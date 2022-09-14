Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $5 billion of the company's common stock.
"The last few years have demonstrated the resilience of Johnson & Johnson. With continued confidence in our business and pipeline, the Board of Directors and management team believe that Company shares are an attractive investment opportunity," said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer. "With our strong cash flow and lowest level of net debt in five years, we have the ability to invest in innovation, grow our dividend, execute strategic acquisitions, and take this action to deliver shareholder returns and drive long-term growth."
Repurchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. The repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended for periods or discontinued at any time. Any shares acquired will be available for general corporate purposes. The company had approximately 2,629.2 million shares of common stock outstanding as of July 22, 2022. The company does not expect to incur debt to fund the share repurchase program.
Johnson & Johnson reaffirms its full-year 2022 adjusted operational sales growth and earnings per share guidance of 6.5% - 7.5% and $10.65 to $10.75 per share, respectively.
