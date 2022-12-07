StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 41 st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9 th , at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA. Joaquin Duato, Chairman Elect of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 12:45 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the webcast.

Investor:
RA-JJCUS-InvestorRel@ITS.JNJ.com

Media:
Jake Sargent (732) 524-1090

