plus interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as EBITDA adjusted for restructuring and other charges, separation-related costs, COVID-19 related costs and other losses/(gains). Management believes the use of these Non-GAAP measures allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. The Non-GAAP information provided may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because of differing methods used by other companies in calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. This measure should not be considered as a substitute for net income or other measures of performance or liquidity reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The above table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from net income.

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statement of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. Includes severance and exit costs for restructuring and management changes at certain operating and administrative facilities and miscellaneous transaction-related costs.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align Nemaska Lithium Inc.'s ("NLI's") reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in the NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.

f.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is nonrecurring.

g.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO
ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX EARNINGS (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)

(in Millions, Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023


2022

Net income

$                       114.8


$                          53.2

Special charges:




Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

4.1


1.0

Restructuring and other charges (b)

1.9


1.0

Separation-related costs (c)


0.1

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.8

Other loss (e)

5.9


1.6

Blue Chip Swap gain (f)


(14.0)

Argentina interest income (g)


(1.5)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments (h)

(0.7)


(2.2)

Adjusted after-tax earnings (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                       126.0


$                          40.0





Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)

$                          0.55


$                          0.28

Special charges per diluted share, before tax:




Argentina remeasurement losses, per diluted share

0.02


0.01

Restructuring and other charges, per diluted share

0.01


0.01

Other loss, per diluted share

0.02


0.01

Blue Chip Swap gain, per diluted share


(0.08)

Argentina interest income, per diluted share


(0.01)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments, per diluted share


(0.01)

Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                          0.60


$                          0.21

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (Non-GAAP) used in
diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share computations

209.2


191.4

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted after-tax earnings" and "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share" provide useful information about the Company's operating results to management, investors and securities analysts. Adjusted after-tax earnings excludes the effects of nonrecurring charges/(income) and tax-related adjustments. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from operating results allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) is calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted.

a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statement of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.

b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. Includes severance and exit costs for restructuring and management changes at certain operating and administrative facilities and miscellaneous transaction-related costs.

c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other separation-related activity.

d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

e.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align NLI's reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliate in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.

f.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is nonrecurring.

g.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

h.

The company excludes the GAAP tax provision, including discrete items, from the Non-GAAP measure "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share", and instead includes a Non-GAAP tax provision based upon the annual Non-GAAP effective tax rate. The GAAP tax provision includes certain discrete tax items including, but not limited to: income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to operating results in the current year; tax adjustments associated with fluctuations in foreign currency remeasurement of certain foreign operations; certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and related accounting impacts; and changes in tax law. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors and securities analysts in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to operating results thereby providing investors with useful supplemental information about the company's operational performance. The income tax expense/(benefit) on special charges/(income) is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the special charge or income occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense/(benefit) based on the nature of the Non-GAAP performance measure.


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Non-GAAP tax adjustments:




Income tax expense on restructuring, separation-related and other corporate costs

$                           (0.5)


$                             0.1

Foreign currency remeasurement and other discrete items (1)

1.2


(3.9)

Blue Chip Swap gain


1.4

Other discrete items

(1.4)


0.2

Total Non-GAAP tax adjustments

$                           (0.7)


$                           (2.2)

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) TO
ADJUSTED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATIONS (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$                  102.9


$                    10.8

Restructuring and other charges

1.3


0.2

Separation-related costs


0.4

COVID-19 related costs (a)


0.8

Argentina interest income (b)


(1.5)

Adjusted cash provided by operations (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                  104.2


$                    10.7

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted cash provided by operations" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows to investors and securities analysts. Adjusted cash provided by operations excludes the effects of transaction-related cash flows. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from cash provided by operating activities allows management and investors to compare more easily the cash flows from period to period.

a.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.

b.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted cash provided by operations because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP) AND CURRENT PORTION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP)
AND CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (GAAP) TO

NET DEBT (NON-GAAP)
(Unaudited)

(in Millions)

March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Long-term debt (GAAP) (a)

$                       242.3


$                    241.9

Less: Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP)

(194.1)


(189.0)

Net debt (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                          48.2


$                       52.9

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Net debt" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows and liquidity to investors and securities analysts.

a.

Presented net of unamortized transaction costs of $3.5 million and $3.9 million as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had no debt maturing within one year.

LIVENT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

(in Millions)

March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$                      194.1


$                      189.0

Trade receivables, net of allowance of approximately $0.3 in 2023 and 2022

112.9


141.6

Inventories

184.1


152.3

Other current assets

67.5


61.1

Total current assets

558.6


544.0

Investments

453.3


440.3

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $261.0 in 2023 and $253.1 in 2022

1,040.0


968.3

Right of use assets - operating leases, net

5.5


4.8

Deferred income taxes

0.7


0.4

Other assets

122.2


116.4

Total assets

$                  2,180.3


$                  2,074.2





Accounts payable, trade and other

$                        64.7


$                        81.7

Contract liabilities - short term

2.5


15.5

Other current liabilities

64.9


51.5

Total current liabilities

132.1


148.7

Long-term debt

242.3


241.9

Contract liability - long-term

198.0


198.0

Other long-term liabilities

46.9


42.6

Equity

1,561.0


1,443.0

Total liabilities and equity

$                  2,180.3


$                  2,074.2

LIVENT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities

$                  102.9


$                    10.8

Cash used in investing activities

(98.1)


(55.4)

Cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(0.1)


0.1

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

0.4


Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

5.1


(44.5)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

189.0


113.0

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                  194.1


$                    68.5

Media Contact:

Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725


Juan.Carlos.Cruz@livent.com

Investor Contact:

Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208


Daniel.Rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-releases-first-quarter-2023-results-301813787.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

