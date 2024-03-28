Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Jamieson Wellness Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Impact Report

From values to action, the Company details progress towards its sustainability commitments in its "Inspiring Better Lives Every Day: 2023 Sustainability Impact Report"

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today announces the release of its "Inspiring Better Lives Every Day: 2023 Sustainability Impact Report". The comprehensive report underscores the Company's commitment to creating a sustainable future while aligning with its core values of Respect, Excellence, Accountability, and Agility. The Company's new purpose, "Inspiring Better Lives Every Day," serves as its guiding light as it navigates the path toward positive impact.

Key Highlights from the 2023 report:

  • Performance Metrics: The report meticulously outlines the Company's performance across various dimensions, including promoting diversity in the workplace, fostering wellbeing within Jamieson Wellness and its communities, and progress towards climate and biodiversity targets
  • ‘Progress For Our People': Jamieson Wellness has embarked on several initiatives aimed at improving the wellbeing of its consumers, team members, and communities, from inclusion and equitable workplace training, to protecting human rights and supporting community giving programs
  • ‘Progress For Our Planet': Transparent insights into the Company's progress toward achieving ambitious sustainability goals, including a new environmental policy, as well as the introduction of Ocean-Friendly Omega, the youtheory brand's award-winning plant-based omega-3 product
  • ESG Scorecard: As part of the Company's commitment to its value of Accountability, the report presents its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Scorecard. This includes adherence to the new International Sustainability Standards Board's global standards, incorporating the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures recommendations, and reporting its Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics
  • Greenhouse Gas Inventory Assurance Report: The Company's greenhouse gas emissions inventory is disclosed in this report for the first time. It undergoes rigorous assurance processes and will be reported annually as part of the Company's dedication to reaching Net Zero by 2050

"We are immensely proud of the progress we have made in our ESG initiatives, and of the dedicated work that went into creating this comprehensive report," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. "This report not only reflects our unwavering commitment to a healthier world, but it also resonates deeply with our company purpose: "Inspiring Better Lives Every Day". As we continue to lead with purpose, innovate, and drive positive change, we invite our stakeholders to join us on this transformative journey."

The full report can be found on the Company's website here .

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Investor Relations and Media Contact Information:
Jamieson Wellness
Ruth Winker
416-960-0052
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Pills spilling out of a pill bottle on a yellow background.

Pharma Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

The pharmaceutical industry is a major player in the overall life science sector, responsible for developing and manufacturing the majority of prescription drugs.

Companies in this space are constantly researching and creating innovative treatments for various medical conditions. In recent years, there has been a particular focus on developing new treatments for diabetes, weight loss and cancer.

With the pharmaceutical sector projected to reach a staggering US$1.6 trillion in total revenue by 2028, there is an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to the growth potential of this industry while also benefiting from the diversification and stability provided by established companies.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Profitable revenue growth of 23.5% in 2023 demonstrates successful execution of global strategy;
Canadian consumer consumption reaches record levels in Q4

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2023. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-886-7786 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-416-764-8658 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 82012546 and it will be available until Thursday, March 27, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the board of directors of the Company has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.19 per common share, or approximately $8.0 million in the aggregate. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2024 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024. The Company has designated this dividend as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cardiol Therapeutics Completes Patient Enrollment in its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Completes Patient Enrollment in its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Topline Results Expected in Q2 2024

This is a Designated News Release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies


Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin Well Announces Company Record of New Users Signed Up

Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

