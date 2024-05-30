Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in June.  LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $30.2 million or about CDN. $41.2 million . For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders.  LIORC typically declares a second quarter dividend in June based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain "forward-looking" statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "should", "would", "anticipate" and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this report. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly, including iron ore price and volume volatility; the performance of IOC; market conditions in the steel industry; fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and U.S. dollar; mining risks that cause a disruption in operations and availability of insurance; disruption in IOC's operations caused by natural disasters, severe weather conditions and public health crises, including the COVID-19 outbreak; failure of information systems or damage from cyber security attacks; adverse changes in domestic and global economic and political conditions; changes in government regulation and taxation; national, provincial and international laws, regulations and policies regarding climate change that further limit the emissions of greenhouse gases or increase the costs of operations for IOC or its customers; changes affecting IOC's customers; competition from other iron ore producers; renewal of mining licenses and leases; relationships with indigenous groups; litigation; and uncertainty in the estimates of reserves and resources. A discussion of these factors is contained in LIORC's annual information form dated March 12, 2024 under the heading, "Risk Factors". Although the forward-looking statements contained in this report are based upon what management of LIORC believes are reasonable assumptions, LIORC cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report and LIORC assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. This report should be viewed in conjunction with LIORC's other publicly available filings, copies of which can be obtained electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/30/c7007.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)
Caterpillar's battery-electric haul truck.

BHP and Rio Tinto Join Forces to Test Battery-Electric Haul Trucks in Pilbara Area

Mining giants BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) are teaming up to trial battery-electric haul trucks in Western Australia’s Pilbara region as part of their broader ESG strategies.

The collaboration aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and drive sustainability in the mining sector.

The partnership will see the trial of two Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) CAT 793 haul trucks starting in the second half of 2024, and two Komatsu (TSE:6301) 930 haul trucks beginning in 2026. BHP will use the Caterpillar haul trucks, while Rio Tinto will focus on the Komatsu models, with the trial outcomes shared between the two companies.

Keep reading...Show less

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the " Corporation ") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a hybrid meeting conducted virtually and in person.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 8, 2024 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by ballot online and in person. The number of common shares voted for or against the election of each director was as indicated below:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC" or the "Corporation") present the first quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is focused on developing Iron Bear, its 100% owned Iron Ore Project, located in the Labrador Trough region of Canada. The Company also has investments in several exploration and mining projects, providing exposure to lithium, iron ore, copper, and gold (refer to Annexure 2) which include shares in listed ASX entities valued at $5.4m as of 29th April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Cyclone Metals Limited (‘CLE’) will be lifted immediately, following the release by CLE of an announcement in relation to results of the pilot plant test work.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Pilot Plant Delivers Iron Ore Concentrate Grading 71.3% Fe and 1.1% SiO2 with High Yields

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of Phase 1 of the pilot plant test work for its flagship magnetite Iron Bear project.

Keep reading...Show less

×